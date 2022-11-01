Cheapest Full Coverage Car Insurance (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
A full coverage car insurance policy consists of comprehensive and collision coverage in addition to the minimum liability coverage required by your state. Comprehensive coverage covers damage to your car stemming from weather-related events, vandalism, theft, and acts of God–like objects falling on your parked car. Meanwhile, collision coverage covers damages to your car from car accidents involving a collision with another vehicle or object.
Car insurance isn’t one-size-fits-all. So when deciding what kind of auto insurance policy to buy, consider how much coverage you would need to protect your vehicle and your financial well-being in the event of a catastrophe. Your car is a huge investment and worth protecting. The cheapest full coverage policy is waiting for you on Insurify. Compare quotes today.
Quick Facts
Hawaii and New Hampshire drivers see the lowest rates for full-coverage insurance.
Kemper is the cheapest insurer we found for full-coverage policies, with average rates of $146 per month.
Full-coverage insurance includes comprehensive and collision coverage, providing more protection for you and your vehicle than a liability-only policy.
Cheapest Companies for Full-Coverage Car Insurance
How much is full-coverage insurance?
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance is about $1,600 per year, or $133 per month, but costs will vary based on location, driver age, driving record, and other factors that insurance providers use to determine drivers’ premiums.
Many variables determine the cost of your car insurance: your demographics, location, marital status, type of car, driving history, and credit score. The type(s) and amount of coverage you buy will also affect your monthly premium.
The more car insurance coverage you have and the lower your deductible(s), the more you can expect to pay each month—but you very well might save money in the long run if you have an accident. Nationally, the average rate drivers pay for full-coverage policies is around $1,600 per year, but rates vary greatly by state and personal factors.
The 10 companies below offered the cheapest car insurance quotes with full coverage.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote for Full Coverage
|Kemper
|$146
|Amigo USA
|$155
|Travelers
|$166
|Clearcover
|$190
|Nationwide
|$186
|Elephant
|$188
|Safeco
|$199
|National General
|$201
|AssuranceAmerica
|$212
|Liberty Mutual
|$284
|Bristol West
|$272
|Dairyland
|$308
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$325
|The General
|$330
|Infinity
|$402
What is full-coverage auto insurance?
First, let’s talk about liability coverage, which is required almost everywhere (though state requirements for minimum liability limits vary). Liability insurance only covers physical damage you cause to other vehicles/structures (property damage liability) or motorists (bodily injury liability).
Liability insurance does not include personal injury protection for yourself, repairs to your own car following an accident or other damage, or things like the cost of a rental car while your car is in the shop. Only two states do not require liability insurance, New Hampshire and Virginia, but drivers are still responsible for property and bodily damage they cause.
Twelve states are “no-fault accident” states, meaning that each driver must file claims with their own insurance companies regardless of who’s responsible for the wreck. Therefore, in addition to liability coverage, most no-fault states require drivers to carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage, which pays for medical bills.
A full-coverage car insurance policy, by contrast, has all three main types of coverage: liability, collision, and comprehensive. Each type of coverage in your plan may come with a separate deductible and coverage limit (the maximum amount the insurance company is obligated to pay), so be sure to consider these details of your plan, as well as any exclusions.
Full-coverage car insurance is not required by any state, but your lender might require it if you’re leasing or financing your car. If you have a new car, a car loan, live somewhere prone to extreme weather, or just want more protection, full coverage might make sense for you.
Alternatively, if your car is on the older side, it might not be worth it to have full coverage. Check the market value of your car to help determine what kind of coverage makes the most sense for you.
Components of Full-Coverage Car Insurance
To be considered “full coverage,” your car insurance must include at least the three parts below:
Liability Coverage
Required in almost every state, this coverage protects you from financial responsibility when you and your vehicle cause damage to property (another car or a structure) or people. Liability coverage is generally capped at a certain value per person and per accident. Required minimum coverage generally ranges from $10,000 to $50,000.
It’s worth considering liability coverage beyond your state’s minimum so that you aren’t on the line for replacing the brand-new Porsche that was totaled in an accident you caused.
Collision Coverage
Collision insurance covers damage to your vehicle if you’re in an accident, whether it’s caused by someone else or by you.
Comprehensive Coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged outside of an accident, such as by weather, animals, or vandalism. When deciding how much collision or comprehensive coverage to buy, think about how much it would cost to replace your vehicle if it were totaled.
Optional Coverages
Even full-coverage car insurance doesn’t cover every scenario. Beyond the primary components listed above, many drivers choose to purchase additional coverage options for even more peace of mind.
Medical payments coverage kicks in to cover medical costs for you and/or your passengers, regardless of who is at fault for the accident.
Roadside assistance coverage helps you if your car breaks down and you need towing.
Rental car reimbursement is useful when your car is in the shop for repairs. Be sure to check coverage limits, as most plans will cover only a certain dollar amount per day for a limited number of days.
Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage kicks in if an accident isn’t your fault but the other driver doesn’t have sufficient coverage to pay for repairs or medical expenses. It also pays if you’re the victim of a hit and run. This type of coverage is required in some states.
New car replacement insurance guarantees that you’ll be reimbursed the value of your new car, which can be important since new vehicles lose a chunk of their value as soon as they’re driven off the lot. This type of coverage isn’t available from every insurer or in every state.
Gap insurance, also called loan/lease payoff coverage, covers the “gap” between what you owe on your vehicle and its value before it was totaled. This helps ensure you can pay off your car even if it’s completely lost to damage.
Glass coverage will pay to replace your windshield or windows if they’re damaged. Some plans include zero-deductible glass coverage, while others charge an additional fee.
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance
Insurance isn’t generally a place to cut corners, because it’s easy to lose money in the long run. There are ways to save on auto insurance without compromising your protection.
Maintain a Clean Driving Record
Drivers without a history of accidents, traffic infractions, and insurance claims will save money on car insurance costs. This is because insurers see them as less of a risk. Drivers with a clean driving record benefit from the lowest car insurance costs.
Ask about Accident Forgiveness
Of course, accidents happen to even the best drivers. Some insurers will forgive your first accident. Before you purchase a plan, ask the insurance agent if they offer the accident forgiveness benefit.
Ask About Discounts
Many insurers offer car insurance discounts if you buy plans for multiple drivers; if you bundle your home, auto, and/or life insurance; or if you’ve been a long-term customer. Some companies offer deals for new customers, too. After you find a few good quotes, call each company to ask about available discounts.
Work on Your Credit Score
In almost every state, auto insurance rates are directly tied to your credit score. The higher your credit score, the less you’ll pay in monthly premiums because the insurance company will see you as responsible and trustworthy. Drivers with low credit scores can pay up to twice as much as drivers with excellent credit.
Consider a Higher-Deductible Plan
If you’re trying to lower your monthly insurance premium but don’t want to cut any types of coverage, switching to a higher deductible can help. Keep in mind, though, that while your monthly expenditure will be lower, you’ll be responsible for more of the cost of repairs or medical expenses in the event of an accident.
Take Advantage of Big Life Changes
Did you know that insurance rates generally go down if you get married, buy a house, or are older than 25? These personal attributes indicate to insurers that you’re more likely to be trustworthy. So while you might not invite your insurance agent to your wedding, housewarming, or birthday party, you should definitely give them a call after these life milestones.
Shop Around for Car Insurance Each Year
Regardless of what type of insurance you’re buying, you should always shop around to find the best price in your area. Compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies before making a decision, and reconsider your auto insurance each year. The Insurify quote comparison tool is a free one-stop-shop for getting multiple quotes at once.
Cheapest States for Full-Coverage Car Insurance
One of the biggest factors in the cost of auto insurance is location. Places with extreme weather, high rates of vandalism or car theft, or increased chances of animal collisions will have higher rates because there’s a greater likelihood companies will have to pay out for related claims. On average, these states have the cheapest car insurance rates in the country.
|State
|Average Monthly Quote for Full Coverage
|Hawaii
|$126
|New Hampshire
|$136
|North Carolina
|$147
|Maine
|$149
|Vermont
|$155
|Idaho
|$156
|Ohio
|$162
|North Dakota
|$163
|Indiana
|$165
|Massachusetts
|$166
|Wisconsin
|$170
|South Dakota
|$174
|Illinois
|$175
|Montana
|$178
|Alaska
|$181
|Iowa
|$182
|Wyoming
|$183
|Minnesota
|$184
|Tennessee
|$189
|Utah
|$193
|New Mexico
|$198
|Oregon
|$202
|Pennsylvania
|$202
|Nebraska
|$203
|Virginia
|$210
|Alabama
|$216
|Kansas
|$218
|Oklahoma
|$229
|Arizona
|$233
|Mississippi
|$233
|Washington
|$237
|West Virginia
|$238
|Arkansas
|$248
|Washington, D.C.
|$248
|California
|$255
|Colorado
|$271
|Missouri
|$281
|Connecticut
|$289
|Texas
|$290
|New Jersey
|$292
|Kentucky
|$301
|Maryland
|$305
|South Carolina
|$309
|Florida
|$310
|Delaware
|$325
|Nevada
|$334
|Rhode Island
|$346
|Georgia
|$358
|New York
|$362
|Louisiana
|$380
|Michigan
|$488
Frequently Asked Questions
State requirements for car insurance vary, but no states require “full coverage.” Still, full coverage offers you and your bank account important protection. The only thing worse than a car accident is a car accident followed by huge expenses that ruin your finances for a long time. Even if you want full coverage, you can still score cheap car insurance if you compare quotes.
The same way as with any insurance: shop around, compare quotes, and ask for discounts! You can use Insurify to get free quotes from multiple car insurance companies at the same time. When policyholders compare, they can opt-in to discounts for safe driving records, auto safety features, military member discounts, and even savings for homeowners or renters!
Personal auto insurance policies only cover personal driving—they don’t cover accidents or damage during commercial use for your job. But since it’s becoming more common for people to use their personal cars to work as delivery or rideshare drivers, some companies offer supplemental coverage (at an additional cost, of course) for commercial use.
Remember: never buy coverage without comparing prices from a few auto insurance companies. Even within a single area, prices can vary greatly. Cheap auto insurance and free quotes are just a few clicks away. Check out the best car insurance companies and car insurance discounts in your area when you compare car insurance rates with Insurify today!
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.