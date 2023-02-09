How Much Does Motorcycle Insurance Cost in (2023)?

A motorcycle provides an open-air option for getting around if you love the feeling of wind on your face. With approximately 8.6 million motorcycles registered in the U.S., many people have made motorcycles their vehicle of choice.[1]

Even if you opt to drive a motorcycle instead of a car, you need insurance. Like car owners, motorcycle owners must carry the appropriate amount of motorcycle insurance.

Here’s what you need to know about motorcycle insurance and what factors affect your costs.