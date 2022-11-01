4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Dallas, GA
Drivers in Dallas and in other cities around Georgia should have car insurance to stay safe and legal on the road. While the average cost of Georgia car insurance is $354, which is significantly higher than the national average, Georgia drivers can get cheaper car insurance if they know where to find it. Use Insurify to find the cheapest car insurance personalized to you!
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Dallas is $285 per month, or $3420 annually.
Car insurance in Dallas is $38 more than the average cost of car insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Dallas on average is Foremost GroupSelect℠, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Dallas, GA
Some car insurance providers are able to offer cheaper auto insurance coverage than others. That’s because every insurance company weighs information like your credit score and your driving record a bit differently. The following are the cheapest carriers in Dallas, Georgia on average but it’s always important to explore coverage options so you can find your best rates.
|Insurance Provider in Dallas
|Insurance Provider in Dallas
|Travelers
|$168 /mo
|Clearcover
|$199 /mo
|Mile Auto
|$209 /mo
|State Auto
|$218 /mo
|Elephant
|$219 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Dallas, GA
While price is important to consider when you’re shopping for car insurance, it’s also important to choose an insurance provider that can ensure good customer service and reliably pay claims. We analyzed factors that reflect quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company to calculate its Insurify Composite Score and rank car insurance providers.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Clearcover
|97
|$199 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$280 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$236 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$168 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Dallas Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age is one of the first things that your insurance agent looks at to calculate your auto insurance rate. Teens and young drivers can expect the highest rates, while drivers in their 50s and 60s, who are more mature and have more experience on the road, can expect the lowest monthly premiums.
Compare average car insurance costs for different driver ages in the table below. Note that this data is statewide and may look slightly different for Fort Worth, Texas.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$583
|20s
|$364
|30s
|$246
|40s
|$222
|50s
|$201
|60s
|$202
|70s
|$227
|80s+
|$247
Dallas Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record will significantly affect your insurance premiums because drivers with infractions like speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs on their records are seen as a higher risk to insure. Drivers with a clean record will see the lowest rates while drivers with infractions will usually pay more. Here’s what you can expect to pay based on your driving record in Dallas.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Clean Record
|$282
|Speeding Ticket
|$375
|At-Fault Accident
|$416
|DUI
|$558
Dallas Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit history will also influence your insurance rates. Drivers with poor or average credit will generally pay more for car insurance than drivers with excellent credit. Below is what you can expect to pay, on average, for car insurance based on your credit tier. However, some car insurance companies specialize in bad credit car insurance, so be sure to shop around.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$297
|Good
|$317
|Average
|$369
|Bad
|$459
Dallas DMV Information
The Georgia Department of Driver Services in Dallas is open from 8:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. The office is closed on Sunday and Monday. The Georgia Department of Driver Services is located at:
114 Justice Center Dr
Dallas, GA 30132
(678) 413-8400
Public Transportation in Dallas
Most residents of Dallas choose to drive to get from point A to point B, and public transportation options in the city are limited. However, Paulding Transit offers transportation to those who need it. Anyone who wishes to use Paulding Transit must submit an application and get approved by their primary care physician in order to be considered.
For Dallas residents who do not own a vehicle, Uber and Lyft services are available within the city.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Dallas
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Salina is to compare car insurance quotes. With Insurify , you can compare free quotes side-by-side to find your best rate in a matter of minutes. We’ll even factor in discounts you can get by bundling your auto insurance policy with insurance products like your homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and life insurance.
To get started, just enter a bit of information about yourself and in under five minutes we’ll show you the best rates personalized to you. We’ll provide quotes from national insurance providers such as Farmers Insurance and State Farm insurance along with quotes from local insurance agencies so you can rest easy knowing you’ve found the best possible rate available.
For more detailed Georgia city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Dallas, GA Car Insurance
The easiest way to find the best and cheapest auto insurance is to shop around and compare quotes from multiple providers. At Insurify , we’ll take care of all of your insurance needs, and you can find the best rate possible online without ever having to talk to an insurance agent. You can also use Insurify to shop for home insurance and life insurance.
The average cost of car insurance in Dallas, Georgia is $289 per month, but your personal rate will depend on your driving record, age, credit score, and more. The type of insurance you choose to buy will also affect your rates; a full-coverage policy with roadside assistance will always cost more than a bare bones liability policy.
If you have accidents, speeding tickets, or DUIs on your driving record, you’ll see high rates for Georgia insurance. Young drivers also typically see higher rates than older drivers because they are less experienced behind the wheel and more likely to get into car accidents.
Insurify Insights
How Dallas Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Dallas, Georgia below:
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Dallas
#96
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#47
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#75
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#73
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Dallas drivers rank 24 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Dallas with an accident: 12.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Dallas drivers rank 75 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #75
- Percent of drivers in Dallas with a DUI: 1.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Dallas drivers rank 15 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #15
- Percent of drivers in Dallas with a reckless driving offense: 3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Dallas drivers rank 12 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Dallas with a reckless driving violation: 3.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Dallas drivers rank 96 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #96
- Percent of drivers in Dallas with a speeding ticket: 10.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Dallas drivers rank 174 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #174
- Percent of drivers in Dallas with clean record: 74.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Dallas drivers rank 62 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #62
- Percent of drivers in Dallas with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.92%
