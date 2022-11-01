Cheapest Car Insurance for College Students (2022)

How much does car insurance cost for college students?

The price of an average auto policy for college students is determined by a number of factors, but young female drivers pay around $322 per month, and young male drivers pay around $363 per month. This cost differs if they’re paying for their own policy or being added to their parent’s car insurance policy. In most cases, it’s cheaper to be added to a pre-existing policy.

Showing proof of completing driver training means that young adults and teen drivers took the extra step to make sure they know the rules of the road, the consequences of breaking rules, and what they can do to keep themselves and other motorists safe. College students can also score savings through discounts they may be eligible for.

Kemper

Kemper specializes in auto insurance for people who have had trouble getting or keeping insurance coverage in the past. Its flexible policies and coverage options range from the very basic to full-coverage car insurance, so you can choose what works best for you. Its standard policies include the ability to lock in a low rate for an entire year, as well as a roadside assistance offering.

A few of the discounts that Kemper offers college student drivers include:

Safety feature discounts

Good student discount

E-sign discount

Good driver discount

Multi-policy discount

Occasional operator

Anti-theft device discount

Responsible driver discount

USH&C

United Security Health & Casualty may not be as well known as bigger insurance companies like GEICO or Progressive, but it’s at the top of the list for cheap car insurance for high-risk student drivers. With a large variety of discounts and coverage options, even college students can get good rates with USH&C.

A few of the discounts that USH&C offers to college student drivers include:

Clean driving record discount

Safe driver discount

Student discount

Travelers

Travelers is a leader in the car insurance space and is one of the largest insurers nationwide, meaning you’ll almost certainly find a quote for your area. It offers many policy options for people with all different driving habits, so you can always find something that works for you and your budget.

A few of the discounts that Travelers offers to college student driver include:

Early quote discount

EFT, pay in full, good payer discounts

Multi-car discount

Continuous insurance discount

Good student discount

Affinity membership discounts

IntelliDrive® program

First Chicago

For about 100 years, First Chicago has been providing custom auto insurance policies tailored to the needs of its customers, even college students who may be considered higher-risk than other age groups.

A few of the discounts that First Chicago offers to college student drivers include:

Multi-car discount

Multi-driver discount

Good student discount

