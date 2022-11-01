4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Fargo has 124,000 residents, and most people drive as their main mode of getting around. Finding the best car insurance policy will save you green, whether you rock green and yellow or green and pink on college football game days.
Over 93 percent of Fargo households own cars. And although North Dakotans race lawnmowers, they're not included in that statistic. With so many folks racing up and down the streets, even in snowstorms, peace of mind from insurance goes far in the Peace Garden State.
Car Insurance in Fargo, ND
The average cost of North Dakota car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Fargo, ND to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Fargo is $132 per month, or $1584 annually.
Car insurance in Fargo is $32 less than the average cost of car insurance in North Dakota.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Fargo on average is Midvale Home & Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Fargo, ND
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Fargo
|Quotes
|Progressive
|$21 /mo
|State Farm
|$58 /mo
|Allstate
|$59 /mo
|The General
|$113 /mo
|American Family
|$142 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|North Dakota Cities
|Bismarck
|$95/mo
|Grand Forks
|$77/mo
|Minot
|$96/mo
|West Fargo
|$88/mo
|Fargo
|$79/mo
|North Dakota
|$87/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in North Dakota
All motor vehicles operated or parked on North Dakota roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in North Dakota[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. North Dakota is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$30,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In North Dakota, this coverage pays for bodily injury only.
Fargo Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
While insurance rates are highest for young drivers in Fargo, rates typically decline as you get older—as long as you keep a clean driving record. Because of their limited driving exposure, younger drivers pose the most risk on the road, and insurance companies charge them accordingly. The difference in insurance rates between a teen and someone in their 50s is remarkable. While teen drivers pay an average of $282 for their monthly premiums, a skilled driver in their 50s pays just $89.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$283
|20s
|$124
|30s
|$125
|40s
|$103
|50s
|$90
|60s
|$127
|70s
|$87
|80s
|N/A
Fargo Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Driving in North Dakota’s most populous city gives motorists all the more reason to keep their eyes on the road. Costly tickets aren’t the only consequence of running a red light in this town. Those who have driving violations on their record pay more for insurance than those who don’t. Why? Because driving behavior is a clear indicator of risk. The higher the risk you pose, the higher your insurance rates. Drivers with no violations in Fargo pay an average of $113 per month for insurance. Drivers ticketed for running a light or who have an at-fault accident to contend with pay $145 and $158, respectively.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$114
|Speeding Ticket
|$131
|At-Fault Accident
|$159
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$146
Fargo Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Accident history and age aren’t the only things that determine individual insurance rates. In most states, car insurance companies use a person’s credit-based insurance score as well. Why? Studies have shown that your ability to manage money can also be an indicator of risk. How much money you have isn��’t a factor, and there are laws in place that prevent discrimination. In the case of credit-based insurance scores, your risk is related to things like outstanding debt, length of credit history, and whether you pay your bills on time. A driver with a good credit score in Fargo can expect to pay an average of $122 per month in car insurance premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$101
|Good
|$123
|Average
|$120
|Poor
|$125
Find local Fargo agents
Superior Insurance Agency1002 28th Street S,
Fargo, ND 58501
Grand Slam Insurance Agency619 University Dr S,
Fargo, ND 58103-2649
Dixon Insurance, Inc.3101 39th St S,
Fargo, ND 58104
Vaaler Insurance Inc1531 32nd Ave S,
Fargo, ND 58103-5905
Far North Insurance Inc.3357 39th St S Suite 1,
Fargo, ND 58106
Halvorson Company, Inc3320 Westrac Drive South,
Fargo, ND 58103
Dawson Insurance/Marsh & McClennan505 Broadway North,
Fargo, ND 58102
Dawson Insurance Agency Inc5675 26th Avenue South,
Fargo, ND 58107
Insure Forward1202 28th St S,
Fargo, ND 58103-8700
Bell Insurance Services LLC318 Broadway,
Fargo, ND 58102-4715
Fargo, ND DMV Information
Fargo Motor Vehicle is the place to go to register your vehicle, and it's at 745 45th St. S, Fargo, ND 58103. The hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the phone number is 1 (575) 762-3732.
Public Transportation in Fargo, ND
Fargo Driver’s License site is at 4101 13th Ave. S, Ste 1200, Fargo, ND 58103. The office hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., and the phone number is 1 (855) 633-6835. You must make an appointment, and no walk-ins are allowed.
For more detailed North Dakota city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Fargo, ND
If Fargo's weather is "not so bad," that means you're not "snow-stayed," and it's time to pick up a "bunny lunch" or a "slush burger." But before you track through the snow, get a smoking-hot deal that can warm the heart of any winter warrior. Try Insurify to find the best rates by comparing dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
When your city leads North Dakota for speeding and suspended licenses, there are at least two reasons to lock in car insurance. Use Insurify to get the coverage and rate that will make you dance like your team scored a touchdown, regardless if you're a Viking or a Packer.
FAQs - Fargo, ND Car Insurance
Fargo ranks first for most speeding tickets and suspended licenses in North Dakota. Add in the severe snowstorms, and you have a recipe for high rates. Insurers assign a higher premium to higher risk.
The cheapest car insurance price comes from state minimum coverage. That's the lowest amount of protection North Dakota allows. If you're financing the car, you must buy comprehensive and collision coverage. In that case, to keep your bill low, raise your deductibles to the most you can afford out of pocket if a wreck happens.
Car insurance prices differ by city, company, and driver. If you're looking for rates tailored to your driver profile, try Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes. You'll unlock savings and discounts and find the coverage you deserve at a price you can afford.
Insurify Insights
How Fargo Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Fargo, North Dakota below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Fargo drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across North Dakota in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Dodge Dakota
Most Popular Car in Fargo
#8
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in North Dakota
#8
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in North Dakota
#6
City with the Most DUIs Rank in North Dakota
#8
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in North Dakota
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Fargo drivers rank 8 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in North Dakota.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Fargo with an accident: 4.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Fargo drivers rank 6 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in North Dakota.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Fargo with a DUI: 1.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in North Dakota, Fargo drivers rank 8 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Fargo with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in North Dakota, Fargo drivers rank 8 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Fargo with a reckless driving violation: 1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in North Dakota, Fargo drivers rank 8 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Fargo with a speeding ticket: 5.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Fargo drivers rank 1 in clean driving records across all cities in North Dakota.
- Rank within state: #1
- Percent of drivers in Fargo with clean record: 86.1%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Fargo drivers rank 5 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in North Dakota.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Fargo with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.33%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- North Dakota Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022