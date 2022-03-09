Oregon SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Oregon (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Oregon, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Oregon. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Oregon.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Mile Auto
|$110
|National General
|$124
|Kemper
|$127
|Travelers
|$134
|Direct Auto
|$167
|Safeco
|$196
|Dairyland
|$218
|Bristol West
|$243
|The General
|$299
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Oregon?
SR-22 insurance is more expensive than most insurance, primarily because insurance companies will take into account whatever violations led to the SR-22 requirement in the first place. In Oregon, SR-22 drivers pay an average of $41 more per month than drivers without violations: $219 per month in total.
Meanwhile, Oregon drivers without violations pay just $178 per month on average, meaning SR-22 insurance is about 23 percent more expensive. That difference is in line with SR-22 policies across the country, and since insurance is relatively affordable in Oregon, SR-22 Oregonians are in decent shape compared to their counterparts in other states.
Meanwhile, Oregon drivers without violations pay just $178 per month on average, meaning SR-22 insurance is about 23 percent more expensive. That difference is in line with SR-22 policies across the country, and since insurance is relatively affordable in Oregon, SR-22 Oregonians are in decent shape compared to their counterparts in other states.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Oregon?
The Oregon DMV requires some drivers who it considers high-risk to file what's called an SR-22 form before returning to the road after a serious driving violation. The form certifies that the driver is covered by at least the state minimum insurance requirements, and it's often required of drivers who have been convicted of driving without insurance or otherwise lost their license.
Drivers who require an SR-22 have to find an insurance company to file it on their behalf. And given that only drivers with prior violations have to file them, some companies don't offer SR-22 insurance, and it can be expensive. But plenty do: it's just all the more important to compare across the industry with Insurify to get the best rate possible.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Oregon?
SR-22 drivers with excellent credit pay on average $37 more per month than drivers with similar credit and no violations, while for those with poor credit, that number is $45. But overall, your credit score doesn't have a huge bearing on what you'll pay for SR-22 insurance in Oregon: the rest pay about $41 per month more than their counterparts with similar credit, $213–$215 per month in total, which is right around the average SR-22 insurance cost for the state.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$154
|$191
|$37
|Good
|$172
|$213
|$41
|Average
|$173
|$215
|$41
|Poor
|$187
|$232
|$45
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Oregon
Ask your insurance agent if they'll file an SR-22 form on your behalf (they likely will). But before you ask them to file the form, log on to Insurify to compare quotes from up to 20 companies free, fast, and easy.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Oregon
For drivers who don't own a car and don't drive often, non-owner policies can lower the cost of SR-22 insurance. These plans cost less than most SR-22 plans and allow drivers to borrow cars on occasion from people they don't live with, but they'll have to contact the insurance company directly to ask about it.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Oregon
Drivers with SR-22 requirements can still drive on private property, and they can operate farm equipment, snowmobiles, and permanently registered antiques—but not normal cars on public roads and highways. The state requires insurance at all times.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Oregon
Given that SR-22 rates can vary highly, it's best to begin searching for SR-22 insurance by comparing rates.
Frequently Asked Questions
The minimum—and standard—length of time drivers are required to carry an SR-22 form is three years. If drivers commit further violations, the DMV will likely extend that requirement. Drivers who are unsure of the length of their requirement or when it will end should contact the Oregon DMV.
If you move, you need to maintain your SR-22 in Oregon until you've completed your requirement, even if you register a car and/or have a driver's license in another state.
To have a driver's license, you need SR-22 insurance in Oregon—even if you don't have a car. Ask around about non-owner insurance by contacting insurance companies directly; you will likely pay less than if you owned a car.
Compare Top Auto Insurance Companies
Compare and connect directly with the top insurance companies to find the best rates as well as the most personalized discounts and coverage options.
