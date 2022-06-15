Car Insurance Quotes for Luxury Cars

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
June 15, 2022
If you’re living your dream (and a lot of other people’s) by driving a Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, or some other luxury or exotic car, you want to be absolutely sure you have an insurance policy that protects it fully.
High-end car owners are selective and passionate. To find the right exotic car insurance, you’ll want to compare auto insurance quotes across the industry—but price still has a role to play. This makes Insurify your perfect companion: after just five minutes, you’ll have personalized quotes for your sports car, classic car, or whatever else and be on your way to great insurance.
Quick Facts
The cheapest insurer we found for owners of luxury cars is Farmers, with average monthly premiums of $107.
Owners of luxury cars get the lowest insurance rates in Hawaii and North Carolina.
Insurance for luxury cars is expensive, but the easiest way to save is to use a quote-comparison tool, like Insurify, to find the cheapest rate.
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Luxury Cars
How much is exotic car insurance?
Drivers of luxury cars can expect relatively high car insurance premiums. However, many insurance providers have special insurance options for drivers who own luxury cars, and these options can help make coverage more affordable.
Insurance for your Maserati or Bentley requires an exotic car insurance policy that will generally skyrocket your insurance rates. But it doesn’t have to be that way with every insurance company. In fact, here are the ones offering the lowest rates for exotic car insurance:
|Insurance Company
|Monthly Quote for Luxury Cars
|Farmers
|$107
|Kemper
|$152
|Amigo USA
|$153
|Travelers
|$182
|Elephant
|$217
|Nationwide
|$220
|AssuranceAmerica
|$172
|Bristol West
|$294
|Liberty Mutual
|$298
|The General
|$352
How much does car insurance cost for luxury cars?
Unsurprisingly, if your exotic vehicle or collector car is high-performance, high-value, and therefore high-maintenance, your insurance coverage will cost a pretty penny. If you have a super-high-end sports car like a Ferrari or Aston Martin, only select companies will insure you, and you’ll be billed as higher-risk. Luxury cars cost more to insure than other vehicle types
Farmers
Whatever the horsepower on your Mercedes-Benz, Farmers ranks first for quoting the cheapest premiums on sports car insurance. It’s known for customer service, and given that luxury car insurance requires a bit more finessing, it’s great to work with a company where you can build a strong relationship.
Are you used to doing everything on a mobile app? If so, Farmers has a great one. In addition to low insurance quotes, Farmers has the advantage of the broad range of insurance discounts you can expect from a big insurance company. It’s just a matter of finding the best ways for you to chip away at that exotic car insurance premium.
Kemper
Kemper has a special coverage package for new cars. Their website claims to provide reimbursement for the replacement cost of your new vehicle, rather than the actual cash value—but check in with them. Your insurance policy might have a limit on what you’ll get back in the event of a total loss, but you’ll settle on an agreed value.
While you may not have heard of Kemper, it’s in all 50 states. It also advertises a personal liability umbrella policy that has a ceiling of $1 million—that’s more than enough to protect just about any car, even the Ferraris and Bugattis of the world.
Novo
Offering bespoke luxury car insurance in the UK, Novo is only just making its way to the United States and is offered in Tennessee and Wisconsin. Keep an eye out for great quotes in your state when you get a shiny new car that needs an exotic car insurance policy.
The company stands out with an all-tech approach and advertises fast claims service and an agent-free policy process. Some people like a more personal touch, so if you’re looking for a traditional insurance company, you may want to look elsewhere.
Aspire General
Bilingual and California-based, Aspire General provides low quotes for insurance premiums, and this includes high-value cars, which might help you get a great policy. You can spend time with an insurance agent to understand the agreed value of your car and make sure your reimbursement expectations are satisfactory.
Aspire General specializes in non-standard insurance, so if you have a driving record that requires you to have an SR-22 certificate, you’ll have a harder time finding a company that will take you on without charging super-high insurance rates.
Travelers
A long-standing auto insurance company, Travelers will be ready to work with you on an exotic car insurance policy. Whether you have a collector car or a Mercedes-Benz, you’re in the hands of a tenured insurance provider that will help you get the liability coverage and other types of coverage you’ll need.
Travelers tends to be a great option for low-risk drivers. Since you drive a sports car or a classic car, you’re already high-risk in the eyes of most companies. It never hurts to talk to an insurance agent. But a speeding ticket on your driving record sure wouldn’t help your rate.
Cheapest States for Car Insurance for Luxury Cars
Isn’t Hawaii a luxurious place to drive a beautiful BMW convertible? Well, at least until the afternoon rains arrive. Hawaii and four other states boast the cheapest car insurance quotes premiums for luxury cars, according to Insurify’s proprietary database:
|State
|Monthly Quote for Luxury Cars
|Hawaii
|$122
|North Dakota
|$148
|Ohio
|$172
|Indiana
|$182
|Massachusetts
|$189
|Illinois
|$191
|New Mexico
|$197
|Kansas
|$202
|Utah
|$204
|Wisconsin
|$205
|Tennessee
|$206
|Oregon
|$210
|Nebraska
|$211
|Pennsylvania
|$214
|Virginia
|$215
|Alabama
|$217
|Oklahoma
|$222
|Arkansas
|$224
|Arizona
|$231
|Mississippi
|$236
|Washington
|$266
|Washington, D.C.
|$268
|New Jersey
|$283
|Connecticut
|$284
|Texas
|$292
|Kentucky
|$294
|Colorado
|$299
|Missouri
|$302
|South Carolina
|$307
|Florida
|$314
|Maryland
|$318
|California
|$319
|Nevada
|$339
|Delaware
|$342
|Louisiana
|$365
|New York
|$387
|Georgia
|$391
|Michigan
|$506
How Save Money on Exotic Car Insurance
Luxury cars are expensive to insure, and just because you own a Bugatti or what have you, people assume you have infinite money. But to protect your vehicle, you’ll want full-coverage car insurance along with a variety of other types of coverage like uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. So here’s how to get that premium down so you can enjoy your new car.
Opt for Safety Features
When you’re driving a sports car with horsepower that’s too tempting not to use, insurance companies are going to automatically label you high-risk. So if you’re building custom, try to assuage their fears by choosing enough safety features to convince them you’re not going to make an insurance claim on huge medical bills.
Take a High Deductible
As with any insurance policy, a higher deductible lowers your premium. And not to make too many assumptions, but if you can afford that Bentley, perhaps you have a little cash left over to cover a $2,500 deductible should your luxury vehicle need any repairs after a claim on your comprehensive coverage or collision coverage. The repair bill will likely be much higher.
Keep a Clean Driving Record
The worst-case scenario for your insurance company is that you crash your McLaren and it’s a total loss. Insurance companies really don’t want to shell out that reimbursement. To get your insurance premium down, make sure your driving record is spotless, and take every chance you can to show that you can handle that high horsepower with grace.
Be Selective
You have great taste in cars, and everyone knows it. Auto insurance should be a similarly careful shopping process. The way to start is with Insurify, which gives you instant access to personalized quotes on your luxury car insurance.
The Best Car Insurance Quotes for Luxury Vehicles
Liability coverage is just the beginning of the insurance to-buy list for your luxury vehicle. Alongside comprehensive coverage—you’ll be a significant theft target—you’ll want collision coverage to insure against any accidents, given that a visit to the repair shop will hit you hard financially. You’ll also want roadside assistance and towing included in any policy.
If you like the luxury and speed of high-end sports cars, you’ll love Insurify. It’s like your own boutique insurance agency that directs you to the best auto insurance companies with the friendliest insurance premiums for your situation.
Frequently Asked Questions
Exotic car insurance can be much more costly than traditional auto insurance. Repair costs for a Bugatti are much higher even than a standard BMW because parts so often have to come direct from the manufacturer, and only experienced repair shops can handle them. Also, classic cars and other luxury cars don’t suffer depreciation, so a total loss can really hurt an insurer.
Your Lamborghini (probably) hit your budget a little hard, so you’ll be looking for ways to save money on everyday costs like auto insurance. Cheap car insurance only comes through careful comparison-shopping—finding the right insurance company by getting quotes and talking with insurance agents around the industry.
Amazingly, there’s a one-stop shop for luxury auto insurance policies that is completely free. It’s called Insurify, and when you spend just five minutes filling out your information, you’ll be presented with the cheapest car insurance quotes from a list of relevant insurance companies. It’s free, but more importantly, it helps you save money.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.