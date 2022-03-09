4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Maine SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterMainedelimiterSr 22 Car Insurance
Car InsurancedelimiterMainedelimiterSr 22 Car Insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Doug Shaffer
Written by
Doug Shaffer
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Doug Shaffer
Insurance Writer
Doug Shaffer works as a content writer. He has had the opportunity to write for several national insurance carriers in the past and brings with him over six years of experience working with both business and consumer products. He enjoys being able to break down complex insurance jargon to allow consumers to fully understand their policies.
John Leach
Edited by
John Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
John Leach
Insurance Content Editor at Insurify
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated March 9, 2022

Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Maine (2022)

For drivers with SR-22 in Maine, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.

To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Maine. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Maine.

CarrierAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Travelers$100
The General$143

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Maine?

Maine has one of the cheapest average monthly rates if you have an SR-22. Drivers only experience a 9 percent increase in their auto insurance premiums on average with the form. This is much lower than other states, where drivers can experience as much as a 40 percent increase to their monthly payments.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate
$127
With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate
$139
$12 ▴
9.45% ▴
Difference in Average Monthly Rate
Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.

What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Maine?

The SR-22 in Maine is one way to prove to the state that you are maintaining the minimum required auto insurance coverage. Often, it is a requirement by the state if you have been cited with a major traffic violation. This could be anything from a DUI/DWI or an at-fault accident to multiple recurring offenses.

Insurance agencies normally increase monthly rates as a result of the violation that led to the SR-22 form. The good news is that as long as you continue to keep a clean driving record and avoid a policy lapse, you can drop the SR-22 after three years.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Maine?

Since many insurance providers in Maine are lenient when it comes to the SR-22, credit scores don't impact the costs of insurance with the form. In fact, the difference between the price increases with excellent credit and poor credit is only $6.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Rate - No Violation The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22 The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.Difference
Excellent$106$131$25
Good$118$146$28
Average$119$148$29
Poor$129$160$31

How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Maine

Most people start with their current auto insurance provider when it comes to getting an SR-22 in Maine. If your insurance carrier doesn't offer the SR-22 form, the best alternative is to use a company like Insurify, where you can quickly compare multiple quotes all in one location.

Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Maine

If the state of Maine orders you to obtain an SR-22 but you don't own a vehicle, you will need to look for an insurance provider that offers a non-owner SR-22 form. These policies are a great way to show proof of insurance when you don't own a vehicle and need it to get your driver's license reinstated.

Alternatives to an SR-22 in Maine

Drivers who live in Maine don't have many direct alternatives when it comes to obtaining an SR-22 form. Instead, what they can do is focus on finding an affordable quote. Every insurance provider that offers an SR-22 will have a slightly different rate, making it important to shop around. Often, the third, fourth, or fifth quote has the best price.

How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Maine

Obtaining an SR-22 form in Maine can be tricky if your current auto insurance company doesn't offer it. Typically, you will want to use a resource such as Insurify, where it is easy to quickly compare a list of quotes you are approved for. It only takes a few minutes and normally helps customers save anywhere from 10 to 50 percent on overall costs.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • For drivers in Maine, the state requires that you maintain your SR-22 for three years. This means that you will need to maintain at least the minimum auto insurance coverage without having a lapse in your policy for this amount of time.

  • Moving from your current state to a new state doesn't eliminate your requirement to maintain your SR-22 for a specific period of time. When you arrive in the new state, you will want to make sure your new insurance company transfers your SR-22 over so that you can complete your required amount of time.

  • Regardless of whether you have a car, you will be required to obtain and keep your SR-22 active. Instead of a regular SR-22, you will need to get what is known as a non-owner SR-22. This certification shows the state you have the required insurance to get your driver's license reinstated.

    Top Auto Insurance Companies

Compare Top Auto Insurance Companies

Use Insurify for all of your car insurance comparison needs! Compare and connect directly with the top insurance companies to find the best rates as well as the most personalized discounts and coverage options. Insurify’s network includes over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S. who can work with you to get you the right auto insurance policy at the cheapest price. See All Auto Insurance Companies

Related Articles

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Maine

More states

Doug Shaffer
Written by
Doug Shaffer

Insurance Writer

Doug Shaffer works as a content writer. He has had the opportunity to write for several national insurance carriers in the past and brings with him over six years of experience working with both business and consumer products. He enjoys being able to break down complex insurance jargon to allow consumers to fully understand their policies.

Learn More
John Leach
Edited by
John Leach

Insurance Content Editor at Insurify

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
John Leach
Insurance Content Editor at Insurify
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterMainedelimiterSr 22 Car Insurance