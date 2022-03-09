Texas SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Texas?

The filing fee for an SR-22 in most states averages $20. But the impact that needing an SR-22 can have on insurance is much more. If you have to file an SR-22 in Texas, you are most likely a high-risk driver. Those with no violations in the state pay an average of $251 in insurance premiums monthly, while high-risk drivers pay $31 more.

A 12 percent insurance rate hike can be costly, considering that you'll need to keep an SR-22 on file for two years in Texas. At $282 per month for insurance, needing to have an SR-22 costs motorists $6,768 over the 24 months required.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $251 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $282 $31 ▴ 12.35% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

