Car Insurance Quotes for New Cars

Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for New Cars

To get you started on the search for a car insurance policy for your new car, take a look at the insurance companies that offer the cheapest quotes in Insurify’s database. While these quotes are a start, the matchmaking process really gets going when you start picking up car insurance discounts specific to you.

Insurance Company Monthly Quote for New Cars Metromile $91 Acuity $117 USH&C $126 Stillwater $126 Farmers $130 Novo $135 TSC Direct $135 Kemper Preferred $141 Mile Auto $144 MetLife $148 Travelers $149 Nationwide $149 Progressive $152

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Allstate

A legacy insurance company, Allstate offers solid policies and good car insurance rates. You can manage your insurance policy with Allstate on its highly rated mobile app, and if you also purchase homeowners or renters insurance, you can bundle and save. Allstate has just about every discount you would expect from a large insurance company.

Allstate also offers new car replacement coverage as an optional provision. If your car is totaled, you can recuperate the entire investment you made, which might be a lot more than your car is worth only a few months after you buy it; as soon as you drive off the lot, your new car can lose around 20% of its value.

GEICO

An accessible and affordable insurance provider, GEICO is a good choice for any driver looking for car insurance. If you have done a driver training course, are a young driver who just got their driver’s license, and/or only need liability insurance, you’re right in GEICO’s wheelhouse, and you’ll get cheap rates and discounts.

With GEICO, good drivers get the best deals. If you have an at-fault accident on your record, you might find better rates elsewhere. But it also offers discounts for military personnel and federal employees, which is rare. So if you qualify, you could get a cheap insurance policy.

Nationwide

Well-rated for customer service and reliable policies, Nationwide can give you the security that your new car deserves, especially if your budget isn’t too tight. If you’re in a position to bundle with renters or home insurance, you can save up to 20%, a very generous figure for the industry.

Nationwide provides many other discounts you can expect from a big insurer, from driver training to paperless billing, and a telematics program to earn points and save for safe driving habits.

State Farm

State Farm has easy-to-use rideshare coverage to add to your policy if that’s something you’re anticipating using your new car for. Other than that, its coverage isn’t quite as flexible as some other insurance providers, but rates are very good on average. If affordability is a high priority for you, State Farm is a great bet.

Because State Farm’s rates are pretty low at the outset, it doesn’t offer quite as many discounts as some other insurers. There’s one coverage addition that might interest you: roadside assistance, which you can access 24/7 from your smartphone or via a telephone number.

USAA

If you’re in a military family, you should absolutely pursue auto insurance from USAA, new car or old. Its customer satisfaction and claims process are award-winning, and auto insurance rates at USAA are quite low. The catch is that it’s only available to military personnel and their families.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance