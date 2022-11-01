Freedom National Car Insurance Coverage Options

Freedom National is an excellent choice for drivers looking for SR-22 auto insurance. However, the company also offers insurance products like basic liability, property damage, comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, uninsured motorist bodily injury (UMBI), and gap coverage.

The combination of policies that’s right for you depends on your needs. If price is the highest priority, opting for minimum liability coverage can be the best option for cheap car insurance. However, adding comprehensive, collision, or another optional car insurance coverage to your policy can increase your protection.

Freedom National Rental Car Coverage

Most Americans need a vehicle to get to work, run errands, or take their kids to soccer practice. Rental reimbursement coverage can help if you get in a bind. For example, if your car needs repairs after a covered car accident, your rental car coverage from Freedom National can cover the cost to rent a car until yours gets back on the road.

Freedom National Custom Parts and Special Equipment Coverage

Even the best insurance providers don’t usually cover aftermarket upgrades. If you have custom rims, paint, or other aftermarket equipment, you’ll want to restore those items if you’re ever in an accident. Custom parts and special equipment coverage can pay for custom options and aftermarket equipment so you aren’t stuck footing the bill.

Freedom National Towing and Labor Coverage

After an accident, you may find yourself facing a large towing bill. Freedom National has an add-on insurance option that can help when you need roadside assistance. It’s called towing and labor coverage, and it can cover the cost of towing and labor after an accident.

Freedom National Auto Loan/Lease Payoff

Also known as gap coverage, auto loan/lease payoff can save you money if your car is damaged beyond repair by paying the difference between what you owe on your car and what it’s worth.