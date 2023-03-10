How to Get a Driver’s License in Georgia

What are Georgia’s driver’s license requirements?

Georgia requires teen drivers getting a license for the first time to be at least 18 and have completed the state’s three-step educational process for teen drivers. To transfer an out-of-state license, you’ll generally need to be at least 17 years old with a valid driver’s license from another state.

You’ll need to visit a Georgia Department of Driver Services location, bring the required documents, and pass a vision exam. If you’re a first-time driver, you’ll also need to pass a written skills test and a behind-the-wheel road test.[1]

Documents you’ll need to get a driver’s license in Georgia

When you head to a Georgia DDS location to apply for a license or instructional permit, you’ll need to bring the following documentation with you. Take note that Georgia requires all documentation to be in English.

Proof of identity

Proof of residential address

Proof of U.S. citizenship or lawful status in the United States

Full Social Security number (for online form)

Out-of-state driver’s license, permit, or ID card (if applicable), or a copy of your driving record or motor vehicle report (MVR) from that state

Keep in Mind Although Georgia doesn’t require proof of insurance to get a driver’s license, you’ll need to demonstrate you have at least the state’s minimum amount of liability insurance coverage in order to register a vehicle in the state.[2]

How much a Georgia driver’s license costs

Georgia’s graduated driver’s license system means the state has multiple types of licenses and permits available. Here are the fees and terms associated with some of the most common options: