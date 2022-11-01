4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in North Dakota (2022)

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions.
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions. Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC, Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.

Updated November 1, 2022

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in North Dakota

North Dakota should be on your bucket list for places to visit. It’s affordable and safe, with plenty of fun destinations like the Enchanted Highway. As you’re traveling to and through the state, it’s important to be safe, and one important way to travel safely and smartly is to have the best (and cheapest) car insurance–find the right car insurance for you today, by comparing quotes with Insurify.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in North Dakota is $155 per month, or $1,864 annually.

  • Midvale Home & Auto is the cheapest provider we found in North Dakota, with average premiums of $124 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in North Dakota

How much is car insurance in North Dakota?

The average cost of car insurance in North Dakota is $155 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Safety is important, but not everyone can afford to break the bank with their auto insurance policy. We’ve found the six cheapest North Dakota car insurance companies for those wanting an economical option. Find the average monthly quotes for each company, ranked lowest to highest, below.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto$124
State Auto$133
Acuity$139
Nationwide$157
The General$165
Safeco$170
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in North Dakota

If you are at fault in an accident, liability auto insurance helps cover the other person’s injuries and property damage. Liability insurance is the minimum coverage required by the state of North Dakota and is typically broken into two categories: bodily injury liability and property damage liability.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Acuity$43
State Auto$57
Midvale Home & Auto$70
Safeco$96
The General$123
Nationwide$133
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in North Dakota

As you’ve been perusing the world of auto insurance, you’ve probably heard the term “full coverage,” and you may have wondered what it means. Full-coverage car insurance is a combination of collision coverage and comprehensive coverage, which covers vehicle damage, with liability coverage, which we discussed above.

Since a full-coverage policy provides more robust coverage, it is often pricier than just getting minimum liability insurance. It’s essential to explore all your options when searching for the best rates, so we’ve compiled the cheapest full-coverage car insurance options ranked from least to most expensive.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto$142
State Auto$152
Acuity$155
Nationwide$163
Safeco$192
The General$208
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in North Dakota

We know how important finding affordable car insurance is, but it’s also important to buy a policy from a provider that covers its bases and provides quality service. We’ve ranked the best car insurance companies in North Dakota, based on ICS (Insurify Composite Score) in the table below. The companies are listed from highest to lowest ICS.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Nationwide89$157
Safeco86$170
State Auto76$133
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

North Dakota Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving record can cost you more when it comes to your auto insurance rates. That fender bender you had last week and the speeding ticket from last year make your auto insurance more expensive. Any violations hike up your rates. Keep reading to find the average rates for the cheapest options for drivers with various violations, or no violations at all.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in North Dakota

We’ve definitely all been in the car with a bad driver (you may have been the one driving), but what does it mean to be a good driver? To be a good driver, you must have zero accidents or violations in the last three to five years. For those with a squeaky clean record, it pays to drive safe. Check out your cheapest car insurance options below.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Auto$97
Midvale Home & Auto$102
Acuity$106
Nationwide$139
Safeco$145
The General$151
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in North Dakota

A DUI on your driving record can seriously impact your car insurance, raising it by up to 40 percent. Insurance companies may even cancel your insurance once a DUI is recorded on your driving record, and you may not be able to find an insurance company willing to insure you since a DUI marks you as a “high-risk driver.”

DUIs can stay on your record for two to five years or even longer, meaning your insurance rates could stay high long after the violation. If you have a DUI, it may be difficult to secure auto insurance, but there are still auto insurance companies that offer cheaper options.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
The General$159
Midvale Home & Auto$159
Safeco$208
Nationwide$344
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

SR-22 Insurance in North Dakota

An SR-22 is a form your insurance company has to file with the state that proves financial responsibility for at least one year if you have committed certain violations, such as driving under the influence. Not every state requires an SR-22, but North Dakota does. The proof required may be liability insurance, a cash deposit that equals the amount of damages if an accident was involved, or a cash bond of $25,000. Not every insurance company offers SR-22s, but we’ve listed the ones in North Dakota that do.

Nodak insurance
Nodak insurance
Progressive
Progressive
USAA
USAA
American Family
American Family
State Farm
State Farm

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in North Dakota

In most cases, and with most insurers, an at-fault accident will increase your car insurance rates. Some insurance companies increase their rates more than 50 percent for those with at-fault accidents on their driving record. For those with at-fault car accidents, see the most inexpensive options in North Dakota below.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto$174
The General$179
Acuity$208
Nationwide$213
Safeco$223
State Auto$224
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in North Dakota

Not just extremely dangerous, speeding will raise your insurance rates. Speeding violations increase the amount you’ll pay monthly for car insurance; and often, the more speeding tickets you receive, the more your monthly rate will rise. If you have a speeding ticket (or tickets), we’ve got the cheapest quotes for you.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Acuity$161
Midvale Home & Auto$161
State Auto$204
Nationwide$205
The General$214
Safeco$220
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

North Dakota Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Your credit score isn’t just important when you are buying a home. How good (or bad) your credit score is can greatly impact how much you have to pay for good auto insurance coverage. There are four categories when it comes to your credit score: excellent, good, average, and poor credit. See the average monthly quote for each of these categories below.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$130
Good$139
Average$162
Poor$201
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

North Dakota Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Age is just a number, but for some things—like your car insurance—it can be more, like a determining factor in your insurance rates. Younger people are often riskier and more inexperienced drivers, resulting in expensive car insurance rates. Similarly, senior drivers are more prone to injury and accidents and often pay more for insurance.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$309
Under 25$236
20s$176
30s$140
40s$154
50s$139
60s$104
70s$107
80+$130
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in North Dakota Cities

The city you live in affects your car insurance rates. For example, larger cities tend to have more accidents, making average car insurance rates higher. Other factors that can affect how much you pay are higher costs of living and expensive vehicle repair rates. Based on major cities in North Dakota, see the cheapest options for car insurance.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Fargo$134
Grand Forks$137
Bismarck$145
Minot$152
Williston$187
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

North Dakota Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and North Dakota is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in North Dakota will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in North Dakota.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in North Dakota

All motor vehicles operated or parked on North Dakota roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in North Dakota[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. North Dakota is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $30,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In North Dakota, this coverage pays for bodily injury only.

North Dakota DMV Information

The North Dakota DMV offers many services. Typically, what you can do at a DMV is register your vehicle, apply for and receive driver’s licenses and ID cards, and access driving records. You can apply for a permit, driver’s license, motorcycle license, and commercial driver’s license at the DMV. This process typically involves training/education, testing, and the paying of fees.

There are many services offered online through the North Dakota DMV, so make sure to check out their website before heading there in person.

Public Transportation in North Dakota

All counties in North Dakota have transit options three to five days a week. There are three major providers for public transit to major cities—Jefferson Lines, Souris Basin Transportation, and Standing Rock Public Transit. These options are also great ways to get to more rural areas of the state.

There are local bus transportation options in most counties and cities as well as longer bus transit services. You can also travel further distances using the available railway transportation options like Amtrak.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in North Dakota

Now that you know just how many things affect your car insurance rates, you probably know that there are some fundamental habits that can keep your insurance cheap. Drive safe and smart to avoid adding violations to your driving record, and be aware of factors like age and location that can affect your rates. But some things, like your age, are out of your control.

The best advice we have to give for finding the cheapest car insurance in North Dakota is to do your research. Luckily, you don’t have to do all the research: Insurify finds the cheapest car insurance in under two minutes and helps you compare quotes from top insurance companies. It’s quick and completely free. Find the cheapest car insurance from insurance providers now.

Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in North Dakota

  • Yes. All vehicles that are registered and operated in North Dakota are required to have—at minimum—liability insurance (bodily injury and property damage coverage). If you do not meet these minimum requirements, you will be charged with a class B misdemeanor and fined at least $150. You will also be required to file an SR-22.

  • Do your research. We recommend using Insurify, which finds the cheapest insurance options in under two minutes by comparing official quotes from top insurance providers. Keeping a clean driving record can also help you find the best rates.

  • The cost of car insurance for North Dakota drivers varies based on a number of factors and can average anywhere between $280 and $1,200. Your driving record, where you live, and your age all can determine how much you’ll pay for car insurance. Check out our tables above to see prices based on these factors and more.

  • The largest factor that can drive up car insurance rates is your driving history and record. The cleaner your history, the cheaper your insurance. Other factors that could drive up rates include cost of living, deductible, frequency of accidents in an area, and cost for vehicle repairs.

  • Yes. Personal injury protection, also known as basic no-fault coverage, is required in North Dakota and covers around $30,000 per person. Not having PIP coverage could result in a class B misdemeanor and a minimum $150 fine and require you to file an SR-22.

How North Dakota Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in North Dakota below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how North Dakota drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in North Dakota

#13

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#19

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#1

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#2

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. North Dakota is the #44 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #44
    • Percent of drivers in North Dakota with an accident: 6.8%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. North Dakota is the #1 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #1
    • Percent of drivers in North Dakota with a DUI: 2.8%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. North Dakota is the #15 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #15
    • Percent of drivers in North Dakota with a reckless driving offense: 1.6%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. North Dakota is the #15 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #15
    • Percent of drivers in North Dakota with a rude driving violation: 1.9%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. North Dakota is the #13 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #13
    • Percent of drivers in North Dakota with a speeding ticket: 10.7%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. North Dakota is the #4 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #4
    • Percent of drivers in North Dakota with a failure to yield violation: 0.4%
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. North Dakota Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions.

