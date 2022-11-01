4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car insurance can be expensive. Freedom National Insurance policies cost $216 per month on average. Because auto insurance coverage is a major expense for most people, it’s important to find the right car insurance for your needs and budget. With this Freedom National auto insurance review, you’ll learn about quotes and coverage options.
Freedom National in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Freedom National is $216 per month.
Freedom National is good for drivers who want the convenience of shopping for and buying auto insurance online and drivers with multiple tickets on their record.
Freedom National isn't the best option for people who want to bundle multiple policy types or who live outside of California, Arizona, and Utah.
Freedom National Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Freedom National is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has earned an A+ rating. However, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) doesn’t include the company in its database, nor is it rated by A.M. Best, Standard and Poor’s, or J.D. Power.
|Industry Ranking
|Freedom National Rating
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
Freedom National Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Driving history is one of the most important factors in calculating car insurance rates. The number of driving violations you have had will affect the underwriting process and your car insurance rates. Having more tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can increase your rates. If you have a clean driving record, you’ll find it’s much easier to get a good quote.
|Driver Profile
|Freedom National Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$238
|$77
|DUI
|$230
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$331
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$296
|$104
Freedom National Car Insurance Quotes by State
The state you live in will have a big impact on the cost of your insurance—different states have different laws and requirements for auto insurance. Some states require higher levels of coverage than others, which will affect rates for all types of drivers. The more coverage you purchase, the higher your rates will be.
|State
|Freedom National Average Monthly Premium
|Arizona
|$168
|California
|$146
|Georgia
|$318
|Illinois
|$206
|Tennessee
|$222
|Texas
|$311
|Utah
|$146
Freedom National Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Drivers with multiple tickets or who need an SR-22 policy can do well with coverage from Freedom National. It’s an excellent option for high-risk motorists. Policies are available in California, Arizona, and Utah only, but they can be bought entirely online.
Pros
Great choice for drivers who need SR-22 policies
Offers quotes and coverage entirely online
Cons
Rates are higher than the national average
Only available in California, Arizona, and Utah
Freedom National Car Insurance Discounts
Depending on where you live, you could be eligible for car insurance discounts from Freedom National. Discounts are a great way to lower your car insurance costs. Drivers often qualify for multiple discounts, offering an opportunity to save more on auto coverage.
Driver-Based Discounts
The good driver discount from Freedom National can lower your rates. If you have a good driving record for 36 months, you can qualify for a discount of up to 10 percent.
Policy-Based Discounts
Freedom National rewards loyalty. When you renew your policy, you could qualify for savings up to seven percent if you haven’t had any auto insurance claims.
Freedom National Car Insurance Coverage Options
Freedom National is an excellent choice for drivers looking for SR-22 auto insurance. However, the company also offers insurance products like basic liability, property damage, comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, uninsured motorist bodily injury (UMBI), and gap coverage.
The combination of policies that’s right for you depends on your needs. If price is the highest priority, opting for minimum liability coverage can be the best option for cheap car insurance. However, adding comprehensive, collision, or another optional car insurance coverage to your policy can increase your protection.
Freedom National Rental Car Coverage
Most Americans need a vehicle to get to work, run errands, or take their kids to soccer practice. Rental reimbursement coverage can help if you get in a bind. For example, if your car needs repairs after a covered car accident, your rental car coverage from Freedom National can cover the cost to rent a car until yours gets back on the road.
Freedom National Custom Parts and Special Equipment Coverage
Even the best insurance providers don’t usually cover aftermarket upgrades. If you have custom rims, paint, or other aftermarket equipment, you’ll want to restore those items if you’re ever in an accident. Custom parts and special equipment coverage can pay for custom options and aftermarket equipment so you aren’t stuck footing the bill.
Freedom National Towing and Labor Coverage
After an accident, you may find yourself facing a large towing bill. Freedom National has an add-on insurance option that can help when you need roadside assistance. It’s called towing and labor coverage, and it can cover the cost of towing and labor after an accident.
Freedom National Auto Loan/Lease Payoff
Also known as gap coverage, auto loan/lease payoff can save you money if your car is damaged beyond repair by paying the difference between what you owe on your car and what it’s worth.
Freedom National Car Insurance Reputation
Is Freedom National car insurance good?
Freedom National car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Freedom National is $216.
Freedom National has a reputation for offering affordable coverage to high-risk drivers. However, people with a good driving record are likely to find better rates with another company. Still, Freedom National has earned fairly positive reviews from policyholders.
Freedom National Customer Service
Policyholders have rated Freedom National with 4.7 out of 5 stars on review site TrustSpot. Many claim the company’s insurance agents provided “great customer service” and “very smooth and timely service online.” Freedom National customer service is available by calling the phone number 1 (888) 542-4222 or emailing through their portal.
Freedom National Claims Filing Process
Freedom National doesn’t have an online claims-filing option on its site at freedomgeneral.com. You can report claims by phone only. You’ll need your name, policy number, driver’s license number, and information about the other driver and the accident when you report a claim.
Freedom National: Is it right for you?
Freedom National Insurance Services is a company that offers auto insurance policies to high-risk drivers. The insurance agency offers coverage for residents of California, Arizona, and Utah only. If you’re shopping for car insurance, Insurify can help you get a great rate, no matter where you live. Get a free quote today!
Frequently Asked Questions
Freedom National has been in business over 20 years and has earned favorable reviews for its customer service. It’s a good choice for drivers who need SR-22 coverage, but it might not be the right insurance company for you. Compare quotes from multiple companies to make sure you’re getting the best coverage and rate.
The average monthly cost of car insurance with Freedom National is $216. The company offers discounts to help you save money on premiums. However, how much you pay depends on your driving record, location, age, car type, and other factors.
Discounts are a great way to lower your car insurance premiums. With Freedom National, you may be eligible for discounts for having a good driving record or a claims-free policy renewal.
It’s not always easy to find the cheapest car insurance. But it’s possible if you compare rates from different companies and ask about discounts when getting a quote. The quickest and easiest way to get the cheapest car insurance is to use Insurify. You’ll get multiple quotes from top auto insurance companies in seconds.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.