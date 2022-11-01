4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Aspire General Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2022)

High-risk drivers in California appreciate Aspire General for affordable coverage options despite past recorded driving incidents or claims history.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterAspire
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterAspire

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Katie Powers
Written by
Katie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Katie Powers
Insurance Writer
Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance with Aspire General is $164 per month.

  • Aspire General is good for high-risk drivers, minimum coverage, and bilingual service.

  • Aspire General is bad for non-California drivers, standard insurance, and high limits.

Aspire General policyholders spend an average of $164 per month and $1,968 per year for auto insurance coverage. Rates from Aspire General Insurance Company range on a driver-by-driver basis related to driving history, credit scores, coverage, and vehicle type, but they generally provide high-risk California drivers with reasonably priced car insurance.

Aspire General Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History

What is the average cost of Aspire General auto insurance?

On average, motorists insured with Aspire General spend $164 per month and $1,968 per year for auto coverage. Individual rates vary, but Aspire General coverage appeals to high-risk drivers in California.

Though Aspire General caters to high-risk drivers, the company considers policyholder driving records and claims history when calculating insurance rates, in addition to other factors related to specific coverage and vehicle type. Drivers with past infractions, including DUIs, at-fault accidents, and speeding tickets, pay significantly higher rates than those with clean records.

Driver ProfileAspire General Average Monthly PremiumNational Average
Clean Record$153$108
DUI$304$159
At-Fault Accident$204$122
Speeding Ticket$187$116
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Aspire General Car Insurance Quotes by State

Aspire General insurance is only available in California, and policyholders pay an average of $164 per month for auto insurance coverage. Considering California is one of the largest states in the country, rates are bound to fluctuate on a city-by-city basis. Geographic location factors, like state minimum requirements, population, climate, and more, influence rates.

StateAspire General Average Monthly Premium
California$164
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Aspire General Car Insurance Pros and Cons

Only available in California, Aspire General auto coverage appeals most to high-risk drivers with past infractions or a claims history, which often makes finding affordable coverage difficult. Aspire General offers flexible payment plans, bilingual service and claims, and in-house claims processing. The insurer is not the best option for those looking for a robust insurance policy.

ProsCons
  • Coverage for high-risk drivers
  • Bilingual service and claims
  • Good for minimum coverage policies
  • No coverage outside of California
  • Safe driver rates higher than usual
  • No high coverage limits

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

Aspire General Car Insurance Discounts

Aspire General offers multiple driver-based, policy-based, and bundling discount options for their auto insurance products. Available savings options include multi-car, mature driver, good student, daytime running lights, anti-theft device, antilock braking system, alcohol educational awareness, and multi-policy discounts. Discount eligibility varies on an individual driver basis.

Read More About Discounts: Common Car Insurance Discounts

Aspire General Car Insurance Coverage Options

Aspire General policies last from one month to one year and fall into two coverage programs for drivers to choose between: savings and advantage. With the savings program, drivers purchase minimum state coverage for bodily injury and property damage liability insurance with options to add comprehensive, collision, and underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage.

The advantage program contains higher levels of coverage beyond California’s state minimum requirements. Coverage includes medical payments, uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance for bodily injury and property damage, and comprehensive and collision deductible waivers. Options for rental reimbursement, roadside assistance, special equipment, and more exist.

Aspire General Car Insurance Reputation

Based out of the California city of Rancho Cucamonga, Aspire General serves high-risk California drivers with past infractions. Policyholders benefit from affordable rates, 24/7 claims management, and access to help with filling out SR-22 forms. Importantly, the company also offers bilingual service and claims help.

The company has a B+ financial strength rating from A.M. Best and a below-average NAIC rating, meaning the company has more customer complaints than the national average. Flexible payment plans, low down payments, and options for minimum state coverage appeal to high-risk policyholders, but drivers with clean records can find cheaper rates elsewhere.

Aspire General Customer Service

General contact information for Aspire General includes the following email address and phone number: customerservice@agicins.com and 1 (877) 789-4742. For reporting claims or inquiries, customers can reach out via email at claims@agicins.com or phone at 1 (855) 231-1727. The marketing team can be reached via 1 (888) 975-1474 or marketing@agicins.com.

Aspire General Claims Filing Process

Policyholders report claims online with all necessary information through an Aspire General claims report form. Assistance is available via email at claims@agicins.com or by calling the phone number 1 (855) 231-1727. After the report is submitted, a claims adjuster will guide you through the process of resolving the claim in accordance with existing auto coverage.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Aspire General best serves high-risk drivers in the Golden State who may otherwise run into problems with other auto insurance providers in relation to past driving infractions and claims history. The company offers nonstandard coverage, 24/7 claims service, and affordable rates for high-risk drivers. Customers with clean records can find better rates elsewhere.

  • On average, Aspire General auto insurance is $164 per month and $1,968 per year. Though the average rates are higher than the national average, Aspire General offers high-risk drivers the opportunity to earn affordable rates despite past driving infractions. Individual rates ultimately vary based on driver records, credit history, age, vehicle type, coverage, and more.

  • Aspire General offers numerous discount opportunities for their policyholders to earn savings on premiums. Policyholders can earn savings through multi-car, mature driver, good student, daytime running lights, anti-theft device, antilock braking system, alcohol educational awareness, and multi-policy discounts. Discount eligibility varies on a driver-by-driver basis.

  • Shopping around for auto insurance on your own allows you to find the best rates for coverage that meets your individualized insurance needs. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can easily compare individualized car insurance quotes from both national and regional providers available in your state. Give it a try for yourself today to start saving.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Katie Powers
Written by
Katie Powers
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterAspire