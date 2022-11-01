Cheap Car Insurance in Maine (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Maine
For its 1.3 million residents, getting around the most northeastern state in the United States should not pose any risks. Get the insurance coverage you need before driving to the end of the Appalachian Trail or along the rocky coastline. Maine drivers can compare auto insurance rates from top companies with Insurify.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Maine is $141 per month, or $1,692 annually.
Travelers is the cheapest provider we found in Maine, with average premiums of $79 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Maine
How much is car insurance in Maine?
The average cost of car insurance in Maine is $141 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
It’s totally possible to get the best rate on your car insurance by shopping around and looking up average rates from a number of different providers. You don’t need a big-name brand like GEICO, USAA, Allstate, or State Farm to get quality insurance. Plenty of insurance companies offer deals and some of the cheapest car insurance rates well below the national average.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$79
|Kemper Preferred
|$81
|Progressive
|$103
|Liberty Mutual
|$115
|Nationwide
|$123
|Dairyland
|$180
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Maine
If you’re in the market for liability coverage, then look no further. This insurance policy helps in case you are found responsible for bodily injury liability or property damage liability and won’t leave you paying out pocket for damage caused by car accidents or medical expenses. Auto insurance coverage can be customized in case you just need more liability insurance.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Acuity
|$27
|Kemper Preferred
|$46
|Travelers
|$53
|Progressive
|$73
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$86
|Nationwide
|$113
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Maine
You may pay a higher annual premium for more coverage, but we can help you find the cheapest car insurance companies in case you need more than minimum coverage. You can purchase full-coverage car insurance, which includes add-ons like comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and more. It ultimately increases your coverage limits.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$84
|Kemper Preferred
|$90
|Progressive
|$114
|Liberty Mutual
|$136
|The General
|$175
Best Car Insurance in Maine
When it comes to car insurance options, we put together a list of the best insurance providers according to our Insurify Composite Score. Regardless of whether money is a factor for you, these are affordable rates below the national average from quality auto insurance companies that you should consider. Maine auto insurance can be cheap yet effective.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$123
|Safeco
|86
|$113
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$115
|Travelers
|80
|$79
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify. The methodology weighs multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Maine Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
How much you pay for your car insurance relies on a number of factors. These range from standard factors like what kind of car you drive and your location, to your demographics like age and gender, to even your marital status. One of the biggest impacts on your insurance expenses is your driving record and how many accidents, claims, and collisions you have in your history.
For example, young drivers are typically hit harder than any other age group because they are seen as more likely to get into accidents since they are newer drivers and less experienced on the road. The best way to achieve an affordable car insurance policy is by being a safe driver. Accidents can happen, but do your best to drive carefully for a lower insurance premium.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Maine
The best way to keep your deductible low is by keeping a clean driving record. This means limiting the number of car accidents and damage you’re responsible for causing. The more claims other drivers file against you, the more likely you are to see your car insurance costs rise. Many car insurance companies reward policyholders who go claims-free for a number of years.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$74
|Kemper Preferred
|$75
|Acuity
|$85
|Safeco
|$93
|Progressive
|$104
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Maine
If you get a DUI, for “driving under the influence,” this can really impact how much you pay for your car insurance policy. In addition to paying court fines and reinstatement fees, you are likely to see average rates for policies skyrocket. Luckily, many insurance companies offer discounts and reward drivers who take classes and driving courses to reduce the charges.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$57
|Kemper Preferred
|$83
|Liberty Mutual
|$89
|Travelers
|$89
|Safeco
|$129
SR-22 Insurance in Maine
So what happens if you get a DUI? You may end up needing an SR-22. This form proves that your auto insurance policy meets the minimum liability coverage required by the state or by a court order. Even though it is not a type of insurance, it proves financial responsibility, and it is often a legal requirement after your license has been suspended or revoked. The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in Maine:
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Maine
If you’re found responsible for causing an accident, this can negatively affect your car insurance rates. If it’s a frequent issue, you may want to consider upping your medical payments coverage and/or property damage liability. From accidents as minor as a fender bender to anything as major as totaling your car, anything can happen, so be sure you’re not uninsured.
In the case you’re hit by someone who doesn’t have a car insurance policy, you should ask about uninsured motorist coverage. This type of policy pays for your medical bills, any lost wages, and other expenses. Some states even cover car damage with this policy. Whether or not you’re found at fault, accidents on the road are bound to happen, and coverage matters.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$87
|Kemper Preferred
|$97
|Progressive
|$105
|Nationwide
|$132
|Acuity
|$137
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Maine
Speed demons, beware! Racking up speeding tickets can really hurt your driving history, and consequently, how much you pay for your insurance policy. The more often you speed—and the faster you go—the more points you tack on to your driver’s license. More points means higher prices, so be sure to keep an eye on the speed limit and then stick to it.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$77
|Kemper Preferred
|$93
|Travelers
|$102
|Nationwide
|$130
|Liberty Mutual
|$144
Maine Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
There are many factors that determine how much you pay for your auto insurance policy, and typically, financial history is one of them. Good credit signals to insurance companies that you’re responsible and pay bills on time. Alternatively, poor credit might mean that you’re struggling to keep up with bills. Below is what you can expect to pay in Maine based on your credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$117
|Good
|$125
|Average
|$145
|Poor
|$181
Maine Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Older drivers have reason to celebrate because the more experience you have behind the wheel, the better off you are. Younger drivers, typically in their teens, are hit hard with higher rates because they’re seen as more expensive to insure with higher risks of causing accidents. Things look a little better once drivers enter their 20s, but then rise again as seniors.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Quote
|Teenagers
|$254
|Under 25
|$210
|20s
|$165
|30s
|$116
|40s
|$123
|50s
|$110
|60s
|$93
|70s
|$83
|80+
|$66
Car Insurance Rates in Maine Cities
Car insurance costs in Maine can vary from city to city because insurance companies take your location into consideration when calculating rates. For this reason, prices might look different for more-populated areas, like Portland and Lewiston, because they tend to have more residents and, therefore, more congested roads and a higher risk of accidents.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Portland
|$132
|Lewiston
|$150
|Bangor
|$127
|South Portland
|$144
|Auburn
|$144
|Biddeford
|$137
|Sanford
|$136
|Saco
|$147
|Westbrook
|$132
|Augusta
|$138
|Waterville
|$139
|Brunswick
|$123
Maine Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Maine is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Maine will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Maine.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Maine
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Maine roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Maine are:
$50,000 per person for bodily injury
$100,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Maine is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$100,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Maine, drivers are required to purchase coverage for both uninsured and underinsured drivers for bodily injury.
Maine DMV Information
Typically known as the department of motor vehicles, Maine’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has 13 branch offices throughout the state. While the BMV welcomes walk-ins, it requires appointments for road tests in order to obtain a driver’s license. Once you mail your road test request card to the main office, they will schedule your road test at the nearest location to you.
The BMV offers mobile units and partners with AAA for limited services. If you don’t want to visit the BMV in person, you can use the online portal, which lets you skip the wait. It offers services like renewing your driver’s license or identification card, requesting your driving record, buying a duplicate registration, or even registering to vote or registering as an organ or tissue donor.
Public Transportation in Maine
One of the larger states in New England, Maine offers public transportation. Known as the Maine DOT Transit Program, it offers 20 bus-service providers and partners with Casco Bay Lines and the Downeaster passenger rail service, connecting Maine residents and cities to one another. The program oversees federal grants and federal compliance to run public transit.
Having access to public transportation can be incredibly helpful for those who do not have access to a car, do not have a license, or are unable to operate a vehicle. If you discover that your county doesn’t offer options for public transportation, you can also look into walking routes, getting a bike, rideshare opportunities, or transit options that can be reimbursed by employers.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Maine
No matter your credit score, driving history, age, or location, there are always ways to find car insurance rates that you can afford. Insurance companies usually offer a variety of discounts. You can bundle multiple policies together, like renters and life insurance with auto insurance. Safe drivers are also typically rewarded for going claim-free for a number of years.
The best way to get a cheap rate is by shopping around for policies before committing to one. This is where Insurify can help. With hundreds of insurance companies in the market, we do all the heavy legwork to give you comparisons of average rates from different companies. In just a few clicks and all for free, you can look up coverage and rates you can afford.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Maine
Insurance is required on all motor vehicles in use in the state. Mandates like these are put in place to ensure the safety of all drivers on the road. Each state has a different state minimum, so be sure to read your policy carefully and ask an insurance agent or representative any questions you might have about coverage and how much you need.
Finding cheap car insurance is a piece of cake with Insurify. Our tools pull together average rates from hundreds of car insurance companies in the market. We save you time, since you don’t have to sift through millions of quotes, as well as money, because Insurify’s services are completely free.
On average, car insurance costs $141 per month for Maine drivers. However, this number varies from driver to driver, as rates change based on a number of factors. Your age, driving history, and other add-ons you include on your policy can all affect how much you pay for car insurance.
There are many factors that can cause your car insurance to skyrocket. The worst thing you can do for your wallet is drive recklessly. Accidents happen, but do your best to drive carefully and stay vigilant on the road to avoid collisions and having claims filed against you. Being seen as a risky driver can make you more expensive to insure.
Thankfully, Maine drivers are not required to carry PIP. Instead, insurance companies offer medical payments insurance. Also known as MedPay, this can help cover hospital bills or other medical expenses that happen as a result of car accidents. Maine law requires that drivers have at least $2,000 worth of medical payments coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Maine Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Maine below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Maine drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Chevrolet Silverado
Most Popular Car in Maine
#48
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#45
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#22
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#37
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Maine is the #31 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #31
- Percent of drivers in Maine with an accident: 8.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Maine is the #22 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #22
- Percent of drivers in Maine with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Maine is the #50 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #50
- Percent of drivers in Maine with a reckless driving offense: 0.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Maine is the #50 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #50
- Percent of drivers in Maine with a rude driving violation: 0.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Maine is the #48 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #48
- Percent of drivers in Maine with a speeding ticket: 5.1%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Maine is the #45 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #45
- Percent of drivers in Maine with a failure to yield violation: 0%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.