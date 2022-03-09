Maine SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Maine (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Maine, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Maine. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Maine.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Travelers
|$100
|The General
|$143
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Maine?
Maine has one of the cheapest average monthly rates if you have an SR-22. Drivers only experience a 9 percent increase in their auto insurance premiums on average with the form. This is much lower than other states, where drivers can experience as much as a 40 percent increase to their monthly payments.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Maine?
The SR-22 in Maine is one way to prove to the state that you are maintaining the minimum required auto insurance coverage. Often, it is a requirement by the state if you have been cited with a major traffic violation. This could be anything from a DUI/DWI or an at-fault accident to multiple recurring offenses.
Insurance agencies normally increase monthly rates as a result of the violation that led to the SR-22 form. The good news is that as long as you continue to keep a clean driving record and avoid a policy lapse, you can drop the SR-22 after three years.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Maine?
Since many insurance providers in Maine are lenient when it comes to the SR-22, credit scores don't impact the costs of insurance with the form. In fact, the difference between the price increases with excellent credit and poor credit is only $6.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$106
|$131
|$25
|Good
|$118
|$146
|$28
|Average
|$119
|$148
|$29
|Poor
|$129
|$160
|$31
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Maine
Most people start with their current auto insurance provider when it comes to getting an SR-22 in Maine. If your insurance carrier doesn't offer the SR-22 form, the best alternative is to use a company like Insurify, where you can quickly compare multiple quotes all in one location.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Maine
If the state of Maine orders you to obtain an SR-22 but you don't own a vehicle, you will need to look for an insurance provider that offers a non-owner SR-22 form. These policies are a great way to show proof of insurance when you don't own a vehicle and need it to get your driver's license reinstated.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Maine
Drivers who live in Maine don't have many direct alternatives when it comes to obtaining an SR-22 form. Instead, what they can do is focus on finding an affordable quote. Every insurance provider that offers an SR-22 will have a slightly different rate, making it important to shop around. Often, the third, fourth, or fifth quote has the best price.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Maine
Obtaining an SR-22 form in Maine can be tricky if your current auto insurance company doesn't offer it. Typically, you will want to use a resource such as Insurify, where it is easy to quickly compare a list of quotes you are approved for. It only takes a few minutes and normally helps customers save anywhere from 10 to 50 percent on overall costs.
Frequently Asked Questions
For drivers in Maine, the state requires that you maintain your SR-22 for three years. This means that you will need to maintain at least the minimum auto insurance coverage without having a lapse in your policy for this amount of time.
Moving from your current state to a new state doesn't eliminate your requirement to maintain your SR-22 for a specific period of time. When you arrive in the new state, you will want to make sure your new insurance company transfers your SR-22 over so that you can complete your required amount of time.
Regardless of whether you have a car, you will be required to obtain and keep your SR-22 active. Instead of a regular SR-22, you will need to get what is known as a non-owner SR-22. This certification shows the state you have the required insurance to get your driver's license reinstated.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.