Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Atlanta, GA (2022)

Best Car Insurance in Atlanta, GA

Of course, finding great car insurance is more than finding the best rate. Other factors, such as customer satisfaction, technology, and ease of use, make some companies better than others. Below is our analysis of the best car insurance providers in the heart of the Peach State. We include average rates and their Insurify scores (out of 100), which account for more than price.

Car Insurance Company ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. Average Monthly Quote Clearcover 97 $369 Liberty Mutual 82 $232 Mercury Not Yet Rated $313 The General Not Yet Rated $425 Bristol West Not Yet Rated $389

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

