Cheap Car Insurance in North Dakota (2022)

North Dakota Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving record can cost you more when it comes to your auto insurance rates. That fender bender you had last week and the speeding ticket from last year make your auto insurance more expensive. Any violations hike up your rates. Keep reading to find the average rates for the cheapest options for drivers with various violations, or no violations at all.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance North Dakota

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in North Dakota

We’ve definitely all been in the car with a bad driver (you may have been the one driving), but what does it mean to be a good driver? To be a good driver, you must have zero accidents or violations in the last three to five years. For those with a squeaky clean record, it pays to drive safe. Check out your cheapest car insurance options below.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote State Auto $97 Midvale Home & Auto $102 Acuity $106 Nationwide $139 Safeco $145 The General $151

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in North Dakota

A DUI on your driving record can seriously impact your car insurance, raising it by up to 40 percent. Insurance companies may even cancel your insurance once a DUI is recorded on your driving record, and you may not be able to find an insurance company willing to insure you since a DUI marks you as a “high-risk driver.”

DUIs can stay on your record for two to five years or even longer, meaning your insurance rates could stay high long after the violation. If you have a DUI, it may be difficult to secure auto insurance, but there are still auto insurance companies that offer cheaper options.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote The General $159 Midvale Home & Auto $159 Safeco $208 Nationwide $344

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance North Dakota

SR-22 Insurance in North Dakota

An SR-22 is a form your insurance company has to file with the state that proves financial responsibility for at least one year if you have committed certain violations, such as driving under the influence. Not every state requires an SR-22, but North Dakota does. The proof required may be liability insurance, a cash deposit that equals the amount of damages if an accident was involved, or a cash bond of $25,000. Not every insurance company offers SR-22s, but we’ve listed the ones in North Dakota that do.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in North Dakota

In most cases, and with most insurers, an at-fault accident will increase your car insurance rates. Some insurance companies increase their rates more than 50 percent for those with at-fault accidents on their driving record. For those with at-fault car accidents, see the most inexpensive options in North Dakota below.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Midvale Home & Auto $174 The General $179 Acuity $208 Nationwide $213 Safeco $223 State Auto $224

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in North Dakota

Not just extremely dangerous, speeding will raise your insurance rates. Speeding violations increase the amount you’ll pay monthly for car insurance; and often, the more speeding tickets you receive, the more your monthly rate will rise. If you have a speeding ticket (or tickets), we’ve got the cheapest quotes for you.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Acuity $161 Midvale Home & Auto $161 State Auto $204 Nationwide $205 The General $214 Safeco $220

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.