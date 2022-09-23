DUI Car Insurance in Georgia (2025)

Drivers in Georgia with a DUI pay an average of $326 per month for car insurance.

Cheapest recent rates in Georgia for drivers with a DUI

Drivers using Insurify have found quotes as cheap as $109/mo for liability only and $179/mo for full coverage in Georgia.

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 120+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 13, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Lindsay Frankel
Written byLindsay Frankel
Photo of an Insurify author
Lindsay FrankelInsurance Writer

  • 5+ years in auto insurance and personal finance writing

  • Featured in top personal finance publications

Lindsay is a widely published creator of auto insurance content. She also specializes in real estate, banking, credit cards, and other personal finance topics.

Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Georgia drivers with a past DUI pay $255 per month for liability-only insurance. A DUI typically increases auto insurance rates by a significant amount. For comparison, drivers in Georgia with a clean record pay $158 per month.

Some car insurance companies may offer more generous rates to drivers with a DUI. The cheapest liability coverage option for Georgia drivers with a past DUI starts at $116 per month.

Here’s what you need to know about finding an affordable policy in Georgia after a DUI conviction.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of full-coverage insurance for Georgia drivers with a past DUI is $396 per month.

  • A DUI remains on your criminal record permanently in Georgia and may affect your car insurance premiums for up to 10 years, depending on your insurance company.

  • A DUI conviction in Georgia may result in fines, penalties, license suspension, and participation in a required risk-reduction program.

Cheapest car insurance quotes after a DUI in Georgia

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI in Georgia, with an average premium of just $116 per month for liability-only insurance.

Below, you can compare average monthly liability insurance quotes for Georgia drivers with a past DUI conviction from different insurance companies.

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners$116
Mile Auto$124
State Farm$126
COUNTRY Financial$127
Allstate$137
Progressive$145
USAA$147
Mercury$190
Root$239
Direct Auto$252
GAINSCO$281
Nationwide$302
GEICO$307
AssuranceAmerica$310
Safeco$310
Clearcover$315
National General$318
Bristol West$342
The General$371
Infinity$379
Hugo$452
Foremost$623
Liberty Mutual$637
How a DUI affects car insurance rates in Georgia

Having a DUI on your record will increase your car insurance premium. This conviction indicates a significant amount of risk to the insurance company. The chart below shows the average liability insurance rates for drivers in Georgia with and without a DUI conviction.

 
With DUI
Without DUI
Average driver$255$158
How to get car insurance with a DUI in Georgia

Your insurance company has the legal right to cancel your policy after notifying you if you receive a conviction for driving under the influence.[1] Even if your insurance company continues your coverage, it’ll likely increase your rates.

Here’s how to shop for an auto insurance policy after a DUI:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/c323e327d0/expired-lisence.svg

    1. Gather important information

    Gather the details you’ll need for a car insurance quote, including your vehicle identification number (VIN), driver’s license number, address, and driving record.[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    2. Compare quotes from multiple insurers

    Comparing quotes will help you find the best deal. You can get quotes from an agent or broker, collect online quotes from insurers, or use a car insurance quote-comparison site to save time. If you can’t find an insurer that will sell you a policy, you may qualify for the Georgia Automobile Insurance Plan.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    3. Choose your coverage

    You’ll need to buy enough coverage to meet Georgia’s minimum car insurance requirements. You may also want additional coverage, such as comprehensive and collision coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/42122774e9/contact-us-96x96-orange_039-click.svg

    4. Purchase a car insurance policy

    Decide which insurance company is right for you, and pay your first premium to activate your coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/4d03c561b5/declaration-page.svg

    5. Make sure your insurer files your SR-22

    Drivers with a recent DUI have to file an SR-22 as proof of financial responsibility with the state.[3] Your car insurance company may require you to pay a small additional fee before it files the SR-22 certificate with the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) on your behalf. Even if you don’t intend to drive, the Georgia DDS may require you to file an SR-22. In this case, you can purchase non-owner car insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1d8803fded/credit-and-loan-96x96-blue_019-calendar.svg

    6. Maintain your coverage

    The Georgia DDS may require you to maintain car insurance coverage and keep an SR-22 certificate on file for a specific length of time, depending on your case. Three years is common. It’s important to keep paying your premiums, since a lapse in coverage has consequences.

DUI laws in Georgia

A DUI in Georgia is a serious offense that can have lasting effects. A DUI conviction stays on your criminal record permanently. That said, the state of Georgia has a look-back period of 10 years for the purpose of criminal sentencing and five years for the purpose of license suspension. These laws affect when a second DUI offense may trigger additional penalties.

Some car insurance companies may have a shorter look-back period for determining your rates, though. Your DUI could have an effect on your car insurance rates for between three and 10 years, depending on the insurance company. That’s one reason why it’s important to shop around before your renewal.

The chart below shows some of the fines and penalties you may face after a DUI conviction in Georgia.[4]

Penalty Type
First Offense
Second Offense Within 5 Years of First Offense
Third Offense Within 5 years of Second Offense
Jail timeUp to 1 yearMinimum of 48 hours, but up to 1 yearMinimum of 15 days
FinesAt least $300, but up to $1,000At least $600, but up to $1,000Minimum of $1,000,  but up to $5,000
Community serviceMinimum of 40 hoursMinimum of 30 daysMinimum of 30 days
License suspension/revocationSuspended up to 1 yearSuspended up to 3 yearsRevoked for 5 years
License reinstatement requirementCertificate of completion from a DDS-approved risk-reduction programMandatory clinical evaluation and possible admission to substance abuse treatment programMandatory clinical evaluation and possible admission to substance abuse treatment program
License reinstatement fee$210$210$210
Additional penaltiesSR-22 certificate SR-22 certificate, ignition interlock device, and license plate seizureIgnition interlock device, license plate seizure, and name and photo published in newspaper

Minimum car insurance requirements in Georgia

All Georgia drivers must carry the following liability car insurance coverages:[5]

  • Bodily injury liability coverage: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

  • Property damage liability coverage: $25,000 per accident

Your insurer may also include uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage with your policy, but it’s not mandatory. If you don’t want uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, you’ll need to decline it in writing.

DUI car insurance in Georgia FAQs

If you’re shopping for Georgia car insurance after a DUI, the following information can help answer your remaining questions.

  • What is the cheapest car insurance company in Georgia after a DUI?

    The cheapest car insurance company in Georgia for drivers with a DUI is Auto-Owners, with an average monthly premium of $116 for liability coverage. The best company for you will depend on your age, past claims history, and more.

  • How long will a DUI affect your car insurance premium?

    A DUI may affect your car insurance premium for up to 10 years, but the look-back period varies depending on the insurance company you choose. Some auto insurers only consider infractions that occurred in the past three or five years when determining your premium.

  • How much is DUI insurance in Georgia?

    The average premium for DUI insurance in Georgia is $255 per month for liability coverage and $396 for full-coverage insurance, according to Insurify data. Ultimately, how much you pay for car insurance after a DUI will depend on the insurance company you choose and factors like your age and accident history.

  • Do you have to tell your insurance company you got a DUI?

    Though it’s illegal to lie to your insurance company in Georgia, state law doesn’t require you to disclose your DUI if your insurance company doesn’t ask. But it’s always a good idea to inform your insurance company. If you don’t disclose your DUI, your insurance company could deny future claims or cancel your coverage if it discovers your conviction.

  • How long does a DUI stay on your record in Georgia?

    A DUI stays on your criminal record permanently in Georgia. The state has a look-back period of 10 years for the purpose of criminal sentencing and five years for license suspension.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

