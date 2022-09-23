North Dakota car insurance requirements

North Dakota drivers must carry personal liability insurance, uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) insurance, and personal injury protection (PIP).[1] The table below shows state-minimum policy limits for each type of coverage.

Coverage Minimum Requirements Bodily injury liability coverage $25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident Property damage liability coverage $25,000 per accident Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage $25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident Personal injury protection $30,000 per person

Bodily injury liability insurance

Bodily injury liability insurance pays another driver’s medical expenses and those of their passengers if you cause an accident that results in injuries. It also pays for their lost wages and non-medical costs like pain and suffering.[2]

If you cause an accident with injuries, a state-minimum insurance policy pays a maximum of $25,000 for another person’s injuries and up to $50,000 per accident for all third-party injuries. You could be sued for the remaining amount if damages exceed your policy limits.

It’s important to note that if you cause an accident, bodily injury liability insurance won’t cover your medical expenses or those of your passengers. The personal injury protection portion of your policy covers those costs.

Property damage liability insurance

Property damage liability insurance covers another person’s property damage if you cause an accident. In addition to covering another driver’s vehicle damage, it also pays for damage to storefronts, fences, mailboxes, and other property.

A state-minimum policy in North Dakota includes $25,000 in property damage liability coverage per accident. If you’re at fault in an accident that exceeds $25,000 in property damage, you’ll have to pay the remaining amount out of pocket.

Like bodily injury liability insurance, property damage liability insurance doesn’t pay for your vehicle’s damages if you cause a crash. Your collision coverage — part of a full-coverage policy — pays for your vehicle’s repairs.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance

Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) insurance pays for your medical expenses if you’re in an accident with a driver without car insurance or who lacks sufficient coverage to pay for your medical expenses in full. In North Dakota, UM/UIM coverage won’t pay for vehicle damage.

North Dakota drivers must carry at least $25,000 in UM/UIM coverage per person and $50,000 per accident. Your underinsured motorist coverage limit must equal your uninsured motorist coverage limit.

Personal injury protection

North Dakota is a no-fault state. This means drivers must carry no-fault insurance, also known as personal injury protection (PIP). If you’re hurt in an accident, your PIP covers medical expenses and lost wages for you and your passengers, no matter who caused the crash.

A state-minimum liability insurance policy in North Dakota includes $30,000 in PIP per person, but you can choose higher limits if you want more protection.