Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence, or at-fault accidents on their records will typically see their insurance premiums increase. Insurers view these situations as evidence that a motorist is more likely to be in a crash and make a claim for damages.

The premium increases can be substantial after an incident. But some insurers impose smaller premium increases than others, which is why it’s so important to compare insurance companies before buying a policy.

Shop for Car Insurance in Eugene, OR Monthly rates start at $65 for drivers with an incident Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Speeding drivers are more likely to get into an accident, and high-speed accidents are more likely to be serious and costly. As a result, a speeding ticket can lead to higher insurance premiums. The cost increases can vary by insurer, though.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Eugene is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $72 per month. Here are some of the average monthly quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket in Eugene.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 43 73 Safeco 60 102 Liberty Mutual 69 118 Direct Auto 78 133 National General 78 133 Midvale Home & Auto 83 141 Dairyland 101 173 Foremost 106 180 Bristol West 107 182 The General 129 220 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Having an at-fault accident on your driving record will typically result in your insurer increasing your rates. This is because insurance companies consider drivers who have caused an accident to be higher-risk than drivers with clean records.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Eugene is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $71 per month. Here are average car insurance quotes for Eugene drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 43 72 Safeco 60 101 Liberty Mutual 69 117 Direct Auto 78 132 National General 78 132 Midvale Home & Auto 83 140 Dairyland 101 171 Foremost 106 179 Bristol West 107 180 The General 129 218 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Impaired drivers are far more likely to be in accidents, so it’s not surprising that a DUI can result in a substantial increase in insurance premiums.[3] Some insurers may refuse to cover you altogether, while some actually specialize in DUI coverage.

The cheapest insurer in Eugene for drivers with a DUI is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $81 per month. Here are average car insurance quotes for Eugene drivers with a DUI on their record.