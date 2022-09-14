>Car Insurance>Oregon

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Beaverton, Oregon (2023)

Drivers in Beaverton can find the cheapest insurance from Mile Auto, with liability-only rates starting at $63 per month.

Updated December 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST

Beaverton drivers pay an average monthly rate of $130 for a liability auto policy and $214 for full coverage. Compared to the rest of the state, these premiums are more expensive. 

This might be due to the city’s higher population and close proximity to Portland, which means more drivers on the road and an increased accident risk. The good news is cheap car insurance does exist in Beaverton, and the best way to find it is by comparing quotes from multiple insurers.

Quick Facts

  • A full-coverage insurance policy in Beaverton costs $2,563 per year, on average.

  • Teen and senior drivers can lock in the best prices on car insurance coverage through discounts offered by GEICO, Travelers, and other auto insurance companies.

  • Oregon prohibits insurers from using drivers’ credit information when setting insurance rates for a policy renewal. 

Cheapest car insurance companies in Beaverton

Not all car insurance companies in Beaverton offer the same policies at the same prices. Because rates and coverage levels vary greatly, it’s a good idea to shop around and compare all your options. To help you get started, here are a few of the cheapest car insurance companies in Beaverton.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
USAA4.5$${AUTO_CARRIER_USAA_FULL_STATE_OR_PRICE}$69Veterans
GEICO4.2$${AUTO_CARRIER_GEICO_FULL_STATE_OR_PRICE}$74Senior drivers
Travelers4.3$95$130Student drivers
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for veterans: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo

Beaverton is a veteran-friendly city, thanks to amenities like Veterans Memorial Park and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Current military members and veterans in the area can find affordable car insurance with USAA, which specifically serves the military community with a variety of insurance solutions and financial services.

Pros

  • SafePilot program rewards good drivers with a discount of up to 30%

  • Convenient mobile app

Cons

  • Auto insurance only available to active military members, veterans, and their families

  • No gap insurance

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best insurer for senior drivers: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$114/mo

Seniors who are 65 and older make up 14.2% of Beaverton’s population. GEICO offers a number of discounts that may apply to them, including a defensive driving discount, a five-year good driving discount, a retired government and military discount, and a multi-car discount.

Pros

  • Variety of discounts advertised

  • 24/7 customer service

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer rideshare or gap insurance

  • Limited network of local insurance agents

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

Best insurer for student drivers: Travelers

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo

Beaverton is home to Beaverton High School, which enrolls more than 1,400 students in grades 9–12. Many of these students drive or have plans to get behind the wheel soon. Travelers can accommodate them with discounts like a good student discount and a defensive driving course discount. There’s also an away-at-school discount that can come in handy when these students graduate and go to college more than 100 miles away from home.

Pros

  • Discounts for student drivers

  • Highly rated mobile app

Cons

  • Below-average Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating

  • No rideshare insurance in Oregon

They have the lowest rates I could find.

Elise - September 11, 2023
Verified

They are one of the few companies writing policies for a full year. All these "discount companies " miss lead you by quoting 6 month policies.

Albert - September 6, 2023
Verified

Good service.

Jorge - September 4, 2023
Verified
Read our Travelers review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Beaverton

It takes a bit of time and effort to lock in low premiums on an auto policy in Beaverton. These tips can help you find the most affordable car insurance for your unique situation and needs:[1]

  • Shop around. Request quotes from at least three car insurance companies, and compare a number of factors like premiums, coverage levels, deductibles, discounts, and customer satisfaction ratings.

  • Bundle your home and auto insurance. If you combine your car insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or even life insurance, you may score a discount on your coverage.

  • Choose a higher deductible. A higher deductible will lead to lower rates on car insurance. Just make sure you can afford to pay it out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Beaverton drivers with clean records pay the lowest premiums. Drive safely to reduce the risk of speeding, at-fault accidents, and DUIs.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Beaverton: Mile Auto

Per Oregon law, drivers must purchase and maintain liability car insurance. Liability insurance covers the other driver’s property damage and medical expenses after an auto accident where you’re at fault. Because liability insurance meets the state’s minimum requirements and offers no additional coverage, it’s usually the cheapest auto policy type you can get.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Beaverton is Mile Auto, with an average liability-only premium of $63 per month. The table below shows the most affordable liability-only policies for drivers in Beaverton.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, November 30 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto63
Safeco87
Liberty Mutual104
GAINSCO110
National General117
Direct Auto118
Midvale Home & Auto123
Dairyland154
Bristol West161
The General189
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Beaverton: Mile Auto

Full-coverage car insurance is optional in Beaverton and usually consists of liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. But if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require it. This type of policy provides extra protection for vehicle damages, including accidents you cause.

Mile Auto is the cheapest full-coverage insurer in Beaverton, with an average cost of $77 per month. Here’s an overview of the cheapest full-coverage car insurance premiums in Beaverton.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, November 30 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto77
Travelers116
Nationwide124
Safeco143
Direct Auto157
Liberty Mutual181
Midvale Home & Auto184
GAINSCO213
National General234
Bristol West292
Dairyland327
The General345
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Beaverton car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 30%
Save 8%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Oregon

Oregon is an at-fault, or tort, state for car insurance. This means your car insurance company will pay for the other party’s property damage and injury costs if you cause an accident.

The Beaver State requires drivers to carry bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability coverage, personal injury protection, and uninsured motorist coverage. Drivers who fail to show proof of insurance may be on the hook for legal and financial consequences.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$15,000 per person
Uninsured motorist protection bodily injury$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

Coverage beyond Oregon’s minimum liability requirements is optional in Beaverton but can offer additional peace of mind. Here are several optional car insurance policies you might want to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance protects you from non-accident-related incidents that damage your vehicle, such as theft or fires.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If your car requires repairs or a replacement after an accident with another vehicle or object, such as a tree or fence, collision coverage will apply, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you finance your car, gap insurance can cover the difference between the balance on your loan and your insurance settlement after your vehicle is considered a total loss.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions are examples of incidents that increase insurance rates.[3] Car insurance companies typically reserve the cheapest coverage for people with clean driving records, but it’s still possible to find competitive rates with incidents on your driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, November 30 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Mile Auto569493105
Safeco78130128146
Liberty Mutual93155153174
GAINSCO99164162184
National General105175172196
Direct Auto106176174198
Midvale Home & Auto110184181206
Dairyland138230227258
Bristol West144240237270
The General169282279316
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Compared to older drivers, teen drivers have less experience on the road and pay the highest rates for auto policies as a result. Seniors also face higher rates than middle-aged drivers due to physical and mental impairments that may increase accident risk.[4]

Average car insurance rates tend to decrease around age 35 and pick back up again around age 70. Here’s a look at the average cost of car insurance in Beaverton, organized by driver age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$405
20s$273
30s$213
40s$190
50s$170
60s$161
70s$166
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Beaverton car insurance quotes by credit tier

The state of Oregon allows car insurance companies to consider your credit history when they underwrite your policy and determine your rate. Because insurers believe drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky than drivers with poor credit, they offer them cheaper coverage. The table below demonstrates average quotes for Beaverton drivers with different credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Beaverton car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Beaverton, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Beaverton?

    Car insurance in Beaverton costs $130 per month for liability-only coverage and $214 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Beaverton?

    Mile Auto, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual have the cheapest car insurance in Beaverton. Their monthly liability-only rates start as low as $63, $87, and $104, respectively. But the cheapest company for you will depend on many factors, including your location, age, type of car you drive, and chosen coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Beaverton?

    With affordable rates, an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best, and a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score, GEICO is one of the best car insurance companies in Beaverton. Other top insurers include Travelers and USAA.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

