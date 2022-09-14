Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Everyone makes mistakes. But if you’re caught making a mistake behind the wheel, that can turn into an incident on your driving record. Common incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUIs), and at-fault accidents.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types affect your car insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

The average commute time in McAllen is just over 20 minutes.[1] But it can still be tempting to speed across town. In fact, speeding drivers caused more than 1,000 accidents in McAllen in 2022.[2] If you get caught speeding, that often leads to higher car insurance premiums.

The average cost of full-coverage insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket is $324 per month, but you can explore some potentially lower quotes from the insurers below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Insurance companies see an at-fault accident as an indicator of potential future risky behavior. This often leads to more expensive insurance premiums after the accident. The average cost of full-coverage insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record is $345 per month.

You can explore the average premiums offered by area insurers below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

In 2022, McAllen saw a total of 86 crashes where the driver was intoxicated.[2] Insurers see a DUI on your record as a very serious incident and will often raise your rates dramatically. Some insurers may drop you altogether.

The average monthly cost for full coverage with a DUI on your record is $392 per month in McAllen.

Below is a collection of insurers that will provide coverage to drivers with a DUI on their record.