Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers in Oregon (2025)

High-risk drivers in Oregon pay more for car insurance than people with clean driving records, but you can take steps to lower your insurance rates.

Cheapest recent rates in Oregon for drivers with a traffic citation

Drivers using Insurify have found quotes as cheap as $44/mo for liability only and $47/mo for full coverage in Oregon.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from Oregon within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 5, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 120+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 5, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

  • 6 years experience in personal finance writing

  • Featured on Credit Karma and Insider

Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners.
Your car insurance company may consider you a high-risk driver if you have a history of traffic violations or limited driving experience. Oregon drivers with a clean driving record pay an average monthly rate of $126. In comparison, high-risk drivers pay an average of $160 per month.

As a high-risk driver, you may struggle to find affordable car insurance, as insurance companies view you as more likely to file a claim. But buying auto insurance is essential — it allows you to drive legally and protects you financially.

Quick Facts

  • High-risk drivers in Oregon pay 29% more on average for car insurance than drivers with a clean record.

  • State Farm, Progressive, and Travelers rank among the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers in Oregon.

  • Improving your driving record, taking a defensive driving course, and comparing quotes can help you find cheaper car insurance in Oregon as a high-risk driver.

Who is a high-risk driver in Oregon?

Insurance companies may consider you a high-risk driver if you meet the following criteria:[1]

  • History of traffic violations: A car accident, speeding ticket, or DUI on your record can make finding affordable car insurance more challenging.

  • Limited driving history: If you have a limited driving history, insurance companies view you as risky to insure. That’s one of the reasons teen drivers pay high rates for auto insurance.

  • Poor credit: In Oregon, insurers can consider your credit when determining car insurance rates. A poor credit history can lead to higher premiums.

  • Living in a high-risk area: Living in an area with high theft or vandalism rates can also make you a high-risk driver.

Best Oregon auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers

Along with your driving history, insurance companies consider factors such as your age and gender, your ZIP code, and your car’s make and model when determining your premium. The following companies rank among the best Oregon auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers.

State Farm: Best for teens

User Reviews
4.2
4.2
IQ Score
9.3 /10
Liability Only
$55/mo
Full Coverage
$117/mo
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Georgia

May 5, 2025

I am a long-time customer. They could have given me more discounts as I don't drive the car much, maybe 1000 or fewer miles a year. I hope they will do so in the next 6 months.

I am a long-time customer. They could have given me more discounts as I don't drive the car much, maybe 1000 or fewer miles a year. I hope they will do so in the next 6 months.

Carolyn

May 5, 2025

We must think they are good... we have been with them for 50 years! They do not insure dwellings over 20 years old, and that is why I am looking. Nothing wrong with them. Just renewed my car insurance with them this week.

We must think they are good... we have been with them for 50 years! They do not insure dwellings over 20 years old, and that is why I am looking. Nothing wrong with them. Just renewed my car insurance with them this week.

Randall

May 5, 2025

Valued

I've had great service on two claims. It went very smoothly.
JD Power
842
842
NAIC Index
0.78
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

Since teen drivers have less experience behind the wheel, insurance companies consider them high-risk drivers and charge them higher rates. State Farm offers multiple discounts for teens, including a good student discount, driver training discount, and student away at school discount. Young drivers can also enroll in State Farm’s telematics program. Demonstrating safe driving habits can help lower their premiums.

Pros

  • Large network of independent agents

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Northwest region

  • Many discounts available for teens

Cons

  • No gap insurance

  • No accident forgiveness

  • High rates for drivers with DUIs

Progressive: Best for customizable coverage

JD Power
819
819
IQ Score
8.4 /10
Liability Only
$101/mo
Full Coverage
$154/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive

Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.

Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Sergio

May 5, 2025

Too Expensive for Coverage

The coverage they offer is too expensive.

Angela

May 5, 2025

Don't go with the cheapest company because they charge you an arm and a leg

They are supposed to be the cheapest but charge an insane amount larger than my car payment every month.

Dianna

May 5, 2025

Disappointed

The only issue personally was my husband's huge increase for no apparent reason. His rate went from $125 per month to $199 per month with no accidents or violations.
JD Power
819
819
NAIC Index
0.82
A.M. Best
A+
Why we picked this company

Progressive’s Name Your Price tool lets you find a policy that fits within your budget, a plus for high-risk drivers. After applying for a quote, let the company know how much you can afford to pay, and you’ll receive coverage offers that fit your budget. Progressive also offers a shrinking deductible for each policy period you don’t file a claim.

Pros

  • Superior AM Best financial strength rating

  • Offers accident forgiveness

  • Easy online quoting process

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Northwest region

  • Low Trustpilot rating

  • Poor driving behavior may cause rate increases

Travelers: Best for driver forgiveness

IQ Score
9 /10
Liability Only
$91/mo
Full Coverage
$189/mo
How drivers feel about Travelers

Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.

Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
Diana

May 4, 2025

High rates for less insurance coverage, compared to other companies.

They priced me out. Raised my insurance by $730.00.

Nancy

May 2, 2025

Same company for years. They just got too expensive.

Good. Nothing really to shout about, good or bad.

Judith

May 2, 2025

Excellent Auto Insurance

They are excellent to deal with; I am always looking for a cheaper rate.
JD Power
829
829
NAIC Index
0.94
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

Drivers with a history of speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can find relatively affordable rates by switching to Travelers. The company will also file an SR-22 certificate on your behalf. To prevent your rates from going up in the future, Travelers also offers accident forgiveness and minor violation forgiveness.

Pros

  • Offers many different coverage options

  • Large network of local agents

  • Wide variety of discounts

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Northwest region

  • Low Trustpilot rating

  • Telematics could increase rates

Cheapest car insurance in Oregon with an at-fault accident

If you file a claim for an at-fault accident, your insurance rates will most likely increase, and those higher rates could stay with you for up to three years.[2] Insurance companies raise your rates to account for the increased possibility of future claims. The table below lists the best insurers for Oregon drivers with one at-fault accident on their record, according to Insurify data.

Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Mile Auto$84$102
National General$134$234
Safeco$150$212
Dairyland$154$346
Root$156$247
Bristol West$165$311
Direct Auto$171$300
The General$180$374
GAINSCO$207$431
Liberty Mutual$211$283
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance in Oregon with a DUI

A DUI on your record is a serious infraction, and just one will cause your insurance rates to skyrocket. The Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division states that 40% of all traffic deaths are the result of impaired drivers.[3] Insurify data shows the companies listed below are the cheapest insurance companies for Oregon drivers after a DUI.

Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Mile Auto$99$120
Root$159$252
National General$163$285
Safeco$169$239
Dairyland$186$417
Bristol West$197$373
Direct Auto$200$352
The General$210$436
Liberty Mutual$241$322
GAINSCO$257$534
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest auto insurance in Oregon with a speeding ticket

Even a single speeding ticket can cause your insurance rates to increase. Speeding is a form of reckless driving, which increases the risk and severity of car crashes.[4] Insurers raise your premiums after a ticket to account for this risk. The table below shows the cheapest insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket, according to Insurify data.

Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Mile Auto$79$95
National General$132$231
Safeco$144$203
Dairyland$151$338
Root$153$242
Bristol West$162$307
Direct Auto$164$288
The General$177$369
Liberty Mutual$207$277
GAINSCO$221$459
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to find cheaper car insurance for high-risk drivers in Oregon

High-risk drivers generally pay more for car insurance, but you can take steps to reduce these costs:[5]

    Take advantage of discounts

    Many insurance companies offer discounts to help you save money on car insurance. For example, you could earn a discount for having certain safety features in your vehicle or for bundling multiple policies with the same insurer.

    Increase your deductible

    Your deductible is a cost you pay when filing an insurance claim, and the higher your deductible, the lower your premiums will be. Increasing your deductible from $200 to $1,000 could save you up to 40% on car insurance costs.

    Switch to liability-only coverage

    If your car is paid off or not worth much, or you can afford to replace it, consider dropping comprehensive and collision insurance.

    Improve your credit

    Drivers with poor credit tend to file more claims than people with good credit. Paying your bills on time, limiting your use of credit, and ensuring your credit report is accurate can improve your credit score, which may lead to lower insurance costs.

    Comparison shop

    Car insurance costs vary from one company to another, so it pays to shop around and compare quotes from different insurers. Get quotes from at least three different insurers, and check prices each time your policy renews.

How to improve your driving record in Oregon

If you’re a high-risk driver, improving your driving record is one of the best ways to lower your car insurance costs. These tips can get you started:

  • Take a defensive driving course. Many insurance companies offer discounts to people who take a defensive driving course. Oregon also offers eligible drivers the Traffic School Diversion Program, which can remove minor traffic violations from your record.

  • Focus on good driving habits. The best way to improve your driving record is to obey traffic laws, drive at or below the speed limit, and avoid distractions while driving.

Oregon high-risk drivers insurance FAQs

Being labeled a high-risk driver can be stressful, but even with violations on your record, you can find ways to save on insurance. This additional information may help.

  • What makes you a high-risk driver in Oregon?

    In Oregon, a high-risk driver has a history of traffic violations, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs. Insurers also consider drivers in areas with high theft or vandalism rates and people with a limited driving history as high-risk.

  • How long will insurers consider you a high-risk driver?

    How long you’re considered a high-risk driver depends on your driving history and your insurance company’s policies. Minor driving infractions can stay on your record for three to five years, and more serious offenses can remain for five years or longer.

  • What is an SR-22, and how do you get one?

    An SR-22 is a certificate showing that you meet the state’s minimum liability coverage requirements. Your insurance company will file this form for you with the Oregon DMV.

  • What is the cheapest insurance company for Oregon high-risk drivers?

    The cheapest insurance company for Oregon high-risk drivers is Mile Auto, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be the cheapest company for you. Compare multiple quotes and coverage options to get the best rates.

  • How much does high-risk auto insurance cost in Oregon?

    In Oregon, high-risk auto insurance costs an average of $123 per month for liability-only coverage and $198 for full coverage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "What if I can't find auto coverage?."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  3. Department of Transportation Driver and Motor Vehicle Services. "DUII Convictions Suspensions, Hardship Permits, and Reinstatements."
  4. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "Speeding and Speed Management: Understanding the Problem."
  5. Insurance information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
