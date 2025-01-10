Best Car Insurance in Virginia (2025)

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
Everyone has different priorities when it comes to car insurance. With so many available options, finding an insurance company that meets your needs and budget can feel overwhelming.
To narrow down your decision, Insurify’s editorial team analyzed 50 car insurance companies to help you find the best car insurance in Virginia.
Best car insurance companies in Virginia
The best car insurance companies in Virginia offer a range of coverage options, high customer satisfaction, and affordable pricing. Here are our top five picks for the best insurance companies in Virginia.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$33/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$61/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 9,388 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
State Farm's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.2
3.2
Customer service
4.1
3.6
Discounts
4
2.9
Policy transparency
4
3.1
Value
4
2.9
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,162)
Santosh
January 8, 2025
Verified Review
Unsatisfactory Experience
I had an unsatisfactory experience with this company. They denied my renewal after I used roadside assistance three times in three years. These were jump-start services which could have cost them a maximum of $300 in total, whereas I paid more than $8,000 in the last four years.
Steve
January 8, 2025
Verified Review
High Car Insurance Premiums
From what I recall, my auto insurance has increased from approximately $1,500 per year about four years ago to around $4,500 now. I could verify this with my paperwork, but I am currently contemplating switching companies.
Charles
January 7, 2025
Verified Review
I have been with this company for over 40 years with no DUIs or tickets, yet my payments keep increasing. There are no benefits for long-term customers with good driving records.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
851
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm offers affordable pricing, a wide range of coverage options, strong customer service, and better-than-average claims satisfaction ratings, making it a solid choice. With State Farm’s telematics program, Drive Safe & Save, Virginia drivers can save up to 10% just by signing up and up to 30% in total discounts.
Teen drivers and drivers younger than 25 have the opportunity to save by enrolling in the Steer Clear driver training program.
Pros
Above-average rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
Longstanding history in the insurance industry
Up to 30% savings with Drive Safe & Save program
Cons
Gap insurance only available with State Farm financing
Below-average rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study in the mid-Atlantic region
No online quotes for motorcycles, off-road vehicles, or boats
USAA: Best car insurance company for military members
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$82/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,667 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
USAA's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.9
3.2
Customer service
4.6
3.6
Discounts
4.9
2.9
Policy transparency
4.9
3.1
Value
4.9
2.9
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (955)
Robert
January 8, 2025
Verified Review
Great Honest Company
They are on top of every question, especially with money-saving ideas.
Adrienne
January 8, 2025
Verified Review
Disgruntled
It's not very good. I'm being charged a lot of fees ranging from 56¢ to $1.12 for each transaction or payment made. I feel like I'm overpaying for full coverage for a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser because I filed two claims for accidents that weren't my fault. I wasn't found at fault and I never received a citation, yet I'm being penalized because I filed. The insurance coverage in this country feels like a scam and there's no refund, credit, or reward for good driving.
Mark
January 8, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
Our driving is pretty good, so we have not had any issues.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
881
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
With a strong military presence in the state, many Virginia residents are eligible to purchase auto insurance from the USAA. Active military members, veterans, and their families can save 10% for enrolling in USAA’s SafePilot telematics program and up to 30% at renewal.
USAA also offers a usage-based driving program with savings up to 20% for lower-mileage drivers. In addition to insurance, USAA offers a range of financial products, including banking, retirement, and investing options.
Pros
High rating in J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
10% bundling discount
Up to 15% savings when storing a vehicle on base
Cons
Coverage limited to current and former military members and their families
More expensive than some competitors
Limited live customer service hours
Erie: Best for car insurance company for customer satisfaction
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$94/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 258 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
Erie Insurance's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4
3.2
Customer service
3.9
3.6
Discounts
3.7
2.9
Policy transparency
3.8
3.1
Value
3.7
2.9
How drivers feel about Erie Insurance
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service, fair pricing, and responsive assistance. However, some are unhappy with unexpected rate increases and policy cancellations.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
High customer satisfaction
Competitive rates
Optional coverages
Reviews (135)
Peter
January 6, 2025
Verified Review
High Rates
My rates kept increasing, despite having no tickets or accidents.
Bob
December 22, 2024
Verified Review
Erie is fine when rates hold steadfast, but current trends say otherwise!
Generally, Erie is pretty respectable, but premiums rose by 25 to 32 percent in 2024. I'm shopping around, but offers for alternative policies are lacking.
Valerie
December 20, 2024
Verified Review
Erie is good, but with our clean driving record, it should be cheaper
It's good insurance, but I believe I could find it cheaper elsewhere.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
867
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.49
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Erie is a regional car insurance company that operates in 13 U.S. states, including Virginia. If you value customer service, Erie has J.D. Power’s top customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region, and it also scores highly for claims satisfaction.
You can save more on car insurance with a wide range of discounts, including multi-policy, safety, and youthful driver discounts. In addition to car insurance, Erie offers homeowners, renters, flood, life, business insurance, and more.
Pros
Highest rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study in the Mid-Atlantic region
Above-average rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Cons
Quotes not available online
Can’t file a claim online
Higher average auto insurance rates than some competitors
Auto-Owners: Best car insurance company for budget-friendly insurance
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$32/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 151 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
Auto-Owners's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
3.9
3.2
Customer service
3.7
3.6
Discounts
3.6
2.9
Policy transparency
3.8
3.1
Value
3.5
2.9
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service, competitive initial rates, and professional agents but dislike the frequent price increases and complicated claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (92)
Michael
January 6, 2025
Verified Review
Pleased
I have had a positive experience with Auto-Owners company and personnel.
Sharon
December 30, 2024
Verified Review
Not Very Happy
If you have a 17 or 18-year-old in your household and on your policy, their rates are extremely high. This is why I'm searching for other insurance companies. They increased my fees by more than $300 per month, which is approximately $1,000 per month in payments.
Jim
November 24, 2024
Verified Review
Auto
Overall, it's good, though their flexibility on pricing is less than desired.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
If you’re working with a tight budget and looking for the cheapest car insurance in Virginia, Auto-Owners offers some of the most affordable prices. The company also has a range of coverage options, including loan or lease gap insurance and rental car coverage.
Virginia drivers can save more with a variety of discounts, including multi-policy, multi-vehicle, and safety feature discounts. College students can take advantage of student discounts, including a good student discount, which offers savings of up to 20% for maintaining a “B” or better grade-point average.
Pros
Affordable pricing
Many available discounts
Offers accident forgiveness
Cons
Must speak to independent insurance agent for quotes
Below-average rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
Available in only 26 states
GEICO: Best car insurance company for usage-based insurance
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$82/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,588 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
GEICO's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4
3.2
Customer service
3.9
3.6
Discounts
3.8
2.9
Policy transparency
3.9
3.1
Value
3.8
2.9
How drivers feel about GEICO
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,830)
Tatiana
January 9, 2025
Verified Review
Overpaid
I paid too much money.
Douglas
January 8, 2025
Verified Review
Good Company, Poor Rates
They are inflexible and their rates are 25% higher than other well-known brands.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
834
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Using GEICO’s highly rated mobile app, you can sign up for the DriveEasy rewards program and earn savings for safe driving. All you need is an iPhone or Android device that’s compatible with the GEICO app.
In addition to a wide range of coverage options, GEICO offers many ways to save with discounts, including multi-policy, military, federal employee, good student, defensive driving, good driver, and more.
Pros
Above-average rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
24/7 customer service
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Cons
Below-average rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study in Mid-Atlantic region
No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available
Gap insurance not available
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Virginia to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Virginia
To find the best auto insurance policies in Virginia, consider the following tips:
Determine how much coverage you need
Before you get behind the wheel in Virginia, you need to meet the state’s minimum liability insurance requirements.
As of Jan. 1, 2025, Virginia requires minimum liability coverage of $50,000 for injury or death of one person, $100,000 for death or injury of two or more people, and $25,000 in property damage. Previous policies effective from January 2022 to December 2024 required $30,000 in injury or death of one person, $60,000 for injury or death of two or more people, and $20,000 in property damage.[1]
To get a general sense of a company’s pros and cons and how it treats its customers, spend some time on websites like Trustpilot or the Better Business Bureau. Read reviews from current and former customers. If you see the same complaints coming up repeatedly, you might want to do additional research or consider another insurer.
You can also check out J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study to see which companies rank above and below average in the state where you live.
Compare multiple quotes
Many factors influence the cost of car insurance, including your age, gender, ZIP code, driving record, credit history, and the coverage amounts you choose. Each insurance company weighs these factors differently when calculating insurance premiums, which can result in different quotes. Getting multiple quotes from different insurance companies can help you save money.
Review your budget
Once you have a few quotes, consider your budget when choosing coverage. Keep in mind the cheapest car insurance company isn’t always the best insurance. But it’s important to weigh out the coverage you need with how much you can afford.
To save money, review discounts from each insurer to see if there’s anything you qualify for. By bundling your auto and home insurance or taking advantage of good student discounts, you might be able to reduce your rates.[3]
Average cost of car insurance in Virginia
The average cost of auto insurance in Virginia is $104 per month for liability coverage and $185 per month for full coverage. This is less than the national averages of$105 for liability average and $199 for full coverage.
As of July 1, 2024, the Virginia General Assembly instituted new laws to remove the option to pay a $500 fee rather than maintain insurance coverage. Now, all vehicles registered in Virginia have to meet minimum auto liability insurance limits.
As of Jan. 1, 2025, Virginia drivers need to meet new state insurance minimums. Increasing coverage may result in higher rates, so it could be a good time to shop around.
Best car insurance in Virginia FAQs
If you’re still looking for more information about the best car insurance in Virginia, check out the answers to some of the most commonly asked questions below.
How much is car insurance in Virginia?
Car insurance in Virginia costs an average of $104 per month for liability coverage and $185 per month for full coverage, Insurify data shows.
What are the best car insurance companies in Virginia?
The best car insurance company in Virginia depends on your coverage needs and budget. Some of the top companies based on our analysis include State Farm, USAA, and Erie.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Virginia?
Effective Jan. 1, 2025, Virginia requires all drivers to have minimum liability coverage of $50,000 for the injury or death of one person, $100,000 for two or more people, and $25,000 in property damage.
Policies effective from January 2022 to December 2024 require $30,000 in injury or death of one person, $60,000 for injury or death of two or more people, and $20,000 in property damage.
