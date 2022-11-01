4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Founded in 2015 as one of the first insurance companies to use up-to-date telematics technology to track driving behavior, Root Insurance relies on artificial intelligence to determine the rates of its policyholders. On average, users pay $82 per month for their auto insurance coverage, but rates vary per person depending on their driving habits, profile, and history.
Prospective car insurance shoppers must consider insurance providers and insurance premiums, as well as their own personal profile, habits, and financial status. Using a thorough quote-comparison tool like Insurify makes the process of comparing quotes and choosing an insurance provider easier for all users. Compare quotes today to find the best insurer for you.
Root in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Root is $82 per month.
Root is good for safe drivers, people who value customized rates, and millennials appreciative of the high-quality telematics Root app.
Root isn’t the best option for drivers with spotty driving records, students and other new drivers, and drivers who rely on receiving consistent monthly rates.
Root Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Root’s newness in the industry means the company has not yet been reviewed within major reports and ratings from companies like J.D. Power, A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch. Available feedback and reviews from customers tend to skew positive.
|Industry Ranking
|Root Rating
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|More complaints than average
Root Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Driving habits—and potential driving violations—are at the center of the pricing model for Root auto insurance. Root values how users drive more than most auto insurance companies, tracking factors around focused driving, smooth braking, gentle turning, and driving hours in an initial test-drive period to determine quotes. See how you will fare with Root in the below chart.
|Driver Profile
|Root Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$89
|$77
|DUI
|$134
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$109
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$94
|$104
Root Car Insurance Quotes by State
Similar to homeowners and renters insurance, prices of car insurance policies often fluctuate based on the state and city location of the policyholder. Population density, climate, crime rates, and more justify these location-based fluctuations. Currently available in 32 states, Root auto insurance rates and policies may vary depending on the state and city a policyholder lives in.
|State
|Root Average Monthly Premium
|Arizona
|$80
|Arkansas
|$64
|California
|$88
|Colorado
|$78
|Connecticut
|$119
|Delaware
|$135
|Georgia
|$114
|Illinois
|$84
|Indiana
|$50
|Iowa
|$45
|Kansas
|$53
|Kentucky
|$137
|Louisiana
|$138
|Maryland
|$89
|Mississippi
|$93
|Missouri
|$73
|Montana
|$60
|Nebraska
|$58
|Nevada
|$102
|New Mexico
|$74
|North Dakota
|$80
|Ohio
|$56
|Oklahoma
|$73
|Oregon
|$107
|Pennsylvania
|$93
|South Carolina
|$102
|Tennessee
|$60
|Texas
|$65
|Utah
|$85
|Virginia
|$56
|West Virginia
|$76
|Wisconsin
|$49
Root Car Insurance Pros and Cons
When comparing the pros and cons of various car insurance options and companies, potential insurance purchasers must keep in mind their insurance needs, desired insurance rates, and driving habits. Root insurance coverage works best for good drivers with safe driving habits and people who appreciate customizable premiums and using a high-quality telematics mobile app.
Pros
The Root rewards good drivers for their safe driving habits
Customizable rates appeal to some customers
The provider centers around a high-quality telematics app
Cons
Drivers with spotty records find higher rates based on their driving habits
Students and new drivers should look elsewhere for more affordable rates
Inconsistent monthly rates may not be appealing to some customers
Root Car Insurance Discounts
For Root policyholders, discounts are directly incorporated into provided quotes, as calculated based on the driving habits tracked by the telematics mobile app. Root claims good drivers find up to $900 in savings per year. Altogether, Root offers a number of driver-based, policy-based, and bundling discounts for its customers. Keep reading to learn about how to save with Root.
Driver-Based Discounts
With the Root test-drive period, prospective customers with proven safe driving habits receive lower rates on their quotes. Rather than requiring onboard diagnostics hardware, Root tracks driving data through the app. Root users can save up to $900 a year for safe driving. Insurify research found customers may benefit from a homeowners discount as well.
Policy-Based Discounts
When customers pay for their Root policy premium in full rather than monthly, they earn a discount from their insurance provider. The Root referral program also provides another way for customers to earn cash offers for themselves and their friends when complete. Additional Insurify research found Root may also reward customers for seat belt use and getting an early quote.
Bundling Discounts
Root policyholders save 5 percent in bundling discounts when they bundle their auto and renters insurance. At the time of writing, Root only offers renters insurance in nine states. Customers also save when bundling homeowners and auto insurance, though the exact saving amounts are unclear. Root currently only offers homeowners insurance in a total of 18 states.
Root Car Insurance Coverage Options
Unlike traditional car insurance providers, Root bases its business model on artificial intelligence and calculates quotes by tracking driving through telematics in the mobile app. Rather than focusing too heavily on who a person is, Root focuses on how a user drives. For qualifying drivers, Root offers the standard car insurance coverage options to choose from.
Coverage options include bodily injury and property damage liability, roadside assistance, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, rental reimbursement, uninsured motorist property damage, personal injury protection, medical payments, and uninsured and underinsured motorist bodily injury. Customers just have to select the best coverage for their insurance needs.
Root Test-Drive
Before purchasing a policy with Root, customers deemed to be safe drivers receive an initial quote after a test-drive period of a few weeks. Once downloaded and set up, the Root app tracks driving data and rewards drivers for focused driving, smooth braking, gentle turning, and safe hours. The Root test-drive and subsequent tracking can save users up to $900 total a year.
Root Mobile App
Root’s high-quality, telematics-enabled mobile app is available in the Android and Apple app stores and contains all of policyholders’ insurance needs. The app tracks customer driving habits and allows users to access coverage information, request roadside assistance, and file claims after a car accident. All premiums are calculated monthly using the driving score of customers.
Roadside Assistance
Anyone who’s ever had car trouble on the side of the road knows how awful it feels to need help. Root’s roadside assistance—included in every policy—can be requested through the app and covers the costs of needed services, including towing, lock-outs, and more. Customers can request reimbursements for non-Root roadside assistance via the roadside@joinroot.com email.
Rental Reimbursement
Root rental car reimbursement covers transportation costs after a car accident, regardless of who caused the accident. When a policyholder’s car is being repaired or serviced in the shop due to accident damages, Root offers two options. Customers may either utilize a rental car during the repairs process or acquire reimbursement for the usage of the rideshare app Lyft.
Root Car Insurance Reputation
Is Root car insurance good?
Root car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Root is $82.
Founded in 2015 from Columbus, Ohio, by Alex Timm and Dan Manges, Root set out to be unlike traditional car insurance companies. In choosing to focus on how users drive, rather than on someone’s credit score or other demographics, Root prioritized rewarding safe drivers with low rates through its pricing model and bundling options with renters and home insurance.
Root Customer Service
Like most insurance companies, Root’s reviews consist of a combination of positive and negative experiences. Frustrated customers cite increasing car insurance rates after the initial period, while positive reviewers recount the low rates they’ve maintained. Largely, the app viewed positively by customers due to its functionality and accessibility.
Root Claims-Filing Process
With the Root mobile app, policyholders can quickly file a claim with thorough descriptions and needed photos. Once processed, a claims expert will contact the customer in order to discuss the specifics of the claim and necessary steps to move forward. Payments will be sent through the mail after a claim is complete. Claims can also be filed over the phone at 1 (866) 903-8451.
Root: Is it right for you?
Each insurance customer carries their own set of insurance needs, in addition to their personal and driving histories. Whether Root works for you depends on your values and desired insurance coverage and rates. Using a car insurance comparison tool like Insurify helps users remove the guesswork and compare quotes from a number of providers in a matter of minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions
Root car insurance works best and provides the best rates for safe drivers with clean records and infrequent drivers with low mileage. Satisfied customers appreciate the mobile app’s accessibility. Root reserves the right to deny customers after their test-drive period if their driving does not meet its standards, meaning this isn’t the company for drivers with spotty histories.
Monthly premiums at Root depend on the driving habits of individual policyholders tracked through the Root mobile app. Good drivers reap the benefits of lower rates for safe driving habits, including focused driving, smooth braking, gentle turning, and safe driving hours. Though rates vary per customer, Root policyholders pay $82 for their monthly premiums on average.
Most of the discounts offered through Root are directly incorporated into quotes determined by the test-drive period and continued tracking. Root gives safe drivers discounts for many aspects of safe driving and claims drivers can earn up to $900 in savings every year. Altogether, Root offers a number of driver-based, policy-based, and bundling discounts for its policyholders.
Scoring the cheapest available car insurance that meets an individual’s specific insurance needs has never been easier. Prospective car insurance customers can compare the latest quotes of various providers from the convenience of home with Insurify’s comprehensive quote-comparison tool. Let us help you choose the right insurance provider for you.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.