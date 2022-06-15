Cheapest Car Insurance for 17-Year-Olds (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
There are so many songs that talk about how great it is to be 17, but none of them provide any advice about how to buy cheap car insurance. On average, teen drivers pay some of the highest auto insurance premiums. Some car insurance companies are more generous to young drivers than others offering discounts for safe driving, good grades, and more.
Every 17-year-old driver should compare auto insurance quotes before buying a car insurance policy. The best way to do this is by using a quote-comparison site like Insurify for a personalized list of car insurance quotes from the nation’s top auto insurance companies.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance for a 17-year-old is $240 per month.
Mile Auto is the cheapest insurer we found for 17-year-olds, with average premiums of $148 per month.
Teenage drivers can save on car insurance through discounts, such as a good student discount or a driver education discount.
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for 17-Year-Olds
Like finding the right prom date, buying your car insurance policy is a matchmaking process. The key is to find a company that offers discounts that fit your lifestyle to get the cheapest policy available. Here are some of the best car insurance companies offering teen drivers affordable premiums:
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|$156
|National General
|$156
|Elephant
|$162
|Travelers
|$168
|Kemper
|$217
|Safeco
|$220
|Bristol West
|$247
|Nationwide
|$252
|Dairyland
|$257
|Liberty Mutual
|$262
|Mercury
|$267
|The General
|$289
|Infinity
|$383
Average Car Insurance Rates by Age and Gender
Who do you think gets cheaper car insurance, 17-year-old males or 17-year-old females? You can probably guess. Since male drivers are considered high-risk compared to female drivers, insurance companies charge them higher premiums. But in a handful of states, including California and Massachusetts, it’s illegal to use gender in insurance pricing at all.
Unfortunately, the only age group that pays more for car insurance than 17-year-old drivers is 16-year-olds. When analyzing car insurance rates by age, young drivers will always pay way more on average than their older counterparts, regardless of gender, due to the increased risk they pose to insurance companies.
How much does car insurance cost for 17-year-olds?
Although car insurance for teenage drivers can be expensive, many auto insurance companies provide discounts, such as a good student discount or a driver education discount, to make the cost more manageable
Auto insurance rates can be a bit pricey when you’re a new driver. The average cost of car insurance for 17-year-olds is a staggering $240 per month. You have better things to spend your hard-earned money on. For the best shot at cheaper car insurance rates, bundling a policy with the teenager’s parent or guardian could cut down a lot.
Parents might worry when they see how much it costs to get minimum coverage on car insurance for minors, but it’s better to spend the money to make sure their young driver is properly insured. There are also ways to save money on your teen’s insurance policy. Enrolling your new driver in driving school or a defensive driving course can lead to savings on premiums.
GEICO
Always a go-to for minimum coverage, GEICO offers teen drivers low rates that help them meet the state minimum liability coverage requirements. If you need to insure a more expensive car with collision coverage, you might find a better rate on a full-coverage policy elsewhere, but all new drivers should get a quote from GEICO.
Good student discount
Good driver discount
Affinity group discounts
Anti-theft systems discount
Progressive
With some good discounts for teen car insurance, Progressive is a good option for 17-year-olds who are ready to jump on their parents’ policy, especially if you don’t need to buy full coverage. If you have your own car, you can benefit from a multi-car discount and then save even more after you’ve been insured for 12 months.
A few of the discounts that Progressive offers to 17-year-old drivers include:
Distant Student discount
Snapshot Safe Driver discount
Teen driver discount
Multi-car discount
Accident forgiveness
Allstate
Allstate makes a real effort to offer cheap insurance to 17-year-old drivers, especially if you’re willing to take their driving course. It’s true that 17-year-olds spend enough time in class as it is, but this class can save drivers a lot of money.
A few of the discounts that Allstate offers to 17-year-old drivers include:
Good Driver discount
DrivewiseⓇ safe driver discount
TeenSMART driver education
Distant driver discount
Nationwide
As a large insurance company with a lot of bundling options, Nationwide is a great choice for families with multiple young drivers, and a teen driver monitoring program can help convince them that you’re not as high-risk as the rest.
A few of the discounts that Nationwide offers to 17-year-old drivers include:
Good student discount
Distant Student discount
SmartRideⓇ usage-based safe driver discount
SmartMilesⓇ pay-per-mile car insurance program
Accident forgiveness
Anti-theft discount
State Farm
State Farm accounts for the higher risk of teen motorists by offering a few programs that provide drive tracking discounts, a good student discount, and good rates on minimum liability coverage. Your list of car insurance quotes isn’t complete if you haven’t seen what State Farm has to offer.
A few of the discounts that State Farm offers to 17-year-old drivers include:
Good student discount
Student away at school discount
Driver training discount
Steer ClearⓇ safe driver discount
Anti-theft discount
Accident forgiveness
Best Auto Insurance Discounts for 17-Year-Olds
Every insurance company wants teen drivers to buy their policies, but they also want to be sure that you’re not as high-risk as the average 17-year-old driver. Here are some discounts to watch out for that can help you score a cheap auto insurance policy.
|Discounts for 17-Year-Olds
|How to Get It
|Companies That Offer It
|Good Student Discount
|If your high school GPA is 3.0 or higher, you’ll probably qualify for most good student discounts.
|GEICO, Allstate, Nationwide, Progressive, State Farm
|Distant Student Discount
|If you’re away at boarding school or living far from your car for whatever reason, you can get a discount for low mileage or being a student away from your car most of the year.
|State Farm, Nationwide, Allstate, Progressive
|Driver Education
|Ask your insurance company about defensive driving courses in your area that would qualify for insurance discounts.
|GEICO, Allstate, Nationwide, State Farm
|Anti-Theft Discount
|Try for a car with up-to-date alarm equipment.
|GEICO, Allstate, Nationwide, Progressive, State Farm
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance
The most important step to getting cheap car insurance is to find the car insurance companies ready to offer discounts that suit you best. Otherwise, here are some general tips to help 17-year-old drivers lower their auto insurance rates.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
Car insurance premiums vary highly between insurance providers. You might get a very high rate from one company, while another has the cheap auto insurance you need, so take your time. Free online quote-comparison tools like Insurify can make this process easy and painless.
Remain on Your Parents’ Policy:
If at all possible, it’s cheaper to stay on your parents’ auto insurance than to pay for your own policy. Parents are much more likely to qualify for discounts given their driving experience and higher credit scores. Having a teen driver alone on an insurance policy can be extremely expensive.
Drive an Older, Safer Car
It costs more to insure a sports car like a Mercedes than an old, reliable Toyota or Honda with good safety equipment and a low overall value. This is especially important for 17-year-old male drivers who are more statistically likely to be in a car accident.
Select a High-Deductible Plan
Your deductible is the cost you pay to the insurance company before collecting any money you are entitled to on a claim. If you have a little money saved and can opt for a higher deductible, insurance providers will offer you lower car insurance rates.
Keep a Clean Driving Record
The more accident-free driving experience you have, the cheaper the insurance coverage you can buy. Driving safe not only protects you but can save you a lot of money in the long run. Drivers with a clean driving record pay the lowest car insurance rates.
Maintain a Good Credit Score
Good credit is a key component of cheap auto insurance, but since most 17-year-olds don’t even have a credit score, the best way to get good credit on your side is to ask your parents to add you as an authorized user onto a credit card or other such account. It never hurts to start building good credit early.
Take Advantage of Discounts
Cash in on all the car insurance discounts you might be eligible for. Some might include:
Cheapest States for Car Insurance for 17-Year-Olds
17-year-old drivers who live in the following states will enjoy the low car insurance rates that come with their location:
|State
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Premium
|North Carolina
|Direct Auto
|$61
|Hawaii
|Farmers
|$86
|Ohio
|National General
|$123
|Indiana
|Elephant
|$128
|Illinois
|Kemper Speciality
|$129
|Texas
|Clearcover
|$158
|Georgia
|Mercury
|$257
|Florida
|Bristol West
|$309
Frequently Asked Questions
Car insurance for 17-year-olds costs $240 per month on average. 17-year-old males pay more than 17-year-old females, and you’ll get a better rate by staying on your parents’ policy rather than buying your own separate policy. The cheapest auto insurance policy is minimum coverage that doesn’t include collision coverage and other additional liability insurance.
Make sure to find yourself an insurance provider that recognizes your individuality and offers discounts that match how you drive. With Insurify, you can get one step closer to more affordable car insurance by comparing auto insurance quotes from various car insurance companies based on your specific situation.
Car insurance companies charge teen drivers high average rates because young drivers are prone to car accidents, which could result in a costly claims payout for that company. So if you build up driving experience, practice highway safety, and generally show you’re a safe driver, you’ll get cheaper car insurance than most teenage drivers.
While average rates are not cheap for 17-year-olds, if you spend the time to find the right insurance company, you can get cheap car insurance—at least compared to the average teen driver.
If you’re a 17-year-old driver, finding cheap insurance is possible with a little help from Insurify. In just a few minutes, the quote-comparison tool will display up to eight car insurance quotes to choose from, allowing you to make the best choice for your needs.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.