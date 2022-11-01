Elephant Car Insurance Discounts

According to Elephant, you might be able to save up to 40 percent with its discounts. Since not all discounts are available in every state, be sure to check when you receive a quote. Also, note that some discounts only apply to certain types of coverage.

Driver-Based Discounts

With the multi-car discount, you can lower your car insurance costs just for insuring multiple vehicles with Elephant. If you’re in school and earn good grades, you may qualify for the good student discount. There’s also a responsible driver discount that might be an option if you haven’t been in an accident in quite some time.

Policy-Based Discounts

If you pay for your car insurance policy all at once, you may be eligible for the pay in full discount. As long as you don’t mind enrolling in paperless billing, you can lock in the paperless account discount. The early bird discount is also available if you request an online quote and buy your car insurance early.

Bundling Discounts

Elephant partners with several companies to sell other insurance products, including motorcycle insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, condo insurance, umbrella insurance, and life insurance. If you purchase multiple insurance policies, you may qualify for a bundling discount, even if the other policies are through Elephant’s partners.

