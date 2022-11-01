Cheap Car Insurance in Oregon (2022)

Oregon Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving record is extremely important in determining your car insurance rates. Insurance companies like to cover people with clean driving records. They reward good drivers with lower rates. Compare these rates to see how your driving record can impact your annual premium.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Oregon

A good driver is someone whose driving record doesn’t have any violations on it. These drivers are the cheapest to insure because they’re less likely to cause accidents or commit moving violations. Our research found these ultra-affordable rates for good drivers in Oregon.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Metromile $74 Mile Auto $97 National General $98 Travelers $106 Progressive $111 Kemper $126 Kemper Preferred $127 Direct Auto $133 Kemper Specialty $142 Safeco $153 Nationwide $155 Midvale Home & Auto $159 Bristol West $165 Liberty Mutual $179 Dairyland $214 The General $242 Stillwater $252

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Oregon

DUIs can have a big impact on car insurance rates because people who drive under the influence are typically considered high-risk. However, it can still be possible to find affordable rates with a DUI on your record. These rates represent the averages that drivers with DUIs can expect to pay in Oregon.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Mile Auto $90 Kemper $115 National General $124 Kemper Preferred $128 Kemper Specialty $150 Travelers $152 Direct Auto $160 Liberty Mutual $166 Nationwide $170 Progressive $178 Safeco $182 Midvale Home & Auto $199 Bristol West $206 Dairyland $228 The General $251

SR-22 Insurance in Oregon

SR-22s are issued by insurance companies to drivers who have committed serious driving offenses, such as DUIs. They’re often a condition of getting your license reinstated after it has been suspended. SR-22s prove that you’re carrying at least the minimum insurance required to operate a vehicle. These are some of the insurance companies that issue SR-22s in Oregon.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Oregon

Causing an accident is an indicator that you’re risky to insure because insurers have to pay out when you cause an accident. Just one accident can affect your rates for three to five years if you’re at fault. That’s why it’s so important to shop around and compare rates if you have an at-fault accident on your record.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Metromile $119 Travelers $128 Mile Auto $130 National General $145 Kemper Preferred $152 Progressive $157 Kemper $173 Direct Auto $193 Nationwide $198 Safeco $206 Kemper Specialty $212 Liberty Mutual $215 Midvale Home & Auto $253 Bristol West $256 Dairyland $294 Stillwater $303 The General $387

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Oregon

Like other moving violations, speeding tickets are an indicator of risk. They stay on your record for three to five years. However, it’s still possible to find affordable car insurance if you look around. We found these average quotes for Oregonians with speeding tickets.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Mile Auto $132 National General $134 Travelers $148 Kemper $160 Metromile $160 Progressive $176 Kemper Preferred $180 Direct Auto $185 Kemper Specialty $201 Nationwide $202 Safeco $211 Liberty Mutual $223 Midvale Home & Auto $245 Bristol West $248 Dairyland $286 Stillwater $313 The General $354

