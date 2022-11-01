Cheap Car Insurance in Oregon (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Oregon
With 4.1 million registered vehicles on the roads in Oregon, it’s important to make sure you’re covered in the event of a car accident. Oregon drivers pay rates that are slightly lower than the national average, but that doesn’t mean you don’t need to shop around to find the cheapest car insurance. Use Insurify to find your best rate today.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Oregon is $203 per month, or $2,436 annually.
Metromile is the cheapest provider we found in Oregon, with average premiums of $90 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Oregon
How much is car insurance in Oregon?
The average cost of car insurance in Oregon is $203 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Don’t worry—your insurance premiums don’t have to be expensive. Insurify gathered average rates from some of the Beaver State’s top providers and found the best rates for Oregon drivers.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$90
|Mile Auto
|$105
|National General
|$110
|Travelers
|$116
|Progressive
|$121
|Kemper
|$136
|Kemper Preferred
|$138
|Direct Auto
|$147
|Kemper Specialty
|$158
|Nationwide
|$165
|Safeco
|$169
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$185
|Liberty Mutual
|$189
|Bristol West
|$192
|Dairyland
|$234
|Stillwater
|$267
|The General
|$275
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Oregon
Buying state minimum liability coverage is one way to keep the costs of your policy down. This type of policy meets the state’s minimum requirements for car insurance. Here’s what you can expect to pay for liability car insurance that just meets the state’s requirements.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$62
|National General
|$81
|Travelers
|$88
|Kemper Preferred
|$89
|Mile Auto
|$96
|Kemper
|$107
|Progressive
|$115
|Kemper Specialty
|$115
|Safeco
|$121
|Direct Auto
|$127
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$142
|Bristol West
|$144
|Liberty Mutual
|$148
|Dairyland
|$155
|Stillwater
|$160
|Nationwide
|$161
|The General
|$217
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Oregon
Full-coverage car insurance covers more than a minimum liability insurance policy does. With a full-coverage policy, you’ll probably have collision coverage and comprehensive coverage included. You’ll pay higher rates than you would for a liability-only policy, but you also have more coverage to protect you.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$100
|Mile Auto
|$112
|Progressive
|$126
|Travelers
|$127
|National General
|$137
|Kemper Preferred
|$151
|Direct Auto
|$164
|Kemper
|$167
|Nationwide
|$167
|Safeco
|$187
|Kemper Specialty
|$193
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$201
|Liberty Mutual
|$217
|Bristol West
|$228
|Stillwater
|$275
|Dairyland
|$305
|The General
|$325
Best Car Insurance in Oregon
The cheapest insurers aren’t always the best ones, but the best car insurance companies don’t have to be the most expensive, either. These five companies were the top performers in Oregon when we ranked them by their Insurify Composite Score, a proprietary rating system that assesses the best insurers.
|Car Insurance Company
ICS
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$165
|Safeco
|86
|$169
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$189
|Travelers
|80
|$116
|National General
|58
|$110
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Oregon Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record is extremely important in determining your car insurance rates. Insurance companies like to cover people with clean driving records. They reward good drivers with lower rates. Compare these rates to see how your driving record can impact your annual premium.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Oregon
A good driver is someone whose driving record doesn’t have any violations on it. These drivers are the cheapest to insure because they’re less likely to cause accidents or commit moving violations. Our research found these ultra-affordable rates for good drivers in Oregon.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$74
|Mile Auto
|$97
|National General
|$98
|Travelers
|$106
|Progressive
|$111
|Kemper
|$126
|Kemper Preferred
|$127
|Direct Auto
|$133
|Kemper Specialty
|$142
|Safeco
|$153
|Nationwide
|$155
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$159
|Bristol West
|$165
|Liberty Mutual
|$179
|Dairyland
|$214
|The General
|$242
|Stillwater
|$252
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Oregon
DUIs can have a big impact on car insurance rates because people who drive under the influence are typically considered high-risk. However, it can still be possible to find affordable rates with a DUI on your record. These rates represent the averages that drivers with DUIs can expect to pay in Oregon.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Mile Auto
|$90
|Kemper
|$115
|National General
|$124
|Kemper Preferred
|$128
|Kemper Specialty
|$150
|Travelers
|$152
|Direct Auto
|$160
|Liberty Mutual
|$166
|Nationwide
|$170
|Progressive
|$178
|Safeco
|$182
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$199
|Bristol West
|$206
|Dairyland
|$228
|The General
|$251
SR-22 Insurance in Oregon
SR-22s are issued by insurance companies to drivers who have committed serious driving offenses, such as DUIs. They’re often a condition of getting your license reinstated after it has been suspended. SR-22s prove that you’re carrying at least the minimum insurance required to operate a vehicle. These are some of the insurance companies that issue SR-22s in Oregon.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Oregon
Causing an accident is an indicator that you’re risky to insure because insurers have to pay out when you cause an accident. Just one accident can affect your rates for three to five years if you’re at fault. That’s why it’s so important to shop around and compare rates if you have an at-fault accident on your record.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$119
|Travelers
|$128
|Mile Auto
|$130
|National General
|$145
|Kemper Preferred
|$152
|Progressive
|$157
|Kemper
|$173
|Direct Auto
|$193
|Nationwide
|$198
|Safeco
|$206
|Kemper Specialty
|$212
|Liberty Mutual
|$215
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$253
|Bristol West
|$256
|Dairyland
|$294
|Stillwater
|$303
|The General
|$387
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Oregon
Like other moving violations, speeding tickets are an indicator of risk. They stay on your record for three to five years. However, it’s still possible to find affordable car insurance if you look around. We found these average quotes for Oregonians with speeding tickets.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Mile Auto
|$132
|National General
|$134
|Travelers
|$148
|Kemper
|$160
|Metromile
|$160
|Progressive
|$176
|Kemper Preferred
|$180
|Direct Auto
|$185
|Kemper Specialty
|$201
|Nationwide
|$202
|Safeco
|$211
|Liberty Mutual
|$223
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$245
|Bristol West
|$248
|Dairyland
|$286
|Stillwater
|$313
|The General
|$354
Oregon Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
In many states, car insurance rates are affected by credit scores. People with good credit tend to have lower rates than people with poor credit. However, some states don’t allow insurance companies to factor in your credit score at all. Oregon is one of a handful of states that restrict how insurance companies can use the information.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$162
|Good
|$173
|Average
|$201
|Poor
|$250
Oregon Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Age has a significant impact on car insurance. Teen drivers pay the highest premiums because they don’t have much experience behind the wheel. Premiums tend to drop as you get older and attain more experience, then rise again as you hit your senior years. Here’s what average premiums look like for different age groups in Oregon, from young drivers to people in their 80s.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$383
|Under 25
|$297
|20s
|$223
|30s
|$168
|40s
|$169
|50s
|$151
|60s
|$129
|70s
|$137
|80+
|$150
Car Insurance Rates in Oregon Cities
As you can see from the below quotes, car insurance costs vary greatly in Oregon depending on where you live. We analyzed average monthly insurance quotes for these 10 cities in Oregon.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Grants Pass
|$132
|Bend
|$138
|Medford
|$148
|Springfield
|$150
|Eugene
|$151
|Hillsboro
|$198
|Salem
|$198
|Portland
|$211
|Beaverton
|$213
|Gresham
|$237
Oregon Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Oregon is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Oregon will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Oregon.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Oregon
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Oregon roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Oregon[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Oregon is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$15,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Oregon, this coverage applies to bodily injury caused by uninsured drivers.
Oregon DMV Information
Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services offers many important services for drivers. They issue licenses and ID cards (including the REAL ID, which you’ll need to fly), license plates, and vehicle registrations. Many of these services are available online for added convenience.
Public Transportation in Oregon
Oregon’s Public Transportation Division is hard at work supporting local and regional public transportation services. Oregon doesn’t have statewide public transportation, but many cities have their own public transportation services to help people get around. For example, Portland maintains TriMet, a transportation network that includes bus, light-rail, and commuter rail.
Oregon also has some intercity transportation options, including the POINT Intercity Bus Service, the Columbia Gorge Express, and Amtrak Cascades Passenger Rail.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Oregon
The best and easiest way to find affordable car insurance in Oregon is to compare quotes from different insurance companies. Insurify makes it easy to compare by helping you find quotes from all the top insurers in Oregon.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Oregon
Yes, car insurance is mandatory in Oregon and all drivers must carry insurance that at least meets the state’s minimum requirements.
When you compare quotes, ask about discounts, too. You can often get discounts for anything from having military members in your family to getting good grades. Accepting a higher deductible can also help lower costs.
Car insurance costs vary. The average rate in Oregon is $203 per month, but we found policies as cheap as $74 per month. That’s why comparing quotes is so important.
One thing that makes car insurance rates high in Oregon is the state’s minimum requirements; Oregon requires drivers to carry more insurance than most other states. People in Oregon are also driving more, which means they’re getting into more accidents. The costs of auto repairs and healthcare coverage are both going up as well, which affects how much insurers have to pay out (and what they’ll charge to cover their services).
Yes, Oregon drivers must carry at least $15,000 in PIP coverage.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed June 1, 2022