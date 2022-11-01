Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Atlanta, GA (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Atlanta
Paying less for car insurance doesn’t mean much if you’re not getting great service, handy tech features, or adequate auto insurance coverage. Even in a city like Atlanta, where car insurance costs are much higher than the national average, it is possible to get superior coverage at a discounted rate. Here, we cover everything you need to get an affordable car insurance policy.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Atlanta, Georgia
Getting cheap car insurance is important. That’s why we analyzed real car insurance quotes from thousands of drivers in Atlanta. We wanted to understand which auto insurance companies offer the cheapest rates on average. Below is our list of the cheapest companies for car insurance and the average monthly cost for their customers.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$167
|Nationwide
|$195
|Travelers
|$197
|Mile Auto
|$202
|Direct Auto
|$229
|Liberty Mutual
|$232
|Elephant
|$245
|National General
|$255
|State Auto
|$265
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$275
Best Car Insurance in Atlanta, GA
Of course, finding great car insurance is more than finding the best rate. Other factors, such as customer satisfaction, technology, and ease of use, make some companies better than others. Below is our analysis of the best car insurance providers in the heart of the Peach State. We include average rates and their Insurify scores (out of 100), which account for more than price.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$369
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$232
|Mercury
|Not Yet Rated
|$313
|The General
|Not Yet Rated
|$425
|Bristol West
|Not Yet Rated
|$389
Atlanta Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history has one of the largest impacts on your premiums. People with clean driving records—no violations for a set number of years—pay far less on average than people with violations. They also get access to good driver discounts. People with a history of at-fault car accidents, reckless driving, or a DUI tend to pay much more than people with a minor ticket.
|Driving and Accident History
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clean Record
|$376
|Speeding Ticket
|$465
|At-fault Accident
|$471
|Failure to Stop
|$471
|DUI
|$478
Atlanta Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Maintaining good credit is important for your financial health. But did you know that it can also affect how much you pay for car insurance? People with good credit are considered lower-risk drivers than people with poor or average credit scores. People with excellent credit pay the least on average, often by a significant amount. Another great reason to improve your credit score.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Premium
|Excellent
|$376
|Good
|$382
|Average
|$391
|Poor
|$401
Car Insurance Rates in Georgia Cities
Where you live has one of the largest impacts on what you pay for car insurance. Densely populated areas, areas with high crime or claim rates, and areas with poor road conditions tend to have higher auto insurance rates attached to their ZIP codes. Towns with less congestion, low claim and crime rates, and well-maintained driving surfaces have lower car insurance costs.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Atlanta
|$382
|Augusta
|$243
|Columbus
|$253
|Macon
|$296
|Savannah
|$302
|Athens
|$232
Atlanta Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age affects what you pay for car insurance. Young drivers tend to pay more than older drivers, with teen drivers paying the highest monthly premium on average. This is due to the fact that younger drivers have less experience on the road. The trend reverses as drivers get into their 70s and 80s. This is because drivers over a certain age are at a higher risk of accidents.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Quote
|Teens
|$583
|20s
|$364
|30s
|$246
|40s
|$222
|50s
|$201
|60s
|$202
|70s
|$227
|80s
|$247
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Atlanta DMV Information
The DMV is located at 400 Whitehall Street SW in downtown Atlanta. However, there are several more DMVs in the surrounding metro area. Most are open Tuesday through Saturday, with varying hours of operation. You can visit the DMV to obtain, transfer, or renew your driver’s license, take regular or motorcycle knowledge exams, or take a CDL written test.
You can also complete many tasks online through DRIVES e-Services, including tag renewal, registration cancellation, pay insurance fines, change your address, check insurance status, or register a commercial vehicle.
Public Transportation in Atlanta
The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is Atlanta’s rapid transit system. There are four trains servicing 38 rail stations throughout the city. The rail system is bolstered by 110 city bus routes with more than 500 buses in operation daily. The newest addition, the Atlanta Streetcar, is a light-rail route with an additional 12 stations. A one-way fare costs $2.50.
Beyond MARTA, Atlanta residents can also use shuttles and taxi services to get around. The in-town neighborhoods are made to be walked, with wide sidewalks and charming architecture. Finally, the city is bicycle-friendly with more than 100 miles of bike lanes and more to come. The Atlanta BeltLine circles the city with 22 miles of reclaimed railroad tracks for biking or walking.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Atlanta
Cheap auto insurance begins with understanding how much insurance you need. Minimum coverage (a.k.a. liability insurance) costs less than full coverage. You can also adjust your deductible to lower your rate. Consider what types of discounts you’re eligible for—bundling with a renters or homeowners insurance policy is the easiest way to lower insurance premiums.
Your last step is to compare car insurance quotes from competitors. Insurify makes this last step easy. Fill out one confidential form with Insurify and receive a dozen or more real quotes. You can easily adjust coverage options and review car insurance discounts. If you have questions, unbiased insurance agents are a phone call away. See how much you can save today.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Atlanta, GA
If you want cheap car insurance, you should always compare rates before you buy your auto insurance policy—and compare again every six months. Consider discounts and raising your deductible. You can also opt for liability-only coverage. But consider adding uninsured motorist coverage, as it costs little for added protection.
Most Atlanta drivers will pay between $200 and $500 a month for car insurance. Drivers with good records, inexpensive vehicles, and low annual mileage may pay much less. Drivers with a poor driving history, a luxury vehicle, or poor credit may pay much more. Using discounts and other tactics can lower the rates of even high-risk drivers. Always compare rates before buying.
Many things can jack up the cost of Atlanta, Georgia, car insurance, but traffic incidents are the most significant. Adding comprehensive coverage and collision coverage costs more than just buying liability coverage. Factors outside your control can also increase your rates, such as worsening road conditions, increased claim rates, and increased crime rates in your area.
Insurify Insights
How Atlanta Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Atlanta, Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Atlanta drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Atlanta
#111
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#100
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#129
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#80
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Atlanta drivers rank 70 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #70
- Percent of drivers in Atlanta with an accident: 11.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Atlanta drivers rank 129 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #129
- Percent of drivers in Atlanta with a DUI: 1.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Atlanta drivers rank 77 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #77
- Percent of drivers in Atlanta with a reckless driving offense: 2.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Atlanta drivers rank 80 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #80
- Percent of drivers in Atlanta with a reckless driving violation: 2.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Atlanta drivers rank 111 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #111
- Percent of drivers in Atlanta with a speeding ticket: 10.1%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Atlanta drivers rank 140 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #140
- Percent of drivers in Atlanta with clean record: 76.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Atlanta drivers rank 22 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Atlanta with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.39%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022