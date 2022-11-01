4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Woodbridge, VA, for 2022

Insurance Writer
Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Woodbridge is $201 per month or $2,412 annually.

  • Car insurance in Woodbridge is $6 less than the average cost of insurance in Virginia.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Woodbridge on average is Travelers.

Car Insurance in Woodbridge, VA

Car insurance in Woodbridge is mandatory. The good news is that drivers pay an average of $201 per month for coverage, slightly less than the state average. Drivers can find even cheaper car insurance rates if they make sure to compare car insurance companies.

Quotes by Top Companies

Travelers
$149
Progressive
$160
Nationwide
$180
Liberty Mutual
$228
AAA
$324

Cheapest Car Insurance in Woodbridge, VA

What is the cheapest car insurance in Woodbridge?

Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Woodbridge, with rates starting at $149 per month. It’s still vital to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

Cheap car insurance is possible in Woodbridge if you take the time to compare rates from different insurance companies. Take a look at the table below to see the average monthly quotes for drivers in Woodbridge.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$149
Progressive$160
Nationwide$180
Liberty Mutual$228
AAA$324
Metromile$80
Grange$97
Kemper Preferred$131
Acuity$152
Elephant$160
Clearcover$168
Safeco$170
State Auto$170
Midvale Home & Auto$192
National General$193
SafeAuto$201
Stillwater$210
Kemper Specialty$211
GAINSCO$211
AssuranceAmerica$217
Bristol West$231
Mercury$253
Direct Auto$259
Dairyland$298
The General$376
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia

Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.

If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $20,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Woodbridge Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Car insurance companies look at your driving record when giving you a quote for a new policy or renewal[2]. Speeding tickets, DUIs, and at-fault accidents can make you a high-risk driver, causing your premiums to increase. You can help keep your rates down by keeping your driving record clean.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$193
Speeding Ticket$259
At-Fault Accident$282
DUI$384
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Woodbridge Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Your credit score could help or hinder your ability to find cheap car insurance in Woodbridge[3]. Virginia state law allows insurers to pull your credit report and use the information as a factor in setting your premiums. Generally, the better your credit score, the lower your rates. The opposite is also true—drivers with lower credit scores can pay higher rates.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$183
Good$217
Average$238
Poor$369
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Woodbridge

The first step to getting cheap car insurance is to shop around. It’s worth taking the time to compare rates, especially if you’re new to the market and don’t yet have a track record with an insurer. When shopping for auto insurance, look at several companies and compare quotes. Get car insurance quotes from at least three companies before choosing one.

Insurify makes it easy to compare cheap car insurance rates from multiple providers in one place. Drivers should also look into discounts to save even more on a car insurance policy in Woodbridge. Many car insurance companies offer discounts for bundling auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Shopping for coverage online is the most effective way to find cheap car insurance. Make sure to mention tickets or accidents on your record to get an accurate quote. Whether you have a clean driving record or a few blemishes, affordable auto insurance is available from reputable companies and agents who want to offer you the best coverage at the best price.

  • The average car insurance premium in Woodbridge is $201 per month, but options exist to get coverage for less than that. Your rates depend on several factors, including your driving history, credit score, insurance needs, and coverage options. You’ll likely pay a lot less for a basic liability policy than one that includes comprehensive, collision, and other coverage add-ons.

  • Knowing what increases premiums helps when you’re shopping for auto insurance. First, know that companies put varying emphasis on different factors. You could pay substantially less for the same coverage depending on the company you choose. Poor driving history, low credit scores, and multiple insurance claims can also drive up auto insurance rates.

Insurify Insights

How Woodbridge Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Woodbridge, Virginia below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Woodbridge drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Virginia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

dodge

Dodge Dakota

Most Popular Car in Woodbridge

#69

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Virginia

#73

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Virginia

#56

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Virginia

#59

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Virginia

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Woodbridge drivers rank 64 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Virginia.

    • Rank within state: #64
    • Percent of drivers in Woodbridge with an accident: 8.1%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Woodbridge drivers rank 56 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Virginia.

    • Rank within state: #56
    • Percent of drivers in Woodbridge with a DUI: 1.4%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Virginia, Woodbridge drivers rank 43 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #43
    • Percent of drivers in Woodbridge with a reckless driving offense: 2.1%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Virginia, Woodbridge drivers rank 50 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #50
    • Percent of drivers in Woodbridge with a reckless driving violation: 2.2%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Virginia, Woodbridge drivers rank 69 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #69
    • Percent of drivers in Woodbridge with a speeding ticket: 9.7%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Woodbridge drivers rank 9 in clean driving records across all cities in Virginia.

    • Rank within state: #9
    • Percent of drivers in Woodbridge with clean record: 79.6%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Woodbridge drivers rank 56 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Virginia.

    • Rank within state: #56
    • Percent of drivers in Woodbridge with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.59%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "Moving Violations and Point Assessments." Accessed July 19, 2022
  3. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Credit Scoring - How It Affects Your Automobile and Homeowners Insurance ." Accessed July 19, 2022
