Compare Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Virginia: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Who should buy gap insurance in Virginia?

Before investing time into researching and reviewing quotes, it’s important to determine whether you need gap insurance or not. Consumers who can purchase a new car without needing to finance shouldn’t consider gap insurance coverage. Drivers who opted for a loan or lease, however, may benefit from the protection it provides.

The biggest benefit with guaranteed asset protection (GAP) is that it helps protect against depreciation. As soon as you purchase a new vehicle, it loses value. The drop in your vehicle’s value will generally be below what you owe on it, and if it were to be a total loss in an accident, you would be responsible for paying that gap.

Here are a few scenarios where it makes sense to consider a gap insurance plan in Virginia:

You bought a vehicle that loses value at a quicker rate than others.

Your loan has a zero down payment.

You decided to finance your loan or lease for an extended period of time.

Your vehicle is subject to a large number of miles throughout the year.

