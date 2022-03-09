North Dakota SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in North Dakota (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in North Dakota, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in North Dakota. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in North Dakota.
|Carrier
|The General
|$152
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in North Dakota?
Insurance companies charge around $25 for filing the SR-22 with your state. In North Dakota, you can also expect to pay a license reinstatement fee of up to $100. Add those two numbers together, and you get a $125 total, but that's only the beginning.
Yes, your insurance bill will go up, but not as much as in other states, because North Dakota has the eighth-cheapest car insurance in the U.S. Drivers with no violation spend $171 per month, but after an SR-22, the price pops up by $41 to $212, a 24 percent increase. When you have an SR-22, finding the right company becomes even more critical.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in North Dakota?
Drivers in North Dakota are required to get SR-22 insurance after a ticket for driving without insurance, a DUI, or another serious offense, or the state could take away your driving privileges. To get back on the road, you'll need an SR-22. It's a form that the insurance company files on your behalf with the state to prove you have insurance meeting the minimum coverage the law requires.
There is some confusion because the SR-22 is not insurance, and it doesn't raise your rate. It's simply paperwork, and the conviction on your record is what kicks up your price. The first step in the SR-22 process is finding a company with an affordable premium and adequate coverage.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in North Dakota?
North Dakota lets insurance companies factor in credit when setting rates. Generally, those with the best credit pay the least. An SR-22 requirement kicks the premium up by about $40 on average. Even with an SR-22, moving from poor to excellent credit can save you over $40 per month, or $480 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Difference
|Excellent
|$159
|$197
|$38
|Good
|$177
|$220
|$42
|Average
|$179
|$222
|$43
|Poor
|$194
|$240
|$46
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in North Dakota
Getting an SR-22 is a two-step process in North Dakota. First, find a car insurance company with a competitive rate. Second, tell the company to file your SR-22. For many, step one is a hassle because they must visit agents, call salespeople, or search the web for the right price. You can get it done in just a few minutes when you use Insurify's free tool to compare quotes and coverages across the industry.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in North Dakota
Don't own a car but still want to drive? A non-owner policy allows you to meet the SR-22 requirements, and the best part is you pay less than what a traditional car insurance policy costs. It protects any car that a household member does not own, so rentals and other borrowed vehicles you occasionally drive would be fair game.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in North Dakota
If you have $155,000 to hand over to the state, you can insure yourself. Let them hold the cash for three years, and you meet your SR-22 requirement. If that price isn't right, you can always buy insurance from the right company at a reasonable rate and let them file the SR-22 for you.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in North Dakota
The first part of solving the equation is finding the right company. Once you find a price you can afford, the company will file the paperwork on your behalf. So try Insurify's free quote-comparison tool to lock in the best rates and coverages in just a few minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions
The state will tell you exactly how long you'll need to keep coverage to meet the SR-22 requirement. Unlike the three years common across the country, North Dakota only has a minimum of one year, but certain convictions can make it longer.
Your SR-22 requirement will go with you to the new state until you fulfill your required time. Because states have different minimum coverage levels, it's wise to shop around and find a rate that works with your wallet.
Even if you don't own a vehicle, you still must have an SR-22 until you've finished your time requirement. You can get a non-owner policy, which is surprisingly inexpensive compared to traditional car insurance. This type of policy allows you to make the state happy, and it lets you pay less than you would if you had a car.
