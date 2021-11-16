We’re Changing The Way You Buy Insurance
Simple
Insurify lets you compare quotes from top national and regional insurance companies in 2 minutes, and buy your policy online or over the phone in 5 minutes.
It’s insurance, simplified!
Transparent
Insurify lets you choose among the best coverage options for your personal needs. We’ll help you compare quotes, discounts, and payment options about each insurance company in one place.
Secure
Insurify keeps your information secure. Your data is encrypted and never sold to third parties. Plus, you’re in the driver’s seat the whole time: you can buy insurance online, through secure chat, or by talking to an agent. You can even manually schedule when to receive e-mail notifications or phone calls from us!
How are we doing it? Bring on the savings!
Whether you’re looking for auto, home, life, or renters insurance, Insurify can show you 10 or more quotes from top-ranked and regional companies within 2 minutes, and let you buy within 5 minutes or less!
As a business devoted to top-notch consumer experience, we deploy the latest in artificial intelligence to match you with quotes from the insurance companies that fit your budget, needs, and personal profile. Our RateRank™ algorithms and patented technology connect you with the best and most affordable insurance companies and coverage. And most importantly, we’re doing it all while keeping your information safe and secure—say goodbye to spams and scams.
Insurify customers save an average of $489 a year on their car insurance.
Who are we?
Our team has built and grown startups and comes from top technology companies like TripAdvisor, Amazon, KAYAK, and JP Morgan. We value integrity, intellectual curiosity, and personal drive. Our passion, smarts, and slightly rebellious streak have helped us transform the insurance industry and bring it into the 21st century. We wholeheartedly believe that technology can empower customers to make the best decisions for their personal needs.
Snejina Zacharia, MBA (MIT)
Founder and CEO
Giorgos Zacharia, PhD (MIT)
Co-founder
Tod Kiryazov
Co-founder / Product
Gene Shkolnik
Engineering
Shawn Powers
Sales and Operations
Kate Hedgpeth
Engineering Management
Vasudha Sarawgi
Marketing
Sarah Doubilet
Marketing
Jackie Cohen
Editorial
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial
Virginia Gosal
Marketing
Michael Mayer
Partnerships
James O'Neill
Board Director
Daniel Tsiddon
Board of Directors
Andy Rear
Board Observer
Joe Orr
Insurance
Harel Beit-On
Board Observer
Kevin McLoughlin
Board Observer
Mark Rosenblatt
Board Observer
Rafael Baptista
Adviser
Investors
“Insurify represents the next generation of digital-insurance innovation with its intuitive user experience and advances in artificial intelligence and natural language processing”
Eric Emmons, Managing Director of MassMutual Ventures
Awards and Recognition
2021
WPO Women 2 Watch
50 Fastest Company CEO
2021
North America Winner
2021
Best Tech Startup
2021
Women Owned/Led Company
2021
Gold Award
2021
New England Winner
2021
Americas Winner
2021
2020
Insurify’s Founder and Co-founders were named 2020 New England finalists for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year®
2020
Tracxn Emerging Startups 2020: Top Auto E-Commerce & Content
2019
2019
InsurTech 100: The world’s 100 most innovative InsurTech companies
2018
Insurify’s CEO has been named one of 2018’s Top Ten Insurance Leaders (ACORD – The Insurance Standards)
2018
Insurify’s CEO has been named one of Tech Leadership Award finalists for 2018 Banking Technology
2017
One of 17 Startups to Watch in 2017
2017
2017 Best Financial Site, Second Place
2016
The Best Insurance Website of 2016
2016
2016 Insurance Disruptor of the Year (ACORD – The Insurance Standards)
2013
MIT 100k Competition semifinalist
Get In Touch
Interested in talking to us? Drop us a line.
Call us (866) 749-1973
Business partnerships & affiliates: partnerships@insurify.com