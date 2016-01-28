Press

Insurify is making headlines. Read all about it.

Awards and Recognition

2021

WPO Women 2 Watch
50 Fastest Company CEO

2021

Deloitte Technology Fast 500
North America Winner

2021

Tech in Motion Timmy Awards
Best Tech Startup

2021

J.P. Morgan Chase 50 Fastest
Women Owned/Led Company

2021

Stevie International Business
Gold Award

2021

EY Entrepreneur of The Year
New England Winner

2021

Future 50 Rising Insuretech Company
Americas Winner

2021

Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company

2020

Insurify’s Founder and Co-founders were named 2020 New England finalists for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year®

2020

Tracxn Emerging Startups 2020: Top Auto E-Commerce & Content

2019

TDI LIVEFEST 2019 NorthAmerica Startup InsurTech Award Winner

2019

InsurTech 100: The world’s 100 most innovative InsurTech companies

2018

Insurify’s CEO has been named one of 2018’s Top Ten Insurance Leaders (ACORD – The Insurance Standards)

2018

Insurify’s CEO has been named one of Tech Leadership Award finalists for 2018 Banking Technology

2017

One of 17 Startups to Watch in 2017

2017

2017 Best Financial Site, Second Place

2016

The Best Insurance Website of 2016

2016

2016 Insurance Disruptor of the Year (ACORD – The Insurance Standards)

2013

MIT 100k Competition semifinalist

The VentureFizz Podcast: Snejina Zacharia – Founder & CEO of Insurify – VentureFizz
10
FEB2020
Insurify Raises $23 Million To Expand Into Home & Life – Agency Checklists
28
JAN2020
We’ve gone Plaid # – TechCrunch Equity Podcast
17
JAN2020
Insurify Raises $23M to Make Up to 60 Hires – BuiltIn
16
JAN2020
Insurify bags $23m in its Series A round – FinTech Global
16
JAN2020
Insurance comparison platform Insurify raises $23m– Life Insurance International
16
JAN2020
Virtual Auto Insurance Agency Insurify Raises $23M; Will Expand Into Home, Renters, Life – Insurance Journal
16
JAN2020
Insurify raises $23 million – Coverager
15
JAN2020
Insurify snaps up $23 mln Series A– Venture Capital Journal
15
JAN2020

U.S. Insurtech Insurify Secures $23 Million Through Series A Funding Round to Expand Into Home & Life Insurance – Crowdfund Insider
15
JAN2020
Insurify Raises $23M, Expands Into Home and Life Insurance, and Hires Former SVP of Engineering at KAYAK as its CTO — To Help People Save Time and Money on Insurance Coverage – BusinessWire
15
JAN2020
Insurify looks to expand into home, life; adds Kayak vet as CTO – Dig In
15
JAN2020
Insurify raises $23mn in series A funding – The Insurer
15
JAN2020
Cambridge Startup Insurify Raises $23M in Series A to Expand to Life, Home Insurance – BostInno
15
JAN2020
Insurify raises $23M Series A to add new coverage varietals, boost its marketing efforts – TechCrunch
15
JAN2020
7 AI-Powered Insurance Companies To Watch Out For In 2020 – JustEZ
3
DEC2019
TDI LIVEFEST 2019 North America Startup InsurTech Award Winner – INSURIFY – The Digital Insurer
7
NOV2019
InsurTech 100 2019 – FinTech Global
12
OCT2019
Insurify Gets Top Marks From Consumers Via The Shopper Approved Platform – Agency Checklists
11
JUN2019
Insurify Expands to Life & Home – Coverager
28
APR2019
25 Ways AI is Giving the Insurance Industry a Modern Makeover – BuiltIn
15
APR2019
Banking Technology Awards 2018: and the winners are… – FInTech Futures
17
DEC2018
Here are the InsurTech Innovators Competing at the Benzinga Global FinTech Awards– Benzinga
10
MAY2018
High Tech Insurance Companies Use AI to Lower Rates, Increase Convenience– KTLA
23
APR2018
Insurify: The Startup Building the Future of Auto Insurance– Disruptor Daily
08
NOV2017
Women-led insurtechs emerge with fresh ideas for industry– Dig In
07
SEP2017
A Day In The Life Of An InsurTech CEO Who Just Raised $5 Million– Benzinga
24
MAR2017
You can now shop for car insurance by chatting with a bot on Facebook Messenger– Digital Trends
20
MAR2017
Insurify raises $4.6 million, launches auto insurance comparison bot– VentureBeat
16
MAR2017
Insurify Raises $4.6M, Led by MassMutual Ventures and Nationwide Ventures– Business Wire
16
MAR2017
Insurify Gets $4.6M, Adds Insurance Search Bot on Facebook Messenger– XConomy
16
MAR2017
Insurify Launches Facebook Messenger Bot That Lets You Shop for Car Insurance– BostonInno
16
MAR2017
Insurify gets $4.6 million funding for car insurance shopping app– Insurance Business America
16
MAR2017
17 Boston Startups to Watch in 2017– BostonInno
06
JAN2017
Insurify Snags the 2016 ACORD Startup Disruptor Award– Business Wire
09
NOV2016
Insurify Becomes the Largest Marketplace in the Car Insurance Industry– Business Wire
28
SEP2016
Insurify: 2016 WebAward for Outstanding Achievement– Web Awards 2016
20
SEP2016
Insurify Wins 2016 Best Insurance Website Award– Yahoo Finance
15
SEP2016
How Insurify Blends Next Gen Techs to Shake Up Insurance– Insurance Networking News
09
FEB2016
Insurify Makes Comparing Car Insurance Companies Simple and Easy– Lifehacker
07
FEB2016
Virtual Insurance Agent Insurify with License Plate Quote Feature Raises $2 Million– Insurance Journal
28
JAN2016
Your next insurance agent will be a robot– CNET
28
JAN2016
Insurify Raises $2 Million for Virtual Insurance Agent– WSJ
28
JAN2016
MIT Spinout Insurify Raises $2 Million To Replace Human Insurance Agents With A Robot– TechCrunch
28
JAN2016
Load More
60% of agents say they’re doing “average to poor” in this critical area– Insurance Business America
17
AUG2016
Googling the future of the agent– Insurance Business America
28
JUN2016
Are carriers ready to ditch the independent agent channel?– Insurance Business America
20
JUN2016
Students help shake up car insurance industry– News@Northeastern
20
APR2016
AI is no longer a dirty word– NetworkWorld
18
APR2016
A Q&A With Cambridge Start-Up Insurify- The Site Aiming To Be The Virtual Insurance Agent of the Internet– Agency Checklists
14
MAR2016
8 Startups Making Waves Right Now– Insurance Networking News
10
MAR2016
These 6 Sloan Startups Are so MIT– BostInno
02
MAR2016
A guide to cheap car insurance in Massachusetts– Boston.com
11
FEB2016
Virtual insurance broker goes live– Insurance Business Online
05
FEB2016
Insurify CEO Touts Its Online Auto Insurance Platform as Unique– AM Best
05
FEB2016
Insurify raises $2 million to create virtual agent for Auto insurance– Property Casualty 360
01
FEB2016
Insurance startup’s $2M success could threaten independents– Insurance Business America
01
FEB2016
Insurify Races Into Car Insurance Search With Online & Texting Tools– Xconomy
28
JAN2016
Insurify raises $2 million, launches text-based virtual auto insurance agent– VentureBeat
28
JAN2016
Insurify Launches to Take the Hassle Out of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes– Boston Magazine
28
JAN2016
Insurify is a AI-powered shopping assistant for car insurance– BetaBoston
28
JAN2016
Can AI find you the best car insurance deal? Insurify thinks so– The Next Web (TNW)
28
JAN2016
MIT car insurance comparison spinoff Insurify raises $2m, launches virtual insurance agent– Silicon Angle
28
JAN2016

 

Insurify Raises $23M, Expands Into Home and Life Insurance, and Hires Former SVP of Engineering at KAYAK as its CTO — To Help People Save Time and Money on Insurance Coverage– Business Wire
15
JAN2020
Insurify Wins 2016 Best Insurance Website Award– Business Wire
15
SEP2016
Insurify Announces Industry Leader Joe Orr as an Advisor on Their Advisory Board– Business Wire
14
APR2016
Insurify Launches with Intelligent Virtual Agent to Simplify Shopping for Car Insurance– Business Wire
28
JAN2016