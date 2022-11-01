Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Woodbridge, VA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Woodbridge is $201 per month or $2,412 annually.
Car insurance in Woodbridge is $6 less than the average cost of insurance in Virginia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Woodbridge on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Woodbridge, VA
Car insurance in Woodbridge is mandatory. The good news is that drivers pay an average of $201 per month for coverage, slightly less than the state average. Drivers can find even cheaper car insurance rates if they make sure to compare car insurance companies.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Woodbridge, VA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Woodbridge?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Woodbridge, with rates starting at $149 per month. It’s still vital to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Cheap car insurance is possible in Woodbridge if you take the time to compare rates from different insurance companies. Take a look at the table below to see the average monthly quotes for drivers in Woodbridge.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$149
|Progressive
|$160
|Nationwide
|$180
|Liberty Mutual
|$228
|AAA
|$324
|Metromile
|$80
|Grange
|$97
|Kemper Preferred
|$131
|Acuity
|$152
|Elephant
|$160
|Clearcover
|$168
|Safeco
|$170
|State Auto
|$170
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$192
|National General
|$193
|SafeAuto
|$201
|Stillwater
|$210
|Kemper Specialty
|$211
|GAINSCO
|$211
|AssuranceAmerica
|$217
|Bristol West
|$231
|Mercury
|$253
|Direct Auto
|$259
|Dairyland
|$298
|The General
|$376
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia
Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Woodbridge Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Car insurance companies look at your driving record when giving you a quote for a new policy or renewal[2]. Speeding tickets, DUIs, and at-fault accidents can make you a high-risk driver, causing your premiums to increase. You can help keep your rates down by keeping your driving record clean.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$193
|Speeding Ticket
|$259
|At-Fault Accident
|$282
|DUI
|$384
High-Risk Car Insurance Virginia
Woodbridge Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score could help or hinder your ability to find cheap car insurance in Woodbridge[3]. Virginia state law allows insurers to pull your credit report and use the information as a factor in setting your premiums. Generally, the better your credit score, the lower your rates. The opposite is also true—drivers with lower credit scores can pay higher rates.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$183
|Good
|$217
|Average
|$238
|Poor
|$369
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Woodbridge
The first step to getting cheap car insurance is to shop around. It’s worth taking the time to compare rates, especially if you’re new to the market and don’t yet have a track record with an insurer. When shopping for auto insurance, look at several companies and compare quotes. Get car insurance quotes from at least three companies before choosing one.
Insurify makes it easy to compare cheap car insurance rates from multiple providers in one place. Drivers should also look into discounts to save even more on a car insurance policy in Woodbridge. Many car insurance companies offer discounts for bundling auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Shopping for coverage online is the most effective way to find cheap car insurance. Make sure to mention tickets or accidents on your record to get an accurate quote. Whether you have a clean driving record or a few blemishes, affordable auto insurance is available from reputable companies and agents who want to offer you the best coverage at the best price.
The average car insurance premium in Woodbridge is $201 per month, but options exist to get coverage for less than that. Your rates depend on several factors, including your driving history, credit score, insurance needs, and coverage options. You’ll likely pay a lot less for a basic liability policy than one that includes comprehensive, collision, and other coverage add-ons.
Knowing what increases premiums helps when you’re shopping for auto insurance. First, know that companies put varying emphasis on different factors. You could pay substantially less for the same coverage depending on the company you choose. Poor driving history, low credit scores, and multiple insurance claims can also drive up auto insurance rates.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
