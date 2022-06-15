Car Insurance Quotes for Classic Cars

How much does car insurance cost for classic cars?

How much does classic car insurance cost? The cost of insurance for classic cars will vary based on the car's actual cash value and the insurance company. However, you can almost always expect insurance costs for classic cars to exceed the insurance costs for more standard cars.

Your classic car insurance premium will depend on the actual cash value of your car and/or the agreed value that you reach with your insurance provider. Classic vehicles don’t have standardized valuations, which makes insurance pricing trickier. But as with any insurance policy, the more expensive your vehicle, the higher your insurance premium.

Farmers

Farmers Insurance goes out of its way to provide insurance policies for classic cars, vintage cars, street rods, and the rest. While many insurance carriers are laser-focused on eligibility and exclusions, Farmers emphasizes mobility and flexibility, with exceptions to help you take your car on parades and shows abroad and enjoy protection while you’re not attending to your car.

Additional coverages like spare parts coverage and towing/roadside assistance are available with Farmers. It also advertises a multi-policy discount if you insure more than one collectible car. The company has an esteemed mobile app and great customer service ratings.

Hagerty

With partnerships with leading insurance giants like Allstate, Progressive, and Nationwide, Hagerty provides top-of-the-line classic car insurance to cars between 25 and 50 years old. You’ll have lots of flexibility to customize your insurance policy to suit your classic vehicle. Together, you’ll reach an agreed value for your car that you’ll receive in the event of a total loss.

With a Hagerty classic car insurance policy, there’s no mileage limit. So you can drive as long as you need to get to car shows, the drivers club, wherever — so long as your collectible car isn’t your daily driver. And watch your driving record: speeding tickets and alcohol-related offenses will disqualify you from getting classic car insurance with Hagerty.

State Farm

State Farm is a massive insurance company that offers insurance policies to antique cars older than 25 years and collectible cars with a historic interest older than 10 years, such as muscle cars and hot rods. Its policies have the option of roadside assistance and towing, which never hurts — and if you want to get your premium down, higher deductibles are available.

When you buy classic auto insurance from State Farm, you’ll come together to agree on the car’s value. Homeowners can benefit from bundling, and if State Farm is your insurance agency for your regular auto insurance, you could get savings for having multiple cars on your policy.

American Modern (GEICO)

Another powerful partnership, American Modern works with GEICO to combine the expert service and highly rated financial backing to make a convincing classic car insurance option. You won’t suffer a high deductible, and you won’t need to go through an appraisal. The policy applies to replicas, exotic cars, retired military vehicles, and antique cars older than 25 years.

Another key perk with American Modern coverage: depreciation won’t factor into your car’s agreed value. The stipulations are that the car must be stored in an enclosed and locked area, and you’ll have to stick to occasional pleasure and the odd car show and exhibition. Altogether, it’s a premier choice for your classic car insurance coverage.

American Collectors

With USAA underwriting American Collectors’ policies, you’ve got a trustworthy company that specializes in collector car insurance ready to provide you specialty auto insurance for your motorcycle, hot rod, classic car, collector vehicle, or whatever you need elite protection for.

As usual, the exclusions: race cars need not apply; they have to be retired. You also can’t take your classic car on your commute or on business or errands; pleasure driving only, and even then, on a limited basis. But if these eligibility requirements work for you, American Collectors has a collaborative process for designing your auto insurance policy.