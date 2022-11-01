4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
With a bustling commercial airport and a thriving tourism industry, it’s no wonder Redmond is one of the fastest-growing cities in Oregon. To get around safely on the busy streets of Redmond, you’ll want a robust car insurance policy that meets your needs.
With mountains to the west and a desert to the east, Redmond boasts diverse geography and a variable climate, which means your car needs to be ready for the elements. Investing in insurance that protects you and your vehicle is vital for folks who call Redmond home.
Car Insurance in Redmond, OR
The average cost of Oregon car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Redmond, OR to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Redmond is $145 per month, or $1740 annually.
Car insurance in Redmond is $8 less than the average cost of car insurance in Oregon.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Redmond on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Redmond, OR
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Redmond
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$36 /mo
|State Farm
|$70 /mo
|Allstate
|$90 /mo
|Travelers
|$119 /mo
|Nationwide
|$131 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Oregon
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Oregon roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Oregon[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Oregon is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$15,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Oregon, this coverage applies to bodily injury caused by uninsured drivers.
- $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Oregon, this coverage applies to bodily injury caused by uninsured drivers.
Redmond Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Though car insurance rates can fluctuate between drivers for many reasons, age is one of the most significant factors. As evidenced by the data below, younger drivers pay more for insurance in the Beaver State than older motorists. Why? Based on statistics, insurance companies know that younger drivers have a higher rate of accidents and claims. In Redmond, young drivers pay over three-and-a-half times more for car insurance (at $349 per month in average premiums) than drivers in their 60s do.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$350
|20s
|$225
|30s
|$170
|40s
|$145
|50s
|$123
|60s
|$97
|70s
|$136
|80s
|N/A
Redmond Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Keeping a clean driving record in Redmond is a must if you want to keep insurance rates low. As average insurance rates show, drivers with violations like speeding or having an at-fault accident get hit hard by rate increases. Drivers without any offenses pay $129 on average in monthly insurance premiums. Compare this to the driver caught speeding, and the difference is clear. The speeder pays $65 more a month for the same coverage—that’s $780 per year for a single driving mistake!
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$130
|Speeding Ticket
|$195
|At-Fault Accident
|$167
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
See More:
Redmond Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Auto insurance companies charge you based on the amount of risk you are assigned. They determine risk by using all kinds of data, including your credit score. Why? Studies have found that the way you manage your money can accurately predict the likelihood of making an insurance claim. Drivers with average credit scores pay $145 (on average) in car insurance premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$151
|Good
|$145
|Average
|$146
|Poor
|$189
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Oregon
Find local Redmond agents
Oncourse, LLC946 SW Veteran Way,
Redmond, OR 97756
Culley Insurance Group, LLC2808 Northwest 23rd Street,
Redmond, OR 97756
Broderick-Pierce & Leavitt847 SW 6th St,
Redmond, OR 97756-3102
Christian Ministries Ins & Risk Management631 Sundance Ridge Ct,
Redmond, OR 97756-7369
AIC Insurance Agency - Redmond - Bend OR847 SW 6th St,
Redmond, OR 97756
Graybeal Group - Consumer Insurance1935 S Hwy 97,
Redmond, OR 97756
Ankeny Northwest Insurance728 SW Highland Ave,
Redmond, OR 97756
Jake Waardenburg - State Farm Insurance Agent635 NW 5th St UNIT 1,
Redmond, OR 97756
Joe Lochner - State Farm Insurance Agent123 SW 5th St,
Redmond, OR 97756
Cheri Towery: Allstate Insurance141 NW 6th St Ste A,
Redmond, OR 97756
Redmond, OR DMV Information
Redmond has a DMV outpost at 3835 SW 21st Place, Redmond, OR 97756. The office provides drivers with driver’s license and renewal services, identification card services, written tests, road tests, vehicle registration, vehicle titles, license plate services, vehicle inspections, commercial driver’s license (CDL) services, and CDL written tests.
Public Transportation in Redmond, OR
While Redmond doesn’t have a rapid transit system, the airport in town ensures that many buses pass through Redmond. The Central Oregon Breeze bus system stops at the airport and can take passengers to the nearby town of Bend or to the bustling city of Portland.
For more detailed Oregon city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Redmond, OR
The population of Redmond, Oregon, is growing by about 6 percent a year, which means there are more and more drivers on the road every year. Don’t wait to find great insurance. With Insurify, you can quickly compare car insurance quotes from a variety of insurance carriers. That way, you can keep you, your passengers, and your car safe on the roads of Redmond.
FAQs - Redmond, OR Car Insurance
Allstate, State Farm, and Farmers are just a few of the major insurance carriers that have local offices in Redmond, making it easy for Redmond residents to find great insurance.
In the state of Oregon, insurers can look at your consumer credit score to determine your rates. There are some limits on how much your credit score can affect your rate. For instance, your credit score can’t lead to a price increase when renewing your policy, only when opening a new one.
Many variables come into play when searching for car insurance prices. To help you figure out which carriers offer the cheapest policies, use Insurify to easily compare quotes from a wide range of companies.
Insurify Insights
How Redmond Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Redmond, Oregon below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Redmond drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Oregon in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Redmond
#24
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Oregon
#12
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Oregon
#39
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Oregon
#49
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Oregon
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Redmond drivers rank 10 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Oregon.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Redmond with an accident: 11.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Redmond drivers rank 39 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Oregon.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Redmond with a DUI: 1.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Oregon, Redmond drivers rank 42 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #42
- Percent of drivers in Redmond with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Oregon, Redmond drivers rank 29 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Redmond with a reckless driving violation: 1.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Oregon, Redmond drivers rank 24 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Redmond with a speeding ticket: 10.2%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Redmond drivers rank 22 in clean driving records across all cities in Oregon.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Redmond with clean record: 75.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Redmond drivers rank 43 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Oregon.
- Rank within state: #43
- Percent of drivers in Redmond with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.45%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed June 1, 2022