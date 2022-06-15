Cheapest Car Insurance for 21-Year-Olds (2022)

How much does car insurance cost for 21-year-olds?

How much do 21-year-olds pay for car insurance? The average cost of a car insurance policy for a 21-year-old is lower than the average policy for teen drivers, but drivers in their early 20s still see some of the highest monthly rates. However, many auto insurance companies offer discounts to offset the cost of expensive policies.

The good news is that 21-year-olds can expect to pay much lower rates for car insurance coverage than teenage drivers. Every year you drive, the cost of your policy gets cheaper, especially if you’re a safe driver who qualifies for policy discounts. 21-year-olds should expect to pay around $280 every month for car insurance coverage on average.

21-year-olds can find low car insurance quotes by shopping around between multiple insurance companies and looking for car insurance discounts that help lower premiums. Be sure to explore different discounts car insurance companies offer. Being eligible for a good student, bundling, or clean driving record discount could cut your monthly rates in half.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Direct Auto

Direct Auto prides itself on providing affordable car insurance to everyone, regardless of their insurance history. The company promises to assist policyholders to find the best rate possible for the type of coverage they need, even if you’re considered high-risk or need SR-22 certification.

A few of the discounts that Direct Auto offers to 21-year-old drivers include:

Safe driver discount

Good student discount

Car safety feature discount

Prior insurance coverage savings

Kemper

Kemper specializes in auto insurance for people who have had trouble getting or keeping insurance coverage in the past. Its flexible policies and coverage options range from the very basic to full coverage, so you can choose what works best for you. Its standard policies include the ability to lock in a low rate for an entire year, as well as a roadside assistance offering.

A few of the discounts that Kemper offers to 21-year-old drivers include:

Car safety feature discount

Good student discount

Defensive driving course

Electronic signature discount

Good driver discount

Multi-car discount

Multi-policy discount

Occasional operator discount

Travelers

Travelers is a leader in the car insurance space and is one of the largest insurers nationwide, meaning you’ll almost certainly find a quote for your area. It offers many policy options for people with all different driving habits, so you can always find something that works for you and your budget.

A few of the discounts that Travelers offers to 21-year-old drivers include:

Early quote discount

EFT, pay in full, good payer discounts

Multi-policy discount

Continuous insurance discount

Good student discount

IntelliDrive® program

Driver training discount

National General

National General specializes in insuring high-risk drivers who have had trouble finding coverage elsewhere. It also delivers some of the most affordable coverage on the market and lets you secure coverage online quickly. You can also get an SR-22 form from National General if you need one.

A few of the discounts that National General offers to 21-year-old drivers include:

Defensive driving course discount

Low-mileage discount

Electronic billing discount

Auto-pay discount

Anti-theft device discount

Elephant

Elephant is a car insurance company that’s committed to simplifying the insurance shopping process. It lays out your options free of industry jargon so you can make sense of your different insurance options, and it has a robust website and app that you can use to manage your account from wherever you go.

A few of the discounts that Elephant offers to 21-year-old drivers include:

Electronic signature discount

Online quoting discount

Referal discount

Good student discount

Non-commuter discount

Safe driver discount

Paperless billing discount

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies