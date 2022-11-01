Cheapest Car Insurance for College Students (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Whether you’re a commuter or a student who leaves their car at home during the semester, students can always find ways to save on car insurance. You’re already paying for tuition, housing, books, and living expenses. The last thing both parents and their kids want to think about is covering an auto insurance policy.
Keeping young drivers safe, even when they’re away at school, doesn’t need to be expensive. Insurify can help compare car insurance rates from America’s top car insurance companies. Just answer a few questions and choose from quotes tailored to your needs.
Quick Facts
Drivers under the age of 25 pay more for car insurance than any other age group.
On average, college-aged female drivers pay $322 per month for car insurance, and male drivers pay $363.
Many car insurance companies offer discounts for college students, which is a great way for students to save on their insurance premiums.
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for College Students
How much is car insurance for college students?
Most college students see high insurance costs because they are young drivers. However, many insurance providers offer discounts based on grades or distant student discounts to help college students save.
The fear of high costs shouldn’t be a reason why you go uninsured. There are great options for affordable car insurance policies that give you peace of mind while you or your loved one is away studying. To make it easier, we at Insurify put together a list of the top cheapest car insurance policies for college students.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote
|Farmers
|$87
|Travelers
|$93
|Kemper
|$133
|National General
|$148
|Dairyland
|$182
|The General
|$214
|Liberty Mutual
|$219
|Safeco
|$361
Average Car Insurance Rates by Age and Gender
Many things can affect the insurance rates a driver pays. For instance, gender and age are two factors that have a significant impact on cost. Even though college students pay less for monthly car insurance premiums than high schoolers of the same age, analysis of car insurance rates by age shows all young drivers pay more on average, regardless of schooling.
Except for states that prohibit the practice (California, Massachusetts, and North Carolina, to name a few), male college students will pay more on average than their female classmates of the same age for car insurance premiums. Insurance companies generally see male drivers as more likely to file claims.
How much does car insurance cost for college students?
The price of an average auto policy for college students is determined by a number of factors, but young female drivers pay around $322 per month, and young male drivers pay around $363 per month. This cost differs if they’re paying for their own policy or being added to their parent’s car insurance policy. In most cases, it’s cheaper to be added to a pre-existing policy.
Showing proof of completing driver training means that young adults and teen drivers took the extra step to make sure they know the rules of the road, the consequences of breaking rules, and what they can do to keep themselves and other motorists safe. College students can also score savings through discounts they may be eligible for.
Kemper
Kemper specializes in auto insurance for people who have had trouble getting or keeping insurance coverage in the past. Its flexible policies and coverage options range from the very basic to full-coverage car insurance, so you can choose what works best for you. Its standard policies include the ability to lock in a low rate for an entire year, as well as a roadside assistance offering.
A few of the discounts that Kemper offers college student drivers include:
Safety feature discounts
Good student discount
E-sign discount
Good driver discount
Multi-policy discount
Occasional operator
Anti-theft device discount
Responsible driver discount
USH&C
United Security Health & Casualty may not be as well known as bigger insurance companies like GEICO or Progressive, but it’s at the top of the list for cheap car insurance for high-risk student drivers. With a large variety of discounts and coverage options, even college students can get good rates with USH&C.
A few of the discounts that USH&C offers to college student drivers include:
Clean driving record discount
Safe driver discount
Student discount
Travelers
Travelers is a leader in the car insurance space and is one of the largest insurers nationwide, meaning you’ll almost certainly find a quote for your area. It offers many policy options for people with all different driving habits, so you can always find something that works for you and your budget.
A few of the discounts that Travelers offers to college student driver include:
Early quote discount
EFT, pay in full, good payer discounts
Multi-car discount
Continuous insurance discount
Good student discount
Affinity membership discounts
IntelliDrive® program
First Chicago
For about 100 years, First Chicago has been providing custom auto insurance policies tailored to the needs of its customers, even college students who may be considered higher-risk than other age groups.
A few of the discounts that First Chicago offers to college student drivers include:
Multi-car discount
Multi-driver discount
Good student discount
Best Auto Insurance Discounts for College Students
Going to college may cost a lot, but getting solid protection on your car insurance policy doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg, too. Insurance companies reward young drivers for safe driving, getting good grades, bundling their car insurance and renters insurance policies, and more. Check with your university if they offer any school discounts, too.
|Discounts for College Students
|How to Get It
|Companies That Offer It
|Good Student Discount
|Usually, a GPA of 3.0 higher qualifies you for good student discounts.
|GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, State Farm, USAA
|Distant Student Discount
|If you’re starting college and leaving the car behind, you don’t have to pay for insurance that covers you as if you’re driving every day.
|State Farm, Progressive, Allstate
|Bundling with Home Insurance
|If your parents own a home, ask them to make sure they’re getting auto insurance and home insurance from the same place.
|GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, State Farm, USAA
|Driver Training
|Ask your auto insurance company for qualifying classes in your area.
|GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, State Farm, USAA
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance
There are still ways to get cheaper car insurance, even if you choose not to shop with the auto insurance companies listed above.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
Regardless of age, shopping around for car insurance can often be one of the most effective ways to save money. Each auto insurance company offers different discounts and weighs certain factors differently, making it more important to review multiple quotes before selecting an insurance provider. Free online quote-comparison tools like Insurify can make it easy.
Remain on Your Parents’ Policy
In most cases, it’s much cheaper for parents to add their student driver - whether in high school or college - to their pre-existing auto insurance policy than to get them their own car insurance.
Drive an Older, Safer Car
While it might be tempting to roll up to your college dorm in a flashy car, it’s cheaper to go for practicality. Students who drive older cars will be happy to pay less on repairs, and cars with enhanced safety features usually mean lower car insurance premiums.
Select a High-Deductible Plan
Lessen costs before getting yourself into a tricky situation. With a high-deductible plan, you pay a lower premium each month, but more when an accident does happen.
Keep a Clean Driving Record
Regardless of age or whether you’re a student, keeping a clean driving record always has benefits. Staying free of collisions and claims means paying less on a monthly car insurance premium.
Maintain a Good Credit Score
Drivers in college might be too young to accumulate credit. Parents can help their children by showing them the importance of paying their student loans and credit card bills on time, as well as leading by example and teaching them financial literacy. Drivers with good credit benefit from the lowest car insurance rates.
Take Advantage of Discounts
Cash in on all the car insurance discounts you might be eligible for. Some might include:
Cheapest States for Car Insurance for College Students
College student drivers who live in the following states will enjoy the low car insurance rates that come with their location:
|State
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Premium
|North Carolina
|Direct Auto
|$83
|Hawaii
|Farmers
|$87
|Massachusetts
|Travelers
|$93
|Ohio
|Travelers
|$114
|Indiana
|Travelers
|$116
|Utah
|Travelers
|$121
|Illinois
|Kemper
|$133
|Oregon
|Travelers
|$143
|Tennessee
|Travelers
|$146
|Iowa
|Midvale
|$147
The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance
Going to college is an exciting new chapter. For many young adults, college is usually the first time that they’ve been away from home and the responsibility of living on their own. It’s exciting for parents, too - college means independence for their teens, watching them learn how to take care of themselves, and sometimes, taking care of their own finances.
Insurify can show you the cheapest car insurance quotes to make sure your young driver stays safe on the road and protects others, too. We can help you look up average monthly costs for an auto insurance policy to make sure you’re getting the best rates on the best car insurance - all for free. Finding great rates and cheap car insurance is possible with Insurify!
Frequently Asked Questions
This depends on a number of factors, but female college drivers can expect to pay around $322 per month for car insurance, while males pay closer to $363 per month.
Staying safe on the road shouldn’t mean breaking the bank. College students have a better shot at saving on car insurance when they compare quotes from multiple insurance companies. Insurify makes comparing quotes easy it’s easy to use, free comparison tool.
College drivers who keep their driving history free of claims, crashes, and accidents show that they’re good on the road and keep others safe, too. Car insurance companies reward good drivers by reducing their policy costs.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.