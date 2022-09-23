5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics
Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise
Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
In North Dakota, drivers must carry liability insurance to register and drive a vehicle. Because each state has different car insurance laws, understanding North Dakota’s specific car insurance requirements can help ensure you have sufficient coverage.
When you’re shopping for coverage, here’s what you need to know about car insurance requirements in North Dakota.
North Dakota car insurance requirements
North Dakota drivers must carry personal liability insurance, uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) insurance, and personal injury protection (PIP).[1] The table below shows state-minimum policy limits for each type of coverage.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
|Bodily injury liability coverage
|$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
|Property damage liability coverage
|$25,000 per accident
|Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
|$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
|Personal injury protection
|$30,000 per person
Bodily injury liability insurance
Bodily injury liability insurance pays another driver’s medical expenses and those of their passengers if you cause an accident that results in injuries. It also pays for their lost wages and non-medical costs like pain and suffering.[2]
If you cause an accident with injuries, a state-minimum insurance policy pays a maximum of $25,000 for another person’s injuries and up to $50,000 per accident for all third-party injuries. You could be sued for the remaining amount if damages exceed your policy limits.
It’s important to note that if you cause an accident, bodily injury liability insurance won’t cover your medical expenses or those of your passengers. The personal injury protection portion of your policy covers those costs.
Property damage liability insurance
Property damage liability insurance covers another person’s property damage if you cause an accident. In addition to covering another driver’s vehicle damage, it also pays for damage to storefronts, fences, mailboxes, and other property.
A state-minimum policy in North Dakota includes $25,000 in property damage liability coverage per accident. If you’re at fault in an accident that exceeds $25,000 in property damage, you’ll have to pay the remaining amount out of pocket.
Like bodily injury liability insurance, property damage liability insurance doesn’t pay for your vehicle’s damages if you cause a crash. Your collision coverage — part of a full-coverage policy — pays for your vehicle’s repairs.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance
Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) insurance pays for your medical expenses if you’re in an accident with a driver without car insurance or who lacks sufficient coverage to pay for your medical expenses in full. In North Dakota, UM/UIM coverage won’t pay for vehicle damage.
North Dakota drivers must carry at least $25,000 in UM/UIM coverage per person and $50,000 per accident. Your underinsured motorist coverage limit must equal your uninsured motorist coverage limit.
Personal injury protection
North Dakota is a no-fault state. This means drivers must carry no-fault insurance, also known as personal injury protection (PIP). If you’re hurt in an accident, your PIP covers medical expenses and lost wages for you and your passengers, no matter who caused the crash.
A state-minimum liability insurance policy in North Dakota includes $30,000 in PIP per person, but you can choose higher limits if you want more protection.
North Dakota car insurance programs
North Dakota drivers who can’t find car insurance on the voluntary market can buy insurance through the North Dakota Automobile Insurance Plan.[3] Although its premiums are higher than those of standard insurers, this alternative option helps drivers with less-than-perfect driving records or other risk factors get coverage.
To be eligible for the North Dakota Automobile Insurance Plan, you must meet the following qualifications:
You’re a resident of North Dakota.
Your car is registered in North Dakota.
You have a valid North Dakota driver’s license.
You have no unpaid car insurance premiums within the last 12 months.
You’ve tried and failed to get auto insurance within the last 60 days.
You can buy insurance through the North Dakota Automobile Insurance Plan by contacting any licensed insurance agent or broker in the state. They’ll apply on your behalf.
Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in North Dakota?
Liability-only insurance protects you financially if you’re at fault in an accident that causes injuries or property damage to someone else. But it won’t pay for your medical bills or car repairs.
A full-coverage policy includes comprehensive and collision insurance, which pays for your car’s damages. If you cause an accident, collision insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle. Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision damage, such as hail, theft, vandalism, and fire.
While full coverage provides more financial protection than minimum coverage, it also has a higher premium. The average full-coverage car insurance rate in North Dakota is $125 per month, according to Insurify data.
Lenders typically require full coverage if you finance or lease a vehicle.[4] But if you drive an older car that’s not worth much — or if you could afford to replace it after an accident — liability-only insurance may be sufficient.
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in North Dakota
It’s a criminal offense to drive without insurance in North Dakota. You may face the following penalties if law enforcement catches you driving uninsured:
Fine: You’ll receive a fine between $150 and $1,000 for a first-offense violation. If you have a second violation within a year, you’ll be fined between $300 and $5,000.
Prison time: You may face up to 30 days in prison for second and subsequent offenses.
License suspension: The North Dakota Department of Transportation will suspend your license until you provide proof of insurance.
Changes to your license: Your driver’s license will have an added notation stating that you must have liability insurance on file with the state for three years. It costs $50 to add this notation and $50 to remove it.
Removal of plates: For a second or subsequent offense, your vehicle’s license plates will be impounded until you provide proof of insurance and pay a $20 fee.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in North Dakota
Liability insurance covers your financial responsibilities when you cause an accident that results in someone else’s injuries or property damage. Nearly every state requires drivers to carry minimum liability coverage, including North Dakota.
The average cost of liability-only car insurance in North Dakota is $76 per month. Below are the cheapest average rates in North Dakota by insurer.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
|Auto-Owners
|$30
|State Farm
|$31
|USAA
|$31
|American Family
|$41
|GEICO
|$61
|Farmers
|$66
|Allstate
|$70
|Direct Auto
|$70
|State Auto
|$73
|Root
|$73
|Bristol West
|$75
|Safeco
|$81
|The General
|$102
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in North Dakota
A standard full-coverage car insurance policy in North Dakota includes liability insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance. Full coverage is optional for most drivers, but lenders usually require it if you lease or finance a vehicle.
In North Dakota, the average full-coverage car insurance premium is $125 per month. The table below shows the average cost of full coverage from several of the best insurers in North Dakota.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
|Auto-Owners
|$32
|State Farm
|$33
|USAA
|$33
|American Family
|$44
|GEICO
|$64
|Farmers
|$70
|Allstate
|$74
|State Auto
|$77
|Direct Auto
|$119
|Safeco
|$127
|Root
|$131
|Bristol West
|$152
|The General
|$164
Optional car insurance coverages to consider
Depending on your car’s value, liability-only insurance may not provide enough coverage. Besides adding comprehensive and collision coverage, you can choose from several optional coverages for more protection:
Roadside assistance
Roadside assistance covers services like flat-tire changes, battery jump-starts or replacements, lockouts, and fuel delivery. Most policies also cover several miles of towing.
Rental reimbursement
If your car needs repair after a covered claim, rental reimbursement pays for a loaner vehicle. This coverage typically includes daily and total maximum limits.
Gap insurance
If you lease or finance your car and someone steals it or it’s a total loss, gap insurance covers the difference between the car’s value and what you owe.
OEM insurance
Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage pays for original parts if your vehicle needs repair after an accident. Without this coverage, some insurers will cover only the cost of cheaper aftermarket parts.
North Dakota car insurance requirements FAQs
For more information about insuring your vehicle in North Dakota, the answers to these frequently asked questions can help you find the best insurance at an affordable price.
Is car insurance required in North Dakota?
Yes. North Dakota law mandates car insurance. Drivers must carry at least 25/50/25 in personal liability insurance, 25/50 in UM/UIM insurance, and $30,000 in PIP.
Do you need car insurance to register a car in North Dakota?
Yes. You need a car insurance policy to register a vehicle in North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Transportation will ask you to provide proof of insurance when applying for registration.
Does insurance follow the car or the driver in North Dakota?
In North Dakota, as in most states, car insurance typically follows the car.[5] Your insurance covers other people who drive your car with your permission but aren’t listed on the policy.
Is North Dakota a no-fault state?
Yes. North Dakota is a no-fault state. That means drivers must carry personal injury protection (PIP), also called no-fault insurance. In a no-fault state, the driver’s PIP covers their medical expenses after a crash, regardless of who caused the accident.
What’s the penalty for driving without insurance in North Dakota?
If law enforcement catches you driving without insurance in North Dakota, you can face fines, license suspension, and jail time. Drivers caught without insurance must also file proof of insurance with the state for three years.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
