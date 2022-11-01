Aspire General Car Insurance Reputation

Based out of the California city of Rancho Cucamonga, Aspire General serves high-risk California drivers with past infractions. Policyholders benefit from affordable rates, 24/7 claims management, and access to help with filling out SR-22 forms. Importantly, the company also offers bilingual service and claims help.

The company has a B+ financial strength rating from A.M. Best and a below-average NAIC rating, meaning the company has more customer complaints than the national average. Flexible payment plans, low down payments, and options for minimum state coverage appeal to high-risk policyholders, but drivers with clean records can find cheaper rates elsewhere.

Aspire General Customer Service

General contact information for Aspire General includes the following email address and phone number: customerservice@agicins.com and 1 (877) 789-4742. For reporting claims or inquiries, customers can reach out via email at claims@agicins.com or phone at 1 (855) 231-1727. The marketing team can be reached via 1 (888) 975-1474 or marketing@agicins.com.

Aspire General Claims Filing Process

Policyholders report claims online with all necessary information through an Aspire General claims report form. Assistance is available via email at claims@agicins.com or by calling the phone number 1 (855) 231-1727. After the report is submitted, a claims adjuster will guide you through the process of resolving the claim in accordance with existing auto coverage.

