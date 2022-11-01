No-Deductible Car Insurance: Is it right for you? (2022)

How Deductibles Affect Auto Insurance Cost

Insurance is all about managing financial risk, and deductibles play an essential role. Most insurance companies have several deductible options, and drivers can choose the deductible amount when buying car insurance.

Generally, the lower the deductible, the more car insurance costs. A policy with a $1,000 deductible will cost less than the same policy with a $500 deductible.

When do you pay a deductible?

Not all car insurance claims require you to pay the deductible. The deductible generally applies to:

Comprehensive coverage, which pays for damage to your car due to natural disasters, hitting an animal, falling objects, fire, theft, and vandalism.

Collision coverage pays to repair your car from a collision with an object or another vehicle and single-car accidents like rolling over.

Almost all states require drivers to carry liability insurance to cover medical expenses. Other states can require personal injury protection (PIP), underinsured motorist coverage (UIM), or uninsured motorist coverage (UM). However, you don’t typically pay a deductible if your claim is for liability coverage, PIP, UIM, or UM.]

Is the damage worth filing a claim?

Having a deductible gives car owners the opportunity to decide if filing a claim is worth the effort or if it’s less expensive to pay for the repair themselves without filing a claim. For example, if your claim is something simple like replacing a windshield, it might be easier and cheaper to pay for it yourself rather than filing a claim with the insurance company.

However, suppose a tree fell on your car and caused $6,000 in damage. You may be relieved to pay just $500 and let the insurer pay the remaining $5,500 for repairs.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance