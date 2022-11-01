4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
If you’re a Grand Forks resident buying car insurance, there’s one coverage add-on you won’t want to forget: flood protection. As a flat area located on the banks of the Red River, Grand Forks residents are no strangers to flooding.
But just because you’ll need an added bit of protection on your car insurance policy doesn’t mean you have to break the bank. With Insurify, you can find just the right policy at just the right price by comparing free insurance quotes from a variety of insurance carriers.
Car Insurance in Grand Forks, ND
The average cost of North Dakota car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Grand Forks, ND to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Grand Forks is $132 per month, or $1584 annually.
Car insurance in Grand Forks is $32 less than the average cost of car insurance in North Dakota.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Grand Forks on average is State Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Grand Forks, ND
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Grand Forks
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$46 /mo
|State Farm
|$69 /mo
|The General
|$116 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|North Dakota Cities
|Fargo
|$79/mo
|Bismarck
|$95/mo
|Minot
|$96/mo
|West Fargo
|$88/mo
|Grand Forks
|$77/mo
|North Dakota
|$87/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in North Dakota
All motor vehicles operated or parked on North Dakota roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in North Dakota[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. North Dakota is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$30,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In North Dakota, this coverage pays for bodily injury only.
Grand Forks Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
The average premium auto insurance rates for drivers in Grand Forks is substantially lower than other places across the nation. For example, younger drivers in their 20s should expect to pay only $149.54 a month on average. People in their 30s and 50s will be happy to see that their average premiums are less than $100, coming in at $99.17 and $81.00, respectively. There is a small jump in rates for those in their 40s, with averages around $118.94.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|N/A
|20s
|$150
|30s
|$100
|40s
|$119
|50s
|$81
|60s
|N/A
|70s
|N/A
|80s
|N/A
Grand Forks Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Driving records and accident history are two areas where insurance companies in Grand Forks go to determining the risk of a driver. This risk ultimately plays a factor in what rates you can expect to pay for auto insurance. Those with no violations and a clean record often have a lower rate and should expect to pay an average premium of $103.04. One violation that often has a negative impact on rates is an at-fault accident. These types of instances cause the average premium to rise to $127.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$104
|Speeding Ticket
|N/A
|Number of Quotes
|N/A
|At-Fault Accident
|$127
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
Grand Forks Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Even though many cities around the United States focus on rewarding drivers with a good credit score, Grand Forks takes a different approach. Instead, they focus on providing affordable coverage for drivers who have experienced problems in the past with their credit scores. This can be seen in the average premiums for people with the poor rating, which is normally around $73.50. Others who fall into the average category can expect rates just north of $100, with an average of $108.22.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|N/A
|Good
|$127
|Average
|$109
|Poor
|$74
Grand Forks, ND DMV Information
The Grand Forks Motor Vehicle Site Office is located at 1726 S Washington St., Suite 55, and can help you with vehicle registration services. For license services, the Grand Forks Driver’s License Site Office is located down the road at the Department of Transportation at 1951 N Washington St. Both offices are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Public Transportation in Grand Forks, ND
The Cities Area Transit service offers 12 bus routes around Grand Forks. For intercity travel, the Empire Builder Amtrak line stops at the Grand Forks Amtrak Station and can help residents travel as far as Seattle, WA.
Green Driving in Grand Forks ND
The EPA reports that the United States' transportation sector accounts for 27% of national greenhouse gas emissions. In a country of over 263 million registered vehicles, many communities are taking action to reduce their environmental impact and vehicular carbon footprint.
The state of North Dakota offers many green driver incentives, including federal tax credits, free low-speed vehicle registration, and discounts through some car insurance carriers.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Grand Forks, ND
When you’re a driver in Grand Forks, the threat of water damage is never far away. That’s why investing in a car insurance policy that meets your unique needs as a Grand Forks resident can give you much needed peace of mind. To keep you and your vehicle protected, compare car insurance quotes today on Insurify.
FAQs - Grand Forks, ND Car Insurance
Plenty of factors come into play when determining your car insurance rates, such as your driver history, vehicle information, and even marital status. And when a car insurance company is determining your rates, they’ll also look up your ZIP code. By analyzing the rate of vehicle theft, local weather patterns, and other location-specific factors, insurers can better understand the likelihood of you filing a claim in this ZIP code and set your insurance rates accordingly.
North Dakota car insurers are allowed to weigh a driver’s credit history when determining their car insurance rates. So if you find yourself with a low credit score, you may have to work a bit harder to find cheap car insurance premiums.
Car insurance prices vary by state, driver history, and a host of other factors. To help you find the right policy at the right price, use Insurify to easily compare 10+ free quotes from a wide range of insurance companies.
Insurify Insights
How Grand Forks Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Grand Forks, North Dakota below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Grand Forks drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across North Dakota in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Grand Forks
#7
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in North Dakota
#4
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in North Dakota
#3
City with the Most DUIs Rank in North Dakota
#5
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in North Dakota
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Grand Forks drivers rank 1 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in North Dakota.
- Rank within state: #1
- Percent of drivers in Grand Forks with an accident: 10.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Grand Forks drivers rank 3 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in North Dakota.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Grand Forks with a DUI: 3.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in North Dakota, Grand Forks drivers rank 6 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Grand Forks with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in North Dakota, Grand Forks drivers rank 5 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Grand Forks with a reckless driving violation: 1.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in North Dakota, Grand Forks drivers rank 7 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Grand Forks with a speeding ticket: 11.1%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Grand Forks drivers rank 3 in clean driving records across all cities in North Dakota.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Grand Forks with clean record: 73.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Grand Forks drivers rank 1 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in North Dakota.
- Rank within state: #1
- Percent of drivers in Grand Forks with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.02%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- North Dakota Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022