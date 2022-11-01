Root Car Insurance Coverage Options

Unlike traditional car insurance providers, Root bases its business model on artificial intelligence and calculates quotes by tracking driving through telematics in the mobile app. Rather than focusing too heavily on who a person is, Root focuses on how a user drives. For qualifying drivers, Root offers the standard car insurance coverage options to choose from.

Coverage options include bodily injury and property damage liability, roadside assistance, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, rental reimbursement, uninsured motorist property damage, personal injury protection, medical payments, and uninsured and underinsured motorist bodily injury. Customers just have to select the best coverage for their insurance needs.

Root Test-Drive

Before purchasing a policy with Root, customers deemed to be safe drivers receive an initial quote after a test-drive period of a few weeks. Once downloaded and set up, the Root app tracks driving data and rewards drivers for focused driving, smooth braking, gentle turning, and safe hours. The Root test-drive and subsequent tracking can save users up to $900 total a year.

Root Mobile App

Root’s high-quality, telematics-enabled mobile app is available in the Android and Apple app stores and contains all of policyholders’ insurance needs. The app tracks customer driving habits and allows users to access coverage information, request roadside assistance, and file claims after a car accident. All premiums are calculated monthly using the driving score of customers.

Roadside Assistance

Anyone who’s ever had car trouble on the side of the road knows how awful it feels to need help. Root’s roadside assistance—included in every policy—can be requested through the app and covers the costs of needed services, including towing, lock-outs, and more. Customers can request reimbursements for non-Root roadside assistance via the roadside@joinroot.com email.

Rental Reimbursement

Root rental car reimbursement covers transportation costs after a car accident, regardless of who caused the accident. When a policyholder’s car is being repaired or serviced in the shop due to accident damages, Root offers two options. Customers may either utilize a rental car during the repairs process or acquire reimbursement for the usage of the rideshare app Lyft.

