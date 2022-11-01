4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Based in Columbus, Ohio, and founded in 1935, Grange offers car insurance as well as other insurance products like home insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, and business insurance. To buy an auto insurance policy from Grange, you must work with one of Grange’s independent insurance agents. On average, Grange car insurance costs $103 per month.
Grange in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Grange is $103 per month.
Grange is good for drivers looking for personalized service from a smaller car insurance company.
Grange isn't the best option for those who prefer to buy car insurance on their own and don’t want to work with an agent.
Grange Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Grange has been in the car insurance industry since 1935. The company’s experience and excellent service has earned it great ratings.
|Industry Ranking
|Grange Rating
|J.D. Power
|832 out of 1,000
|A.M. Best
|A+
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Fewer complaints than average
Grange Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
When you request a car insurance quote, Grange will consider a number of factors. These include your age, location, vehicle make and model, and credit score. Your driving history will also be important. You can expect a lower premium if you have a clean record, free of speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs.
|Driver Profile
|Grange Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$69
|$77
|DUI
|$105
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$85
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$73
|$104
Grange Car Insurance Quotes by State
Since location has a significant impact on car insurance rates, average premiums vary from state to state. In most cases, you’ll pay less if you’re a rural driver than if you’re a city driver. This is because the population density as well as accident, theft, and vandalism rates tend to be higher in urban areas.
|State
|Grange Average Monthly Premium
|Georgia
|$89
|Illinois
|$75
|Iowa
|$38
|Kentucky
|$90
|Michigan
|$488
|Minnesota
|$73
|Ohio
|$30
|Pennsylvania
|$128
|South Carolina
|$80
|Tennessee
|$55
|Virginia
|$44
|Wisconsin
|$38
Grange Car Insurance Pros and Cons
If you prefer to work with an agent to learn about your coverage options and select the best policy for your situation, Grange insurance might be the way to go. The insurance provider can also be a good option if you value a quality customer service experience and a smooth claims process.
Pros
Personalized attention from an insurance agent
Strong customer service
Cons
Only available in 13 states, primarily in the Midwest
Must work with an agent to buy car insurance
Grange Car Insurance Discounts
Grange offers a wide selection of discounts to help you save on car insurance. The discounts you qualify for will depend on your location, what type of driver you are, the auto insurance policy you choose, and whether you’re buying other products as well. A local agent can inform you of which discounts are available to you.
Driver-Based Discounts
You can save up to 25 percent on your auto insurance if you participate in the OnTrack car insurance program. For 90 days, the OnTrack app will monitor your total mileage, the time of day you drive, your driving smoothness, and the road type. Other driver-based car insurance discounts include the good students, away at school, and new beginnings discounts.
Policy-Based Discounts
With the advance quote discount, you’ll save on your policy when your agent gives you a quote before the effective date. There’s also the paid in full discount, which you can qualify for if you pay for your entire policy up front. In addition, the legacy loyalty car insurance discount can be an option if you leave your parent’s Grange policy to be on your own.
Bundling Discounts
Grange offers a multi-policy discount. This means if you bundle your car insurance with a homeowners, condo, or renters policy, you’ll get some money off your total insurance bill each month.
Grange Car Insurance Coverage Options
Liability coverage states that if you’re at fault for an accident, Grange will cover the other party’s property damage and medical payments. Collision coverage takes care of vehicle repairs after an accident once you’ve paid your deductible. Grange will also reimburse you for your vehicle’s current value in the event it’s a total loss.
Roadside Assistance
Roadside assistance can come to the rescue if you encounter car trouble while driving, like an equipment breakdown. You can download the Grange Mobile app on your mobile device and request assistance right away. Since there are three coverage options, you can choose the ideal one for your needs. The basic plan includes towing, lock-out services, and gvehicle maintenance.
Umbrella Coverage
If you get involved in a serious accident that results in a large lawsuit, umbrella insurance may give you some peace of mind. It can give you extra liability, personal injury, and legal expense protection. You might want to invest in umbrella coverage if you own a pool, have a long commute, coach children’s sports, own a dog, or participate in risky sports like skiing or hunting.
Loan/Lease Gap Coverage
Loan/lease gap coverage is ideal for when your vehicle is totaled in an accident but you owe more money on it than it’s worth. Grange will cover your loan or lease balance so you can start driving again. This policy can potentially save you thousands of dollars.
Identity Theft Insurance
Grange partners with CyberScout to offer identity theft insurance, which you can buy alongside your auto policy. It can cover expenses to help you recover from the incident and provide you with expert guidance along the way.
Grange Car Insurance Reputation
Is Grange car insurance good?
Grange car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Grange is $103.
Grange has a stellar reputation among both policyholders and the media. It’s been accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 1970 and currently has an A+ rating. In addition, J.D. Power ranked Grange as the 13th best auto insurance company for customer satisfaction in the North Central U.S. region.
Grange Customer Service
One of the most noteworthy benefits of Grange auto insurance is its customer service. If you’re unsure of what type of coverage you need or have a question about your policy, one of its friendly, independent agents from an insurance agency can help. Also, many customer reviews praise Grange for its easy and fast claims service.
Grange Claims Filing Process
There are a few ways you can report or track a car insurance claim with Grange. You may log into your online account and fill out a short form or contact the Grange claims department via phone. A claims representative will reach out to you to answer any questions and explain the next steps.
Grange: Is it right for you?
If customer service is your top priority, Grange car insurance can be a smart choice, as long as you live in one of the 13 states it serves. It might also make sense if you want to work with an agent to figure out what coverage you need. Before you commit to Grange, however, use Insurify to understand all your options.
Frequently Asked Questions
Grange is a good car insurance company that’s been around for quite some time. It has a positive reputation for excellent customer service and offers a wide array of coverage options and discounts. Grange also allows you to work with a local agent to find the perfect policy for your budget and lifestyle needs.
Grange car insurance runs $103 per month, on average. Of course, your age, location, and driving history will play a role in your specific rate. You’ll need to reach out to a local agent to get a quote and buy your policy. The insurance provider does not allow you to do this online at grangeinsurance.com.
Grange discounts can lower your car insurance costs. If you prove you’re a safe driver through the OnSafe app, you’ll land the safe driving discount. If you’re going through a life change, like a divorce, you may qualify for the new beginnings discount. The safety technology discount, accident forgiveness discount, and legacy loyalty discount are other ways to save money.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.