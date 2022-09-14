Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Springfield, Oregon (2023)

Mile Auto, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual offer the cheapest car insurance rates in Springfield.

Janet Berry-Johnson
Written byJanet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson

  • 8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance

  • Certified public accountant

Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Danny Smith
Edited byDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithHome and Pet Insurance Editor

  • P&C license candidate in Massachusetts

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Updated September 20, 2023

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Springfield, Oregon, has extremely affordable car insurance, with an average monthly premium of $127 compared to the national average of $139. Drivers pay an average of $91 for liability coverage and $163 for full coverage.

Springfield’s cheap rates are likely due in part to its rural nature and relatively small population of just over 60,000.[1] But if you’re looking to save even more money on car insurance, you have plenty of strategies at your disposal. This guide to finding cheap car insurance in Springfield, Oregon, can help you navigate the many options available and find the right policy for you.

Quick Facts

  • Insurers in Oregon can use your credit score when determining your car insurance rates.

  • Teen drivers in Springfield pay an average of $232 per month for car insurance.

  • Oregon is an at-fault state for car insurance.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Springfield, Oregon

Rates start as low as $91 for liability coverage

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Best car insurance companies in Springfield

Car insurance companies consider many factors when setting rates, like your age, ZIP code, driving record, vehicle type, and even your credit score. Your rate will be different from every other driver, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the best fit.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$53/mo

State Farm sells auto insurance, along with homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index. 

State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • No gap insurance 

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for infrequent drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$48/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$58/mo

Mile Auto is unlike most other auto insurance companies in that it bases rates on the number of miles you drive. It asks for a photo of your odometer rather than tracking your driving with a telematics device. Your rate includes a base rate plus the rate for miles driven. 

You won’t find an AM Best rating for Mile Auto because it doesn’t underwrite its own policies. However, it notes that its underwriter has an “Excellent” rating, and its policies are backed by one of the world’s largest reinsurers.

Pros

  • Only pay for the miles you drive

  • Quotes available online

Cons

  • Only available in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin

  • You have to send a picture of your odometer to Mile Auto once a month

Best insurer for military members and families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$62/mo

USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including ones for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. 

AM Best gave USAA an A++ rating for financial strength. But customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.

Pros

  • High customer satisfaction

  • Low premiums

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review
Top 10 Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for October 2023

Top 10 Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for October 2023

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Springfield

Liability-only car insurance is the minimum coverage you need to drive legally in most states. It covers damage and injuries you cause to other people and property in a car accident but not your own costs.

Springfield residents pay an average monthly rate of $91 for liability-only car insurance. Here are some of the best quotes for liability coverage in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto48
Safeco69
Liberty Mutual79
National General87
Direct Auto88
Midvale Home & Auto95
Dairyland113
Bristol West116
The General147
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Springfield

If you want more protection than liability-only insurance coverage provides, then full-coverage car insurance is for you. Full coverage provides liability coverage, but it also covers your own medical costs and car repairs if you’re in an accident.

On average, full coverage costs Springfield drivers $1,953 per year. Below are some of the cheapest options for full-coverage auto insurance in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm53
Mile Auto58
USAA62
GEICO67
COUNTRY Financial79
American Family90
Nationwide93
Allstate103
Direct Auto111
Safeco111
Farmers122
Travelers122
Liberty Mutual133
Midvale Home & Auto134
National General176
Bristol West202
Dairyland239
The General253
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Springfield car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 5%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Oregon

Oregon requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of bodily injury, property damage liability, personal injury protection, and uninsured motorist coverage. The table below shows the minimum coverage you’ll need to be legal behind the wheel:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$15,000 per person
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

To ensure you’re protected, you may want to increase the limits above beyond the minimums and add some other optional coverages, such as:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage reimburses you for theft or damage to your car due to events other than a collision, such as fire, vandalism, and hail.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage reimburses you for damage to your vehicle due to a collision with another vehicle or an object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Glass coverage

    Glass coverage pays to repair or replace your car windshield and windows with no deductible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance pays the difference between the fair market value of your car and the balance of your car loan if it’s totaled in an accident or stolen.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and other moving violations. Having incidents on your driving record usually increases your car insurance rates above what drivers with a clean record pay because insurers see it as higher risk and charge higher premiums to offset that risk.

However, you can still find affordable rates with blemishes on your record. Some insurers increase rates less than their competitors, while others offer accident forgiveness programs. It’s important to compare multiple insurance companies after an incident to find the best rate.

Find Car Insurance in Springfield, OR

Rates start at $65 for drivers with incidents on their records

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

With one or more speeding tickets on your record, you’ll likely pay higher car insurance rates. The increase in premiums depends on the severity of the ticket and how many you have on your record.

Springfield drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $136 for liability-only coverage. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto8772
Direct Auto166132
Safeco166103
Liberty Mutual199118
Midvale Home & Auto200142
National General263130
Bristol West302173
Dairyland357169
The General378220
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Finding affordable car insurance with an at-fault accident on your record can be tough. Insurance companies see you as high-risk and may charge higher rates to account for that increased risk.

In Springfield, drivers with at-fault accidents average $188 per month for auto insurance. Below are some of the lowest monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto8671
Direct Auto165131
Safeco165103
Liberty Mutual198117
Midvale Home & Auto199141
National General262129
Bristol West300172
Dairyland355168
The General376218
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a risk you don’t want to take, as it can impact your car insurance rates for years. If you’re convicted of a DUI, your current insurance company might not renew your policy, and finding replacement coverage can be challenging and expensive.

The overall average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI in Springfield is $214. Here are some of the lowest car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto9881
Direct Auto187148
Safeco187116
Liberty Mutual224133
Midvale Home & Auto226160
National General297147
Bristol West341196
Dairyland403191
The General427248
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Drivers 70 and older have higher rates of fatal crashes per mile than middle-aged drivers, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.[3] To account for this increased risk, while insurance companies start decreasing rates for drivers around age 35, they increase again around age 75.

Senior drivers in Springfield can find liability rates as low as $32 per month. Below are the average monthly car insurance quotes for seniors in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto2722
Direct Auto5141
Safeco5132
Liberty Mutual6136
Midvale Home & Auto6244
National General8140
Bristol West9353
Dairyland11052
The General11768
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Car insurance companies tend to charge higher rates for teen drivers because they have less experience behind the wheel and are more likely to be involved in accidents or get moving violations.

One way to reduce car insurance costs for your teen is to choose an insurer that offers discounts for young drivers, such as driver’s education and good student discounts. Teens can also keep rates relatively cheap by staying on their parents’ insurance policy.

On average, teen drivers in Columbus pay $166 per month for liability-only coverage. Below are the average insurance quotes for teens in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto10688
Direct Auto203161
Safeco203126
Liberty Mutual243144
Midvale Home & Auto245173
National General321159
Bristol West369212
Dairyland436206
The General462268
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Springfield

Car insurance rates may be lower in Springfield than in many other areas of the country, but you still want to take advantage of every opportunity to get a good deal on your policy.

Rates depend on several factors, such as the type of car you drive, the coverages you select, and the ZIP code where you park your vehicle at night.

The following strategies may help you qualify for lower rates:

  • Select a higher deductible. Increasing your deductible is a straightforward way to reduce your premiums. When you increase your deductible, you agree to pay for more of your repairs out of pocket if you’re in an accident. Just make sure you can afford the out-of-pocket costs if you ever have to file a claim.

  • Bundle your home and auto insurance policies. Many insurers offer discounts for bundling auto and home policies. You may also qualify for discounts when you bundle auto insurance with renters insurance, life insurance, and other types of policies.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer discounts on insurance policies for safe driving, good grades, and completing defensive driver courses. Be sure to ask about any discounts you qualify for when shopping for car insurance.

  • Drive your current car for as long as possible. Driving an older vehicle can often result in lower car insurance premiums since new vehicles cost more to repair or replace.

  • Compare rates. Shopping around and comparing rates from the best companies is one of the easiest ways to save money on car insurance.

Shop for Car Insurance in Springfield

Comparing rates can save you up to $717 annually

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Springfield car insurance quotes by credit tier

The state of Oregon allows insurance companies to consider a customer’s credit history only when initially underwriting your policy — they can’t cancel or refuse to renew your policy because of your credit score.[4]

Insurance companies view drivers with poor credit as riskier and more likely to file claims than people with good or excellent credit. This means drivers with poor credit typically pay higher premiums for car insurance than drivers with better credit scores.

The following chart shows the average monthly premiums for each credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Springfield?

Car insurance is more affordable in Springfield than in many other areas of the country. This may be due, at least in part, to Oregon’s unique car insurance laws.

Many states have minimum liability limits, and some require personal injury protection. But few require uninsured motorist coverage, which pays for the driver’s and passenger’s medical bills if they’re in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have insurance.[5]

Requiring all drivers to carry this coverage spreads the risk of uninsured drivers across all policyholders in the state rather than putting the risk solely on drivers who choose to purchase this coverage.

More cities in Oregon

Here’s how other cities in Oregon stack up to Springfield in terms of auto insurance quotes.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Beaverton$125$219
Eugene$88$171
Medford$85$146
Portland$131$218
Salem$119$210
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Springfield car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Springfield.

  • How much is car insurance in Springfield, Oregon?

    Car insurance in Springfield costs $127 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $163 per month for full-coverage insurance and $91 per month for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, coverage level, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Springfield?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Springfield, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Springfield choices include Mile Auto and USAA.

  • What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Springfield, OR?

    Factors like age, gender, ZIP code, and vehicle type all affect the cost of car insurance in Springfield, Oregon, just like any other city. But things like your driving record and credit score can also affect your rates, so it pays to drive safely and keep up with your bills.

  • How much car insurance do you need in Oregon?

    Drivers in Oregon must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury coverage, $20,000 per accident in property damage coverage, $15,000 per person in personal injury protection, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

More cities in Oregon

Popular cities

Sources

  1. City-Data.com. "Springfield, Oregon." Accessed September 12, 2023
  2. Oregon Department of Transportation. "Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services." Accessed September 12, 2023
  3. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Older Drivers." Accessed September 12, 2023
  4. Oregon Public Law. "Use of credit history or insurance score." Accessed September 12, 2023
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Protect yourself against uninsured motorists." Accessed September 12, 2023
Janet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson

Janet Berry-Johnson, CPA is a freelance writer with a background in accounting and income tax planning and preparation. She's passionate about making complicated financial topics accessible to readers. She lives in Omaha, Nebraska with her husband and son and their rescue dog, Dexter. Visit her website at www.jberryjohnson.com.

Learn More
linkedin
Danny Smith
Edited byDanny SmithHome and Pet Insurance Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithHome and Pet Insurance Editor

  • P&C license candidate in Massachusetts

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Latest Articles

Novo Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Novo Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Novo car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Novo’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. read|October 6, 2023
Acuity Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Acuity Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Acuity car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Acuity’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. read|October 6, 2023
Get Very Cheap Car Insurance With No Deposit or Down Payment (2023)

Get Very Cheap Car Insurance With No Deposit or Down Payment (2023)

Companies offering cheap car insurance with no down payment usually count the new policyholder’s first premium payment as a deposit.

8 min. read|October 6, 2023
HiRoad Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

HiRoad Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out HiRoad’s car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See HiRoad’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

8 min. read|October 5, 2023
Best Credit Cards for Rental Car Insurance (2023)

Best Credit Cards for Rental Car Insurance (2023)

Some of the best credit cards for car rental insurance include the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Ink Business Preferred, and the Capital One Venture X.

8 min. read|October 5, 2023
Cost of Toyota RAV4 Car Insurance (2023)

Cost of Toyota RAV4 Car Insurance (2023)

Compare the cost of insuring a Toyota RAV4, with rates starting at $96 per month.

4 min. read|October 5, 2023