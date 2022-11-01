Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Virginia Beach, VA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Virginia Beach is $170 per month or $2,040 annually.
Car insurance in Virginia Beach is $37 less per month than the average cost of insurance in Virginia.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Virginia Beach on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Car Insurance in Virginia Beach, VA
A beautiful resort haven and commercial center in the Chesapeake-Norfolk region, Virginia Beach is the most populous city in Virginia. In this article, we’ll help Virginia Beach drivers find the cheapest car insurance out there for them. It only takes a few tips and little effort to save money. And to find cheap insurance, always compare car insurance quotes with Insurify.
Cheap Car Insurance in Virginia
Cheapest Car Insurance in Virginia Beach, VA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Virginia Beach?
Metromile is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Virginia Beach, with rates starting at $92 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.
You know the names of the biggest providers, like GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate. How could you not? But on your quest for cheap car insurance, it pays to search far and wide. This table shows car insurance rates specific to Virginia Beach from Insurify’s database. It’s a great starting point to get a handle on the average cost of insurance and which providers are out there.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$92
|Grange
|$114
|Elephant
|$122
|Progressive
|$130
|Travelers
|$130
|Safeco
|$131
|Kemper Preferred
|$131
|State Auto
|$131
|Stillwater
|$146
|Clearcover
|$148
|Nationwide
|$162
|National General
|$165
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$168
|GAINSCO
|$172
|SafeAuto
|$180
|Kemper Specialty
|$192
|Mercury
|$193
|Liberty Mutual
|$194
|Bristol West
|$201
|Direct Auto
|$206
|AssuranceAmerica
|$259
|The General
|$274
|Dairyland
|$277
Best Car Insurance in Virginia Beach, VA
But while Virginia Beach drivers are looking for the cheapest car insurance available, there’s no point in having a policy if you can’t count on your provider to staff high-quality insurance agents and pay out claims. That’s why Insurify developed the Insurify Composite Score (ICS), so you can compare average rates alongside a company’s financial and customer service rankings.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$148
|Nationwide
|89
|$162
|Safeco
|86
|$131
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$194
|Travelers
|80
|$130
|State Auto
|76
|$131
|National General
|58
|$165
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia
Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Virginia Beach Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Every insurance agency sets your car insurance rates based on how likely it thinks you are to get in a car accident while on its policy. So in general, the cheapest rates go to older, more experienced motorists, while teen drivers get flagged as high-risk. This holds true for Virginia. Below, you can see the average rates on car insurance that every age group pays in the state:
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$357
|20s
|$286
|30s
|$166
|40s
|$170
|50s
|$155
|60s
|$134
|70s
|$137
|80+
|$145
Virginia Beach Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Additionally, auto insurance companies take a careful look at your driving history when determining your premiums. A car accident on your driving record, or other violations like speeding tickets, will get you a high-risk designation and raise your average rates. Meanwhile, if you’ve been a safe driver, you’ll have an easier time getting cheap car insurance.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$172
|Speeding Ticket
|$230
|At-Fault Accident
|$251
|DUI
|$342
Virginia Beach Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
It’s also widely held that drivers with high credit scores get the best car insurance rates. For Virginia Beach, the data bear this out. Most auto insurance companies check the credit scores of potential customers, and in Virginia Beach, the drivers with the best credit get the cheapest rates.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$152
|Good
|$182
|Average
|$198
|Poor
|$307
Virginia Beach DMV Information
For a road test, you’ll have to go to a Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles office in Norfolk or Newport News, but those are pretty nearby. Walk-in and by-appointment DMV services, including title, registration, and license renewal and replacement, are available in two Virginia Beach offices: one near Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital and another on Buckner Boulevard.
Public Transportation in Virginia Beach
You can catch a bus to an Amtrak in Norfolk or Newport News for rail travel through the Northeast and Southeast. Greyhound stations in Virginia Beach on Laskin Road and in Norfolk connect to national bus transportation networks.
While new light rail transit through the region is being studied, for now, bus service from Hampton Roads Transit offers transit within and between Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Newport News, Hampton, and more. The VB Wave and Bayfront Shuttle are your transit options on the Oceanfront.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Virginia Beach
There are a few strategies for reducing your auto insurance rates. Insurance agencies reward customers who purchase all their insurance coverage in one place, whether it’s life insurance, renters insurance, or home insurance added to your car insurance. Many also have discounts for homeowners. But these bundling opportunities and discounts only get you so far.
The real way to save money on auto insurance is to source as many car insurance quotes as you can from as many insurance agencies as possible. If that sounds time-consuming, it is—unless you take advantage of Insurify’s free, fast, and secure car insurance quote-comparison tool that lets you look at a list of personalized quotes in just minutes. Try it!
Frequently Asked Questions
Bundling your car insurance with homeowners or renters insurance or fiddling with your deductible are some ways to lower your car insurance rates at the margins. But to get the cheap insurance policy you need, the key is to compare the maximum number of car insurance quotes in Virginia Beach.
Virginia Beach drivers pay an average rate of $170 per month for auto insurance. Sticking with liability insurance only if you have a clunker can help you save money. Along with a great credit score, maintaining a safe driving record is one of the best ways to secure excellent rates.
If you need a lot of additional insurance coverage, like collision and comprehensive coverage, on an expensive car, providers are going to charge higher auto insurance rates. You’ll also receive higher premiums with car accidents or a violation like a speeding ticket on your driving record, which will flag you as high-risk.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
