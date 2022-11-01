4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Atlanta, GA (2022)

Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Jenny Beeler is a digital Insurance agent at Insurify's in-house agency. Holding degrees from Tusculum University and the University of Tennessee, she is a licensed insurance agent specializing in property, casualty, life, and health insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Atlanta

Paying less for car insurance doesn’t mean much if you’re not getting great service, handy tech features, or adequate auto insurance coverage. Even in a city like Atlanta, where car insurance costs are much higher than the national average, it is possible to get superior coverage at a discounted rate. Here, we cover everything you need to get an affordable car insurance policy.

SEE MORE: Cheap Car Insurance Georgia

SEE MORE: Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Atlanta, Georgia

Getting cheap car insurance is important. That’s why we analyzed real car insurance quotes from thousands of drivers in Atlanta. We wanted to understand which auto insurance companies offer the cheapest rates on average. Below is our list of the cheapest companies for car insurance and the average monthly cost for their customers.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$167
Nationwide$195
Travelers$197
Mile Auto$202
Direct Auto$229
Liberty Mutual$232
Elephant$245
National General$255
State Auto$265
Midvale Home & Auto$275
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

SEE MORE: Cheap Car Insurance

Best Car Insurance in Atlanta, GA

Of course, finding great car insurance is more than finding the best rate. Other factors, such as customer satisfaction, technology, and ease of use, make some companies better than others. Below is our analysis of the best car insurance providers in the heart of the Peach State. We include average rates and their Insurify scores (out of 100), which account for more than price.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$369
Liberty Mutual82$232
MercuryNot Yet Rated$313
The GeneralNot Yet Rated$425
Bristol WestNot Yet Rated$389
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

SEE MORE: Best Car Insurance Companies

Atlanta Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving history has one of the largest impacts on your premiums. People with clean driving records—no violations for a set number of years—pay far less on average than people with violations. They also get access to good driver discounts. People with a history of at-fault car accidents, reckless driving, or a DUI tend to pay much more than people with a minor ticket.

Driving and Accident HistoryAverage Monthly Quote
Clean Record$376
Speeding Ticket$465
At-fault Accident$471
Failure to Stop$471
DUI$478
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

SEE MORE: High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia

SEE MORE: DUI Car Insurance Georgia

Atlanta Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Maintaining good credit is important for your financial health. But did you know that it can also affect how much you pay for car insurance? People with good credit are considered lower-risk drivers than people with poor or average credit scores. People with excellent credit pay the least on average, often by a significant amount. Another great reason to improve your credit score.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Premium
Excellent$376
Good$382
Average$391
Poor$401
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

SEE MORE: Bad Credit Car Insurance Georgia

Car Insurance Rates in Georgia Cities

Where you live has one of the largest impacts on what you pay for car insurance. Densely populated areas, areas with high crime or claim rates, and areas with poor road conditions tend to have higher auto insurance rates attached to their ZIP codes. Towns with less congestion, low claim and crime rates, and well-maintained driving surfaces have lower car insurance costs.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Atlanta$382
Augusta$243
Columbus$253
Macon$296
Savannah$302
Athens$232
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Atlanta Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Your age affects what you pay for car insurance. Young drivers tend to pay more than older drivers, with teen drivers paying the highest monthly premium on average. This is due to the fact that younger drivers have less experience on the road. The trend reverses as drivers get into their 70s and 80s. This is because drivers over a certain age are at a higher risk of accidents.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$583
20s$364
30s$246
40s$222
50s$201
60s$202
70s$227
80s$247
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury

  • $25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.

Atlanta DMV Information

The DMV is located at 400 Whitehall Street SW in downtown Atlanta. However, there are several more DMVs in the surrounding metro area. Most are open Tuesday through Saturday, with varying hours of operation. You can visit the DMV to obtain, transfer, or renew your driver’s license, take regular or motorcycle knowledge exams, or take a CDL written test.

You can also complete many tasks online through DRIVES e-Services, including tag renewal, registration cancellation, pay insurance fines, change your address, check insurance status, or register a commercial vehicle.

Public Transportation in Atlanta

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is Atlanta’s rapid transit system. There are four trains servicing 38 rail stations throughout the city. The rail system is bolstered by 110 city bus routes with more than 500 buses in operation daily. The newest addition, the Atlanta Streetcar, is a light-rail route with an additional 12 stations. A one-way fare costs $2.50.

Beyond MARTA, Atlanta residents can also use shuttles and taxi services to get around. The in-town neighborhoods are made to be walked, with wide sidewalks and charming architecture. Finally, the city is bicycle-friendly with more than 100 miles of bike lanes and more to come. The Atlanta BeltLine circles the city with 22 miles of reclaimed railroad tracks for biking or walking.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Atlanta

Cheap auto insurance begins with understanding how much insurance you need. Minimum coverage (a.k.a. liability insurance) costs less than full coverage. You can also adjust your deductible to lower your rate. Consider what types of discounts you’re eligible for—bundling with a renters or homeowners insurance policy is the easiest way to lower insurance premiums.

Your last step is to compare car insurance quotes from competitors. Insurify makes this last step easy. Fill out one confidential form with Insurify and receive a dozen or more real quotes. You can easily adjust coverage options and review car insurance discounts. If you have questions, unbiased insurance agents are a phone call away. See how much you can save today.

Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Atlanta, GA

  • If you want cheap car insurance, you should always compare rates before you buy your auto insurance policy—and compare again every six months. Consider discounts and raising your deductible. You can also opt for liability-only coverage. But consider adding uninsured motorist coverage, as it costs little for added protection.

  • Most Atlanta drivers will pay between $200 and $500 a month for car insurance. Drivers with good records, inexpensive vehicles, and low annual mileage may pay much less. Drivers with a poor driving history, a luxury vehicle, or poor credit may pay much more. Using discounts and other tactics can lower the rates of even high-risk drivers. Always compare rates before buying.

  • Many things can jack up the cost of Atlanta, Georgia, car insurance, but traffic incidents are the most significant. Adding comprehensive coverage and collision coverage costs more than just buying liability coverage. Factors outside your control can also increase your rates, such as worsening road conditions, increased claim rates, and increased crime rates in your area.

Insurify Insights

How Atlanta Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Atlanta, Georgia below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Atlanta drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

Honda Accord

Most Popular Car in Atlanta

#111

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia

#100

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia

#129

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia

#80

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Atlanta drivers rank 70 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.

    • Rank within state: #70
    • Percent of drivers in Atlanta with an accident: 11.1%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Atlanta drivers rank 129 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.

    • Rank within state: #129
    • Percent of drivers in Atlanta with a DUI: 1.1%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Atlanta drivers rank 77 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #77
    • Percent of drivers in Atlanta with a reckless driving offense: 2.1%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Atlanta drivers rank 80 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #80
    • Percent of drivers in Atlanta with a reckless driving violation: 2.6%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Atlanta drivers rank 111 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #111
    • Percent of drivers in Atlanta with a speeding ticket: 10.1%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Atlanta drivers rank 140 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.

    • Rank within state: #140
    • Percent of drivers in Atlanta with clean record: 76.3%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Atlanta drivers rank 22 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.

    • Rank within state: #22
    • Percent of drivers in Atlanta with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.39%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.

Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.

Learn More
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Jenny Beeler
Licensed Insurance Agent at Insurify
Jenny Beeler is a digital Insurance agent at Insurify's in-house agency. Holding degrees from Tusculum University and the University of Tennessee, she is a licensed insurance agent specializing in property, casualty, life, and health insurance.
