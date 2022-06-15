Cheapest Car Insurance for 17-Year-Olds (2022)

How much does car insurance cost for 17-year-olds?

How much does car insurance for 17-year-olds cost? Although car insurance for teenage drivers can be expensive, many auto insurance companies provide discounts, such as a good student discount or a driver education discount, to make the cost more manageable

Auto insurance rates can be a bit pricey when you’re a new driver. The average cost of car insurance for 17-year-olds is a staggering $240 per month. You have better things to spend your hard-earned money on. For the best shot at cheaper car insurance rates, bundling a policy with the teenager’s parent or guardian could cut down a lot.

Parents might worry when they see how much it costs to get minimum coverage on car insurance for minors, but it’s better to spend the money to make sure their young driver is properly insured. There are also ways to save money on your teen’s insurance policy. Enrolling your new driver in driving school or a defensive driving course can lead to savings on premiums.

GEICO

Always a go-to for minimum coverage, GEICO offers teen drivers low rates that help them meet the state minimum liability coverage requirements. If you need to insure a more expensive car with collision coverage, you might find a better rate on a full-coverage policy elsewhere, but all new drivers should get a quote from GEICO.

Good student discount

Good driver discount

Affinity group discounts

Anti-theft systems discount

Progressive

With some good discounts for teen car insurance, Progressive is a good option for 17-year-olds who are ready to jump on their parents’ policy, especially if you don’t need to buy full coverage. If you have your own car, you can benefit from a multi-car discount and then save even more after you’ve been insured for 12 months.

A few of the discounts that Progressive offers to 17-year-old drivers include:

Distant Student discount

Snapshot Safe Driver discount

Teen driver discount

Multi-car discount

Accident forgiveness

Allstate

Allstate makes a real effort to offer cheap insurance to 17-year-old drivers, especially if you’re willing to take their driving course. It’s true that 17-year-olds spend enough time in class as it is, but this class can save drivers a lot of money.

A few of the discounts that Allstate offers to 17-year-old drivers include:

Good Driver discount

DrivewiseⓇ safe driver discount

MilewiseⓇ pay per mile

TeenSMART driver education

Distant driver discount

Nationwide

As a large insurance company with a lot of bundling options, Nationwide is a great choice for families with multiple young drivers, and a teen driver monitoring program can help convince them that you’re not as high-risk as the rest.

A few of the discounts that Nationwide offers to 17-year-old drivers include:

Good student discount

Distant Student discount

SmartRideⓇ usage-based safe driver discount

SmartMilesⓇ pay-per-mile car insurance program

Accident forgiveness

Anti-theft discount

State Farm

State Farm accounts for the higher risk of teen motorists by offering a few programs that provide drive tracking discounts, a good student discount, and good rates on minimum liability coverage. Your list of car insurance quotes isn’t complete if you haven’t seen what State Farm has to offer.

A few of the discounts that State Farm offers to 17-year-old drivers include:

Good student discount

Student away at school discount

Driver training discount

Drive Safe and Save™ safe driver discount

Steer ClearⓇ safe driver discount

Anti-theft discount

Accident forgiveness

