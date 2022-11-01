4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in Oregon (2022)

Jennifer Pendell is a personal finance expert. She specializes in breaking down dense subjects to make them easier for consumers to understand, with a particular interest in homeowners, renters, and auto insurance concepts. She studied at the University of Iowa.
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Stephen DeFord is an insurance agent at Insurify's in-house agency. As a licensed agent, Stephen specializes in auto, home, and commercial insurance. Stephen helps customers navigate the complicated world of insurance shopping.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Oregon

With 4.1 million registered vehicles on the roads in Oregon, it’s important to make sure you’re covered in the event of a car accident. Oregon drivers pay rates that are slightly lower than the national average, but that doesn’t mean you don’t need to shop around to find the cheapest car insurance. Use Insurify to find your best rate today.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Oregon is $203 per month, or $2,436 annually.

  • Metromile is the cheapest provider we found in Oregon, with average premiums of $90 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Oregon

How much is car insurance in Oregon?

The average cost of car insurance in Oregon is $203 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Don’t worry—your insurance premiums don’t have to be expensive. Insurify gathered average rates from some of the Beaver State’s top providers and found the best rates for Oregon drivers.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Metromile$90
Mile Auto$105
National General$110
Travelers$116
Progressive$121
Kemper$136
Kemper Preferred$138
Direct Auto$147
Kemper Specialty$158
Nationwide$165
Safeco$169
Midvale Home & Auto$185
Liberty Mutual$189
Bristol West$192
Dairyland$234
Stillwater$267
The General$275
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Oregon

Buying state minimum liability coverage is one way to keep the costs of your policy down. This type of policy meets the state’s minimum requirements for car insurance. Here’s what you can expect to pay for liability car insurance that just meets the state’s requirements.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Metromile$62
National General$81
Travelers$88
Kemper Preferred$89
Mile Auto$96
Kemper$107
Progressive$115
Kemper Specialty$115
Safeco$121
Direct Auto$127
Midvale Home & Auto$142
Bristol West$144
Liberty Mutual$148
Dairyland$155
Stillwater$160
Nationwide$161
The General$217
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Oregon

Full-coverage car insurance covers more than a minimum liability insurance policy does. With a full-coverage policy, you’ll probably have collision coverage and comprehensive coverage included. You’ll pay higher rates than you would for a liability-only policy, but you also have more coverage to protect you.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Metromile$100
Mile Auto$112
Progressive$126
Travelers$127
National General$137
Kemper Preferred$151
Direct Auto$164
Kemper$167
Nationwide$167
Safeco$187
Kemper Specialty$193
Midvale Home & Auto$201
Liberty Mutual$217
Bristol West$228
Stillwater$275
Dairyland$305
The General$325
Best Car Insurance in Oregon

The cheapest insurers aren’t always the best ones, but the best car insurance companies don’t have to be the most expensive, either. These five companies were the top performers in Oregon when we ranked them by their Insurify Composite Score, a proprietary rating system that assesses the best insurers.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Nationwide89$165
Safeco86$169
Liberty Mutual82$189
Travelers80$116
National General58$110
Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Oregon Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving record is extremely important in determining your car insurance rates. Insurance companies like to cover people with clean driving records. They reward good drivers with lower rates. Compare these rates to see how your driving record can impact your annual premium.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Oregon

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Oregon

A good driver is someone whose driving record doesn’t have any violations on it. These drivers are the cheapest to insure because they’re less likely to cause accidents or commit moving violations. Our research found these ultra-affordable rates for good drivers in Oregon.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Metromile$74
Mile Auto$97
National General$98
Travelers$106
Progressive$111
Kemper$126
Kemper Preferred$127
Direct Auto$133
Kemper Specialty$142
Safeco$153
Nationwide$155
Midvale Home & Auto$159
Bristol West$165
Liberty Mutual$179
Dairyland$214
The General$242
Stillwater$252
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Oregon

DUIs can have a big impact on car insurance rates because people who drive under the influence are typically considered high-risk. However, it can still be possible to find affordable rates with a DUI on your record. These rates represent the averages that drivers with DUIs can expect to pay in Oregon.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto$90
Kemper$115
National General$124
Kemper Preferred$128
Kemper Specialty$150
Travelers$152
Direct Auto$160
Liberty Mutual$166
Nationwide$170
Progressive$178
Safeco$182
Midvale Home & Auto$199
Bristol West$206
Dairyland$228
The General$251
SR-22 Insurance in Oregon

SR-22s are issued by insurance companies to drivers who have committed serious driving offenses, such as DUIs. They’re often a condition of getting your license reinstated after it has been suspended. SR-22s prove that you’re carrying at least the minimum insurance required to operate a vehicle. These are some of the insurance companies that issue SR-22s in Oregon.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Oregon

Causing an accident is an indicator that you’re risky to insure because insurers have to pay out when you cause an accident. Just one accident can affect your rates for three to five years if you’re at fault. That’s why it’s so important to shop around and compare rates if you have an at-fault accident on your record.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Metromile$119
Travelers$128
Mile Auto$130
National General$145
Kemper Preferred$152
Progressive$157
Kemper$173
Direct Auto$193
Nationwide$198
Safeco$206
Kemper Specialty$212
Liberty Mutual$215
Midvale Home & Auto$253
Bristol West$256
Dairyland$294
Stillwater$303
The General$387
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Oregon

Like other moving violations, speeding tickets are an indicator of risk. They stay on your record for three to five years. However, it’s still possible to find affordable car insurance if you look around. We found these average quotes for Oregonians with speeding tickets.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto$132
National General$134
Travelers$148
Kemper$160
Metromile$160
Progressive$176
Kemper Preferred$180
Direct Auto$185
Kemper Specialty$201
Nationwide$202
Safeco$211
Liberty Mutual$223
Midvale Home & Auto$245
Bristol West$248
Dairyland$286
Stillwater$313
The General$354
Oregon Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

In many states, car insurance rates are affected by credit scores. People with good credit tend to have lower rates than people with poor credit. However, some states don’t allow insurance companies to factor in your credit score at all. Oregon is one of a handful of states that restrict how insurance companies can use the information.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$162
Good$173
Average$201
Poor$250
Oregon Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Age has a significant impact on car insurance. Teen drivers pay the highest premiums because they don’t have much experience behind the wheel. Premiums tend to drop as you get older and attain more experience, then rise again as you hit your senior years. Here’s what average premiums look like for different age groups in Oregon, from young drivers to people in their 80s.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$383
Under 25$297
20s$223
30s$168
40s$169
50s$151
60s$129
70s$137
80+$150
Car Insurance Rates in Oregon Cities

As you can see from the below quotes, car insurance costs vary greatly in Oregon depending on where you live. We analyzed average monthly insurance quotes for these 10 cities in Oregon.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Grants Pass$132
Bend$138
Medford$148
Springfield$150
Eugene$151
Hillsboro$198
Salem$198
Portland$211
Beaverton$213
Gresham$237
Oregon Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Oregon is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Oregon will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Oregon.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Oregon

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Oregon roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Oregon[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Oregon is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $20,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $15,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Oregon, this coverage applies to bodily injury caused by uninsured drivers.

Oregon DMV Information

Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services offers many important services for drivers. They issue licenses and ID cards (including the REAL ID, which you’ll need to fly), license plates, and vehicle registrations. Many of these services are available online for added convenience.

Public Transportation in Oregon

Oregon’s Public Transportation Division is hard at work supporting local and regional public transportation services. Oregon doesn’t have statewide public transportation, but many cities have their own public transportation services to help people get around. For example, Portland maintains TriMet, a transportation network that includes bus, light-rail, and commuter rail.

Oregon also has some intercity transportation options, including the POINT Intercity Bus Service, the Columbia Gorge Express, and Amtrak Cascades Passenger Rail.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Oregon

The best and easiest way to find affordable car insurance in Oregon is to compare quotes from different insurance companies. Insurify makes it easy to compare by helping you find quotes from all the top insurers in Oregon.

Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Oregon

  • Yes, car insurance is mandatory in Oregon and all drivers must carry insurance that at least meets the state’s minimum requirements.

  • When you compare quotes, ask about discounts, too. You can often get discounts for anything from having military members in your family to getting good grades. Accepting a higher deductible can also help lower costs.

  • Car insurance costs vary. The average rate in Oregon is $203 per month, but we found policies as cheap as $74 per month. That’s why comparing quotes is so important.

  • One thing that makes car insurance rates high in Oregon is the state’s minimum requirements; Oregon requires drivers to carry more insurance than most other states. People in Oregon are also driving more, which means they’re getting into more accidents. The costs of auto repairs and healthcare coverage are both going up as well, which affects how much insurers have to pay out (and what they’ll charge to cover their services).

  • Yes, Oregon drivers must carry at least $15,000 in PIP coverage.

Insurify Insights

How Oregon Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Oregon below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Oregon drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Oregon

#10

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#10

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#16

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#5

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Oregon is the #13 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #13
    • Percent of drivers in Oregon with an accident: 9.9%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Oregon is the #16 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #16
    • Percent of drivers in Oregon with a DUI: 1.8%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Oregon is the #12 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #12
    • Percent of drivers in Oregon with a reckless driving offense: 1.7%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Oregon is the #14 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #14
    • Percent of drivers in Oregon with a rude driving violation: 2%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Oregon is the #10 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #10
    • Percent of drivers in Oregon with a speeding ticket: 10.9%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Oregon is the #14 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #14
    • Percent of drivers in Oregon with a failure to yield violation: 0.2%
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

