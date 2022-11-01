Cheap Car Insurance in Maine (2022)

Maine Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

How much you pay for your car insurance relies on a number of factors. These range from standard factors like what kind of car you drive and your location, to your demographics like age and gender, to even your marital status. One of the biggest impacts on your insurance expenses is your driving record and how many accidents, claims, and collisions you have in your history.

For example, young drivers are typically hit harder than any other age group because they are seen as more likely to get into accidents since they are newer drivers and less experienced on the road. The best way to achieve an affordable car insurance policy is by being a safe driver. Accidents can happen, but do your best to drive carefully for a lower insurance premium.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Maine

The best way to keep your deductible low is by keeping a clean driving record. This means limiting the number of car accidents and damage you’re responsible for causing. The more claims other drivers file against you, the more likely you are to see your car insurance costs rise. Many car insurance companies reward policyholders who go claims-free for a number of years.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $74 Kemper Preferred $75 Acuity $85 Safeco $93 Progressive $104

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Maine

If you get a DUI, for “driving under the influence,” this can really impact how much you pay for your car insurance policy. In addition to paying court fines and reinstatement fees, you are likely to see average rates for policies skyrocket. Luckily, many insurance companies offer discounts and reward drivers who take classes and driving courses to reduce the charges.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $57 Kemper Preferred $83 Liberty Mutual $89 Travelers $89 Safeco $129

SR-22 Insurance in Maine

So what happens if you get a DUI? You may end up needing an SR-22. This form proves that your auto insurance policy meets the minimum liability coverage required by the state or by a court order. Even though it is not a type of insurance, it proves financial responsibility, and it is often a legal requirement after your license has been suspended or revoked. The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in Maine:

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Maine

If you’re found responsible for causing an accident, this can negatively affect your car insurance rates. If it’s a frequent issue, you may want to consider upping your medical payments coverage and/or property damage liability. From accidents as minor as a fender bender to anything as major as totaling your car, anything can happen, so be sure you’re not uninsured.

In the case you’re hit by someone who doesn’t have a car insurance policy, you should ask about uninsured motorist coverage. This type of policy pays for your medical bills, any lost wages, and other expenses. Some states even cover car damage with this policy. Whether or not you’re found at fault, accidents on the road are bound to happen, and coverage matters.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $87 Kemper Preferred $97 Progressive $105 Nationwide $132 Acuity $137

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Maine

Speed demons, beware! Racking up speeding tickets can really hurt your driving history, and consequently, how much you pay for your insurance policy. The more often you speed—and the faster you go—the more points you tack on to your driver’s license. More points means higher prices, so be sure to keep an eye on the speed limit and then stick to it.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $77 Kemper Preferred $93 Travelers $102 Nationwide $130 Liberty Mutual $144

