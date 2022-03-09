Oregon SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Oregon?

SR-22 insurance is more expensive than most insurance, primarily because insurance companies will take into account whatever violations led to the SR-22 requirement in the first place. In Oregon, SR-22 drivers pay an average of $41 more per month than drivers without violations: $219 per month in total.

Meanwhile, Oregon drivers without violations pay just $178 per month on average, meaning SR-22 insurance is about 23 percent more expensive. That difference is in line with SR-22 policies across the country, and since insurance is relatively affordable in Oregon, SR-22 Oregonians are in decent shape compared to their counterparts in other states.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $178 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $219 $41 ▴ 23.03% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.