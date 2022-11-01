Cheap Car Insurance in Texas (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Car Insurance in Texas
They say everything is bigger in the Longhorn State. Unfortunately for Texas drivers, that applies to car insurance rates too, with monthly premiums higher than the national average. So looking for cheap car insurance is going to be like finding the best barbecue; it’ll take a bit of sampling.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Texas is $270/mo.
Progressive is the cheapest provider in Georgia with average rates of $130/mo.
The easiest way to cut car insurance costs is to compare quotes online.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Texas
How much is car insurance in Texas?
The average cost of car insurance in Texas is $270 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
The car insurance companies at the top of this list beat the average rates in Texas by a mile. When you’re getting started on your quest for cheap car insurance, it’s great to know who has the most attractive auto insurance quotes right off the bat.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$130
|Travelers
|$193
|State Auto
|$195
|Nationwide
|$253
|Liberty Mutual
|$269
|SafeAuto
|$204
|The General
|$350
|Stillwater
|$357
|Hallmark
|$395
|Mile Auto
|$131
|Clearcover
|$153
|Direct Auto
|$173
|Safeco
|$181
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Texas
Liability insurance has two components: bodily injury liability, which covers medical bills you owe to injured people if an accident is your fault, and property damage liability, which covers payments to fix or replace people’s cars or property you damage in an at-fault accident. Liability insurance alone is a risky but sure way to get cheap auto insurance, as you can see:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$90
|Dairyland
|$130
|Liberty Mutual
|$196
|Nationwide
|$221
|Stillwater
|$212
|Infinity
|$212
|The General
|$245
|Hallmark
|$259
|Mile Auto
|$84
|Elephant
|$126
|SafeAuto
|$129
|Clearcover
|$131
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Texas
With a full-coverage policy, you’ll be better protected, but your auto insurance rates will be a bit higher. Still, on top of liability insurance to pay for other people’s bodily injury and property damage, you’ll have comprehensive coverage to protect your car from theft, weather, and vandalism, and collision coverage for your car and medical payments—in any accident.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$161
|Travelers
|$210
|Bristol West
|$250
|Nationwide
|$261
|State Auto
|$225
|Mile Auto
|$157
|Clearcover
|$166
|Elephant
|$189
|Apparent
|$191
|Direct Auto
|$200
|Safeco
|$205
|MetLife
|$206
|Kemper Preferred
|$216
|SafeAuto
|$228
|Mercury
|$251
Best Car Insurance in Texas
But wait. The cheapest car insurance isn’t always worth the price. No one wants an insurance policy from a company with abysmal customer satisfaction and financial stability ratings. Instead, you can find affordable car insurance from the best car insurance companies out there. This table lets you compare insurance premiums alongside a company’s reputation:
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$153
|Nationwide
|89
|$253
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$269
|MetLife
|72
|$206
|Safeco
|86
|$181
|State Auto
|76
|$195
|Travelers
|80
|$193
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Texas Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If you’ve racked up violations on your driving record, such as speeding tickets, DUIs, and car accidents, auto insurance companies are going to be hesitant to give you their cheapest rates. This makes it all the more important to get quotes from all the insurance providers you can until you find the right one.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Texas
To be considered a good driver, you will have to maintain a clean driving record with few or no at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, or other citations for three to five years. If you can manage it, you’ll have access to some of the best cheap car insurance Texas drivers can buy. Check out these Texas car insurance rates for good drivers:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$124
|Travelers
|$184
|State Auto
|$195
|Mercury
|$193
|SafeAuto
|$197
|Mile Auto
|$127
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$147
|Apparent
|$149
|Clearcover
|$150
|Elephant
|$155
|Direct Auto
|$156
|Safeco
|$169
|Kemper Preferred
|$181
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Texas
A DUI is bad news, including for your auto insurance premiums. But if you take the time to explore your options, you won't have to settle for high rates. Even drivers with a spotty driving history can find cheap car insurance. Take a look at the most affordable insurance options for Texas drivers with DUIs.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$159
|Liberty Mutual
|$238
|Nationwide
|$273
|Jupiter
|$281
|Mile Auto
|$91
|Kemper Preferred
|$135
|Clearcover
|$145
|Elephant
|$151
|SafeAuto
|$242
|GAINSCO
|$245
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$245
|Mercury
|$268
SR-22 Insurance in Texas
If you’re caught driving without a driver’s license or get a DUI or some other serious violation, you may need to get SR-22 insurance in order to start driving again. This somewhat narrows your insurance options, and your liability coverage will be more expensive. But with these companies, you’ll find SR-22 insurance you can afford.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Texas
When you’re buying an auto insurance policy, an at-fault accident is going to raise your rates. But don’t despair. There are plenty of Texas auto insurance companies that provide reasonable car insurance premiums to drivers with car accidents in their driving history. Here’s a list to get you started:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$142
|Travelers
|$208
|Liberty Mutual
|$317
|Mile Auto
|$171
|Clearcover
|$196
|Elephant
|$205
|Apparent
|$207
|Safeco
|$211
|Kemper Preferred
|$219
|SafeAuto
|$244
|Aggressive
|$303
|GAINSCO
|$313
|Stillwater
|$397
|Infinity
|$404
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Texas
Texas has more miles of highway than any other state. And you know that not every Texas driver is going the speed limit. When you get a speeding ticket, your car insurance premiums tend to go up. But when you shop around, look out for these companies that have the cheapest rates available to drivers with speeding tickets:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$159
|Travelers
|$235
|Bristol West
|$258
|Nationwide
|$288
|Liberty Mutual
|$319
|Mile Auto
|$145
|Clearcover
|$152
|Elephant
|$197
|Safeco
|$235
|Direct Auto
|$235
|Kemper Preferred
|$238
|The General
|$441
|Hallmark
|$482
Texas Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Credit history can also be a factor that plays into your car insurance costs. According to Insurify data, Texas drivers with poor credit will pay over $100 more per month than drivers with excellent credit. That’s because drivers with poor credit tend to account for more paid claims than drivers with good credit history.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$236
|Good
|$252
|Average
|$293
|Poor
|$365
Texas Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Ouch. Teen drivers in Texas pay average rates of almost $500 per month? That’s a huge burden for young drivers who can typically only make the state minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. It means a lot of young drivers and teen drivers are on Texas roads uninsured or underinsured with minimum liability policies. Luckily, as you get older, your average rates lower.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$496
|Under 25
|$393
|20s
|$303
|30s
|$222
|40s
|$231
|50s
|$210
|60s
|$188
|70s
|$198
|80+
|$208
Car Insurance Rates in Texas Cities
Where car accidents are more likely, insurance premiums increase. While Texas auto insurance rates are typically above the national average, big cities like Houston, Dallas, and Austin have even higher average costs. Find your city below to see how average rates compare across the Longhorn State.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Houston
|$301
|San Antonio
|$233
|Dallas
|$262
|Fort Worth
|$230
|Austin
|$231
|Arlington
|$250
|El Paso
|$225
|Spring
|$280
|Katy
|$290
|Irving
|$260
|Corpus Christi
|$237
|Lubbock
|$227
|Plano
|$245
|Killeen
|$229
|Garland
|$255
|Amarillo
|$234
|Grand Prairie
|$262
|McKinney
|$272
Texas Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Texas is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Texas will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Texas.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Texas DMV Information
The Texas DMV can help you get your driver’s license, renew your current one, register a car, change your address, get a CDL, and access other important services Texas drivers rely on. You can do most of these things online.
Public Transportation in Texas
Texas public transportation serves hundreds of millions of riders each year in urban centers, in rural areas, and everywhere in between. Chances are, your community has a number of transit resources to help you get around your town, county, or region.
Texas New Car Insurance Grace Period
What is a new car insurance grace period in Texas?
Drivers in Texas typically have a grace period after purchasing a new car during which they can add their new car’s policy to their plan or make any necessary policy modifications. Even though you should add your new car to your insurance policy fairly soon after purchasing, you have cushion time. Texas does not have a specific state law, so the grace period will vary by insurer.
Don’t let knowing you have some time to insure your new car make you feel too comfortable and completely miss the grace period. Be sure to look up online or inquire your insurance company regarding the specific grace period for your insurance company, and try to enroll in coverage at least a few days before the end of the grace period—especially if you’re uninsured.
What happens if you have a traffic incident or accident during the grace period?
During the grace period between buying and insuring a car, some drivers may get into a car accident or commit a traffic offense of some kind. If a person has existing coverage that has not yet been updated to include the new car, their current coverage will extend to the new vehicle—as long as the accident or offense occurred in the insurance company’s grace period.
As always, customers in their grace period should be sure to keep proof of their insurance with them in the car to show if necessary. Uninsured customers in an accident or offense with a new vehicle, however, will likely face hefty fees and perhaps even a misdemeanor offense in the state of Texas. Purchasing insurance decreases the likelihood of incurring significant fees.
Best Texas Home and Auto Insurance
Most Texans own their homes—62 percent, in fact, according to available state census data—and need both home and auto insurance coverage. Many insurance companies that offer both home and auto coverage provide bundling discounts to save policyholders money on their premiums. Rather than paying two separate rates for more, customers can pay one for less.
Best Companies for Home and Auto Insurance Bundles in Texas
The costs of home and auto insurance as separate or bundled policies vary, making considering all provider options very important for potential policyholders. To help Texans find an insurance company that provides excellent, affordable coverage, Insurify identified the three top insurers for home and auto insurance in the state—in addition to a few honorable mentions to consider.
Top insurance providers for Texas home and auto insurance policies include Allstate, Farmers, and Progressive. All three of these companies offer affordable rates, opportunities for discounts, and more to provide their policyholders with quality coverage. Other companies to check out include GEICO, Amica, USAA, and Texas Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company.
How much do Texans save by bundling home and auto insurance?
On average, Texas customers who bundle home and auto insurance save around 18 percent in discounts. The broader bundling discount range in Texas spans from 5 to 25 percent. Policyholders who bundle benefit from savings, the convenience of dealing with one company, and stronger relationships with their insurers. Is bundling home and auto insurance right for you?
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Texas
The Texas drivers who do the most aggressive comparison-shopping to find the most car insurance quotes they can are rewarded with the cheapest car insurance rates. And to get this done, Insurify is your best companion. In only a few minutes, you’ll have a free list of car insurance quotes from top companies so you can find the cheapest rates out there.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, minimum coverage for liability insurance includes $30,000 in bodily injury liability per person ($60,000 per accident), $25,000 in property damage liability, and underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage. Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage is included but not mandatory.
Cheap car insurance is all about searching far and wide for the best car insurance quotes for your marital status, driving history, location, and other unique factors.
Average rates in Texas are $270 per month, a bit higher than the national average.
Rates are higher in crowded cities like Houston and Dallas, and teen drivers pay super-high premiums. Raising your deductible and lowering your coverage limits can ease your car insurance rates lower.
Personal injury protection (PIP) is not required, but it is included on every car insurance policy in Texas and is only removed when you reject it in writing.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
