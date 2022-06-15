Cheapest Car Insurance for Drivers Under 25 (2022) - Insurify

How much does car insurance cost drivers under 25?

How much is car insurance for drivers under 25? Drivers 25-years-old and younger typically pay the highest auto insurance premiums. The average cost of car insurance for drivers under 25-years-old is $285 per month.

Whether it’s a full-coverage car insurance policy or minimum coverage, young drivers tend to pay more than drivers with more experience. The main reason for this has to do with the number of years behind the wheel. Younger drivers haven’t been driving for as long and are more likely to have an accident.

Factors such as location, coverage type, driving history, and vehicle will also play a role in determining the final rate. Young drivers may be eligible for various discounts to help decrease their monthly costs, like good student discounts or bundling with renters insurance. Drivers over the age of 25 will have generally lower rates from each of these companies.

Farmers

Farmers is Insurify’s top pick for the cheapest car insurance for drivers under 25. At $89 per month on average, young drivers can get excellent coverage from a reputable company. Farmers also has motorcycle, renters, homeowners, and condo policies available.

A few of the discounts that Farmers offers to young drivers include:

Good student discount

Multi-car discount

Anti-theft device discount

Bundling discount

Automatic payment discount

Paperless discount

USH&C

United Security Health and Casualty (USH&C) is a regional insurer. You can get a policy from them only if you live in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company specializes in personalized service and competitive pricing.

A few of the discounts that USH&C offers to young drivers include:

Safe driver discount

Telematics discount

Kemper

Drivers under 25 can get a great rate from Kemper. Their auto policies include 24/7 roadside assistance as a standard coverage option. The company also offers auto, home, life, and health insurance for one-stop-shopping.

A few of the discounts that Kemper offers to 25-year-old drivers include:

Good student discount

Military discount

Defensive driving course discount

Paid-in-full discount

Multi-car discount

Novo

Specializing in car insurance, Novo streamlines the process to get you the coverage you need. The company rounds out Insurify’s top five cheapest auto insurance companies for drivers under 25 with rates that average $184 per month.

Novo doesn’t offer policy discounts – they have built-in savings that provide affordable coverage for everyone. However, you can get special savings for multi-vehicle and multi-driver policies.