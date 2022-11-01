Cheap Car Insurance in Texas (2022)

Texas Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

If you’ve racked up violations on your driving record, such as speeding tickets, DUIs, and car accidents, auto insurance companies are going to be hesitant to give you their cheapest rates. This makes it all the more important to get quotes from all the insurance providers you can until you find the right one.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Texas

To be considered a good driver, you will have to maintain a clean driving record with few or no at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, or other citations for three to five years. If you can manage it, you’ll have access to some of the best cheap car insurance Texas drivers can buy. Check out these Texas car insurance rates for good drivers:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $124 Travelers $184 State Auto $195 Mercury $193 SafeAuto $197 Mile Auto $127 Foremost GroupSelect $147 Apparent $149 Clearcover $150 Elephant $155 Direct Auto $156 Safeco $169 Kemper Preferred $181

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Texas

A DUI is bad news, including for your auto insurance premiums. But if you take the time to explore your options, you won't have to settle for high rates. Even drivers with a spotty driving history can find cheap car insurance. Take a look at the most affordable insurance options for Texas drivers with DUIs.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $159 Liberty Mutual $238 Nationwide $273 Jupiter $281 Mile Auto $91 Kemper Preferred $135 Clearcover $145 Elephant $151 SafeAuto $242 GAINSCO $245 Midvale Home & Auto $245 Mercury $268

SR-22 Insurance in Texas

If you’re caught driving without a driver’s license or get a DUI or some other serious violation, you may need to get SR-22 insurance in order to start driving again. This somewhat narrows your insurance options, and your liability coverage will be more expensive. But with these companies, you’ll find SR-22 insurance you can afford.

GEICO USAA Allstate State Farm Texas Farm Bureau Progressive AssuranceAmerica Dairyland

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Texas

When you’re buying an auto insurance policy, an at-fault accident is going to raise your rates. But don’t despair. There are plenty of Texas auto insurance companies that provide reasonable car insurance premiums to drivers with car accidents in their driving history. Here’s a list to get you started:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $142 Travelers $208 Liberty Mutual $317 Mile Auto $171 Clearcover $196 Elephant $205 Apparent $207 Safeco $211 Kemper Preferred $219 SafeAuto $244 Aggressive $303 GAINSCO $313 Stillwater $397 Infinity $404

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Texas

Texas has more miles of highway than any other state. And you know that not every Texas driver is going the speed limit. When you get a speeding ticket, your car insurance premiums tend to go up. But when you shop around, look out for these companies that have the cheapest rates available to drivers with speeding tickets:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $159 Travelers $235 Bristol West $258 Nationwide $288 Liberty Mutual $319 Mile Auto $145 Clearcover $152 Elephant $197 Safeco $235 Direct Auto $235 Kemper Preferred $238 The General $441 Hallmark $482

