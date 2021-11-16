We’re Changing The Way You Buy Insurance

At Insurify, we’re reimagining the way you compare, buy, and manage your insurance online. Through artificial intelligence, we make insurance shopping simple, affordable, and hassle-free. When it comes to making your life easier, we make no compromises. Since our founding in 2013, Insurify has been devoted to empowering insurance shoppers across the United States to cut through the noise of the insurance industry and take their coverage needs into their own hands.
After a minor car accident, Insurify founder and CEO Snejina Zacharia’s car insurance rates skyrocketed, so she decided to find a better rate and switch policies. Rather than a seamless solution, Snejina was instead confronted by an exasperating and inefficient process requiring dozens of phone calls followed by an inbox filled with spam. Snejina decided to channel her entrepreneurial spirit into building out the best insurance shopping experience.
Today, Zacharia, the foremost female business leader in insurtech, has led the company to over $129 million in funding—and our team has led insurance shoppers across the nation to secure billions of dollars in insurance coverage to date. Customers have heard the message loud and clear: Insurify is the top-rated insurance comparison marketplace on the internet.

Simple

Insurify lets you compare quotes from top national and regional insurance companies in 2 minutes, and buy your policy online or over the phone in 5 minutes.
It’s insurance, simplified!

Transparent

Insurify lets you choose among the best coverage options for your personal needs. We’ll help you compare quotes, discounts, and payment options about each insurance company in one place.

Secure

Insurify keeps your information secure. Your data is encrypted and never sold to third parties. Plus, you’re in the driver’s seat the whole time: you can buy insurance online, through secure chat, or by talking to an agent. You can even manually schedule when to receive e-mail notifications or phone calls from us!

Insurify is officially licensed and operating in all 50 states

How are we doing it? Bring on the savings!

Whether you’re looking for auto, home, life, or renters insurance, Insurify can show you 10 or more quotes from top-ranked and regional companies within 2 minutes, and let you buy within 5 minutes or less!

As a business devoted to top-notch consumer experience, we deploy the latest in artificial intelligence to match you with quotes from the insurance companies that fit your budget, needs, and personal profile. Our RateRank™ algorithms and patented technology connect you with the best and most affordable insurance companies and coverage. And most importantly, we’re doing it all while keeping your information safe and secure—say goodbye to spams and scams.

Insurify customers save an average of $489 a year on their car insurance.

Who are we?

Our team has built and grown startups and comes from top technology companies like TripAdvisor, Amazon, KAYAK, and JP Morgan. We value integrity, intellectual curiosity, and personal drive. Our passion, smarts, and slightly rebellious streak have helped us transform the insurance industry and bring it into the 21st century. We wholeheartedly believe that technology can empower customers to make the best decisions for their personal needs.

And the best part is…our team is growing! If you want to roll up your sleeves, make every day a new learning experience, and collaborate on new projects that will help further empower the modern insurance shopper, check out Insurify’s career openings now.

Snejina Zacharia, MBA (MIT)

Founder and CEO

Giorgos Zacharia, PhD (MIT)

Co-founder

Tod Kiryazov

Co-founder / Product

Gene Shkolnik

Engineering

Shawn Powers

Sales and Operations

Kate Hedgpeth

Engineering Management

Vasudha Sarawgi

Marketing

Sarah Doubilet

Marketing

Jackie Cohen

Editorial

Tanveen Vohra

Editorial

Virginia Gosal

Marketing

Michael Mayer

Partnerships

James O'Neill

Board Director

Daniel Tsiddon

Board of Directors

Andy Rear

Board Observer

Joe Orr

Insurance

Harel Beit-On

Board Observer

Kevin McLoughlin

Board Observer

Mark Rosenblatt

Board Observer

Rafael Baptista

Adviser

Investors

“Insurify represents the next generation of digital-insurance innovation with its intuitive user experience and advances in artificial intelligence and natural language processing”

Eric Emmons, Managing Director of MassMutual Ventures

Awards and Recognition

2021

WPO Women 2 Watch
50 Fastest Company CEO

2021

Deloitte Technology Fast 500
North America Winner

2021

Tech in Motion Timmy Awards
Best Tech Startup

2021

J.P. Morgan Chase 50 Fastest
Women Owned/Led Company

2021

Stevie International Business
Gold Award

2021

EY Entrepreneur of The Year
New England Winner

2021

Future 50 Rising Insuretech Company
Americas Winner

2021

Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company

2020

Insurify’s Founder and Co-founders were named 2020 New England finalists for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year®

2020

Tracxn Emerging Startups 2020: Top Auto E-Commerce & Content

2019

TDI LIVEFEST 2019 NorthAmerica Startup InsurTech Award Winner

2019

InsurTech 100: The world’s 100 most innovative InsurTech companies

2018

Insurify’s CEO has been named one of 2018’s Top Ten Insurance Leaders (ACORD – The Insurance Standards)

2018

Insurify’s CEO has been named one of Tech Leadership Award finalists for 2018 Banking Technology

2017

One of 17 Startups to Watch in 2017

2017

2017 Best Financial Site, Second Place

2016

The Best Insurance Website of 2016

2016

2016 Insurance Disruptor of the Year (ACORD – The Insurance Standards)

2013

MIT 100k Competition semifinalist

Get In Touch

Interested in talking to us? Drop us a line.
Call us (866) 749-1973

Say Hello: hello@insurify.com
Media inquiries: press@insurify.com

Business partnerships & affiliates: partnerships@insurify.com