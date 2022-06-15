How to Get Car Insurance Without a License

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
According to state law, it is illegal in all 50 states to operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. So why would someone without a license want to have a car insurance policy? There are a number of reasons and scenarios where having insurance coverage while being unlicensed would make sense. In many cases, having a policy can end up saving you money!
If you're looking for a policy that fits your lifestyle, compare insurance quotes today.
Quick Facts
It is illegal to drive without a valid driver’s license in all 50 states.
Drivers with a suspended license who still own a vehicle should consider parked car insurance to protect their car from damages.
Drivers without a license can still buy car insurance to protect their vehicle.
Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes After a Suspended License
After experiencing a license suspension, your insurance requirements might change. In most cases, insurance companies charge more for SR-22 insurance coverage. These policies can cost significantly more than traditional policies. The general result is that liability insurance costs more for high-risk drivers.
|Insurance Company
|Monthly Quote After a Suspended License
|Amigo USA
|$102
|Farmers
|$130
|Clearcover
|$139
|Travelers
|$139
|National General
|$157
|Elephant
|$173
|Kemper
|$179
|Nationwide
|$200
|Bristol West
|$235
|Dairyland
|$237
|The General
|$275
|Mercury
|$339
Auto Insurance for Unlicensed Drivers
It might seem counterintuitive to buy auto insurance if you do not have a license and, therefore, cannot drive, but there are some reasons and special situations where an unlicensed driver could benefit from having proof of insurance. In some cases, having car insurance coverage can help just protect their vehicle and others and even help save money on monthly premiums.
Listing Yourself as an Excluded Driver
If you don’t have a license but need to buy a policy, you can list yourself as an excluded driver. This means that you will not receive any coverage from car insurance companies, and you should not drive your vehicle. If you decide to drive as an excluded driver, your insurer will not pay claims for any accidents or collisions, and you will be responsible for paying for all damage.
You can also choose to exclude other drivers on your policy. This might be a good option for policyholders who have high-risk drivers with a poor driving history — like a DUI/DWI or other proof of reckless driving — on their policy. Anyone on your policy who insurers view to be high-risk can cause your car insurance rates to rise, so it might be better to exclude them.
Parked Car Insurance
Maybe you don’t have a license, but you still own a car and want to protect it from damage, like accidents or vandalism. In this case, you might be interested in getting parked car insurance. With this, your car will be covered if it is damaged while parked.
This is also an option for people who put their car in storage, like a parking garage, while on vacation or for the winter. During this amount of time, drivers might consider dropping their car insurance policy while not using their car. This can lead to savings in the short term, but there are definite risks to owning a car without a policy.
Parked car insurance is also referred to as a garaging policy, which only offers the benefits of comprehensive coverage, and the car must be protected from the elements. Collision and liability coverages are suspended as the expectation is the vehicle will not be moved from the listed address.
Getting Car Insurance with a Suspended License
Can you get car insurance with a suspended license?
There are a few insurance options that make sense for drivers with a suspended license. For example, if you own a vehicle you are not driving, parked car insurance can protect your car from damage even if you’re not behind the wheel.
Can you get car insurance with a suspended license? Yes! There is a special type of car insurance for those with a driver’s license suspension and who have had their driving privileges revoked. The department of motor vehicles (DMV) might require you to enroll in SR-22 insurance if you have a driving record with a DUI or DWI, traffic violations, or other claims.
The DMV may ask suspended drivers to provide an SR-22 form, also known as a Certificate of Financial Responsibility. This proves that you have bought the insurance coverage required by the state for reinstatement of your driving privileges. Insurance providers will raise the cost of your premium, so shop wisely! Another option is to explore getting a restricted license instead.
Challenges of a Suspended License
Having a driver’s license is not just another identification card. It also means having the freedom to travel on your own time. Many people rely on their cars and the ability to drive in order to get to work and make an income, drive family members to school and other places, run errands, and more. Getting your license suspended can lead to some challenges in daily life.
Being able to drive has great power and can be used as an incentive to get people to follow certain rules. For example, the state department can suspend someone’s driver’s license if they realize they have not been complying with state requirements. Social services can take away a driver’s license as an incentive in enforcing child support payments.
The department of child services can legally suspend a parent’s driver’s license without any prior notice if they are not paying child support on time. Some parents can receive a notice on the same day that their driving privileges are being revoked. In most instances, parents are not able to dispute the suspension until all payments are made.
Registering a Car Without a License
Even without a driver’s license, you are able to buy and register a car under your name. In most cases, you also need to have an insurance policy in order to register your car, so it’s helpful that this can be done without a driver’s license as well. Owning a car without having a valid driver’s license — and therefore being unable to drive it — can be useful for a variety of reasons.
In any case, licensed or unlicensed, anyone who chooses to own a car needs to register it. After registering a car, owners are given a set of license plates and a registration card. This is not to be confused with a license number, which is on a valid driver’s license. Some people will also receive a registration sticker for their car window or license plate, depending on where they live.
Registering a car without a license might be useful for people who have had their driving privileges revoked due to medical reasons but who have a caregiver who is able to drive them to and from medical appointments. Some older parents might also choose to do this for their younger teen children who are newer drivers less likely to have their own policies.
It is important to note that for anyone who buys and registers a car, there is a minimum amount of auto insurance that they also need to purchase. This is required by the state and the amount of coverage varies by each state’s laws. Every state requires cars to be registered if they are driven on public roads.
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance
Shop Around for Car Insurance
In any case, the easiest way to save on your insurance policy is by shopping around and comparing car insurance rates. Especially for those who need a special SR-22 policy, which can cost significantly more than traditional policies, it's best to do your research before committing to a policy.
Save by Buying a Pre-owned Car
Simply put, expensive and flashy cars cost more to insure. You can save on your auto insurance policy by not purchasing a new car or a sports car, which typically cost more to repair and replace. If you are an unlicensed driver and want coverage to protect a parked car, you might find that it’s cheaper to do so with a standard, older model or a pre-owned car.
Keep Your Driving Record Clean
In almost any instance, policyholders can save on their car insurance by keeping their driving history free of collisions, claims, and accidents. Unlicensed drivers who choose to buy policies can list themselves or other drivers as excluded drivers if they are considered high-risk. If you have a suspended license, see what options are available to dispute your claims or lower costs.
The Best Way to Compare Cheap Car Insurance Quotes
Despite what many people might think, there are a number of reasons why someone would not have a driver’s license but choose to purchase auto insurance or even a car. Unique circumstances exist, and in any case, it is almost always helpful to have the coverage you need, even if you yourself are not able to get behind the wheel.
For this reason, you should be able to protect yourself, your loved ones, and other folks on the road from accidents or damage.
Frequently Asked Questions
Definitely! While it may not seem intuitive, you do not need a license in order to have a car insurance policy. While all 50 states require that anyone who operates a vehicle does so with a valid driver’s license, this is not a requirement for purchasing auto insurance coverage. There are a number of reasons or special circumstances for wanting coverage without a license.
Having car insurance coverage without a license can be a great option for people in certain situations. For example, people who have had their driving privileges revoked due to health issues might need a personal driver to drive them to and from medical appointments. Car collectors might be interested in this to protect their collectibles from any potential damage.
The first thing is to determine whether you even need car insurance without a license. If you are unlicensed, you are likely not driving. These options exist for people in very special situations. If you are ever unsure, talk to an insurance agent to find the best policy for you. In some instances, a reduced policy might be your best option.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.