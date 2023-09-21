Car Insurance Rates by ZIP Code (2023)

How ZIP code affects car insurance rates

Car insurance underwriters use many risk factors when determining rates for drivers. In many cases, one of those factors is your ZIP code.

It should be noted that some consumer advocates believe that the use of ZIP codes adversely affects low-income populations and people of color, based on information from the Consumer Federation of America, while others in the insurance industry dispute this fact due to potential data inaccuracies.

A particular ZIP code can shed light on higher risk factors, including:

Number of accidents in that ZIP code

Likelihood of weather events (such as flooding, tornadoes, and hurricanes)

Population density

Crime rates

Vandalism

Theft

Road conditions

All these factors can change dramatically from one ZIP code to the next, and auto insurance companies use ZIP codes to assess levels of risk in a specific area. This, in turn, determines rates.

Below, you’ll see how different factors interact with ZIP codes.

ZIP code and accident rates

If the data shows there are more accidents in a certain ZIP code, it could mean that drivers there have a higher likelihood of being in an accident.[2] Rates then will usually be higher because of the increased risk.

For example, car crash fatalities in Connecticut increased by 28.9% from 2021 to 2022, based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).[3] As such, ZIP codes in Connecticut may see higher rates because of this increase.

ZIP code and population density

Population density refers to the number of people in a given area, typically one square mile. In the U.S., the population density is about 90 people per square mile, based on Census data. However, that number can be significantly higher for big metropolitan areas and urban cities.

For example, it’s estimated that the city of Los Angeles had 8,304 people per square mile as of 2020.[4] It’s estimated that Andover, MA, had 1,187 people per square mile as of 2020.[5]

The more people living within a small area increases the likelihood of things like accidents and crime. Insurers look at both of those factors when setting rates.

ZIP code and road conditions

If you take the same route every day with poor road conditions, you might start to notice that one particular street has more potholes or dips. You might also be familiar with certain intersections that are more hectic than others, potentially with poor signage, no traffic lights, or confusing patterns.

All of these road conditions can elevate the risk of an accident, and insurance companies may raise your rates to hedge their bets against such an event.

ZIP code and weather risks

Though weather is out of your control, some ZIP codes have a higher likelihood of certain weather events that could lead to damage or a loss. Flooding, hurricanes, and tornadoes can increase the risk of damage, especially if your vehicle isn’t in a garage. Insurance companies take these risk factors into consideration, and living in an area where any of these weather patterns are common could increase your rates.

For example, people in a hurricane-prone area may file claims more often, which may drive up rates in that ZIP code. Currently, residents in Florida are experiencing rate increases of up to 30%, and some insurance companies are no longer operating in the state.[6]

Other factors that affect car insurance rates

Aside from ZIP code, insurance companies generally use these other factors when setting rates.

Age Teen drivers generally pay higher rates because of limited driving experience and an increased propensity for risky behavior. Senior drivers (older than 75) can also pay increased rates due to reduced faculties.

Credit score As part of assessing risk, insurers review credit scores. Having a low credit score can mean higher rates.

Driving record Accidents, speeding tickets, DUI/DWI, and other moving violations can increase your rates dramatically or even get you dropped by your insurer altogether.

Number of miles driven The more miles you drive statistically increases your chances of being involved in an accident, and your insurer may raise your rates to guard against this outcome.