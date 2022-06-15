4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Car Insurance Quotes for Luxury Cars

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterVehicle TypedelimiterLuxury Exotic Cars
Car InsurancedelimiterVehicle TypedelimiterLuxury Exotic Cars

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Insurance Writer
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated June 15, 2022

If you’re living your dream (and a lot of other people’s) by driving a Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, or some other luxury or exotic car, you want to be absolutely sure you have an insurance policy that protects it fully.

High-end car owners are selective and passionate. To find the right exotic car insurance, you’ll want to compare auto insurance quotes across the industry—but price still has a role to play. This makes Insurify your perfect companion: after just five minutes, you’ll have personalized quotes for your sports car, classic car, or whatever else and be on your way to great insurance.

Quick Facts

  • The cheapest insurer we found for owners of luxury cars is Farmers, with average monthly premiums of $107.

  • Owners of luxury cars get the lowest insurance rates in Hawaii and North Carolina.

  • Insurance for luxury cars is expensive, but the easiest way to save is to use a quote-comparison tool, like Insurify, to find the cheapest rate.

Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Luxury Cars

How much is exotic car insurance?

Drivers of luxury cars can expect relatively high car insurance premiums. However, many insurance providers have special insurance options for drivers who own luxury cars, and these options can help make coverage more affordable.

Insurance for your Maserati or Bentley requires an exotic car insurance policy that will generally skyrocket your insurance rates. But it doesn’t have to be that way with every insurance company. In fact, here are the ones offering the lowest rates for exotic car insurance:

Insurance CompanyMonthly Quote for Luxury Cars
Farmers$107
Kemper$152
Amigo USA$153
Travelers$182
Elephant$217
Nationwide$220
AssuranceAmerica$172
Bristol West$294
Liberty Mutual$298
The General$352
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

How much does car insurance cost for luxury cars?

Unsurprisingly, if your exotic vehicle or collector car is high-performance, high-value, and therefore high-maintenance, your insurance coverage will cost a pretty penny. If you have a super-high-end sports car like a Ferrari or Aston Martin, only select companies will insure you, and you’ll be billed as higher-risk. Luxury cars cost more to insure than other vehicle types

Farmers

Whatever the horsepower on your Mercedes-Benz, Farmers ranks first for quoting the cheapest premiums on sports car insurance. It’s known for customer service, and given that luxury car insurance requires a bit more finessing, it’s great to work with a company where you can build a strong relationship.

Are you used to doing everything on a mobile app? If so, Farmers has a great one. In addition to low insurance quotes, Farmers has the advantage of the broad range of insurance discounts you can expect from a big insurance company. It’s just a matter of finding the best ways for you to chip away at that exotic car insurance premium.

Kemper

Kemper has a special coverage package for new cars. Their website claims to provide reimbursement for the replacement cost of your new vehicle, rather than the actual cash value—but check in with them. Your insurance policy might have a limit on what you’ll get back in the event of a total loss, but you’ll settle on an agreed value.

While you may not have heard of Kemper, it’s in all 50 states. It also advertises a personal liability umbrella policy that has a ceiling of $1 million—that’s more than enough to protect just about any car, even the Ferraris and Bugattis of the world.

Novo

Offering bespoke luxury car insurance in the UK, Novo is only just making its way to the United States and is offered in Tennessee and Wisconsin. Keep an eye out for great quotes in your state when you get a shiny new car that needs an exotic car insurance policy.

The company stands out with an all-tech approach and advertises fast claims service and an agent-free policy process. Some people like a more personal touch, so if you’re looking for a traditional insurance company, you may want to look elsewhere.

Aspire General

Bilingual and California-based, Aspire General provides low quotes for insurance premiums, and this includes high-value cars, which might help you get a great policy. You can spend time with an insurance agent to understand the agreed value of your car and make sure your reimbursement expectations are satisfactory.

Aspire General specializes in non-standard insurance, so if you have a driving record that requires you to have an SR-22 certificate, you’ll have a harder time finding a company that will take you on without charging super-high insurance rates.

Travelers

A long-standing auto insurance company, Travelers will be ready to work with you on an exotic car insurance policy. Whether you have a collector car or a Mercedes-Benz, you’re in the hands of a tenured insurance provider that will help you get the liability coverage and other types of coverage you’ll need.

Travelers tends to be a great option for low-risk drivers. Since you drive a sports car or a classic car, you’re already high-risk in the eyes of most companies. It never hurts to talk to an insurance agent. But a speeding ticket on your driving record sure wouldn’t help your rate.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Cheapest States for Car Insurance for Luxury Cars

Isn’t Hawaii a luxurious place to drive a beautiful BMW convertible? Well, at least until the afternoon rains arrive. Hawaii and four other states boast the cheapest car insurance quotes premiums for luxury cars, according to Insurify’s proprietary database:

StateMonthly Quote for Luxury Cars
Hawaii$122
North Dakota$148
Ohio$172
Indiana$182
Massachusetts$189
Illinois$191
New Mexico$197
Kansas$202
Utah$204
Wisconsin$205
Tennessee$206
Oregon$210
Nebraska$211
Pennsylvania$214
Virginia$215
Alabama$217
Oklahoma$222
Arkansas$224
Arizona$231
Mississippi$236
Washington$266
Washington, D.C.$268
New Jersey$283
Connecticut$284
Texas$292
Kentucky$294
Colorado$299
Missouri$302
South Carolina$307
Florida$314
Maryland$318
California$319
Nevada$339
Delaware$342
Louisiana$365
New York$387
Georgia$391
Michigan$506
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

How Save Money on Exotic Car Insurance

Luxury cars are expensive to insure, and just because you own a Bugatti or what have you, people assume you have infinite money. But to protect your vehicle, you’ll want full-coverage car insurance along with a variety of other types of coverage like uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. So here’s how to get that premium down so you can enjoy your new car.

Opt for Safety Features

When you’re driving a sports car with horsepower that’s too tempting not to use, insurance companies are going to automatically label you high-risk. So if you’re building custom, try to assuage their fears by choosing enough safety features to convince them you’re not going to make an insurance claim on huge medical bills.

Take a High Deductible

As with any insurance policy, a higher deductible lowers your premium. And not to make too many assumptions, but if you can afford that Bentley, perhaps you have a little cash left over to cover a $2,500 deductible should your luxury vehicle need any repairs after a claim on your comprehensive coverage or collision coverage. The repair bill will likely be much higher.

Keep a Clean Driving Record

The worst-case scenario for your insurance company is that you crash your McLaren and it’s a total loss. Insurance companies really don’t want to shell out that reimbursement. To get your insurance premium down, make sure your driving record is spotless, and take every chance you can to show that you can handle that high horsepower with grace.

Be Selective

You have great taste in cars, and everyone knows it. Auto insurance should be a similarly careful shopping process. The way to start is with Insurify, which gives you instant access to personalized quotes on your luxury car insurance.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

The Best Car Insurance Quotes for Luxury Vehicles

Liability coverage is just the beginning of the insurance to-buy list for your luxury vehicle. Alongside comprehensive coverage—you’ll be a significant theft target—you’ll want collision coverage to insure against any accidents, given that a visit to the repair shop will hit you hard financially. You’ll also want roadside assistance and towing included in any policy.

If you like the luxury and speed of high-end sports cars, you’ll love Insurify. It’s like your own boutique insurance agency that directs you to the best auto insurance companies with the friendliest insurance premiums for your situation.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Exotic car insurance can be much more costly than traditional auto insurance. Repair costs for a Bugatti are much higher even than a standard BMW because parts so often have to come direct from the manufacturer, and only experienced repair shops can handle them. Also, classic cars and other luxury cars don’t suffer depreciation, so a total loss can really hurt an insurer.

  • Your Lamborghini (probably) hit your budget a little hard, so you’ll be looking for ways to save money on everyday costs like auto insurance. Cheap car insurance only comes through careful comparison-shopping—finding the right insurance company by getting quotes and talking with insurance agents around the industry.

  • Amazingly, there’s a one-stop shop for luxury auto insurance policies that is completely free. It’s called Insurify, and when you spend just five minutes filling out your information, you’ll be presented with the cheapest car insurance quotes from a list of relevant insurance companies. It’s free, but more importantly, it helps you save money.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

Popular articles

Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterVehicle TypedelimiterLuxury Exotic Cars