Best Cheap Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers (2022)

Everyone makes mistakes and gets unlucky. But sometimes, regret and misfortune will follow you for years—like a blemish on your driving record that’s causing your auto insurance quotes to be sky-high.

But don’t worry. If your driving history has some weak points and car insurance companies are considering you high-risk, you don’t have to give up and build your budget around an absurdly high premium. To get cheap car insurance, you’ll just have to shop around and find the company that’s right for you. Insurify makes it easy to find the cheapest car insurance quotes.