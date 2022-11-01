4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
The City of Roses
Wedged between the Colubmia and Willamette Rivers, Oregon’s capital city, Portland, prides itself on their eco-forward culture, weirdness, and plethora of microbreweries and craft coffeehouses.
This hipster haven has a bike culture unparalleled by any other American city, but 86 percent of car-owning households still use their vehicles on a daily basis. With that many cars on the road, the right auto insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is a vital step towards safe driving in Portland. Compare and save on the best and cheapest car insurance quotes in Portland, Oregon.
Car Insurance in Portland, OR
The average cost of Oregon car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Portland, OR to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Portland is $191 per month, or $2292 annually.
Car insurance in Portland is $38 more than the average cost of car insurance in Oregon.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Portland on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Portland, OR
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Portland
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$39 /mo
|Allstate
|$126 /mo
|Travelers
|$146 /mo
|Nationwide
|$157 /mo
|The General
|$241 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Oregon
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Oregon roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Oregon[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Oregon is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$15,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Oregon, this coverage applies to bodily injury caused by uninsured drivers.
Find local Portland agents
Timmco Insurance Inc1615 NE Broadway,
Portland, OR 97232
Assurety Insurance & Consulting11000 SW Barbur Blvd,
Suite 100, Portland, OR 97219
J.B. Nibley Insurance, Inc.1800 SW First Ave \#10,
Portland, OR 97201
Caerus Insurance2545 Sw Spring Garden St Ste 210,
Portland, OR 97219
Ed Malone Agency7822 SW Capitol Hwy Suite \#1,
Portland, OR 97219
Rogers, Fitzwalter & Powell, Inc.1521 SW Salmon St,
Portland, OR 97205
MVW Insurance Inc7412 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy \#112,
Portland, OR 97225
Durham & Bates Ins Brokers & Agents720 SW Washington St,
Ste 250, Portland, OR 97205-3554
PRL Insurance14150 SE Stark St,
Portland, OR 97233-2157
Cox Insurance5755 NE Glisan St,
Portland, OR 97213-3749
Portland DMV Information
The Beaver State capital has multiple DMV outposts around the city in Downtown, Southeast, and North Portland. Their operating hours are 8 AM to 5 PM with varying morning and weekend hours. You may be able to skip your visit altogether and utilize their online portal to get the answers and services you need without needing to wait in line.
Public Transit in Portland
Portland offers visitors and residents a multitude of bike friendly commute and adventure options. If you’re not able to get to your destinations on two wheels, there's lots of public transit choices throughout the City of Roses. The TriMet System is an expansive and affordable system including light rail and bus network. Amtrak and Greyhound provide train and long haul bus services at stations in and near Portland. Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, plus traditional taxis also operate across the city.
For more detailed Oregon city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Portland
As American drivers know too well, enough of their precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There’s no need to waste more time finding the perfect auto insurance policy.
Use Insurify to find the best rates available by comparing dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
There are millions of registered vehicles in Oregon. and with an estimated 13 percent of Oregon vehicles driving uninsured, with driving comes huge risk. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist—use Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you
FAQs - Portland, OR Car Insurance
With Mother Nature, it’s best to expect the unexpected. If you want to ensure your vehicle is covered if damaged after a storm, earthquake, or flood, it’s important to get full coverage car insurance, including comprehensive coverage. This coverage will bring peace of mind during extreme weather events.
Non-owner car insurance provides liability coverage if you’re driving a car you don't own. If you regularly rent or borrow cars, non-owner car insurance may be a good option for you. Though it’s not legally required in Oregon, non-owner car insurance can be a lifesaver for a driver caught up in an accident while driving a car that doesn’t belong to them.
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Portland and save on your insurance premiums is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify.com provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.
Insurify Insights
How Portland Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Portland, Oregon below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Portland drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Oregon in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in Portland
#20
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Oregon
#24
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Oregon
#38
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Oregon
#44
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Oregon
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Portland drivers rank 22 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Oregon.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Portland with an accident: 10.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Portland drivers rank 38 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Oregon.
- Rank within state: #38
- Percent of drivers in Portland with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Oregon, Portland drivers rank 32 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #32
- Percent of drivers in Portland with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Oregon, Portland drivers rank 31 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Portland with a reckless driving violation: 1.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Oregon, Portland drivers rank 20 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Portland with a speeding ticket: 11.2%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Portland drivers rank 31 in clean driving records across all cities in Oregon.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Portland with clean record: 74.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Portland drivers rank 5 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Oregon.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Portland with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.93%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed June 1, 2022