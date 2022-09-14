Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Springfield, Oregon, has extremely affordable car insurance, with an average monthly premium of $127 compared to the national average of $139. Drivers pay an average of $91 for liability coverage and $163 for full coverage.
Springfield’s cheap rates are likely due in part to its rural nature and relatively small population of just over 60,000.[1] But if you’re looking to save even more money on car insurance, you have plenty of strategies at your disposal. This guide to finding cheap car insurance in Springfield, Oregon, can help you navigate the many options available and find the right policy for you.
Quick Facts
Insurers in Oregon can use your credit score when determining your car insurance rates.
Teen drivers in Springfield pay an average of $232 per month for car insurance.
Oregon is an at-fault state for car insurance.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Springfield, Oregon
Rates start as low as $91 for liability coverage
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Best car insurance companies in Springfield
Car insurance companies consider many factors when setting rates, like your age, ZIP code, driving record, vehicle type, and even your credit score. Your rate will be different from every other driver, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the best fit.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$53/mo
State Farm sells auto insurance, along with homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index.
State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Pros
High rates of customer satisfaction
Rideshare insurance available
Cons
No gap insurance
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$48/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$58/mo
Mile Auto is unlike most other auto insurance companies in that it bases rates on the number of miles you drive. It asks for a photo of your odometer rather than tracking your driving with a telematics device. Your rate includes a base rate plus the rate for miles driven.
You won’t find an AM Best rating for Mile Auto because it doesn’t underwrite its own policies. However, it notes that its underwriter has an “Excellent” rating, and its policies are backed by one of the world’s largest reinsurers.
Pros
Only pay for the miles you drive
Quotes available online
Cons
Only available in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin
You have to send a picture of your odometer to Mile Auto once a month
Best insurer for military members and families: USAA
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$62/mo
USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including ones for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more.
AM Best gave USAA an A++ rating for financial strength. But customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.
Pros
High customer satisfaction
Low premiums
Cons
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans
No 24/7 customer phone support
They are the best in customer service.
Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified
Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Springfield
Liability-only car insurance is the minimum coverage you need to drive legally in most states. It covers damage and injuries you cause to other people and property in a car accident but not your own costs.
Springfield residents pay an average monthly rate of $91 for liability-only car insurance. Here are some of the best quotes for liability coverage in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Springfield
If you want more protection than liability-only insurance coverage provides, then full-coverage car insurance is for you. Full coverage provides liability coverage, but it also covers your own medical costs and car repairs if you’re in an accident.
On average, full coverage costs Springfield drivers $1,953 per year. Below are some of the cheapest options for full-coverage auto insurance in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Oregon
Oregon requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of bodily injury, property damage liability, personal injury protection, and uninsured motorist coverage. The table below shows the minimum coverage you’ll need to be legal behind the wheel:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$20,000 per accident
Personal injury protection
$15,000 per person
Uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
To ensure you’re protected, you may want to increase the limits above beyond the minimums and add some other optional coverages, such as:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage reimburses you for theft or damage to your car due to events other than a collision, such as fire, vandalism, and hail.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage reimburses you for damage to your vehicle due to a collision with another vehicle or an object.
Glass coverage
Glass coverage pays to repair or replace your car windshield and windows with no deductible.
Gap insurance
Gap insurance pays the difference between the fair market value of your car and the balance of your car loan if it’s totaled in an accident or stolen.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and other moving violations. Having incidents on your driving record usually increases your car insurance rates above what drivers with a clean record pay because insurers see it as higher risk and charge higher premiums to offset that risk.
However, you can still find affordable rates with blemishes on your record. Some insurers increase rates less than their competitors, while others offer accident forgiveness programs. It’s important to compare multiple insurance companies after an incident to find the best rate.
Find Car Insurance in Springfield, OR
Rates start at $65 for drivers with incidents on their records
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
With one or more speeding tickets on your record, you’ll likely pay higher car insurance rates. The increase in premiums depends on the severity of the ticket and how many you have on your record.
Springfield drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $136 for liability-only coverage. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Finding affordable car insurance with an at-fault accident on your record can be tough. Insurance companies see you as high-risk and may charge higher rates to account for that increased risk.
In Springfield, drivers with at-fault accidents average $188 per month for auto insurance. Below are some of the lowest monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a risk you don’t want to take, as it can impact your car insurance rates for years. If you’re convicted of a DUI, your current insurance company might not renew your policy, and finding replacement coverage can be challenging and expensive.
The overall average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI in Springfield is $214. Here are some of the lowest car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Drivers 70 and older have higher rates of fatal crashes per mile than middle-aged drivers, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.[3] To account for this increased risk, while insurance companies start decreasing rates for drivers around age 35, they increase again around age 75.
Senior drivers in Springfield can find liability rates as low as $32 per month. Below are the average monthly car insurance quotes for seniors in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Car insurance companies tend to charge higher rates for teen drivers because they have less experience behind the wheel and are more likely to be involved in accidents or get moving violations.
One way to reduce car insurance costs for your teen is to choose an insurer that offers discounts for young drivers, such as driver’s education and good student discounts. Teens can also keep rates relatively cheap by staying on their parents’ insurance policy.
On average, teen drivers in Columbus pay $166 per month for liability-only coverage. Below are the average insurance quotes for teens in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Springfield
Car insurance rates may be lower in Springfield than in many other areas of the country, but you still want to take advantage of every opportunity to get a good deal on your policy.
Rates depend on several factors, such as the type of car you drive, the coverages you select, and the ZIP code where you park your vehicle at night.
The following strategies may help you qualify for lower rates:
Select a higher deductible. Increasing your deductible is a straightforward way to reduce your premiums. When you increase your deductible, you agree to pay for more of your repairs out of pocket if you’re in an accident. Just make sure you can afford the out-of-pocket costs if you ever have to file a claim.
Bundle your home and auto insurance policies. Many insurers offer discounts for bundling auto and home policies. You may also qualify for discounts when you bundle auto insurance with renters insurance, life insurance, and other types of policies.
Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer discounts on insurance policies for safe driving, good grades, and completing defensive driver courses. Be sure to ask about any discounts you qualify for when shopping for car insurance.
Drive your current car for as long as possible. Driving an older vehicle can often result in lower car insurance premiums since new vehicles cost more to repair or replace.
Compare rates. Shopping around and comparing rates from the best companies is one of the easiest ways to save money on car insurance.
Shop for Car Insurance in Springfield
Comparing rates can save you up to $717 annually
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Springfield car insurance quotes by credit tier
The state of Oregon allows insurance companies to consider a customer’s credit history only when initially underwriting your policy — they can’t cancel or refuse to renew your policy because of your credit score.[4]
Insurance companies view drivers with poor credit as riskier and more likely to file claims than people with good or excellent credit. This means drivers with poor credit typically pay higher premiums for car insurance than drivers with better credit scores.
The following chart shows the average monthly premiums for each credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Springfield?
Car insurance is more affordable in Springfield than in many other areas of the country. This may be due, at least in part, to Oregon’s unique car insurance laws.
Many states have minimum liability limits, and some require personal injury protection. But few require uninsured motorist coverage, which pays for the driver’s and passenger’s medical bills if they’re in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have insurance.[5]
Requiring all drivers to carry this coverage spreads the risk of uninsured drivers across all policyholders in the state rather than putting the risk solely on drivers who choose to purchase this coverage.
More cities in Oregon
Here’s how other cities in Oregon stack up to Springfield in terms of auto insurance quotes.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Springfield car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Springfield.
How much is car insurance in Springfield, Oregon?
Car insurance in Springfield costs $127 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $163 per month for full-coverage insurance and $91 per month for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, coverage level, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Springfield?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Springfield, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Springfield choices include Mile Auto and USAA.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Springfield, OR?
Factors like age, gender, ZIP code, and vehicle type all affect the cost of car insurance in Springfield, Oregon, just like any other city. But things like your driving record and credit score can also affect your rates, so it pays to drive safely and keep up with your bills.
How much car insurance do you need in Oregon?
Drivers in Oregon must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury coverage, $20,000 per accident in property damage coverage, $15,000 per person in personal injury protection, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Janet Berry-Johnson, CPA is a freelance writer with a background in accounting and income tax planning and preparation. She's passionate about making complicated financial topics accessible to readers. She lives in Omaha, Nebraska with her husband and son and their rescue dog, Dexter. Visit her website at www.jberryjohnson.com.