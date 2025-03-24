Best Car Insurance in North Dakota (2025)

Matthew Gross is an insurance editor at Insurify. He aspires to help readers make more informed decisions through well-crafted content. Matthew’s background in journalism and SEO taught him the value of keeping readers at the core of his work. Prior to Insurify, Matthew brought his user-centered approach to his work with global brands like Apple and Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Illinois State University.
Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
When choosing the best car insurance company in North Dakota, one company isn’t going to suit everyone. Every driver has unique needs, whether it’s how much coverage they need or how much they want to spend. So the right insurance company for you might look different from your neighbor’s.
If you live in the Roughrider State, shopping around can help you find the best car insurance policy for your situation. Insurify analyzed 50 insurance companies in North Dakota to help you find the right one for you.
Best car insurance companies in North Dakota
Some car insurance companies offer customers a better experience than others. The list below highlights the best auto insurance companies in North Dakota, according to our research.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$71/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$154/mo
4.6
Best choiceBased on 431 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about American Family
Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
How drivers feel about American Family
Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
Reviews (229)
Jim
March 26, 2025
Verified Review
Failure to Pay Claim
I received a check from American Family for hail damage that I am unable to cash. The experience has been horrible.
Jim
March 26, 2025
Verified Review
Remember, you are the insured, not the middle man. When it comes to a claim, the check needs to be made out to you, not jointly to you and some unreliable middleman who keeps lying and never shows up. I received a check from your company for hail damage that I can't cash because it's made out to both of us. All I get from my local agent is, 'It's not his problem.' I thought I was the insured, not the party that never shows up!
Remember, you are the insured, not the middle man. When it comes to a claim, the check needs to be made out to you, not jointly to you and some unreliable middleman who keeps lying and never shows up. I received a check from your company for hail damage that I can't cash because it's made out to both of us. All I get from my local agent is, 'It's not his problem.' I thought I was the insured, not the party that never shows up!
Mark
March 19, 2025
Verified Review
Just looking for lower rates
It's average. I've never filed a claim, but the rates seem high. I'm looking to lower my premiums.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
848
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
After almost 100 years in business, American Family offers North Dakota drivers competitive rates and great customer service. American Family’s network of agents across the state can help you navigate your options and ensure you get the best coverage.
American Family offers a wide variety of discounts, giving you plenty of opportunities to save money.
Pros
Ranks No. 2 for customer satisfaction in the Central region by J.D. Power
Many discounts available
A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Cons
Above-average number of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$33/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$69/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 172 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (108)
Gerld
March 26, 2025
Verified Review
Worthwhile Insurance
My overall experience has been very good!
Sandra
March 24, 2025
Verified Review
Who is my agent?
The service is fair, but it depends on which function was performed.
Mike
March 21, 2025
Verified Review
Just Wow
The good thing is that the company I work with is family-oriented. The bad thing is that my rate was tripled without any notice.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
821
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Auto-Owners Insurance gets high marks from North Dakota drivers for customer service and claims handling. The company received an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, indicating its ability to pay out claims. Auto-Owners also offers optional coverage, like roadside assistance and rental car coverage.
With a robust selection of discount opportunities, Auto-Owners Insurance most likely has saving opportunities that suit you.
Pros
Ranks No. 3 for customer satisfaction rating in the Central region by J.D. Power
Below-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$118/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 10,204 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,623)
Brent
March 26, 2025
Verified Review
Underwhelmed
The premiums have significantly increased over the years.
James
March 26, 2025
Verified Review
Good
Good, but I'm looking for a discount for full coverage.
Michael
March 26, 2025
Verified Review
Your rate increases for no apparent reason. My agent is never available for direct communication. They don't live up to the hype.
Your rate increases for no apparent reason. My agent is never available for direct communication. They don't live up to the hype.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm’s extensive selection of insurance products allows you to handle all your insurance needs in one place. In addition to auto insurance, State Farm offers life insurance, home insurance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and more. Bundling all of your policies together can help you save time and money.
State Farm also offers various discounts, including multi-car and good student discounts.
Pros
Above-average customer satisfaction rating in the Central region by J.D. Power
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2 /10
Best For
Student drivers
Optional coverages
Bundling savings
Best For
Student drivers
Optional coverages
Bundling savings
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
NR
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Midvale Home & Auto is great for drivers looking for cheap car insurance. The company consistently offers North Dakota drivers some of the most affordable rates, according to Insurify data. But cheap rates don’t mean you need to sacrifice coverage — Midvale has a variety of options like medical payments protection and roadside assistance.
In addition to great rates, Midvale Home & Auto offers multiple ways to save money, like enrolling in electronic billing and bundling multiple policies.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$104/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$171/mo
3.6
A solid optionBased on 807 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about The General
Customers appreciate the ease of payment and availability of ID cards but are dissatisfied with the high premiums and poor customer service. They also report issues with claims handling and unexpected rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
High-risk drivers
Robust mobile app
SR-22 insurance
How drivers feel about The General
Customers appreciate the ease of payment and availability of ID cards but are dissatisfied with the high premiums and poor customer service. They also report issues with claims handling and unexpected rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
High-risk drivers
Robust mobile app
SR-22 insurance
Reviews (447)
Tammy
March 25, 2025
Verified Review
Not Great
They cancel your policy abruptly and it's hard to get in contact with them.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.69
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Drivers with a history of incidents might have trouble finding an insurance company that offers reasonable rates. But many high-risk drivers can find coverage through The General. Whether you have an at-fault accident or a speeding ticket on your driving record, The General is among the cheapest insurers for high-risk drivers in North Dakota.
The General offers high-risk drivers quality service, too. Although your experience might vary, customers rated The General an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot.[2]
Pros
Offers SR-22 filings
Works with high-risk drivers
Excellent Trustpilot score
Cons
Above-average number of complaints on the NAIC Complaint Index
Limited coverage options
Bundling discount not available
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in North Dakota to assess which offer drivers the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in North Dakota
Finding the best car insurance can be challenging. But you can use the tips below to find the right coverage at the best price in North Dakota.
Consider how much coverage you need
Before searching for a policy, you should decide how much car insurance coverage you need. You need a policy that meets North Dakota’s minimum car insurance requirements, but a minimum-coverage policy might not suit your needs.
Lenders usually require drivers who finance or lease their vehicles to purchase full-coverage insurance. A full-coverage policy includes bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, plus comprehensive and collision coverage. Full-coverage insurance is more expensive than a minimum-coverage policy but offers more financial protection if you need to file a claim.
Read customer reviews
Take some time to read through some customer feedback about the insurers you’re considering. Hearing about other peoples’ experiences with a particular company may help you decide which one is right for you.
Look for discounts
Most insurance companies offer various discounts, but not every company offers North Dakota drivers the discounts they need. Finding an insurance company offering the best deals for you can help you save money.
For example, a 20-year-old student might want an insurer offering a discount for good grades. But a driver with a clean driving history might prefer an insurer offering a safe driver discount. Don’t overlook discounts as a way to reduce your rates.
Compare quotes from multiple insurance companies
Insurers use different methods to determine the premiums they charge. Comparing quotes from multiple companies can help you find the most affordable rates for the coverage you need. Although it’s tempting to go with the lowest rate, make sure to consider other factors like available discounts and third-party reviews.
Find the Best Auto Insurance in North Dakota
Compare quotes from leading insurers
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Average cost of car insurance in North Dakota
North Dakota drivers pay an average of $108 per month for car insurance, which adds up to an average annual rate of $1,297. The average monthly cost of a full-coverage policy is $136, and liability-only insurance costs an average of $80 per month.
North Dakota drivers tend to pay less than the national average for auto insurance. Rates have risen in the Peace Garden State over the last few years, but the increases have been relatively moderate compared to the rest of the country.
It’s worth noting that your rate may differ from the average car insurance cost. With discounts, you might pay less than the average rate. But your insurance might be more expensive if you’re a high-risk driver. If you have incidents on your record, you can still find affordable coverage through an insurer known for working with high-risk drivers.
Best car insurance in North Dakota FAQs
If you need help finding car insurance, the following answers to common questions from North Dakota drivers may help.
How much is car insurance in North Dakota?
Drivers in North Dakota pay an average of $108 per month for car insurance. For a minimum-coverage policy, the average cost is $80 per month, and full-coverage insurance is $136.
What are the best car insurance companies in North Dakota?
American Family, State Farm, Auto-Owners, The General, and Midvale Home & Auto are some of the best car insurance companies in North Dakota. But the best insurer for you depends on your situation. Comparing rates from multiple companies can help you find the coverage you need at the right price.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in North Dakota?
North Dakota requires drivers to purchase the following minimum auto insurance coverages:[3]
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability
$25,000 per accident in property damage liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in underinsured motorist coverage
Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Sarah has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2022.
Matthew Gross is an insurance editor at Insurify. He aspires to help readers make more informed decisions through well-crafted content. Matthew’s background in journalism and SEO taught him the value of keeping readers at the core of his work. Prior to Insurify, Matthew brought his user-centered approach to his work with global brands like Apple and Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Illinois State University.