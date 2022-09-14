Cheapest Auto Insurance in Eugene, Oregon (2023)

Eugene drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from Mile Auto. The insurer’s liability rates start at just $48 per month.

Christy Rakoczy has been a personal finance and insurance writer for over a decade. Her work has been published on USA Today, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Credit Karma, Forbes Advisor, and more. Christy has a JD from UCLA School of Law and previously worked as a data analyst for Blue Cross and as a paralegal studies instructor before transitioning to writing full time.

Updated November 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT

Drivers in Eugene can expect to pay an average of $168 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $89 for liability-only coverage. The city’s liability rates are less than both Oregon’s average of $139 and the national average of $154 per month.

Eugene is the third-largest city in Oregon and home to the University of Oregon — both factors that could result in high rates.[1] But the city’s 250 miles of bicycle trails and walkable downtown area reduce the number of drivers on the roads, resulting in relatively affordable insurance costs. You should compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers to find the best rate.

Quick Facts

  • Mile Auto, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual are the cheapest car insurance companies for Eugene drivers.

  • Oregon is an at-fault state, so a driver who causes an accident is liable for damages.

  • Insurers in Oregon can use your credit history when determining your car insurance rate.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Eugene

The cheapest car insurance for one driver may not necessarily be the best option for you — each insurer weighs driving factors differently. It’s important to get quotes from a few companies to ensure they’re not just the cheapest overall but the best for your specific needs.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the best car insurance companies in Eugene, Oregon.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.4$${AUTO_CARRIER_STATE-FARM_FULL_STATE_OR_PRICE}$49Affordability
Mile Auto3.4$63$52Infrequent drivers
USAA4.3$${AUTO_CARRIER_USAA_FULL_STATE_OR_PRICE}$60Military members, veterans, and their families
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for affordability: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$108/mo

State Farm offers some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Eugene and scored above average in customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. It offers numerous coverage options, including collision, comprehensive, and medical payments. State Farm also provides multiple discounts, including good driving and vehicle safety discounts.

Pros

  • Affordable premiums

  • Various discounts for young adults

Cons

  • Discounts and coverage options not available in every state

  • Gap insurance not available

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for infrequent drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$48/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$58/mo

With a pay-per-mile structure, Mile Auto is a good choice for people who drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year. Mile Auto’s website states it can help low-mileage drivers save 30% to 40% off their current rates. You only need to send in a picture of your odometer to report your mileage.

Pros

  • Affordable rates for low-mileage drivers

  • No tracking device

Cons

  • Available in only 11 states

  • Has limited coverage options

Best insurer for military members, veterans, and their families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo

USAA offers various benefits for military members, including a 15% discount on comprehensive coverage for storing your car on base. It’s a reliable insurer with affordable rates and is typically the best option if you qualify.

Pros

  • Offers various types of discounts

  • Has high customer satisfaction

Cons

  • Only available to active military, veterans, and their families

  • Discounts vary from state to state

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Eugene

Insurers set premiums by estimating the likelihood you’ll make a claim. They consider various factors in determining the likelihood of a covered incident, such as your age, driving history, and location. You’ll want to do all you can to present a low risk to get the most affordable coverage. Here are some of the steps you can take:

  • Shop around. Rates can vary dramatically between insurers. It’s crucial to shop around and get quotes from multiple companies to know you’re getting the best deal for your needs.

  • Increase your deductible. Your deductible is an amount you must pay before your insurer pays a covered claim. Increasing your deductible may lower your insurance bill but increase your out-of-pocket costs in the event of an accident.

  • Improve your credit score. Insurers in Oregon can use your credit history when setting rates, and they often perceive people with poor credit as riskier and adjust rates accordingly. Improving your credit history can help lower your insurance costs.

  • Apply for discounts. Insurance companies usually offer various discounts that can help you save money on your auto policy, such as good student and defensive driver discounts.

  • Bundle your home and auto insurance policies. Many insurers offer discounts if you bundle your auto insurance with homeowners, renters, or life insurance.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Eugene: Mile Auto

Liability car insurance helps cover the other driver’s expenses if you cause an accident, such as medical expenses and the cost to repair or replace their vehicle. However, it won’t cover your own vehicle damage and medical expenses.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Eugene is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $48 per month. The table below shows companies offering affordable liability insurance to Eugene drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto48
Safeco67
Liberty Mutual78
Direct Auto88
National General88
Midvale Home & Auto93
Dairyland114
Foremost119
Bristol West120
The General145
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Eugene: Mile Auto

Full-coverage auto insurance goes beyond the minimum protections required to provide broader protection. A typical full-coverage policy will include both comprehensive and collision coverages. These policies pay for damage to your vehicle from accidents you cause, as well as non-collision events, such as theft, fire, and vandalism.

The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Eugene is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $58 per month. You can find other insurers offering affordable full-coverage insurance in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto58
Travelers86
Nationwide94
Safeco109
Direct Auto116
Liberty Mutual134
Midvale Home & Auto139
National General177
Bristol West212
Foremost231
Dairyland245
The General258
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Eugene car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 33%
Save 5%
Save 23%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Oregon

All Oregon drivers must carry liability insurance. These are only minimums, however, and you should consider more coverage to minimize your out-of-pocket expenses after an accident.

Below are the minimum insurance coverage requirements in Oregon:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$15,000 per person
Uninsured motorist coverage$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

In addition to Oregon’s minimum coverage requirements, you should consider the following optional coverages for broader protection on the road:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage helps pay for your repair bills if you’re involved in an accident with another vehicle or object, such as a pole or fence.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage helps pay for non-accident damage, such as from weather, theft, and vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Cars start depreciating as soon as you drive them off the lot. Gap insurance covers the gap between the depreciated value of your vehicle and the amount left on your loan or lease if your car is stolen or totaled.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement

    Rental car reimbursement pays for alternative transportation, such as rental cars or train and bus tickets, while your car is in the shop.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence, or at-fault accidents on their records will typically see their insurance premiums increase. Insurers view these situations as evidence that a motorist is more likely to be in a crash and make a claim for damages.

The premium increases can be substantial after an incident. But some insurers impose smaller premium increases than others, which is why it’s so important to compare insurance companies before buying a policy.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Speeding drivers are more likely to get into an accident, and high-speed accidents are more likely to be serious and costly. As a result, a speeding ticket can lead to higher insurance premiums. The cost increases can vary by insurer, though.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Eugene is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $72 per month. Here are some of the average monthly quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket in Eugene.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto4373
Safeco60102
Liberty Mutual69118
Direct Auto78133
National General78133
Midvale Home & Auto83141
Dairyland101173
Foremost106180
Bristol West107182
The General129220
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Having an at-fault accident on your driving record will typically result in your insurer increasing your rates. This is because insurance companies consider drivers who have caused an accident to be higher-risk than drivers with clean records.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Eugene is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $71 per month. Here are average car insurance quotes for Eugene drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Mile Auto4372
Safeco60101
Liberty Mutual69117
Direct Auto78132
National General78132
Midvale Home & Auto83140
Dairyland101171
Foremost106179
Bristol West107180
The General129218
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Impaired drivers are far more likely to be in accidents, so it’s not surprising that a DUI can result in a substantial increase in insurance premiums.[3] Some insurers may refuse to cover you altogether, while some actually specialize in DUI coverage.

The cheapest insurer in Eugene for drivers with a DUI is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $81 per month. Here are average car insurance quotes for Eugene drivers with a DUI on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Mile Auto4382
Safeco60114
Liberty Mutual69133
Direct Auto78150
National General78150
Midvale Home & Auto83158
Dairyland101194
Foremost106203
Bristol West107204
The General129247
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto

Delayed reaction times, impaired vision, and increasing health issues result in higher accident risks for senior drivers. Because seniors present a greater risk than any demographic group other than young drivers, auto insurance premiums typically increase around age 70 after declining at around age 35.

The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Eugene is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $32 per month. Here are the average monthly quotes for seniors in Eugene.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto3239
Safeco4573
Liberty Mutual5290
Direct Auto5978
National General59118
Midvale Home & Auto6293
Dairyland76164
Bristol West80142
Foremost80154
The General97172
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto

Teen drivers are statistically the most likely to be in car crashes. Their inexperience and propensity toward dangerous driving behaviors mean teens present a high risk to insurers, so insurers charge them higher premiums.[4]

Teen drivers can help keep costs down by maintaining a clean driving record, remaining on their parents’ insurance as long as possible, driving a safe car, completing a defensive driving course, and taking advantage of good student discounts.

The cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Eugene is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $87 per month. Here are some of the average monthly auto insurance quotes for teen drivers in Eugene.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto88106
Safeco122199
Liberty Mutual142245
Direct Auto161212
National General161323
Midvale Home & Auto170254
Dairyland208447
Foremost217422
Bristol West219387
The General265471
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Eugene car insurance quotes by credit tier

Oregon law prohibits insurers from canceling auto insurance policies due to bad credit but allows insurers to take credit history into account when setting premiums for a new policy.[5] As the table below shows, drivers with excellent or good credit often pay less than drivers with poor credit.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Eugene?

No, auto insurance is generally less expensive for Eugene drivers than in many other parts of the U.S. On average, Eugene drivers pay $128 for car insurance, less than the state average of $139 and the national average of $154.

More cities in Oregon

Driver demographics and local accident rates can both affect auto insurance costs. More densely populated cities tend to have more expensive premiums than rural areas. The table below shows how costs compare in different Oregon areas.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Beaverton$129$228
Corvallis$91$178
Grants Pass$86$161
McMinnville$105$174
Medford$85$148
Portland$130$219
Redmond$76$134
Salem$118$207
Springfield$94$164
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Eugene car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Eugene.

  • How much is car insurance in Eugene?

    On average, car insurance in Eugene costs $168 per month for full coverage and $89 for liability-only insurance. Your premium will depend on location, driving record, age, gender, and credit history.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Eugene?

    Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Eugene, starting at $48 for liability-only coverage. Eugene drivers can also find cheap rates from Safeco and Liberty Mutual, which have liability rates as low as $67 and $78, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Eugene?

    Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Eugene, but State Farm, Mile Auto, and USAA are the best car insurance companies. State Farm and USAA have IQ Scores above 4.0 (out of 5) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. And Mile Auto is the best option for infrequent drivers in Eugene, offering affordable pay-per-mile insurance.

  • How much is car insurance per month in Oregon?

    Car insurance in Oregon costs an average of $139 per month. Drivers can expect to pay $99 for liability coverage and $179 for full coverage.

  • Is car insurance expensive in Oregon?

    Car insurance in Oregon is slightly more expensive than the national average, but it’s not the most expensive state for car insurance. Oregon’s insurance rates are expensive partly because of its extensive minimum car insurance requirements.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

