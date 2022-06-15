Car Insurance Quotes for Luxury Cars

How much does car insurance cost for luxury cars?

Unsurprisingly, if your exotic vehicle or collector car is high-performance, high-value, and therefore high-maintenance, your insurance coverage will cost a pretty penny. If you have a super-high-end sports car like a Ferrari or Aston Martin, only select companies will insure you, and you’ll be billed as higher-risk. Luxury cars cost more to insure than other vehicle types

Farmers

Whatever the horsepower on your Mercedes-Benz, Farmers ranks first for quoting the cheapest premiums on sports car insurance. It’s known for customer service, and given that luxury car insurance requires a bit more finessing, it’s great to work with a company where you can build a strong relationship.

Are you used to doing everything on a mobile app? If so, Farmers has a great one. In addition to low insurance quotes, Farmers has the advantage of the broad range of insurance discounts you can expect from a big insurance company. It’s just a matter of finding the best ways for you to chip away at that exotic car insurance premium.

Kemper

Kemper has a special coverage package for new cars. Their website claims to provide reimbursement for the replacement cost of your new vehicle, rather than the actual cash value—but check in with them. Your insurance policy might have a limit on what you’ll get back in the event of a total loss, but you’ll settle on an agreed value.

While you may not have heard of Kemper, it’s in all 50 states. It also advertises a personal liability umbrella policy that has a ceiling of $1 million—that’s more than enough to protect just about any car, even the Ferraris and Bugattis of the world.

Novo

Offering bespoke luxury car insurance in the UK, Novo is only just making its way to the United States and is offered in Tennessee and Wisconsin. Keep an eye out for great quotes in your state when you get a shiny new car that needs an exotic car insurance policy.

The company stands out with an all-tech approach and advertises fast claims service and an agent-free policy process. Some people like a more personal touch, so if you’re looking for a traditional insurance company, you may want to look elsewhere.

Aspire General

Bilingual and California-based, Aspire General provides low quotes for insurance premiums, and this includes high-value cars, which might help you get a great policy. You can spend time with an insurance agent to understand the agreed value of your car and make sure your reimbursement expectations are satisfactory.

Aspire General specializes in non-standard insurance, so if you have a driving record that requires you to have an SR-22 certificate, you’ll have a harder time finding a company that will take you on without charging super-high insurance rates.

Travelers

A long-standing auto insurance company, Travelers will be ready to work with you on an exotic car insurance policy. Whether you have a collector car or a Mercedes-Benz, you’re in the hands of a tenured insurance provider that will help you get the liability coverage and other types of coverage you’ll need.

Travelers tends to be a great option for low-risk drivers. Since you drive a sports car or a classic car, you’re already high-risk in the eyes of most companies. It never hurts to talk to an insurance agent. But a speeding ticket on your driving record sure wouldn’t help your rate.

