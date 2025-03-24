Best Car Insurance in North Dakota (2025)

Remember, you are the insured, not the middle man. When it comes to a claim, the check needs to be made out to you, not jointly to you and some unreliable middleman who keeps lying and never shows up. I received a check from your company for hail damage that I can't cash because it's made out to both of us. All I get from my local agent is, 'It's not his problem.' I thought I was the insured, not the party that never shows up!

