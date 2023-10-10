For decades, Virginia and New Hampshire have been the only two states that allow drivers to skip buying car insurance. But that’s changing in Virginia.

Effective July 1, 2024, every driver in the commonwealth who wants to register a vehicle or renew a registration will have to purchase at least the state’s minimum amount of liability insurance. And the penalties for driving uninsured in Virginia are significant.

That said, the rule change isn’t likely to affect many Virginia drivers — most already buy car insurance.