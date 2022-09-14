Cheapest Auto Insurance in McAllen, Texas (2023)

The cheapest liability-only rates in McAllen, Texas, start at $38 per month with State Farm.

Sarah Sharkey
Written bySarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

  • 7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • Contributor to top media, including USA Today

A passionate personal finance advocate, Sarah’s writing has graced the pages of many of the personal finance and insurance industries’ top web publications.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated September 20, 2023

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

McAllen, Texas, it seems, is the mean when it comes to car insurance. Drivers in McAllen pay an average of $175 per month for car insurance, and the Lone Star State average is $175.

However, just because that’s the average doesn’t mean you can’t pay a little, or even a lot, less. Some insurance companies, like State Farm and GEICO, consistently offer below-average rates to qualified drivers. In other cases, you might be able to reduce your rates based on the choices you make. Here’s how.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of a full-coverage car insurance policy in McAllen is $235 per month.

  • Texas state law allows insurers to review your credit score before assigning quotes.

  • While rates in McAllen mirror the state average, they’re below the national average.

Find Car Insurance in McAllen, Texas

Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance companies in McAllen

The perfect insurance policy for you depends on your needs, but the rate you pay for that policy depends on your age, ZIP code, gender, marital status, driving record, and more.

Each car insurance company will evaluate the different factors of your life differently, and that can lead to significantly different rates. Fortunately, comparing quotes can help you lock in the most affordable option.

Below is a closer look at some of the best car insurance companies in McAllen so you can jump-start your search.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Average Monthly Liability-Only QuoteAverage Annual Liability-Only QuoteBest for
State Farm4.4$38$456Low rates
Allstate4.1$53$636Families
GEICO4.2$41$492Multi-language speakers
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for low rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$38/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$61/mo

State Farm consistently offers McAllen drivers some of the cheapest premiums. In addition to the lowest rates for some drivers, State Farm earned top marks for customer satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study. Drivers can save even more with State Farm by bundling their auto policies with life insurance, renters insurance, homeowners insurance, or pet insurance.

Pros

  • Above-average customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare coverage available

Cons

  • No gap insurance available

  • No accident forgiveness available

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for families: Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$86/mo

Allstate consistently offers drivers relatively affordable premiums, but the company’s string of discounts makes it a great option for families. Some of the discounts best suited to families include the smart student discount, multiple policy discount, bundling home insurance discount, and new-car discount.

Pros

  • A+ AM Best rating

  • Discounts for students

Cons

  • Below-average customer satisfaction rating

  • Not the cheapest insurer for McAllen drivers

Handled a claim ok, but they keep raising my price every 6 months.

Brigitte - September 13, 2023
Verified

Failure to allow me to reinstate my overage.

Joseph - September 9, 2023
Verified

Poor service. Hard to access online accounts.

Peter - September 3, 2023
Verified
Read our Allstate review

Best insurer for multi-language speakers: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$41/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$66/mo

More than 25% of McAllen residents are foreign-born. For some, that could mean you’re more comfortable talking over the details of your auto insurance policy in your primary language. If you’re looking for Spanish-speaking customer support, for example, GEICO has it. You can give GEICO a call for customer service and expect an agent to offer service in Spanish or English.

Pros

  • Many discount opportunities

  • Accident forgiveness available

Cons

  • Below-average customer satisfaction rating

  • No rideshare coverage

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in McAllen

You must have insurance to drive legally in Texas, but that doesn’t mean you have to overpay. You can reduce your car insurance expenses with these strategies:

  • Shop around. Every car insurance company has a slightly different method of determining premiums. If you compare quotes from multiple insurance companies, you can find out which company offers the lowest rate for your situation.

  • Ask for a discount. Many car insurance companies offer discount opportunities for safe driving, being a good student, and more. It’s worth asking to see if you qualify for any discounts your insurer may have.

  • Raise your deductible. A higher deductible usually leads to lower car insurance premiums. If you can afford the cost of the new deductible, then this change might make sense.

  • Stick with minimum coverage. Although minimum coverage doesn’t offer robust financial protection, it’s usually the cheapest option. If you’re comfortable with liability-only coverage, you might find cheaper insurance premiums.

The 2023 Guide to Car Insurance Discounts

The 2023 Guide to Car Insurance Discounts

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in McAllen

Liability car insurance is designed to cover the cost of the damages you cause to others during an accident that was your fault. For example, this type of insurance policy might pay to repair the other driver’s vehicle or cover their medical bills.

In general, a liability-only policy is the cheapest option because the insurance company won’t help you repair or replace your own vehicle.

The average rate for liability coverage in McAllen is $114, and you can see a collection of average monthly quotes from area insurers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm38
GEICO41
Mile Auto49
Allstate54
USAA68
Safeco82
Progressive93
State Auto95
Mercury99
Midvale Home & Auto101
Dairyland104
Nationwide105
Chubb115
Clearcover115
Commonwealth Casualty117
Liberty Mutual119
National General120
Elephant122
Direct Auto131
21st Century133
GAINSCO137
The General147
Bristol West154
AssuranceAmerica159
Infinity188
Foremost211
Hallmark214
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in McAllen

A full-coverage car insurance policy provides the protections of liability coverage but also includes comprehensive and collision coverages. After an accident, collision coverage will help repair or replace your vehicle. And if your car is the victim of another kind of incident, like a fallen tree or theft, comprehensive coverage will help you get back on the road.

If you used a loan to finance your vehicle, your lender might require you to carry full coverage until the loan is paid.

This more robust coverage is generally more expensive than liability-only coverage, and the average rate for full coverage in McAllen is $235.

Below is a look at some of the average full-coverage quotes available in McAllen from leading insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm61
GEICO66
Allstate86
Mile Auto95
USAA108
Clearcover142
Mercury153
Travelers156
Progressive161
Safeco173
Nationwide176
Midvale Home & Auto180
Elephant182
Chubb184
Stillwater190
21st Century212
AssuranceAmerica218
Direct Auto218
State Auto219
Liberty Mutual238
Dairyland255
Bristol West257
National General266
Infinity283
The General287
Commonwealth Casualty291
GAINSCO309
Foremost371
Hallmark423
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your McAllen car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 5%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Texas

To drive legally in the state of Texas, you must carry a minimum amount of liability coverage. Here’s a breakdown of the minimum coverage requirements:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident4

However, while the coverage above meets the minimum requirements, you may wish to enhance your protection with the following options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage is designed to help you pay for repairs to your own vehicle after an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If something other than a collision damages your vehicle, like a hailstorm or vandalism, comprehensive coverage will help you pay for repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    This pays for your damages if you’re hit by an uninsured driver, or if their auto insurance coverage isn’t enough to fully cover the damage they caused.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    This pays for medical bills, lost income, and a few other things if you or your passengers are injured in an accident. All Texas auto policies include this coverage by default. If you don’t want it, you have to opt out in writing.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Everyone makes mistakes. But if you’re caught making a mistake behind the wheel, that can turn into an incident on your driving record. Common incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUIs), and at-fault accidents.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types affect your car insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

The average commute time in McAllen is just over 20 minutes.[1] But it can still be tempting to speed across town. In fact, speeding drivers caused more than 1,000 accidents in McAllen in 2022.[2] If you get caught speeding, that often leads to higher car insurance premiums.

The average cost of full-coverage insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket is $324 per month, but you can explore some potentially lower quotes from the insurers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm3653
GEICO3857
Mile Auto4668
Allstate5075
USAA6494
Safeco77114
Progressive87129
State Auto89132
Mercury93138
Midvale Home & Auto94140
Dairyland97144
Nationwide98146
Chubb107160
Clearcover107160
Commonwealth Casualty109163
Liberty Mutual111165
National General112167
Elephant114169
Direct Auto122182
21st Century124185
GAINSCO128190
The General137204
Bristol West144214
AssuranceAmerica149221
Infinity176261
Foremost197293
Hallmark200297
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Insurance companies see an at-fault accident as an indicator of potential future risky behavior. This often leads to more expensive insurance premiums after the accident. The average cost of full-coverage insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record is $345 per month.

You can explore the average premiums offered by area insurers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm3656
GEICO3861
Mile Auto4672
Allstate5080
USAA64101
Safeco77121
Progressive87138
State Auto89141
Mercury93146
Midvale Home & Auto94149
Dairyland97154
Nationwide98155
Chubb107170
Clearcover107170
Commonwealth Casualty109173
Liberty Mutual111176
National General112178
Elephant114180
Direct Auto122194
21st Century124197
GAINSCO128203
The General137217
Bristol West144228
AssuranceAmerica149235
Infinity176278
Foremost197312
Hallmark200317
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

In 2022, McAllen saw a total of 86 crashes where the driver was intoxicated.[2] Insurers see a DUI on your record as a very serious incident and will often raise your rates dramatically. Some insurers may drop you altogether.

The average monthly cost for full coverage with a DUI on your record is $392 per month in McAllen.

Below is a collection of insurers that will provide coverage to drivers with a DUI on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm3664
GEICO3869
Mile Auto4682
Allstate5091
USAA64114
Safeco77138
Progressive87156
State Auto89160
Mercury93166
Midvale Home & Auto94170
Dairyland97175
Nationwide98176
Chubb107193
Clearcover107193
Commonwealth Casualty109197
Liberty Mutual111200
National General112202
Elephant114205
Direct Auto122220
21st Century124223
GAINSCO128230
The General137247
Bristol West144259
AssuranceAmerica149267
Infinity176316
Foremost197354
Hallmark200359
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Most insurance companies look at your age when determining premiums. And generally, the more experience you have behind the wheel, the more affordable your car insurance costs. After paying high rates in their teens, drivers usually see those rates decline in their 30s, and this downward trend lasts for decades. However, around age 75, car insurance costs usually start to increase again. This is because drivers of this age and older generally have reduced faculties and are more likely to be seriously injured if they’re in an accident.

The overall average cost of car insurance for seniors in McAllen is $119 per month, but you may be able to reduce your rates by shopping around.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm1931
GEICO2133
Mile Auto2548
Allstate2743
USAA3454
Safeco4187
Progressive4781
State Auto48110
Mercury5077
Midvale Home & Auto5190
Dairyland52128
Nationwide5388
Chubb5892
Clearcover5871
Commonwealth Casualty59146
Liberty Mutual60119
National General60133
Elephant6191
Direct Auto66109
21st Century67106
GAINSCO69155
The General74144
Bristol West77129
AssuranceAmerica80109
Infinity94142
Foremost106186
Hallmark107212
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teen drivers are the newest on the road and have the least amount of experience behind the wheel. In general, this lack of experience tends to come with higher car insurance premiums. For example, teens in McAllen pay an average monthly premium of $314.

The good news is that young drivers can take action to lower their car insurance costs. Some ways to find more affordable rates as a teen driver include increasing your deductible, staying on your parents’ policy, getting good grades, and committing to safe driving habits.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm68109
GEICO74118
Mile Auto88171
Allstate97154
USAA122194
Safeco147311
Progressive167289
State Auto171393
Mercury178275
Midvale Home & Auto181323
Dairyland187458
Nationwide188316
Chubb206330
Clearcover206255
Commonwealth Casualty210522
Liberty Mutual214427
National General215477
Elephant219327
Direct Auto235391
21st Century239381
GAINSCO246555
The General264515
Bristol West276461
AssuranceAmerica285391
Infinity337508
Foremost379666
Hallmark384759
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Car Insurance in McAllen, TX

Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

McAllen car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies in Texas are allowed to consider your credit when determining your premiums. However, they can’t charge you more if your credit score was hurt by a major illness; the death of a spouse, child, or parent; a temporary job loss; a recent divorce; or identity theft.[3]

Beyond those events, your credit score can come into play. In general, drivers with excellent or good credit scores pay less for car insurance than drivers with poor credit scores.

Below is a breakdown of average car insurance quotes based on credit score.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in McAllen?

The average cost of car insurance in McAllen is $175, which closely mirrors the average cost for drivers across the state. However, the rate drivers pay in McAllen is considerably less than the national average cost of car insurance.

More cities in Texas

Texas is a big state, and, not surprisingly, there are some big shifts in the average rates drivers pay for car insurance from city to city. Here, you can see how McAllen stacks up against other cities in Texas.

CityAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Amarillo$228$100
Arlington$233$124
Austin$220$127
Corpus Christi$235$120
Dallas$260$137
Houston$305$165
El Paso$208$93
San Antonio$228$124
Fort Worth$226$121
Plano$241$241
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

McAllen car insurance FAQs

If you’re interested in learning more about how you can lower your car insurance rates in McAllen, the following answers can help.

  • How much is car insurance in McAllen, Texas?

    The average monthly rate for car insurance in McAllen is $175. If you’re looking for full coverage, you can expect an average monthly rate of $235. Meanwhile, the monthly average for liability coverage is $114.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in McAllen?

    The cheapest insurance companies in McAllen are State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto. State Farm offers liability coverage for as little as $38 per month. McAllen drivers can also find savings with GEICO and Mile Auto, which have monthly liability averages of $41 and $49, respectively.

    However, rates do change, and you should always compare quotes from several insurers before choosing a policy.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in McAllen?

    State Farm, Allstate, and GEICO rank as three of the top insurers in McAllen. All three boast strong Insurify Quality Scores of 4.4, 4.1, and 4.2, respectively. In addition, each is known for providing competitive rates and for earning high marks for customer satisfaction and financial stability.

  • How much is car insurance in Texas per month?

    The average rate for car insurance in Texas is $175 per month. The rate you pay may be higher or lower depending on where you live in Texas. But on the whole, rates in the Lone Star State fall at or below the national average.

  • What’s the minimum car insurance in Texas?

    To drive legally in Texas, you must have insurance coverage that meets the state’s 30/60/25 minimum requirements. This means you must carry bodily injury liability coverage of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident, as well as property damage liability coverage of $25,000 per accident.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

More cities in Texas

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Census.gov. "Quick Facts: McAllen, Texas." Accessed September 7, 2023
  2. Texas Department of Transportation. "Crash Records Information System." Accessed September 7, 2023
  3. Texas Department of Insurance. "How your credit score can affect your insurance rates." Accessed September 7, 2023
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferSenior Editor
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Latest Articles

Novo Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Novo Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Novo car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Novo’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. read|October 6, 2023
Acuity Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Acuity Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Acuity car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Acuity’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. read|October 6, 2023
Get Very Cheap Car Insurance With No Deposit or Down Payment (2023)

Get Very Cheap Car Insurance With No Deposit or Down Payment (2023)

Companies offering cheap car insurance with no down payment usually count the new policyholder’s first premium payment as a deposit.

8 min. read|October 6, 2023
HiRoad Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

HiRoad Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out HiRoad’s car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See HiRoad’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

8 min. read|October 5, 2023
Best Credit Cards for Rental Car Insurance (2023)

Best Credit Cards for Rental Car Insurance (2023)

Some of the best credit cards for car rental insurance include the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Ink Business Preferred, and the Capital One Venture X.

8 min. read|October 5, 2023
Cost of Toyota RAV4 Car Insurance (2023)

Cost of Toyota RAV4 Car Insurance (2023)

Compare the cost of insuring a Toyota RAV4, with rates starting at $96 per month.

4 min. read|October 5, 2023