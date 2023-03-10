Like every other state, Georgia requires drivers to be licensed. New drivers can begin Georgia’s graduated licensing program at age 15. If you’ve moved to Georgia from another state, you have 30 days to replace your out-of-state license with a Georgia driver’s license.
Here’s a look at how to get a driver’s license in Georgia.
Find Georgia Car Insurance
What are Georgia’s driver’s license requirements?
Georgia requires teen drivers getting a license for the first time to be at least 18 and have completed the state’s three-step educational process for teen drivers. To transfer an out-of-state license, you’ll generally need to be at least 17 years old with a valid driver’s license from another state.
You’ll need to visit a Georgia Department of Driver Services location, bring the required documents, and pass a vision exam. If you’re a first-time driver, you’ll also need to pass a written skills test and a behind-the-wheel road test.[1]
Documents you’ll need to get a driver’s license in Georgia
When you head to a Georgia DDS location to apply for a license or instructional permit, you’ll need to bring the following documentation with you. Take note that Georgia requires all documentation to be in English.
Proof of identity
Proof of residential address
Proof of U.S. citizenship or lawful status in the United States
Full Social Security number (for online form)
Out-of-state driver’s license, permit, or ID card (if applicable), or a copy of your driving record or motor vehicle report (MVR) from that state
Keep in Mind
Although Georgia doesn’t require proof of insurance to get a driver’s license, you’ll need to demonstrate you have at least the state’s minimum amount of liability insurance coverage in order to register a vehicle in the state.[2]
How much a Georgia driver’s license costs
Georgia’s graduated driver’s license system means the state has multiple types of licenses and permits available. Here are the fees and terms associated with some of the most common options:
|License Type
|Fee
|License Term
|Regular driver’s license
|$32
|8 years
|Provisional license
|$10
|5 years
|Learner’s permit
|$10
|2 years
How to get a driving permit for a teenager in Georgia
If you’re a teen driver in Georgia between the ages of 15 and 18, you’ll need to participate in the state’s graduated driver’s license program. You must complete this three-step process and log 40 hours of supervised driving, six of which must occur at night. The three steps are:
Step 1: Apply for a learner’s permit (Class CP). You must pass a road rule and road sign knowledge test to qualify for a learner’s permit in Georgia.
Step 2: Earn an intermediate provisional license (Class D). You must be 16 or 17 years old, have a learner’s permit for at least 12 months and one day, and not have any major traffic violations during that time. You also have to pass a road skills test at this stage.
Step 3: Receive your full license (Class C). To earn a full license, you must be 18 or older and have no major traffic convictions in the past year. Teens who had an intermediate provisional license will pursue this license type once they turn 18.
How to transfer an out-of-state driver’s license in Georgia
If you recently moved to Georgia and already have an out-of-state driver’s license, you may be able to transfer it.
You’ll need to be at least 17 years old with an equivalent Class C driver’s license or be 18 to transfer your license in Georgia. Your out-of-state license must be valid. You may be able to get a Georgia driver’s license with an expired out-of-state license, provided it expired less than two years ago. You’ll visit a DDS Customer Service Center to transfer your license and will surrender your current driver’s license at that time.
You won’t need to take any written knowledge or road tests, but you will have to pass a vision exam. You’ll also have to provide a certified copy of your driving record or motor vehicle report (MVR) from the state that granted your current license.
You can also transfer a driver’s license from a foreign country as long as you have proof of identity, residential address, and U.S. citizenship, or proof of lawful status in the United States.[3]
How to renew your Georgia driver’s license
Georgia allows drivers to renew their license as early as 150 days before it expires but doesn’t have a grace period once a license expires. Since it could take up to 45 days to receive your new license, it’s a good idea to submit your renewal request well in advance of the expiration date.
You can renew a Georgia driver’s license online, via mail, using the DDS 2 GO Mobile App, or by visiting an in-person center.
If your driver’s license is canceled, revoked, or suspended, you’ll only be able to renew your limited permit or ID card.
What are Georgia’s minimum liability insurance requirements?
Georgia, like most states, requires drivers to have a minimum amount of liability insurance. The auto insurance coverage requirements are:[4]
Property damage liability: $25,000 per incident
Bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per incident
Keep in Mind
Liability insurance only pays for damages or injuries to other parties and vehicles in an accident you caused. It won’t pay to repair or replace your vehicle.
Georgia is an at-fault state — the insurance of the driver responsible for the crash pays for injuries or damages — so the minimum liability amounts may not be enough to protect you in every situation.
And if you want insurance to pay for damages to your car, you’ll need to have full-coverage car insurance, which includes comprehensive and collision coverages.
Georgia driver’s license FAQs
Ready to apply for a Georgia driver’s license? Here are answers to some common questions about the process to help you better prepare.
While a REAL ID and a standard ID look the same at first glance (aside from the addition of a black or gold star in the top right corner of a REAL ID), they’re two different types of licenses. The federal REAL ID Act requires states to set certain security standards for driver’s licenses. Beginning May 7, 2025, you’ll need a REAL ID driver’s license to fly and to enter certain federal facilities.[5]
If you’re older than 18, you don’t need a permit to get a license in Georgia. However, drivers between 15 and 18 will need to apply for a permit in the state of Georgia.
You don’t have to take a written road or knowledge test in the state of Georgia if you’re transferring a current and valid driver’s license from another state. But you will have to pass a vision test. If you’re a new teen driver or applicant in Georgia, you’ll have to successfully pass both a knowledge test and a road test.
How long it takes to get your Georgia driver’s license depends on multiple factors. Teenagers applying for their first license have to go through the state’s graduated licensing program, which can take a few years to complete. Transferring your license from another state can be much quicker.
How you renew your Georgia driver’s license can affect how long it’ll take to get your new one. If you renew online or in person, it may take up to 45 days for you to get your new license. When you renew in person, you’ll receive an interim license until your new permanent one is ready. Renewing by mail can take the longest, so the DDS recommends submitting your application at least 60 days before your license expires.
