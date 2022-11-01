Cheapest Full Coverage Car Insurance (2022)

Components of Full-Coverage Car Insurance

To be considered “full coverage,” your car insurance must include at least the three parts below:

Liability Coverage

Required in almost every state, this coverage protects you from financial responsibility when you and your vehicle cause damage to property (another car or a structure) or people. Liability coverage is generally capped at a certain value per person and per accident. Required minimum coverage generally ranges from $10,000 to $50,000.

It’s worth considering liability coverage beyond your state’s minimum so that you aren’t on the line for replacing the brand-new Porsche that was totaled in an accident you caused.

Collision Coverage

Collision insurance covers damage to your vehicle if you’re in an accident, whether it’s caused by someone else or by you.

Comprehensive Coverage

Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged outside of an accident, such as by weather, animals, or vandalism. When deciding how much collision or comprehensive coverage to buy, think about how much it would cost to replace your vehicle if it were totaled.

Optional Coverages

Even full-coverage car insurance doesn’t cover every scenario. Beyond the primary components listed above, many drivers choose to purchase additional coverage options for even more peace of mind.

Medical payments coverage kicks in to cover medical costs for you and/or your passengers, regardless of who is at fault for the accident.

Roadside assistance coverage helps you if your car breaks down and you need towing.

Rental car reimbursement is useful when your car is in the shop for repairs. Be sure to check coverage limits, as most plans will cover only a certain dollar amount per day for a limited number of days.

Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage kicks in if an accident isn’t your fault but the other driver doesn’t have sufficient coverage to pay for repairs or medical expenses. It also pays if you’re the victim of a hit and run. This type of coverage is required in some states.

New car replacement insurance guarantees that you’ll be reimbursed the value of your new car, which can be important since new vehicles lose a chunk of their value as soon as they’re driven off the lot. This type of coverage isn’t available from every insurer or in every state.

Gap insurance, also called loan/lease payoff coverage, covers the “gap” between what you owe on your vehicle and its value before it was totaled. This helps ensure you can pay off your car even if it’s completely lost to damage.

Glass coverage will pay to replace your windshield or windows if they’re damaged. Some plans include zero-deductible glass coverage, while others charge an additional fee.

