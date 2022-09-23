6 years experience in personal finance writing
Featured on Credit Karma and Insider
Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she's worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Updated
Table of contents
Your car insurance company may consider you a high-risk driver if you have a history of traffic violations or limited driving experience. Oregon drivers with a clean driving record pay an average monthly rate of $126. In comparison, high-risk drivers pay an average of $160 per month.
As a high-risk driver, you may struggle to find affordable car insurance, as insurance companies view you as more likely to file a claim. But buying auto insurance is essential — it allows you to drive legally and protects you financially.
High-risk drivers in Oregon pay 29% more on average for car insurance than drivers with a clean record.
State Farm, Progressive, and Travelers rank among the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers in Oregon.
Improving your driving record, taking a defensive driving course, and comparing quotes can help you find cheaper car insurance in Oregon as a high-risk driver.
Who is a high-risk driver in Oregon?
Insurance companies may consider you a high-risk driver if you meet the following criteria:[1]
History of traffic violations: A car accident, speeding ticket, or DUI on your record can make finding affordable car insurance more challenging.
Limited driving history: If you have a limited driving history, insurance companies view you as risky to insure. That’s one of the reasons teen drivers pay high rates for auto insurance.
Poor credit: In Oregon, insurers can consider your credit when determining car insurance rates. A poor credit history can lead to higher premiums.
Living in a high-risk area: Living in an area with high theft or vandalism rates can also make you a high-risk driver.
Best Oregon auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers
Along with your driving history, insurance companies consider factors such as your age and gender, your ZIP code, and your car’s make and model when determining your premium. The following companies rank among the best Oregon auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers.
State Farm: Best for teens
|User Reviews
4.2
|IQ Score
|9.3 /10
|Liability Only
|$55/mo
|Full Coverage
|$117/mo
Since teen drivers have less experience behind the wheel, insurance companies consider them high-risk drivers and charge them higher rates. State Farm offers multiple discounts for teens, including a good student discount, driver training discount, and student away at school discount. Young drivers can also enroll in State Farm’s telematics program. Demonstrating safe driving habits can help lower their premiums.
Large network of independent agents
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Northwest region
Many discounts available for teens
No gap insurance
No accident forgiveness
High rates for drivers with DUIs
Progressive: Best for customizable coverage
|JD Power
|819
|IQ Score
|8.4 /10
|Liability Only
|$101/mo
|Full Coverage
|$154/mo
Progressive’s Name Your Price tool lets you find a policy that fits within your budget, a plus for high-risk drivers. After applying for a quote, let the company know how much you can afford to pay, and you’ll receive coverage offers that fit your budget. Progressive also offers a shrinking deductible for each policy period you don’t file a claim.
Superior AM Best financial strength rating
Offers accident forgiveness
Easy online quoting process
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Northwest region
Low Trustpilot rating
Poor driving behavior may cause rate increases
Travelers: Best for driver forgiveness
|User Reviews
4.7
|IQ Score
|9 /10
|Liability Only
|$91/mo
|Full Coverage
|$189/mo
Drivers with a history of speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can find relatively affordable rates by switching to Travelers. The company will also file an SR-22 certificate on your behalf. To prevent your rates from going up in the future, Travelers also offers accident forgiveness and minor violation forgiveness.
Offers many different coverage options
Large network of local agents
Wide variety of discounts
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Northwest region
Low Trustpilot rating
Telematics could increase rates
Cheapest car insurance in Oregon with an at-fault accident
If you file a claim for an at-fault accident, your insurance rates will most likely increase, and those higher rates could stay with you for up to three years.[2] Insurance companies raise your rates to account for the increased possibility of future claims. The table below lists the best insurers for Oregon drivers with one at-fault accident on their record, according to Insurify data.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|Mile Auto
|$84
|$102
|National General
|$134
|$234
|Safeco
|$150
|$212
|Dairyland
|$154
|$346
|Root
|$156
|$247
|Bristol West
|$165
|$311
|Direct Auto
|$171
|$300
|The General
|$180
|$374
|GAINSCO
|$207
|$431
|Liberty Mutual
|$211
|$283
Cheapest car insurance in Oregon with a DUI
A DUI on your record is a serious infraction, and just one will cause your insurance rates to skyrocket. The Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division states that 40% of all traffic deaths are the result of impaired drivers.[3] Insurify data shows the companies listed below are the cheapest insurance companies for Oregon drivers after a DUI.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|Mile Auto
|$99
|$120
|Root
|$159
|$252
|National General
|$163
|$285
|Safeco
|$169
|$239
|Dairyland
|$186
|$417
|Bristol West
|$197
|$373
|Direct Auto
|$200
|$352
|The General
|$210
|$436
|Liberty Mutual
|$241
|$322
|GAINSCO
|$257
|$534
Cheapest auto insurance in Oregon with a speeding ticket
Even a single speeding ticket can cause your insurance rates to increase. Speeding is a form of reckless driving, which increases the risk and severity of car crashes.[4] Insurers raise your premiums after a ticket to account for this risk. The table below shows the cheapest insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket, according to Insurify data.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|Mile Auto
|$79
|$95
|National General
|$132
|$231
|Safeco
|$144
|$203
|Dairyland
|$151
|$338
|Root
|$153
|$242
|Bristol West
|$162
|$307
|Direct Auto
|$164
|$288
|The General
|$177
|$369
|Liberty Mutual
|$207
|$277
|GAINSCO
|$221
|$459
How to find cheaper car insurance for high-risk drivers in Oregon
High-risk drivers generally pay more for car insurance, but you can take steps to reduce these costs:[5]
Take advantage of discounts
Many insurance companies offer discounts to help you save money on car insurance. For example, you could earn a discount for having certain safety features in your vehicle or for bundling multiple policies with the same insurer.
Increase your deductible
Your deductible is a cost you pay when filing an insurance claim, and the higher your deductible, the lower your premiums will be. Increasing your deductible from $200 to $1,000 could save you up to 40% on car insurance costs.
Switch to liability-only coverage
If your car is paid off or not worth much, or you can afford to replace it, consider dropping comprehensive and collision insurance.
Improve your credit
Drivers with poor credit tend to file more claims than people with good credit. Paying your bills on time, limiting your use of credit, and ensuring your credit report is accurate can improve your credit score, which may lead to lower insurance costs.
Comparison shop
Car insurance costs vary from one company to another, so it pays to shop around and compare quotes from different insurers. Get quotes from at least three different insurers, and check prices each time your policy renews.
How to improve your driving record in Oregon
If you’re a high-risk driver, improving your driving record is one of the best ways to lower your car insurance costs. These tips can get you started:
Take a defensive driving course. Many insurance companies offer discounts to people who take a defensive driving course. Oregon also offers eligible drivers the Traffic School Diversion Program, which can remove minor traffic violations from your record.
Focus on good driving habits. The best way to improve your driving record is to obey traffic laws, drive at or below the speed limit, and avoid distractions while driving.
Oregon high-risk drivers insurance FAQs
Being labeled a high-risk driver can be stressful, but even with violations on your record, you can find ways to save on insurance. This additional information may help.
What makes you a high-risk driver in Oregon?
In Oregon, a high-risk driver has a history of traffic violations, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs. Insurers also consider drivers in areas with high theft or vandalism rates and people with a limited driving history as high-risk.
How long will insurers consider you a high-risk driver?
How long you’re considered a high-risk driver depends on your driving history and your insurance company’s policies. Minor driving infractions can stay on your record for three to five years, and more serious offenses can remain for five years or longer.
What is an SR-22, and how do you get one?
An SR-22 is a certificate showing that you meet the state’s minimum liability coverage requirements. Your insurance company will file this form for you with the Oregon DMV.
What is the cheapest insurance company for Oregon high-risk drivers?
The cheapest insurance company for Oregon high-risk drivers is Mile Auto, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be the cheapest company for you. Compare multiple quotes and coverage options to get the best rates.
How much does high-risk auto insurance cost in Oregon?
In Oregon, high-risk auto insurance costs an average of $123 per month for liability-only coverage and $198 for full coverage.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "What if I can't find auto coverage?."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
- Department of Transportation Driver and Motor Vehicle Services. "DUII Convictions Suspensions, Hardship Permits, and Reinstatements."
- National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "Speeding and Speed Management: Understanding the Problem."
- Insurance information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
