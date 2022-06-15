How to Get Car Insurance Without a License

Auto Insurance for Unlicensed Drivers

It might seem counterintuitive to buy auto insurance if you do not have a license and, therefore, cannot drive, but there are some reasons and special situations where an unlicensed driver could benefit from having proof of insurance. In some cases, having car insurance coverage can help just protect their vehicle and others and even help save money on monthly premiums.

Listing Yourself as an Excluded Driver

If you don’t have a license but need to buy a policy, you can list yourself as an excluded driver. This means that you will not receive any coverage from car insurance companies, and you should not drive your vehicle. If you decide to drive as an excluded driver, your insurer will not pay claims for any accidents or collisions, and you will be responsible for paying for all damage.

You can also choose to exclude other drivers on your policy. This might be a good option for policyholders who have high-risk drivers with a poor driving history — like a DUI/DWI or other proof of reckless driving — on their policy. Anyone on your policy who insurers view to be high-risk can cause your car insurance rates to rise, so it might be better to exclude them.

Parked Car Insurance

Maybe you don’t have a license, but you still own a car and want to protect it from damage, like accidents or vandalism. In this case, you might be interested in getting parked car insurance. With this, your car will be covered if it is damaged while parked.

This is also an option for people who put their car in storage, like a parking garage, while on vacation or for the winter. During this amount of time, drivers might consider dropping their car insurance policy while not using their car. This can lead to savings in the short term, but there are definite risks to owning a car without a policy.

Parked car insurance is also referred to as a garaging policy, which only offers the benefits of comprehensive coverage, and the car must be protected from the elements. Collision and liability coverages are suspended as the expectation is the vehicle will not be moved from the listed address.

