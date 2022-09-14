>Car Insurance>Oregon

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Grants Pass, Oregon (2023)

Mile Auto is the cheapest car insurance company in Grants Pass, with monthly liability-only rates averaging $47.

Christy Rakoczy has been a personal finance and insurance writer for over a decade. Her work has been published on USA Today, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Credit Karma, Forbes Advisor, and more. Christy has a JD from UCLA School of Law and previously worked as a data analyst for Blue Cross and as a paralegal studies instructor before transitioning to writing full time.

Updated December 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST

In Grants Pass, Oregon, the average monthly cost of car insurance is $128. This is under the state average of $141. The city’s relatively small size (home to around 39,000 people) and bicycle-friendly environment play a role in keeping the average rate for car insurance low in the area.

Quick Facts

  • Grants Pass drivers pay $171 per month for full coverage and $85 per month for liability-only coverage, on average.

  • A full-coverage policy costs drivers in Grants Pass an average of $2,049 per year.

  • GEICO offers the best insurance for high-risk drivers in Grants Pass.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Grants Pass

The best auto insurance company for Grants Pass residents depends on your driving record, as well as the coverage you need. Check out some of the insurers offering coverage in Grants Pass that provide the most affordable coverage for local residents. The rates shown in the table below are statewide rates for Oregon.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Travelers4.3$95$130Safe drivers
Mile Auto3.5$63$52Full coverage
GEICO4.2$${AUTO_CARRIER_GEICO_FULL_STATE_OR_PRICE}$74High-risk drivers
Best insurer for safe drivers: Travelers

IQ Score
4.3
JD Power
829
A.M. Best
A++
$86/mo

Travelers offers some of the most affordable car insurance in Oregon for motorists with a clean driving record, and the insurer’s safe-driving discount helps keep costs low. Travelers’ IntelliDrive program also rewards drivers who practice safe habits, and it could provide additional discounts for the many Grants Pass residents who choose to limit their time behind the wheel by taking advantage of the city’s bike-friendly streets.

Pros

  • Some of the lowest insurance premiums for safe drivers in Oregon

  • Many discount opportunities, including the IntelliDrive program

Cons

  • Below-average Better Business Bureau (BBB) customer rating

  • Rideshare insurance only available in Colorado and Illinois

They have the lowest rates I could find.

Elise - September 11, 2023
Verified

They are one of the few companies writing policies for a full year. All these "discount companies " miss lead you by quoting 6 month policies.

Albert - September 6, 2023
Verified

Good service.

Jorge - September 4, 2023
Verified
Best insurer for full-coverage insurance: Mile Auto

IQ Score
3.4
A.M. Best
NR
$47/mo
$57/mo

Grants Pass roads can be dangerous in the winter — especially for people who commute to their office near some common crash sites in the city, including 6th Street at Morgan and 7th Street at Park. Fortunately, full-coverage auto insurance from Mile Auto provides comprehensive protection at an affordable price, so you can make an insurance claim after any accident, no matter who’s at fault.

Pros

  • Pay-per-mile insurance offers low rates

  • No telematics-based tracking device required

Cons

  • Available in only 11 states

  • Limited coverage options

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: GEICO

IQ Score
4.3
JD Power
835
$53/mo
$114/mo

GEICO provides affordable, comprehensive insurance coverage for high-risk drivers in Grants Pass. This could include the 209 people who were arrested for DUI in Grants Pass in 2022, as well as drivers who have a speeding ticket or an accident on record from the past few years. GEICO’s premiums are lower than many competitors for high-risk drivers, and the insurer also offers many opportunities to earn discounted rates.

Pros

  • Premiums remain relatively affordable, even for high-risk drivers

  • Offers SR-22 proof of insurance, which may be required after a DUI

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Northwest region

  • DriveEasy Pro app, which rewards drivers for safe behaviors, has mixed reviews with many reports of problems

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Grants Pass

The cheapest auto insurance company for one Grants Pass driver may not always offer the lowest price for another. Auto insurance premiums vary based on factors including driving history, age, business, marital status, and vehicle type.

Here are some steps every driver should take to try to get the most affordable car insurance rates:[1]

  • Compare insurance quotes. Get quotes from several different insurers to see which offers the best premiums for the desired coverage. An insurance agent can help — look for an independent insurance agency with a solid reputation for customer service. Or you can get quotes online if you have some basic knowledge about your vehicle and your driving record.

  • Choose a higher deductible. If you agree to pay more out of pocket if a covered incident happens, your auto insurance premiums will be lower.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies reward you for things like safe driving or working for a certain employer.

  • Bundle coverage. Buying multiple types of policies from the same company — such as home insurance or renters insurance, life insurance, and other insurance products — can help you get discounted coverage and save money.

  • Improve your credit. In most states, insurers are allowed to consider credit history as a factor when setting rates. Paying bills on time and repaying debt could help you lower your costs.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Grants Pass: Mile Auto

Liability-only car insurance only pays a claim if you damage another person’s property or injure them in an accident. It could pay for any resulting legal costs as well as for their damages. But it wouldn’t pay for any losses to your own vehicle or for harm you experienced due to an uninsured or underinsured driver.[2]

The cheapest liability-only insurer in Grants Pass is Mile Auto, with an average monthly rate of $47 for minimum coverage. 

You can also check out other affordable insurers below if you’re interested in liability-only insurance coverage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto47
Safeco64
Liberty Mutual77
GAINSCO82
National General87
Direct Auto88
Midvale Home & Auto92
Dairyland114
Bristol West120
The General141
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Grants Pass: Mile Auto

Full-coverage auto insurance provides broader protection. It includes liability coverage but also comprehensive coverage that pays for theft, vandalism, or other non-crash losses. And if you get into a crash that you cause, your full-coverage policy will include collision coverage to repair or replace your damaged vehicle.

Mile Auto sells the cheapest full-coverage auto insurance in Grants Pass, with an average monthly premium of $57. The table below also shows other affordable insurance companies for drivers interested in full coverage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto57
Travelers86
Nationwide93
Safeco106
Direct Auto117
Liberty Mutual134
Midvale Home & Auto137
GAINSCO159
National General174
Bristol West217
Dairyland243
The General257
Estimate your Grants Pass car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Oregon

Like most states, Oregon imposes certain mandates regarding car insurance. If you want to drive legally on the state’s roads, you must buy at least as much coverage as the state requires within the community.

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements in Oregon:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$15,000 per person
Uninsured motorist coverage$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

For many drivers, it makes sense to buy additional coverage beyond what’s required. Some other kinds of protection you may want to add to your policy include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for losses resulting from non-crash causes, such as theft, bad weather, or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for your losses in any collision not caused by another motorist, including single-vehicle crashes or collisions you’re at fault for.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance pays the difference between what your car is worth at the time it’s damaged beyond repair and the remaining amount you still owe on your auto loan if you’re “upside down” on your car loan.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement coverage

    If you can’t drive your car due to a covered loss, this add-on pays for you to rent a vehicle to get around while your car is being repaired.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Certain incidents on the road make insurers fear your chances of a crash are greater. This can include things like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), or at-fault accidents.[4] These incidents can cause your premiums to increase, as insurers feel there’s a great chance they’ll need to pay out a claim for you due to a higher accident risk.

Premium increases can be substantial after an incident, with most Oregon insurers charging at least $30 more per month for coverage for drivers with an at-fault accident. But some insurers impose bigger premium penalties than others.

The table below shows some of the most affordable insurance in Grants Pass following an incident.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Mile Auto42706979
Safeco579694107
Liberty Mutual69115114129
GAINSCO74122121137
National General78130128146
Direct Auto79131130147
Midvale Home & Auto82137136154
Dairyland102170168191
Bristol West108179177201
The General126210208236
Average cost of car insurance by age

Age affects collision risk, with both younger and older drivers facing the biggest danger of a crash.

Because there’s a correlation between age and risk, insurers charge different premiums for people in different age groups. Premiums typically start high for teens due to their lack of driving experience and immaturity. Costs then decline at around age 35 before beginning to climb again at 70. [5] [6]

The table below shows average monthly car insurance costs by age so you can see what you may pay depending on your life stage.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$300
20s$203
30s$158
40s$141
50s$126
60s$120
70s$123
Grants Pass car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurers aren’t allowed to cancel auto insurance policies based on credit risk factors in Oregon, but they can take your credit history into account when they set your premium initially.[7] 

The chart below shows how much drivers can expect to pay with excellent or good credit scores versus poor credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Grants Pass car insurance FAQs

Still have more questions about getting covered? Here are the answers to some common questions about auto insurance in Grants Pass.

  • How much is car insurance in Grants Pass?

    Car insurance in Grants Pass costs $171 per month for full coverage and $85 per month for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Grants Pass?

    Mile Auto has the cheapest monthly auto insurance premiums in Grants Pass, starting at $47 per month for liability-only coverage. Other cheap insurers in the city include Safeco and Liberty Mutual, with liability-only rates as low as $64 and $77 per month, respectively.

    However, this doesn’t mean these insurers will be the cheapest for every driver. You should get several quotes to find the best price for your situation, as insurers assess risks differently when setting premiums.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Grants Pass?

    The best car insurance companies in Grants Pass include State Farm and USAA, each of which have IQ Scores of more than 4.0 out of 5.0 and received top customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings from both J.D. Power and AM Best.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

