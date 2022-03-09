North Dakota SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in North Dakota?

Insurance companies charge around $25 for filing the SR-22 with your state. In North Dakota, you can also expect to pay a license reinstatement fee of up to $100. Add those two numbers together, and you get a $125 total, but that's only the beginning.

Yes, your insurance bill will go up, but not as much as in other states, because North Dakota has the eighth-cheapest car insurance in the U.S. Drivers with no violation spend $171 per month, but after an SR-22, the price pops up by $41 to $212, a 24 percent increase. When you have an SR-22, finding the right company becomes even more critical.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $171 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $212 $41 ▴ 23.98% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

