Grange Car Insurance Coverage Options

Liability coverage states that if you’re at fault for an accident, Grange will cover the other party’s property damage and medical payments. Collision coverage takes care of vehicle repairs after an accident once you’ve paid your deductible. Grange will also reimburse you for your vehicle’s current value in the event it’s a total loss.

Roadside Assistance

Roadside assistance can come to the rescue if you encounter car trouble while driving, like an equipment breakdown. You can download the Grange Mobile app on your mobile device and request assistance right away. Since there are three coverage options, you can choose the ideal one for your needs. The basic plan includes towing, lock-out services, and gvehicle maintenance.

Umbrella Coverage

If you get involved in a serious accident that results in a large lawsuit, umbrella insurance may give you some peace of mind. It can give you extra liability, personal injury, and legal expense protection. You might want to invest in umbrella coverage if you own a pool, have a long commute, coach children’s sports, own a dog, or participate in risky sports like skiing or hunting.

Loan/Lease Gap Coverage

Loan/lease gap coverage is ideal for when your vehicle is totaled in an accident but you owe more money on it than it’s worth. Grange will cover your loan or lease balance so you can start driving again. This policy can potentially save you thousands of dollars.

Identity Theft Insurance

Grange partners with CyberScout to offer identity theft insurance, which you can buy alongside your auto policy. It can cover expenses to help you recover from the incident and provide you with expert guidance along the way.

See More: Compare Car Insurance