Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and other moving violations. Having incidents on your driving record usually increases your car insurance rates above what drivers with a clean record pay because insurers see it as higher risk and charge higher premiums to offset that risk.

However, you can still find affordable rates with blemishes on your record. Some insurers increase rates less than their competitors, while others offer accident forgiveness programs. It’s important to compare multiple insurance companies after an incident to find the best rate.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

With one or more speeding tickets on your record, you’ll likely pay higher car insurance rates. The increase in premiums depends on the severity of the ticket and how many you have on your record.

Springfield drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $136 for liability-only coverage. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Mile Auto 87 72 Direct Auto 166 132 Safeco 166 103 Liberty Mutual 199 118 Midvale Home & Auto 200 142 National General 263 130 Bristol West 302 173 Dairyland 357 169 The General 378 220 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Finding affordable car insurance with an at-fault accident on your record can be tough. Insurance companies see you as high-risk and may charge higher rates to account for that increased risk.

In Springfield, drivers with at-fault accidents average $188 per month for auto insurance. Below are some of the lowest monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Mile Auto 86 71 Direct Auto 165 131 Safeco 165 103 Liberty Mutual 198 117 Midvale Home & Auto 199 141 National General 262 129 Bristol West 300 172 Dairyland 355 168 The General 376 218 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a risk you don’t want to take, as it can impact your car insurance rates for years. If you’re convicted of a DUI, your current insurance company might not renew your policy, and finding replacement coverage can be challenging and expensive.

The overall average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI in Springfield is $214. Here are some of the lowest car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in the city.