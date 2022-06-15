Best Cheap Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
Everyone makes mistakes and gets unlucky. But sometimes, regret and misfortune will follow you for years—like a blemish on your driving record that’s causing your auto insurance quotes to be sky-high.
But don’t worry. If your driving history has some weak points and car insurance companies are considering you high-risk, you don’t have to give up and build your budget around an absurdly high premium. To get cheap car insurance, you’ll just have to shop around and find the company that’s right for you. Insurify makes it easy to find the cheapest car insurance quotes.
Quick Facts
Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs will all classify a driver as high-risk
The cheapest states for car insurance for high-risk drivers are Hawaii, Vermont, and North Carolina.
The cheapest insurer we found for high-risk drivers is Metromile, with average premiums of $104 per month.
Cheapest Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers
What is high-risk car insurance?
High-risk car insurance is insurance for drivers who have a record of risky driving behavior. A history of moving violations, DUIs, speeding tickets, or other driving infractions will classify a driver as high-risk to insure.
The highest premiums for high-risk car insurance coverage can exceed $600 per month. Ouch! Young drivers and senior male drivers are also considered high-risk drivers and will sometimes see super high insurance premiums. But even if you’ve been caught driving under the influence, you can probably find better car insurance rates by checking out these cheap companies.
Cheapest Companies for Drivers with a DUI
If your driving record has a DUI or DWI, or whatever acronym your state uses for driving under the influence, you’re on the hook for higher premiums. But you already knew that! What you want to know is where to get a cheap auto insurance policy, and these companies are a great place to start.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Amigo USA
|$107
|Clearcover
|$161
|Travelers
|$169
|National General
|$174
|Kemper
|$183
Cheapest Companies for Drivers with a Prior Accident
An at-fault accident always drags down your car insurance costs—but with these insurance providers, you have a better chance than the rest of getting cheap car insurance despite your driving history.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote with a Prior Accident
|Metromile
|$99
|Farmers
|$130
|Amigo USA
|$133
|Kemper
|$144
|National General
|$195
Cheapest Companies for Drivers with a Speeding Ticket
While moving violations like speeding tickets do increase your insurance premiums, not every insurance company deals with them equally. If you’re pulled over often, consider taking refuge with these car insurance companies:
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote with a Speeding Ticket
|Metromile
|$124
|Amigo USA
|$138
|Farmers
|$141
|Novo
|$146
|TSC Direct
|$150
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers
Improve Your Credit Score
A bad driving record is one ding on your auto insurance application, and bad credit just makes it worse. On the flip side, good credit generally means lower premiums. Building up a solid credit history will help balance out some of the misgivings insurance providers might have from past driving violations—while poor credit and a bad driving record tell a discouraging story.
Take a Defensive Driving Course
To prove that you’re working hard to learn better driving habits since you got those infractions on your record, consider a defensive driving course. It tells insurance carriers that you’re truly concerned about the mistakes you’ve made, and other than waiting for time to pass, it’s the best step you can make to a clean driving record.
Change Your Type of Insurance or Deductible
Taking a higher deductible will always lower your premium. And if you drive an older car that isn’t worth much, you can get even lower car insurance premiums by sticking to liability only, avoiding the high cost of full-coverage car insurance. When you’re worried about high auto insurance rates, ask an insurance agent what you can do to get your costs down.
Cheapest States for Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers
Rural states are more accomodating for high-risk drivers. Here’s where high-risk auto insurance coverage costs less than the rest:
|State
|Average Monthly Quote for High-Risk Drivers
|Hawaii
|$136
|Vermont
|$145
|North Carolina
|$147
|Idaho
|$151
|Maine
|$153
|New Hampshire
|$159
|Ohio
|$166
|Indiana
|$166
|Massachusetts
|$166
|Montana
|$169
|North Dakota
|$171
|South Dakota
|$173
|Wyoming
|$175
|Iowa
|$176
|Wisconsin
|$177
|Illinois
|$178
|New Mexico
|$181
|Tennessee
|$188
|Minnesota
|$191
|Pennsylvania
|$193
|Utah
|$194
|Nebraska
|$203
|Alaska
|$203
|Oregon
|$205
|Kansas
|$216
|Alabama
|$216
|Virginia
|$217
|Oklahoma
|$221
|Arkansas
|$237
|West Virginia
|$238
|Mississippi
|$239
|Arizona
|$240
|California
|$243
|Washington
|$245
|Colorado
|$258
|Washington, D.C.
|$262
|Missouri
|$278
|Texas
|$282
|Kentucky
|$296
|Connecticut
|$297
|New Jersey
|$305
|Florida
|$314
|South Carolina
|$322
|Delaware
|$322
|Maryland
|$326
|Nevada
|$341
|New York
|$341
|Rhode Island
|$352
|Georgia
|$359
|Louisiana
|$394
|Michigan
|$422
The Best Way to Get Cheaper Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers
Your car insurance rates don’t have to suffer so much from your past. When you’re looking for high-risk auto insurance, it’s important to be patient and wait for the car insurance policy that meets your needs at rates you can afford.
Frequently Asked Questions
When your driving record has violations or convictions that a car insurance company finds troubling, you may find yourself in the high-risk category. And your insurance costs will be higher than they would be if you had a clean driving record. Young drivers and drivers over the age of 65 are also of higher risk and pay higher premiums than most.
While the most expensive high-risk insurance coverage can be north of $500 per month, affordable car insurance for high-risk drivers is out there. Metromile offers an average premium of just $104 per month. However, comparing car insurance quotes will allow you to identify the cheapest monthly car insurance rates so you know you’re not overpaying.
If you have a particularly worrisome conviction on your record, like a DUI, some insurance companies will actually turn you away. But plenty of insurance providers will offer high-risk auto insurance, and some have made it their specialty. It’s just a matter of finding the right company.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.