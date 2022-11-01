4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in Texas (2022)

Some of the cheapest car insurance providers in Texas are Progressive, Travelers, and Nationwide.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterTexas
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterTexas

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Insurance Writer
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Donald Hepworth
Reviewed by
Donald Hepworth
Icon of a man
Reviewed by
Donald Hepworth
Licensed Insurance Agent at Insurify
Donald Hepworth is a licensed insurance agent at Insurify's in-house agency. He helps customers understand the nuances of their home, auto, toy, landlord, and commercial insurance policies. He excels in helping individuals find insurance coverage that meets their needs.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Texas

They say everything is bigger in the Longhorn State. Unfortunately for Texas drivers, that applies to car insurance rates too, with monthly premiums higher than the national average. So looking for cheap car insurance is going to be like finding the best barbecue; it’ll take a bit of sampling.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance
See More: Cheap Car Insurance No Deposit

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Texas is $270/mo.

  • Progressive is the cheapest provider in Georgia with average rates of $130/mo.

  • The easiest way to cut car insurance costs is to compare quotes online.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Texas

How much is car insurance in Texas?

The average cost of car insurance in Texas is $270 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

The car insurance companies at the top of this list beat the average rates in Texas by a mile. When you’re getting started on your quest for cheap car insurance, it’s great to know who has the most attractive auto insurance quotes right off the bat.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$130
Travelers$193
State Auto$195
Nationwide$253
Liberty Mutual$269
SafeAuto$204
The General$350
Stillwater$357
Hallmark$395
Mile Auto$131
Clearcover$153
Direct Auto$173
Safeco$181
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Texas

Liability insurance has two components: bodily injury liability, which covers medical bills you owe to injured people if an accident is your fault, and property damage liability, which covers payments to fix or replace people’s cars or property you damage in an at-fault accident. Liability insurance alone is a risky but sure way to get cheap auto insurance, as you can see:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$90
Dairyland$130
Liberty Mutual$196
Nationwide$221
Stillwater$212
Infinity$212
The General$245
Hallmark$259
Mile Auto$84
Elephant$126
SafeAuto$129
Clearcover$131
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Texas

With a full-coverage policy, you’ll be better protected, but your auto insurance rates will be a bit higher. Still, on top of liability insurance to pay for other people’s bodily injury and property damage, you’ll have comprehensive coverage to protect your car from theft, weather, and vandalism, and collision coverage for your car and medical payments—in any accident.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$161
Travelers$210
Bristol West$250
Nationwide$261
State Auto$225
Mile Auto$157
Clearcover$166
Elephant$189
Apparent$191
Direct Auto$200
Safeco$205
MetLife$206
Kemper Preferred$216
SafeAuto$228
Mercury$251
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Texas

But wait. The cheapest car insurance isn’t always worth the price. No one wants an insurance policy from a company with abysmal customer satisfaction and financial stability ratings. Instead, you can find affordable car insurance from the best car insurance companies out there. This table lets you compare insurance premiums alongside a company’s reputation:

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$153
Nationwide89$253
Liberty Mutual82$269
MetLife72$206
Safeco86$181
State Auto76$195
Travelers80$193
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Texas Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

If you’ve racked up violations on your driving record, such as speeding tickets, DUIs, and car accidents, auto insurance companies are going to be hesitant to give you their cheapest rates. This makes it all the more important to get quotes from all the insurance providers you can until you find the right one.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Texas

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Texas

To be considered a good driver, you will have to maintain a clean driving record with few or no at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, or other citations for three to five years. If you can manage it, you’ll have access to some of the best cheap car insurance Texas drivers can buy. Check out these Texas car insurance rates for good drivers:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$124
Travelers$184
State Auto$195
Mercury$193
SafeAuto$197
Mile Auto$127
Foremost GroupSelect$147
Apparent$149
Clearcover$150
Elephant$155
Direct Auto$156
Safeco$169
Kemper Preferred$181
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Texas

A DUI is bad news, including for your auto insurance premiums. But if you take the time to explore your options, you won't have to settle for high rates. Even drivers with a spotty driving history can find cheap car insurance. Take a look at the most affordable insurance options for Texas drivers with DUIs.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$159
Liberty Mutual$238
Nationwide$273
Jupiter$281
Mile Auto$91
Kemper Preferred$135
Clearcover$145
Elephant$151
SafeAuto$242
GAINSCO$245
Midvale Home & Auto$245
Mercury$268
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance Texas

SR-22 Insurance in Texas

If you’re caught driving without a driver’s license or get a DUI or some other serious violation, you may need to get SR-22 insurance in order to start driving again. This somewhat narrows your insurance options, and your liability coverage will be more expensive. But with these companies, you’ll find SR-22 insurance you can afford.

GEICO
GEICO
USAA
USAA
Allstate
Allstate
State Farm
State Farm
Texas Farm Bureau
Texas Farm Bureau
Progressive
Progressive
AssuranceAmerica
AssuranceAmerica
Dairyland
Dairyland

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Texas

When you’re buying an auto insurance policy, an at-fault accident is going to raise your rates. But don’t despair. There are plenty of Texas auto insurance companies that provide reasonable car insurance premiums to drivers with car accidents in their driving history. Here’s a list to get you started:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$142
Travelers$208
Liberty Mutual$317
Mile Auto$171
Clearcover$196
Elephant$205
Apparent$207
Safeco$211
Kemper Preferred$219
SafeAuto$244
Aggressive$303
GAINSCO$313
Stillwater$397
Infinity$404
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Texas

Texas has more miles of highway than any other state. And you know that not every Texas driver is going the speed limit. When you get a speeding ticket, your car insurance premiums tend to go up. But when you shop around, look out for these companies that have the cheapest rates available to drivers with speeding tickets:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$159
Travelers$235
Bristol West$258
Nationwide$288
Liberty Mutual$319
Mile Auto$145
Clearcover$152
Elephant$197
Safeco$235
Direct Auto$235
Kemper Preferred$238
The General$441
Hallmark$482
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Texas Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Credit history can also be a factor that plays into your car insurance costs. According to Insurify data, Texas drivers with poor credit will pay over $100 more per month than drivers with excellent credit. That’s because drivers with poor credit tend to account for more paid claims than drivers with good credit history.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$236
Good$252
Average$293
Poor$365
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Texas

Texas Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Ouch. Teen drivers in Texas pay average rates of almost $500 per month? That’s a huge burden for young drivers who can typically only make the state minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. It means a lot of young drivers and teen drivers are on Texas roads uninsured or underinsured with minimum liability policies. Luckily, as you get older, your average rates lower.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$496
Under 25$393
20s$303
30s$222
40s$231
50s$210
60s$188
70s$198
80+$208
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in Texas Cities

Where car accidents are more likely, insurance premiums increase. While Texas auto insurance rates are typically above the national average, big cities like Houston, Dallas, and Austin have even higher average costs. Find your city below to see how average rates compare across the Longhorn State.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Houston$301
San Antonio$233
Dallas$262
Fort Worth$230
Austin$231
Arlington$250
El Paso$225
Spring$280
Katy$290
Irving$260
Corpus Christi$237
Lubbock$227
Plano$245
Killeen$229
Garland$255
Amarillo$234
Grand Prairie$262
McKinney$272
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Texas Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Texas is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Texas will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Texas.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Texas DMV Information

The Texas DMV can help you get your driver’s license, renew your current one, register a car, change your address, get a CDL, and access other important services Texas drivers rely on. You can do most of these things online.

Public Transportation in Texas

Texas public transportation serves hundreds of millions of riders each year in urban centers, in rural areas, and everywhere in between. Chances are, your community has a number of transit resources to help you get around your town, county, or region.

Texas New Car Insurance Grace Period

What is a new car insurance grace period in Texas?

Drivers in Texas typically have a grace period after purchasing a new car during which they can add their new car’s policy to their plan or make any necessary policy modifications. Even though you should add your new car to your insurance policy fairly soon after purchasing, you have cushion time. Texas does not have a specific state law, so the grace period will vary by insurer.

Don’t let knowing you have some time to insure your new car make you feel too comfortable and completely miss the grace period. Be sure to look up online or inquire your insurance company regarding the specific grace period for your insurance company, and try to enroll in coverage at least a few days before the end of the grace period—especially if you’re uninsured.

What happens if you have a traffic incident or accident during the grace period?

During the grace period between buying and insuring a car, some drivers may get into a car accident or commit a traffic offense of some kind. If a person has existing coverage that has not yet been updated to include the new car, their current coverage will extend to the new vehicle—as long as the accident or offense occurred in the insurance company’s grace period.

As always, customers in their grace period should be sure to keep proof of their insurance with them in the car to show if necessary. Uninsured customers in an accident or offense with a new vehicle, however, will likely face hefty fees and perhaps even a misdemeanor offense in the state of Texas. Purchasing insurance decreases the likelihood of incurring significant fees.

Best Texas Home and Auto Insurance

Most Texans own their homes—62 percent, in fact, according to available state census data—and need both home and auto insurance coverage. Many insurance companies that offer both home and auto coverage provide bundling discounts to save policyholders money on their premiums. Rather than paying two separate rates for more, customers can pay one for less.

Best Companies for Home and Auto Insurance Bundles in Texas

The costs of home and auto insurance as separate or bundled policies vary, making considering all provider options very important for potential policyholders. To help Texans find an insurance company that provides excellent, affordable coverage, Insurify identified the three top insurers for home and auto insurance in the state—in addition to a few honorable mentions to consider.

Top insurance providers for Texas home and auto insurance policies include Allstate, Farmers, and Progressive. All three of these companies offer affordable rates, opportunities for discounts, and more to provide their policyholders with quality coverage. Other companies to check out include GEICO, Amica, USAA, and Texas Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company.

How much do Texans save by bundling home and auto insurance?

On average, Texas customers who bundle home and auto insurance save around 18 percent in discounts. The broader bundling discount range in Texas spans from 5 to 25 percent. Policyholders who bundle benefit from savings, the convenience of dealing with one company, and stronger relationships with their insurers. Is bundling home and auto insurance right for you?

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Texas

The Texas drivers who do the most aggressive comparison-shopping to find the most car insurance quotes they can are rewarded with the cheapest car insurance rates. And to get this done, Insurify is your best companion. In only a few minutes, you’ll have a free list of car insurance quotes from top companies so you can find the cheapest rates out there.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Yes, minimum coverage for liability insurance includes $30,000 in bodily injury liability per person ($60,000 per accident), $25,000 in property damage liability, and underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage. Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage is included but not mandatory.

  • Cheap car insurance is all about searching far and wide for the best car insurance quotes for your marital status, driving history, location, and other unique factors.

  • Average rates in Texas are $270 per month, a bit higher than the national average.

  • Rates are higher in crowded cities like Houston and Dallas, and teen drivers pay super-high premiums. Raising your deductible and lowering your coverage limits can ease your car insurance rates lower.

  • Personal injury protection (PIP) is not required, but it is included on every car insurance policy in Texas and is only removed when you reject it in writing.

Insurify Insights

How Texas Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Texas below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Texas drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

ford

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Texas

#34

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#35

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#37

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#25

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Texas is the #32 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #32
    • Percent of drivers in Texas with an accident: 8.2%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Texas is the #37 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #37
    • Percent of drivers in Texas with a DUI: 1%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Texas is the #43 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #43
    • Percent of drivers in Texas with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Texas is the #45 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #45
    • Percent of drivers in Texas with a rude driving violation: 1%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Texas is the #34 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #34
    • Percent of drivers in Texas with a speeding ticket: 7.5%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Texas is the #50 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #50
    • Percent of drivers in Texas with a failure to yield violation: 0%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Texas

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Donald Hepworth
Reviewed by
Donald Hepworth

Licensed Insurance Agent at Insurify

Icon of a man
Reviewed by
Donald Hepworth
Licensed Insurance Agent at Insurify
Donald Hepworth is a licensed insurance agent at Insurify's in-house agency. He helps customers understand the nuances of their home, auto, toy, landlord, and commercial insurance policies. He excels in helping individuals find insurance coverage that meets their needs.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterTexas