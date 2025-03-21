Best Car Insurance in Oregon (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Picking a car insurance company can be tough — especially because each driver bases their purchase on certain priorities, like price and coverage.
To determine the best car insurance companies in Oregon, Insurify analyzed 50 insurance companies that offer coverage in the state. The following information should help you select the best car insurance company to meet your needs.
Best car insurance companies in Oregon
Root, Dairyland, Liberty Mutual, Mile Auto, and Safeco are some of the best car insurance companies in Oregon. As you begin your search, you can learn a bit more about each of these companies below.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes.
$102/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$163/mo
3.1
A solid optionBased on 746 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Usage-based insurance
Safe drivers
Cheap rates
Best For
Usage-based insurance
Safe drivers
Cheap rates
Reviews (410)
Charlito
March 24, 2025
Verified Review
Mad Drivers
I'm not happy with the new rate at all.
Kristine
March 19, 2025
Verified Review
Dishonest Company
They'll start you out by having you pay a small amount. Then, they'll raise it by $50 without any notification.
NR
2.36
NR
Why we picked this company
It’s not a household name, but Root is Insurify’s pick for the best car insurance company in Oregon. Root receives an impressive Trustpilot rating of 4.3 out of 5 among often hard-to-please reviewers. In addition, the company offers some of the lowest car insurance rates in Oregon.
Pros
Good Trustpilot rating
A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)[1]
Rates based primarily on driving behavior rather than non-driving factors
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
7.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes.
$114/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$246/mo
3.6
A solid optionBased on 271 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Hard-to-insure drivers
Customer satisfaction
RV and motorcycle coverage
Best For
Hard-to-insure drivers
Customer satisfaction
RV and motorcycle coverage
Reviews (148)
John
March 24, 2025
Verified Review
Good Insurance for Short-Term
It's good value, however, the price will increase without any added value to your purchase. The price is increasing.
Patricia
March 24, 2025
Verified Review
Low Coverage
There's no contest in Colorado for windshield replacement, but they still wouldn't help me! They treated me like I was asking for something grandiose.
Troy
March 13, 2025
Verified Review
Still Shopping Around, but Progressive is Likely My Choice
NR
1.61
A+
Why we picked this company
If you’re convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) or you’ve caused an at-fault accident, it might be tough to find a reasonably affordable car insurance policy. But some insurers specialize in serving high-risk drivers, including Dairyland.
While Dairyland’s rates are higher than a lot of car insurers in Oregon, they’re lower than others if you’re a high-risk driver. And you’ll probably enjoy good customer service. Dairyland earns 4.4 stars out of 5 on the Trustpilot review website.
Pros
Works with high-risk drivers
Good Trustpilot rating
Mobile app has 3.5 out of 5 stars on Google Play
Cons
Relatively high rates
Higher-than-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)[2]
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
7.7 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes.
$144/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$197/mo
3.7
A solid optionBased on 2,843 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Numerous discounts
New and financed vehicles
Accident forgiveness
Best For
Numerous discounts
New and financed vehicles
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (1,659)
Bart
March 26, 2025
Verified Review
I participated in their 'drive for a month' program. However, while going downhill from the interstate, I had to stop abruptly at a railroad crossing. My phone, which was monitoring my driving, went airborne. They penalized me for this, which I believe is unfair.
I participated in their 'drive for a month' program. However, while going downhill from the interstate, I had to stop abruptly at a railroad crossing. My phone, which was monitoring my driving, went airborne. They penalized me for this, which I believe is unfair.
Mari
March 24, 2025
Verified Review
Not good
The service is poor. They don't offer any loyalty rewards.
NR
3.95
A
Why we picked this company
Dealing with car insurance claims can be a hassle. But if you want to make the claims-filing process smoother, Liberty Mutual could be a wise choice. The company earned an above-average score in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.[3] Liberty Mutual says its website enables a policyholder to file a claim in less than 10 minutes.
Pros
High satisfaction with claims process
Savings of up to 30% possible with RightTrack program
Lifetime guarantee for car repairs following an accident
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in the Northwest region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
7.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$74/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 70 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Low-mileage drivers
Senior drivers
Cheap full coverage
Best For
Low-mileage drivers
Senior drivers
Cheap full coverage
Reviews (38)
Irma
March 21, 2025
Verified Purchase
Mike Auto is for Real
I have nothing but good things to say. It has saved me a lot of money, which means everything to me. I think about all the money I have paid for insurance, and finally, this insurance, Mike Auto, has come up with a way to reduce the cost.
Irma
March 19, 2025
Verified Purchase
Response Time
I would prefer to have my problems solved before the three days they state as their response time.
Richard
January 13, 2025
Verified Purchase
Loose Time Frames
They give you two days to submit a picture of your mileage, and then they threaten to charge you for 40 miles a day.
NR
NR
NR
Why we picked this company
Mile Auto stands out thanks to its offering of pay-per-mile coverage. The company charges a rate for the number of miles you each month plus a standard base rate.
With this type of coverage, a person who doesn’t drive much might save money when compared with a traditional insurer. Mile Auto claims drivers who buy its coverage can save 30%–40% compared to coverage with their current insurer.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
8.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes.
$102/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$147/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 807 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Cash back for being claims free
Optional coverages
Diminishing deductible
Best For
Cash back for being claims free
Optional coverages
Diminishing deductible
Reviews (453)
Glenda
March 25, 2025
Verified Review
Great Car Insurance with Safeco
A few years ago, I had an accident with my car. They provided me with instructions on how to handle my claim and informed me about the amount they would give me for my car. The only task left for me was to pick out another car. It was a great experience.
Karen
March 24, 2025
Verified Review
Ok at first, then you're just a number
They were great at the beginning, but then watch out for huge price increases and no one to answer your questions as to why.
Joseph
March 19, 2025
Verified Review
Average
My policy went up five times even though I had no accidents or violations.
816
1.08
A
Why we picked this company
If you’re safe behind the wheel, Safeco gives you several financial rewards. For example, the company waives your first accident after a set number of years as a Safeco policyholder without an at-fault collision or traffic violation. And if you go claims-free for six months, Safeco automatically sends you a check for 2.5% of your premiums, with a maximum of 5% per year.
Pros
Solid rewards for being a good driver
Potential deductible decrease for claims-free history
Many coverage options
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction ratings
Very few discounts available
Trustpilot rating of 1.7 out of 5 stars
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Oregon to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Oregon
From shopping around to checking an insurer’s reputation, use the following tips to get the best car insurance in Oregon.
Look into discounts
Many insurers offer discounts such as a good driver discount, good student discount (which is especially helpful if you have young drivers on your policy), multi-car discount, low-mileage discount, early renewal discount, auto-pay discount, and a bundling discount.
You might be able to skip rental reimbursement coverage and roadside assistance coverage, for example, to keep your premiums low.
Weigh the deductible
A deductible is the amount of money a car insurer subtracts from your payout for a claim. So, if you filed an accident claim, chose a $250 deductible and the repair bill totaled $5,000, your insurer would cover the remaining $4,750 after you paid the deductible.
In this scenario, if you had raised your deductible to $500, your insurer would pay the remaining $4,500. But that gap might be offset, as insurers often lower your premiums when you increase your deductible.
Find out a company’s financial strength
Companies like AM Best and the Kroll Bond Rating Agency analyze insurers’ financial stability. Insurance companies with better financial strength scores are better equipped to pay out claims and could be more appealing because they’re a safer bet.
Check a company’s reputation
As you’re shopping for car insurance, explore online reviews and ask friends, relatives, and colleagues for recommendations to find out which insurer might be a good fit. Places to investigate an insurer’s reputation include the websites for market research company J.D. Power and review storehouse Trustpilot.
Shop around
Consider quotes from several insurers, not just one. The Insurance Information Institute recommends obtaining quotes from at least three companies. You can do this online or through an agent.
Average cost of car insurance in Oregon
The average cost of car insurance in Oregon is $127 per month, which is lower than the national average of $151. But motorists in Oregon aren’t immune from the rising cost of car insurance.
Per a 2024 J.D. Power report, U.S. auto insurance rates had climbed an average of 11% over the previous year and “do not appear to be leveling off anytime soon.”
Best car insurance in Oregon FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in Oregon, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.
How much is car insurance in Oregon?
The average rate for liability car insurance in Oregon is $97 per month, and the average rate for full-coverage car insurance is $157 per month.
What are the best car insurance companies in Oregon?
Root, Dairyland, Liberty Mutual, Mile Auto, and Safeco are among the top insurance companies in Oregon. Keep in mind the best insurer for you will depend on your own unique needs and considerations.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Oregon?
In Oregon, it’s illegal to drive without car insurance, although certain antique and collectible cars are exempt from coverage. The state requires bodily injury liability, property damage liability, personal injury protection, and uninsured motorist coverage.[4]
John Egan is a freelance writer and content marketing strategist in Austin, Texas. His specialties include personal finance, real estate, and health and wellness. John’s work has been published by outlets such as CreditCard.com, Bankrate, Forbes Advisor, Experian, Capital One, The Balance and U.S. News & World Report. He is the author of The Stripped-Down Guide to Content Marketing.
John has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.