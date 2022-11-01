4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance with Aspire General is $164 per month.
Aspire General is good for high-risk drivers, minimum coverage, and bilingual service.
Aspire General is bad for non-California drivers, standard insurance, and high limits.
Aspire General policyholders spend an average of $164 per month and $1,968 per year for auto insurance coverage. Rates from Aspire General Insurance Company range on a driver-by-driver basis related to driving history, credit scores, coverage, and vehicle type, but they generally provide high-risk California drivers with reasonably priced car insurance.
Aspire General Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
What is the average cost of Aspire General auto insurance?
On average, motorists insured with Aspire General spend $164 per month and $1,968 per year for auto coverage. Individual rates vary, but Aspire General coverage appeals to high-risk drivers in California.
Though Aspire General caters to high-risk drivers, the company considers policyholder driving records and claims history when calculating insurance rates, in addition to other factors related to specific coverage and vehicle type. Drivers with past infractions, including DUIs, at-fault accidents, and speeding tickets, pay significantly higher rates than those with clean records.
|Driver Profile
|Aspire General Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$153
|$108
|DUI
|$304
|$159
|At-Fault Accident
|$204
|$122
|Speeding Ticket
|$187
|$116
Aspire General Car Insurance Quotes by State
Aspire General insurance is only available in California, and policyholders pay an average of $164 per month for auto insurance coverage. Considering California is one of the largest states in the country, rates are bound to fluctuate on a city-by-city basis. Geographic location factors, like state minimum requirements, population, climate, and more, influence rates.
|State
|Aspire General Average Monthly Premium
|California
|$164
Aspire General Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Only available in California, Aspire General auto coverage appeals most to high-risk drivers with past infractions or a claims history, which often makes finding affordable coverage difficult. Aspire General offers flexible payment plans, bilingual service and claims, and in-house claims processing. The insurer is not the best option for those looking for a robust insurance policy.
|Pros
|Cons
Aspire General Car Insurance Discounts
Aspire General offers multiple driver-based, policy-based, and bundling discount options for their auto insurance products. Available savings options include multi-car, mature driver, good student, daytime running lights, anti-theft device, antilock braking system, alcohol educational awareness, and multi-policy discounts. Discount eligibility varies on an individual driver basis.
Aspire General Car Insurance Coverage Options
Aspire General policies last from one month to one year and fall into two coverage programs for drivers to choose between: savings and advantage. With the savings program, drivers purchase minimum state coverage for bodily injury and property damage liability insurance with options to add comprehensive, collision, and underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage.
The advantage program contains higher levels of coverage beyond California’s state minimum requirements. Coverage includes medical payments, uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance for bodily injury and property damage, and comprehensive and collision deductible waivers. Options for rental reimbursement, roadside assistance, special equipment, and more exist.
Aspire General Car Insurance Reputation
Based out of the California city of Rancho Cucamonga, Aspire General serves high-risk California drivers with past infractions. Policyholders benefit from affordable rates, 24/7 claims management, and access to help with filling out SR-22 forms. Importantly, the company also offers bilingual service and claims help.
The company has a B+ financial strength rating from A.M. Best and a below-average NAIC rating, meaning the company has more customer complaints than the national average. Flexible payment plans, low down payments, and options for minimum state coverage appeal to high-risk policyholders, but drivers with clean records can find cheaper rates elsewhere.
Aspire General Customer Service
General contact information for Aspire General includes the following email address and phone number: customerservice@agicins.com and 1 (877) 789-4742. For reporting claims or inquiries, customers can reach out via email at claims@agicins.com or phone at 1 (855) 231-1727. The marketing team can be reached via 1 (888) 975-1474 or marketing@agicins.com.
Aspire General Claims Filing Process
Policyholders report claims online with all necessary information through an Aspire General claims report form. Assistance is available via email at claims@agicins.com or by calling the phone number 1 (855) 231-1727. After the report is submitted, a claims adjuster will guide you through the process of resolving the claim in accordance with existing auto coverage.
Aspire General – Is it right for you?
Frequently Asked Questions
Aspire General best serves high-risk drivers in the Golden State who may otherwise run into problems with other auto insurance providers in relation to past driving infractions and claims history. The company offers nonstandard coverage, 24/7 claims service, and affordable rates for high-risk drivers. Customers with clean records can find better rates elsewhere.
On average, Aspire General auto insurance is $164 per month and $1,968 per year. Though the average rates are higher than the national average, Aspire General offers high-risk drivers the opportunity to earn affordable rates despite past driving infractions. Individual rates ultimately vary based on driver records, credit history, age, vehicle type, coverage, and more.
Aspire General offers numerous discount opportunities for their policyholders to earn savings on premiums. Policyholders can earn savings through multi-car, mature driver, good student, daytime running lights, anti-theft device, antilock braking system, alcohol educational awareness, and multi-policy discounts. Discount eligibility varies on a driver-by-driver basis.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.