Cheap Car Insurance in North Dakota (2022)

Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in North Dakota
North Dakota should be on your bucket list for places to visit. It’s affordable and safe, with plenty of fun destinations like the Enchanted Highway. As you’re traveling to and through the state, it’s important to be safe, and one important way to travel safely and smartly is to have the best (and cheapest) car insurance–find the right car insurance for you today, by comparing quotes with Insurify.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in North Dakota is $155 per month, or $1,864 annually.
Midvale Home & Auto is the cheapest provider we found in North Dakota, with average premiums of $124 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in North Dakota
How much is car insurance in North Dakota?
The average cost of car insurance in North Dakota is $155 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Safety is important, but not everyone can afford to break the bank with their auto insurance policy. We’ve found the six cheapest North Dakota car insurance companies for those wanting an economical option. Find the average monthly quotes for each company, ranked lowest to highest, below.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$124
|State Auto
|$133
|Acuity
|$139
|Nationwide
|$157
|The General
|$165
|Safeco
|$170
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in North Dakota
If you are at fault in an accident, liability auto insurance helps cover the other person’s injuries and property damage. Liability insurance is the minimum coverage required by the state of North Dakota and is typically broken into two categories: bodily injury liability and property damage liability.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Acuity
|$43
|State Auto
|$57
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$70
|Safeco
|$96
|The General
|$123
|Nationwide
|$133
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in North Dakota
As you’ve been perusing the world of auto insurance, you’ve probably heard the term “full coverage,” and you may have wondered what it means. Full-coverage car insurance is a combination of collision coverage and comprehensive coverage, which covers vehicle damage, with liability coverage, which we discussed above.
Since a full-coverage policy provides more robust coverage, it is often pricier than just getting minimum liability insurance. It’s essential to explore all your options when searching for the best rates, so we’ve compiled the cheapest full-coverage car insurance options ranked from least to most expensive.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$142
|State Auto
|$152
|Acuity
|$155
|Nationwide
|$163
|Safeco
|$192
|The General
|$208
Best Car Insurance in North Dakota
We know how important finding affordable car insurance is, but it’s also important to buy a policy from a provider that covers its bases and provides quality service. We’ve ranked the best car insurance companies in North Dakota, based on ICS (Insurify Composite Score) in the table below. The companies are listed from highest to lowest ICS.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$157
|Safeco
|86
|$170
|State Auto
|76
|$133
North Dakota Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record can cost you more when it comes to your auto insurance rates. That fender bender you had last week and the speeding ticket from last year make your auto insurance more expensive. Any violations hike up your rates. Keep reading to find the average rates for the cheapest options for drivers with various violations, or no violations at all.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in North Dakota
We’ve definitely all been in the car with a bad driver (you may have been the one driving), but what does it mean to be a good driver? To be a good driver, you must have zero accidents or violations in the last three to five years. For those with a squeaky clean record, it pays to drive safe. Check out your cheapest car insurance options below.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|State Auto
|$97
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$102
|Acuity
|$106
|Nationwide
|$139
|Safeco
|$145
|The General
|$151
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in North Dakota
A DUI on your driving record can seriously impact your car insurance, raising it by up to 40 percent. Insurance companies may even cancel your insurance once a DUI is recorded on your driving record, and you may not be able to find an insurance company willing to insure you since a DUI marks you as a “high-risk driver.”
DUIs can stay on your record for two to five years or even longer, meaning your insurance rates could stay high long after the violation. If you have a DUI, it may be difficult to secure auto insurance, but there are still auto insurance companies that offer cheaper options.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|The General
|$159
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$159
|Safeco
|$208
|Nationwide
|$344
SR-22 Insurance in North Dakota
An SR-22 is a form your insurance company has to file with the state that proves financial responsibility for at least one year if you have committed certain violations, such as driving under the influence. Not every state requires an SR-22, but North Dakota does. The proof required may be liability insurance, a cash deposit that equals the amount of damages if an accident was involved, or a cash bond of $25,000. Not every insurance company offers SR-22s, but we’ve listed the ones in North Dakota that do.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in North Dakota
In most cases, and with most insurers, an at-fault accident will increase your car insurance rates. Some insurance companies increase their rates more than 50 percent for those with at-fault accidents on their driving record. For those with at-fault car accidents, see the most inexpensive options in North Dakota below.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$174
|The General
|$179
|Acuity
|$208
|Nationwide
|$213
|Safeco
|$223
|State Auto
|$224
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in North Dakota
Not just extremely dangerous, speeding will raise your insurance rates. Speeding violations increase the amount you’ll pay monthly for car insurance; and often, the more speeding tickets you receive, the more your monthly rate will rise. If you have a speeding ticket (or tickets), we’ve got the cheapest quotes for you.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Acuity
|$161
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$161
|State Auto
|$204
|Nationwide
|$205
|The General
|$214
|Safeco
|$220
North Dakota Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score isn’t just important when you are buying a home. How good (or bad) your credit score is can greatly impact how much you have to pay for good auto insurance coverage. There are four categories when it comes to your credit score: excellent, good, average, and poor credit. See the average monthly quote for each of these categories below.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$130
|Good
|$139
|Average
|$162
|Poor
|$201
North Dakota Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Age is just a number, but for some things—like your car insurance—it can be more, like a determining factor in your insurance rates. Younger people are often riskier and more inexperienced drivers, resulting in expensive car insurance rates. Similarly, senior drivers are more prone to injury and accidents and often pay more for insurance.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$309
|Under 25
|$236
|20s
|$176
|30s
|$140
|40s
|$154
|50s
|$139
|60s
|$104
|70s
|$107
|80+
|$130
Car Insurance Rates in North Dakota Cities
The city you live in affects your car insurance rates. For example, larger cities tend to have more accidents, making average car insurance rates higher. Other factors that can affect how much you pay are higher costs of living and expensive vehicle repair rates. Based on major cities in North Dakota, see the cheapest options for car insurance.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Fargo
|$134
|Grand Forks
|$137
|Bismarck
|$145
|Minot
|$152
|Williston
|$187
North Dakota Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and North Dakota is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in North Dakota will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in North Dakota.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in North Dakota
All motor vehicles operated or parked on North Dakota roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in North Dakota[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. North Dakota is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$30,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In North Dakota, this coverage pays for bodily injury only.
North Dakota DMV Information
The North Dakota DMV offers many services. Typically, what you can do at a DMV is register your vehicle, apply for and receive driver’s licenses and ID cards, and access driving records. You can apply for a permit, driver’s license, motorcycle license, and commercial driver’s license at the DMV. This process typically involves training/education, testing, and the paying of fees.
There are many services offered online through the North Dakota DMV, so make sure to check out their website before heading there in person.
Public Transportation in North Dakota
All counties in North Dakota have transit options three to five days a week. There are three major providers for public transit to major cities—Jefferson Lines, Souris Basin Transportation, and Standing Rock Public Transit. These options are also great ways to get to more rural areas of the state.
There are local bus transportation options in most counties and cities as well as longer bus transit services. You can also travel further distances using the available railway transportation options like Amtrak.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in North Dakota
Now that you know just how many things affect your car insurance rates, you probably know that there are some fundamental habits that can keep your insurance cheap. Drive safe and smart to avoid adding violations to your driving record, and be aware of factors like age and location that can affect your rates. But some things, like your age, are out of your control.
The best advice we have to give for finding the cheapest car insurance in North Dakota is to do your research. Luckily, you don’t have to do all the research: Insurify finds the cheapest car insurance in under two minutes and helps you compare quotes from top insurance companies. It’s quick and completely free. Find the cheapest car insurance from insurance providers now.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in North Dakota
Yes. All vehicles that are registered and operated in North Dakota are required to have—at minimum—liability insurance (bodily injury and property damage coverage). If you do not meet these minimum requirements, you will be charged with a class B misdemeanor and fined at least $150. You will also be required to file an SR-22.
Do your research. We recommend using Insurify, which finds the cheapest insurance options in under two minutes by comparing official quotes from top insurance providers. Keeping a clean driving record can also help you find the best rates.
The cost of car insurance for North Dakota drivers varies based on a number of factors and can average anywhere between $280 and $1,200. Your driving record, where you live, and your age all can determine how much you’ll pay for car insurance. Check out our tables above to see prices based on these factors and more.
The largest factor that can drive up car insurance rates is your driving history and record. The cleaner your history, the cheaper your insurance. Other factors that could drive up rates include cost of living, deductible, frequency of accidents in an area, and cost for vehicle repairs.
Yes. Personal injury protection, also known as basic no-fault coverage, is required in North Dakota and covers around $30,000 per person. Not having PIP coverage could result in a class B misdemeanor and a minimum $150 fine and require you to file an SR-22.
Insurify Insights
How North Dakota Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in North Dakota below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how North Dakota drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in North Dakota
#13
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#19
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#1
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#2
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. North Dakota is the #44 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #44
- Percent of drivers in North Dakota with an accident: 6.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. North Dakota is the #1 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #1
- Percent of drivers in North Dakota with a DUI: 2.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. North Dakota is the #15 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #15
- Percent of drivers in North Dakota with a reckless driving offense: 1.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. North Dakota is the #15 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #15
- Percent of drivers in North Dakota with a rude driving violation: 1.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. North Dakota is the #13 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #13
- Percent of drivers in North Dakota with a speeding ticket: 10.7%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. North Dakota is the #4 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #4
- Percent of drivers in North Dakota with a failure to yield violation: 0.4%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- North Dakota Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022