Updated November 1, 2022
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Elephant Insurance is a subsidiary of Admiral Group in the United Kingdom and fairly new to the car insurance space. While it only serves eight states, the insurance provider offers affordable rates and a wide array of coverage options. On average, Elephant car insurance costs $148 per month.
If you’re in search of the best deal on your auto insurance policy, take the time to shop around and find out which options are available to you. Insurify makes it easy to do so. You can receive personalized quotes in five minutes or less. Fortunately, you don’t have to sign up or pay any fees to take advantage of it.
Elephant in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Elephant is $148 per month.
Elephant is good for drivers looking for affordable rates who live in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
Elephant isn't the best option for those who prioritize an excellent customer service experience.
Elephant Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Compared to other insurance companies like GEICO and Progressive, Elephant auto insurance hasn’t been around for very long. It’s also much smaller, as it only serves customers in eight states. Therefore, it doesn’t have the best reputation in the car insurance industry. While Elephant doesn’t have financial strength scores, its parent company Admiral Group does.
|Industry Ranking
|Elephant Rating
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
|A.M. Best
|A+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|More complaints than average
Elephant Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
There are several factors Elephant evaluates when it calculates car insurance quotes. You can expect the car insurance provider to consider your driving history as well as where you live and what kind of car you drive. If your driving record shows you’re a safe driver, you’ll likely land a lower rate than someone with speeding tickets and other violations.
|Driver Profile
|Elephant Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$155
|$77
|DUI
|$172
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$208
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$194
|$104
Elephant Car Insurance Quotes by State
Your geographic location will impact your car insurance rates. If you live somewhere with a large population, you’ll probably pay more than a driver who lives in a small town. That’s because more people results in more cars on the roads and a higher risk for accidents. High crime rates, especially for car theft and vandalism, may also lead to a higher car insurance premium.
|State
|Elephant Average Monthly Premium
|Georgia
|$222
|Illinois
|$133
|Indiana
|$109
|Maryland
|$239
|Ohio
|$113
|Tennessee
|$132
|Texas
|$166
|Virginia
|$130
Elephant Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Elephant car insurance can be a good fit if you’re looking for a good deal on your car insurance policy and live in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, or Virginia. It can also make sense if you’re a pet owner and want automatic pet injury protection.
Pros
Decent rates
Automatic pet injury protection
Cons
Only available in eight states
A significant number of complaints
Elephant Car Insurance Discounts
According to Elephant, you might be able to save up to 40 percent with its discounts. Since not all discounts are available in every state, be sure to check when you receive a quote. Also, note that some discounts only apply to certain types of coverage.
Driver-Based Discounts
With the multi-car discount, you can lower your car insurance costs just for insuring multiple vehicles with Elephant. If you’re in school and earn good grades, you may qualify for the good student discount. There’s also a responsible driver discount that might be an option if you haven’t been in an accident in quite some time.
Policy-Based Discounts
If you pay for your car insurance policy all at once, you may be eligible for the pay in full discount. As long as you don’t mind enrolling in paperless billing, you can lock in the paperless account discount. The early bird discount is also available if you request an online quote and buy your car insurance early.
Bundling Discounts
Elephant partners with several companies to sell other insurance products, including motorcycle insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, condo insurance, umbrella insurance, and life insurance. If you purchase multiple insurance policies, you may qualify for a bundling discount, even if the other policies are through Elephant’s partners.
Elephant Car Insurance Coverage Options
Elephant’s liability coverage covers property damage and bodily injury when you’re at fault. MedPay and PIP take care of medical expenses after an accident. The Comp & Collision policy protects you if your vehicle faces theft, weather damage, or damage. There’s also the uninsured and underinsured coverage that offers protection if an at-fault motorist doesn’t have coverage.
Pet Injury Coverage
When you buy a car insurance policy through Elephant, pet injury coverage is automatic. It provides up to $1,000 of coverage if your pet sustains an injury during a covered accident. You can use this money toward veterinary expenses or as a death benefit if your pet passes away.
Rental Reimbursement
Rental reimbursement can be useful if your vehicle is in the repair shop and you need a rental car to get around. This auto insurance coverage will pay for your rental car until your car is back in working condition and ready for you to drive again.
Custom Parts and Equipment
If you’ve spent money to spruce up your vehicle and make it your own, the custom parts and equipment coverage should be on your radar. It will ensure all the custom parts on your car are covered in the event of an accident.
Real-Time Roadside Assistance
Real-time roadside assistance is available 24/7/365. It covers towing, battery jumps, flat tire replacement, emergency fuel delivery, and lock-out services during emergency situations. If you drive often, roadside assistance can give you some much-needed peace of mind.
Elephant Car Insurance Reputation
Is Elephant car insurance good?
Elephant car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Elephant is $148.
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) states that Elephant has received more complaints than average. Despite this, however, the insurance provider has earned multiple awards, including the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Award and Best Places to Work in Virginia. Elephant also holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Elephant Customer Service
If you read Elephant reviews, you’ll find that many of them discuss a poor customer service experience. According to its policyholders, Elephant’s claim process can be long and drawn out. It may take a while for claim adjusters to perform their jobs in a timely manner.
Elephant Claims Filing Process
To file a claim with Elephant, you can call, email, or use the convenient online claims filing tool. Once the car insurance company receives your claim, a claims specialist will get back to you within one business day. You’ll be able to check the status of your claim through your online account.
Elephant: Is it right for you?
Elephant may be right for you if you’re looking for an affordable rate on your car insurance, as long as you’re a resident of Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, or Virginia. It’s also worth considering if you have a pet and want to reap the benefits of automatic pet injury coverage. To make sure Elephant is the best choice, however, check out Insurify.
Frequently Asked Questions
Even though car insurance is a smaller car insurance company, it can certainly be a good choice for the right driver. It offers competitive rates as well as a number of types of insurance and discounts to make your policy more affordable. If customer service is most important to you, however, you’ll likely be better off with another provider.
Elephant car insurance runs $148 per month on average. Of course, your unique situation will determine the exact rate you’ll pay. Elephant will look at your location, car make and model, and driving history before they provide you with a quote. If you’re a responsible driver, you’ll pay less than a reckless driver.
You may qualify for one or more car insurance discounts through Elephant. Its driver-based discounts include the multi-policy or multi-car discount, good student discount, and responsible driver discount. Elephant also offers discounts if drivers pay in full or opt for paperless billing. You may also secure a discount for bundling your car insurance with one or more other policies.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.